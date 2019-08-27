The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America, August Update: West Coast Markets “See the Dip”

Seattle house prices fall year-over-year. New York condos drop to Aug 2017 level. San Francisco Bay Area near-flat. Los Angeles, Denver, Boston reach new highs. Las Vegas, Phoenix dream of crazy Housing Bubble 1. Miami stalls
“Prices are cooling, and Western states are starting to see the dip,” said CoreLogic in a statement when it released its S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index this morning. But prices are not cooling everywhere. So let’s see.
Seattle House Prices:
Prices of single-family houses in the Seattle metro ticked up 0.6% in June from May, according to the Case-Shiller Index. This was a much smaller increase than the seasonal increases in prior years. So, compared to June 2018, house prices fell 1.3%, the second year-over-year decline in a row, after May’s 1.2% year-over-year decline – and the first such event since Housing Bust 1:
The Case-Shiller Index is a rolling three-month average. Today’s release represents closings that were entered into public records in April, May, and June. So the data roughly coincides with the peak of spring and early summer home buying season.
San Francisco Bay Area Single-Family House Prices
Single-family house prices in the five-county San Francisco Bay Area – the counties of San Francisco, San Mateo (northern part of Silicon Valley), Alameda and Contra Costa (East Bay), and Marin (North Bay) – inched up 0.3% in June from May, about half of last year’s seasonal increase in June. And it eroded the year-over-year price gains to just 0.8%:
San Francisco Bay Area Condo Prices
In most of the 20 markets in the Case-Shiller series, the index covers only single-family houses. But in a handful of big markets where condos play are large role, it also covers condos. Condo prices in the five-county San Francisco Bay Area ticked up 0.6% in June from May and were flat compared to June 2018:
The Case-Shiller index was set at 100 for January 2000; an index value of 200 indicates prices have doubled since January 2000. Every housing market among these most splendid housing bubbles in America has or had an index value of over 200, either during Housing Bubble 2 or during Housing Bubble 1, which is the minimum requirement to make this list.
Los Angeles House Prices:
House prices in the Los Angeles metro edged up 0.2% in June from May, to a new record. This seasonal increase was comparatively small, and it whittled down the year-over-year increase to 1.6%:
San Diego House Prices:
The Case-Shiller index for the San Diego metro rose 0.7% in June from May to a new record, which was only 1.3% higher than the prior record set in July 2018, and it was also up by 1.3% from June 2018:
Portland House Prices:
In the Portland metro, house prices remained flat in June compared to May, and were up 1.7% from June 2018, the smallest year-over-year increase since May 2012:
The index as a measure of house price inflation:
The Case-Shiller Index (methodology) is based on “sales pairs,” comparing the sales price of a house in the current month to the last transaction of the same house, which may have been years ago. In other words, it tracks how many more dollars it takes to buy the same house over time. In this manner, the index tracks the purchasing power of the dollar with regards to houses in various markets. This makes it a measure of a specific type of inflation: “House-price inflation.”
Las Vegas House Prices:
In the Las Vegas metro, house prices rose 0.5% in June from May, whittling down the year-over-year gain to 5.5%, from 6.4% in May. While the 5.5% gain is still out of whack, it was the smallest such gain since August 2016. There are not many markets in the US that embody crazy gambling in the housing market quite as well as Las Vegas (though below we’ll get to a couple of charts that are nearly as crazy):
Denver House Prices:
In the Denver metro, house prices rose 0.4% in June from May, which whittled the year-over-year gain down further to 3.4%. While still a big-fat gain, it was the smallest year-over-year gain since April 2012:
New York Condo Prices:
The Case-Shiller index for condos in the New York City metro, instead of rising seasonally, fell in June compared to May. While the index is still up 0.4% from June 2018 (which had been a dip, as you can see in the chart), it is now down 2.2% from its peak in October 2018 and is back where it had first been in August 2017:
Washington DC:
In the Washington D.C. metro, house prices rose 0.5% in June from May, and were up 2.9% from June last year:
Boston House Prices:
House prices in the Boston metro rose 1.1% in June from May to a new record, and were up 3.9% year-over-year:
Phoenix House Prices:
House prices in the Phoenix metro rose 0.9% in June from May and were up 5.8% from June 2018. In terms of nuttiness, the Phoenix housing market – along with Miami and Tampa below – ranks near the top but can’t quite match the nuttiness of the Las Vegas market:
Miami House Prices:
In the Miami metro, house prices were flat in June compared to May, stalling efforts to catch up with the crazy peak of Housing Bubble 1. The stall reduced the year-over-year gain to 3.3%, the slowest such gain since May 2012:
Tampa House Prices:
House prices in the Tampa metro inched up 0.2% in June from May, which whittled the year-over-year gain down to 4.7%. As big as this gain is, it’s the slowest such gain since August 2012:
These anemic YoY rises when rates are 120bp lower YoY, combined with a near elimination of bidding wars, buyer concessions, and lower sales volumes, shows just how far at the end of the cycle we are. If unemployment goes up, good night sweet prince.
The ingredients aren’t here for a crash, but they absolutely are for a correction. 2016 prices could be the lower bound. Don’t hold your breath for 2012.
June closings entered escrow at April and early May rates which were much higher than today’s rates. There is more upside here.
Rates have been at 4 or below since February. There’s not nearly as much upside as you’re implying. Sub 4 is the all important psychological barrier. Then again, you can cherry pick the bullishness out of anything RE related.
When you’re relying on .25% changes in mortgage rates, you’re clinging to straws. Such small fluctuations shouldn’t have this much of an impact if this was stable growth.
In the “nicer” areas of OC:
Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, Costa Mesa home sales drop 12% as O.C. suffer worst 1st half in 8 years.
https://www.ocregister.com/2019/08/19/newport-beach-laguna-beach-costa-mesa-home-sales-drop-12-as-o-c-suffer-worst-1st-half-in-8-years/
GirlInOC, sales are down, but prices are up. Not sure how that is “suffer worst 1st half in 8 years” … prices are at a record high, and they are higher than those 8 years. I don’t get the OCRegister. Owners only care about prices … sales volume is not that important. Realtors care about volume, but they don’t care about prices. OCRegister must be speaking from a realtors viewpoint.
@socaljim
It’s not a good omen, it’s a sign the prices are too high, esp when combined with climbing inventory.
IIRC, volume dropped before prices last time.
From the peak in November 2018 to last week, average rates on the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage have dropped about 1.5%. That’s an 18% drop in the monthly principal and interest payment.
In the Boston area, my neighbor 2 homes down from me just closed on her sale. Asking price $347,500, selling price $357,500.
I calculate that to be $10,000 over asking.
CS seems to be reflecting that generally in it’s Boson area data.
Three years ago these homes were going for 300-315k.
Boston area has a lot of Medical, Education, Military Complex, Financial Services, Computer & Tech related businesses. Many are not affected by recession as much as other businesses.
@timbers
How far are you from the city? Is is technically still part of Boston metro? I haven’t seen prices that low near me for anything but 2br, 1ba condos since 2014. Those condos near me were going for 230k in 2014, now, $350k+.
I agree that Boston is strong economically, however, it’s not immune. There’s a theory that those that burn the hardest and hottest in good times are more subject to “cool offs”, though Boston will never spontaneously plunge because of what’s here. See the history where Boston felt both the 90 and 08 downturns, though of course recovered:
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/BOXRSA
As I have said before, regardless of what the fed does, they don’t have enough ammo. I continue to anticipate a modest correction of 10-15 percent in the next recession, followed by a good 5 years of stagnation (many of the hot areas near the city are going flat). I don’t see a crash. This is the best outcome for future buyers and us current owners alike.
Also, FWIW, $10k over asking is nothing compared to years prior in Boston metro. Last year, I was seeing $50k+ over asking, now I am seeing more under than over. Then again, it seems like the hotter, closer suburbs are cooling while the affordable inventory further out is getting fought over. Not a good choice for those people when the market does correct.
On an unrelated note, I’m even curious why you have so many neighbors selling their homes? Near me, if one in the neighborhood goes up per year, that’s a lot.
Boston hasn’t really burned the brightest or hottest. It’s just not falling it’s going up – as I’ve been saying for some time now. I live in the Southeastern Massachusetts less than 15 miles from Boston. I’d say prices here may be performing a tad better than Boston because they are more affordable vs northern suburbs. My guess is Boston’s healthy appreciation is partly due that Asian money is less a factor as it might be on the West Coast where you are seeing declines.
I’m curious why you think I have so many neighbors selling their homes? This is the first neighbor I’ve mentioned although 2 other neighbors bought within months of me 3 years ago (in fact 1 placed a bid on my house after I put it under agreement…they bought the house next to me which went on the market about when I closed). The others where co workers, and nearby comparable homes I’ve seen sold or drive by and noticed selling online as I usually check what’s listed from time to time.
An on the ground observation from another West Coast Housing Market. My wife and I spent the weekend in Vancouver B.C. Saw some stopped but half finished condo projects, and a few blocks of single family houses that had been purchased and boarded up in preparation for being cleared for a condo complex but seemed stalled out and covered in dust. One of them had a big sign, ” Luxury Condo’s ready for Sale in August 2019.” In the hotel was one of those glossy magazines with a full page add for a finished Condo Development. The sales pitch read as follows,” We know the market has slowed and prices are down but our quality development will withstand the test of time and deliver you value in the future.”
I had a hunch 10% year to year housing gains were not sustainable, as long as inflation was close to 2%.
Parts of Florida near me offered vacant land for sale. I saw mainly single family zoning areas in a world where multifamily construction might conserve land and lower housing costs by sharing roofs and walls. Where they do not allow additions with separate entrances, some people rent out rooms in their homes to strangers.
Vacation homes were being let out through Airbnb when owners were not using them. Airbnb is growing faster than Marriot or Hilton.
This was just posted a few days ago:
“Southern California hotel owners find it tough to fill more rooms this year.
Occupancy in the first half rose in just 12 of 31 local submarkets.”
https://www.ocregister.com/2019/08/22/southern-california-hotel-owners-find-it-tough-to-fill-more-rooms-this-year/
And anecdotally, all my friends this summer used various vacation rental apps for homes/cabins when they traveled. I was the only one that booked at a hotel. Old habits die hard.
None of my friends under 30 stay at a hotel unless it’s paid by someone else. It’s AirBnB all day, every day.
While housing prices may be peaking or rolling over the peak in some markets, my take is housing will not be the reason for the next recession. As Wolf points out, all markets are a bit different in this cycle. In the previous cycle, all markets went higher.
It won’t be the cause for sure, but it will be a factor in it, and will likely feel the negative effects of it.
I wouldn’t encourage anyone happy with their home to sell, but I wouldn’t encourage anyone to buy right now, either.
Housing excess got prime billing in 2008. It, like the stock market, will have to settle for supporting actor nominations this time around. The real star this time will be an epic bond market collapse that will show the previous crashes to be just dress rehearsals for true calamity.
If Las Vegas is crazy, it’s caused by all the Calis bringing money over as they clear out of the real craziness. Nevada, Arizona, Texas and Washington are all benefiting.
What do Phoenix Las Vegas, Tampa and Miami have in common? (bubble two lower than bubble one). The possibility of ecological disaster. For AZ and NV the loss of a water source in the Col. River. Florida has the threat of rising sea levels. I think Wolf should add Hawaii. It’s all about location location.
https://blog.nationalgeographic.org/2013/04/05/landmark-cooperation-brings-the-colorado-river-home/
There is a treaty that we share Col River water with Mexico, though tearing up treaties is de rigueur for this admin one might suspect clawback is coming.
@AB
Haha
How dare you mention risk of ecological disaster and not throw California into the mix!
Or are they not included because they are already a confirmed eco disaster zone?
In the last 60 years, Arizona’s population is up 450%, but total (not per capita) water usage is down. The CAP (Colorado River) is not the primary water source for the Phoenix metro area– that primary source is the SRP, which derives its water from Arizona watersheds.
In other words, you *might* be waiting a while for Phoenix to dry up and blow away. But you never know.
Thoughts on Denver.
The limiting factor for supply is water availability so infrastructure needs to be built before development. There is ground water but the aquifer doesn’t replenish so once it’s gone it is gone. Therefore surface water is preferred and that means acquiring rights and building dams. Hence housing supply tends to come in big chunks as water supplies become available. My guess is prices are reaching the point where a lot of that is happening and new supply will start to come in strong. Unfortunately the “tap” fees can be quite high to hook up new homes to the system which makes affordable housing even more difficult.
Since there is really no indigenous industry other than tourism and pot is becoming legal in other states I wouldn’t want to be highly leveraged on a recent property purchase in Colorado when the inevitable economic downturn comes.
I have seen several headlines like this come across my feeds in the last few days:
“Orange County homebuying slows to 8-year low as prices flatten.”
Could be ground zero for the next RE collapse.
The hot money is migrating to the Midwest. Someone I know was going to buy a house for X and at last minute an out of stater offered X+30%, deal! Heard other stories similar.
I’m looking at the Midwest/Nova Scotia for my future. This summer on the SE Coast was simply too hot. Between the heat, humidity, sea levels, and hurricanes, I can’t wait to leave.
The one thing that scares me about the Midwest is that the depopulated areas tend to be full of crazies. All the normal people left as soon as they could.
Speaking of the West Coast and disaster areas. Unlike most of California which has mandated reinforcement of old masonry buildings for years, Portland is full of old unreinforced brick residential apartment buildings that have not been upgraded. Now that the high probability of a Subduction Zone Earthquake is well known the local government is twisted in knots with what to do about these dangerous structures that will certainly collapse in even a moderate earthquake. ” Many of these have been turned in to Condo’s and are on the market. I am astonished at the foolish folks who buy these things at high prices ( they are all in cool parts of town) and never consider that it is almost certain in the near future that retrofits will become required. Such retrofits are very disruptive and and cost $50-$100 per square foot or more and would certainly be assessed to every condo owner. I guess there is always a greater fool.
I remember my college geology teacher chuckling gleefully at the inevitable fate of the multi-million dollar houses on the cliffs of California. Money can’t buy time nor stop erosion!
Horses for courses seems to be the issue. The United States built 2,400,000 homes circa 1972. Mostly single family units on their own lots. We’ve not matched that level since. US population then, about 220 million. Today we’ve crammed another 100 million people into the country and there is no where to put them in our major metro centers except in highrise complexes that cost a lot more per square foot to build.
In 2005-6 i saw another housing boom in 2nd tier cities in the mid atlantic, florida and, I gather exo suburbs in California) took off but it never reached the levels achieved during the Nixon era.
Today I see new construction in even the second tier cities consist of high rise units from the $1 millions and sub $250,000 starter homes are ageing crap shacks. We’ve maxed out our ability to house any more people.