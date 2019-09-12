“Core” Inflation Rises Most Since Sep 2008, Powered by Services and Now Even the Peculiar Case of Durable Goods

What would the Fed do if economic factors were all it looked at?
Inflation as measured by the “core” Consumer Price Index, which removes the volatile food and energy segments, jumped in August at the highest rate in 11 years, by 2.39%, a smidgen above the prior peaks of July 2018 (2.35%), February 2016 (2.33%), and April 2012 (2.32%). The last time, it rose at a faster rate was in September 2008 (2.47%):
The US is currently undergoing the second oil-and-gas bust since mid-2014, or same oil-and-gas bust, with two parts separated by a sucker rally. And so energy prices, which have a weight of 7.8% in the overall CPI, dropped 4.4% from a year ago, with gasoline and diesel prices falling 7.0%.
These declines in energy prices reduced the overall CPI’s year-over-year increase from 1.81% in July to 1.75% in August, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported this morning.
Inflation in services
Consumers spend 70% of their money on services, which include everything from financial services and healthcare services (not medications) to broadband and cellphone services. It’s the biggie. In August, the CPI for services rose by 2.70% compared to a year ago.
“Inflation” as expressed by CPI attempts to measure the loss of purchasing power of the dollar, and not price increases due to higher-quality products.
When your broadband speed goes from 2 Mbps to 50 Mbps in the span of 10 years, but the price you pay remains the same (as was the case with our Comcast connection), you’re getting 25 times higher quality of services for the same price. This is deflationary – meaning you’re getting more for your dollars, though you pay the same.
Inflation measures the loss of purchasing power of the dollar, and not quality improvements. This is why quality improvements are removed from the index (via the infamous “hedonic quality adjustments”). On this conceptual level, “hedonic quality adjustments” make sense.
Price changes can be divided into two portions:
- The price of quality improvements,
- The loss of the purchasing power of the dollar.
Your life gets more expensive, driven by both factors, which combined account for the overall increases in your “costs of living.” And there is a never-ending debate over the hedonic quality adjustments being purposefully applied too aggressively.
So the 2.7% increase in the CPI for services measures the loss of purchasing power of the dollar, after the impact of any improvements in your cellphone service, broadband services, data storage services and the like has been removed. The services CPI has been relatively stable since 2012:
The peculiar case of durable goods.
Durable goods are things like cars, washing machines, furniture, cellphones, and the like. Automation and other efficiencies in manufacturing, along with globalization (transferring production to cheap countries) have pushed down the costs of making goods.
The overall rule in a non-inflationary environment is that durable goods that are not improved get cheaper over time as manufacturing and distribution becomes more efficient and costs are pushed down.
But under fierce pressure from global competition, manufacturers are constantly trying to improve their product. These improvements allow them to charge more for their products, but since these improvements give you value for the increased price you pay, they’re removed from the inflation index (you know the drill, “hedonic quality adjustments”), so that CPI for durable goods just measures the purchasing power of the dollar with regards to durable goods, not the quality improvements.
So your cost of living goes up because the car now has a 9-speed transmission and better safety features, improved performance, fancier electronics on the dashboard, cameras front and back, automatic braking features, and the like. But when the costs of these quality improvements are removed, the car should have gotten cheaper due to the impact of manufacturing efficiencies and globalization.
And this is sort of what has been happening. The chart below shows the CPI for durable goods – the actual index not the percent change of the index. Note what might be the beginnings of an uptick in recent months, after years of declines:
Durable goods deflation in prior years has been a topic in the discussions by the Federal Reserve, also conceding that this deflation may be the normal condition in a competitive world with a constant drive to make production more efficient.
In terms of percent change, the CPI for durable goods in August ticked up 0.6% — the fastest increase since May 2012. The turnaround in the CPI for durable goods trend started toward the end of 2017, as price declines got smaller and smaller, until November 2018, when there was finally the first price increase since 2012:
So the inflationary forces continue to be active in services, as they have been. But now these inflationary forces are also starting to push up durable goods prices for the first time in recent years.
Durable goods and services form the bulk of “core” inflation measures, including the “core” PCE measure that the Fed uses as its yardstick for its self-selected inflation target of 2%. And by the looks of it, its “low inflation” scare earlier this year, when the dollar failed to lose its purchasing power fast enough, is in the process of reversing, removing one more economic reason for further rate cuts.
My favorite pizza place closed and now our local Mark’s Work Warehouse has closed as well…
No matter how hard we want to believe that the Fed won’t cut next week, it ain’t gonna happen.
They will drive interest rates to zero and possibly into negative rates slowly over the coming two years.
I stand by my prediction that Dow will cross 30 before the election.
The last Fed chairman who was a true public servant was Volker. I don’t think we will ever get another like him since public service nowadays is just a revolving door to serve moneyed interest and expect pay back later on through consultancy arrangements etc.
This will eventually blow up sky high, but I have difficulty understanding how the end game might look like. I hope Wolf and the enlightened commenters here take on this gigantic speculative task so we the plebs can prepare for the future better.
Exactly!
I think many come here to try to make some sense of how this all will develop. WRT “blow up sky high”, I had such feeling before GFC but that time I accidentally found Robert Prechter’s predictions appealing and followed the EWI, even subscribed for some time. They turned out to be right then (for a change :).
The FED uses PCE: https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/BPCCRO1Q156NBEA
Nothing to see hear. According the internets experts, having inflation means there is no inflation:
“Healthcare is important; medical care services surged 0.9% in CPI but that won’t happen in PCE,” wrote Neil Dutta, head of U.S. economics at Renaissance Macro Research, in a note to clients following the CPI’s release. “CPI covers out of pocket expenses only while PCE covers payments made on behalf of you.”
I’m on the HOA Board for our HB community and during a recent budget review for 2020 was informed that our labor costs will rise 15% next year, and by double digits for the foreseeable future.
Labor accounts for 65% of our budget – gardening, etc – and is being pushed up by large minimum wage increases. This in turn is forcing up other costs. Has anyone noticed how many restaurants are adding an additional service charge to cover wage increases? Of course, tipping is still expected.
So, how long before Fed money printing, aka counterfeiting, starts a new inflationary cycle well in excess of its mythical 2% goal?
“…and by double digits for the foreseeable future. ”
“…is being pushed up by large minimum wage increases.”
Looking at the CA law it looks like minimum wage increases tick up every year until 2023, but its less then a double digit increases (2018 to 2019 is ≈ 9%, 2019 to 2020 is ≈ 8.3%, and the % change gets less every year stopping in 2023) Your 15% labor cost increases this year plus double digit YoY forevermore can’t all be minimum wage increases, something else significant has to be going on for the costs increases especially the future expected ones to be so large.
1) Paul Volker recommended to divorce gold in 1971. Ten years later he was fighting “hyperinflation”, lifting O/N to 19%.
2) Bershire Hathawy is the US economy.
The US economy is doing great, while Germany, – the export queen, – on the cusp of recession.
3) Druggie drag the US10Y down in order to weaken the Euro relative to the US dollar and save the German export. That was the Queen order.
4) NR finance European gov entitlements without raising
taxes. Druggie promise is the continuation of NR downtrend deeper in negative territory.
5) From the bottom of 1982 pit, BRK/A rose from 500 to
335,900 in Oct 2018, or x672, much better than the devaluation of the US dollar.
6) Warren Buffet, a genius, is the best investor in the world. Today BRK/A was a shooting stars,
failing to exceed July highs TR.
7) BRK/A monthly, linear, on the other hand, is Head & Shoulders.
BRK/A might fall between 2015(H) and 2016(L), taking
the US economy with him.
8) WB is not in China, neither the Europeans.