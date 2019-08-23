Near-Record Low Mortgage Rates No Relief for Dropping New House Prices

Last time was during the Financial Crisis. Now it’s happening in a kinder and gentler way, but there is no crisis.
The evidence thickens: In July, the median price of new single-family houses fell 4.5% from July 2018, to $312,800, and was down 3.1% from July 2017, according to the Commerce Department this morning.
These price changes do not include the incentives – the free upgrades of finishes, counter tops, and the like – that homebuilders dangle in front of potential buyers to make deals. With incentives, buyers get a little more for the same price. The price declines in the chart are on top of that.
The trend via the three-month moving average.
As you can see from the chart above, this data – produced jointly by the Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development – is, let’s say, a little “volatile” on a month-to-month basis. It also gets revised (up or down) in the following months. The three-month moving average smoothens out some of those effects and allows for longer-term trends to become clearer.
The three-month moving average through July, at $310,000, is 9% below the peak three-month average through January 2018 and is back where it had first been in April 2016:
The price trend peaked in November and December 2017 and then broke. Due to the volatility of the data, this became clear only with the benefits of substantial hindsight, but it has been clear for a while.
In July, the three-month moving average of the median price broke below the same period two years ago (through July 2017) for the second time since Housing Bust 1, the first time having been, if barely, in January this year. For much of the period since Housing Bust 1, the two-year comparisons showed increases of well into the double digits.
The long-term chart of the median price, based on the three-month moving average going back to 2000, shows the significance of the 9% decline: From peak to trough during Housing Bust 1, prices dropped 18%. So about twice as much. But back then, it happened during the middle of the Financial Crisis and the mortgage crisis and the collapse of Housing Bubble 1. Now it is happening – but in a kinder and gentler way – without crisis:
Despite near record-Low mortgage rates.
So why would prices start falling even with the labor market being in the best condition since about early 2000, with consumers spending fairly eagerly and borrowing to do so, and with mortgage rates having plunged to the lowest level since November 2016 to only a quarter percentage point above the historic low of 2012?
The plunge in mortgage rates has been touted for months as the thing that would kick the housing market into high gear, and send sales volumes soaring, and send prices chasing after volume. So why is it not happening: Because in many markets, prices have hit a ceiling, and buyers just don’t feel like paying so much for so little? Maybe.
Homebuilders are the pros in the housing market. They have to build homes and sell these homes no matter what the market does. That’s their business. They cannot sit it out. They have to go where the market is going. For them to maintain their sales volume, they have to do whatever it takes – including throwing in big incentives, lowering prices on their speculative inventory, and building houses that can be sold at lower price points, with the goal of selling the houses they built.
Sales of single-family houses in July rose 4.3% from July 2018 to a seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of 635,000 houses. Although this is only about half the rate of crazy 2005, by the standards of recent years going back to 2012, this is fairly high. So homebuilders are doing what they must to maintain sales volume:
The relationship between prices and sales.
The pros (the homebuilders) know that when sales start falling, it’s time to cut prices and see what happens. Sales started falling in 2017; and the price cutting started in tiny increments, and sales continued to fall through much of 2018. But in 2019, as prices continued to decline, sales perked up and are back to 2017 levels.
This becomes clearer by comparing the three-month moving average of the median price (red line) to the three-month moving average of sales volume (blue columns). It shows how the drop in sales in late 2017 was stopped a year later, and how sales have since picked up, due to a combination of lower prices and lower mortgage rates. But after the initial burst in early 2019, sales volume is now back on the decline, exerting further downward pressure on prices:
And the inventory of new houses for sale rose to 337,000 houses, providing 6.4 months of supply at the current rate of sales. This measure of supply has remained stubbornly high and is about 3% higher than the already high levels of July a year ago. Four months’ supply would be more than plenty. This 6.4 months’ supply is at the same level as in June 2006, at the beginning of Housing Bust 1:
With this quantity of inventory for sale, homebuilders will be motivated to do what they can to keep supply from rising further or worse, spiking – as seen during the housing bust. And what they can do is offer incentives, cutting prices, and making deals, which is putting more downward pressure on prices going forward.
In the San Francisco Bay Area, among the most expensive markets in the US, house prices dropped again – and ironically the most in San Francisco and Silicon Valley. Read... Housing Bubble 2 in San Francisco Bay Area & Silicon Valley Pops Despite Startup Millionaires & Low Mortgage Rates
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate “beer money.” I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
To me, looking at these charts, as well as at the regional market ones Wolf has posted previously, it doesn’t look like the prices are dropping.
It’s more like “We’ve reached the cruising altitude” (from mid-2016 and on).
In other words, complete debt saturation of the retail buyers, and an uneasy balance going forward for the mid-term.
The air is coming out from the China all cash buyer. Income levels cannot sustain the inflated home prices in impacted markets even with lower interest rates. There are only so many tech millionaires to go around.
Nearly all wall street analysts paint this as a bullish report … the drop in sales is coming a June figure which was the STRONGEST IN 12 YEARS. Note that the June figure was revised sharply higher. Furthermore, the drop in price is largely due to builders shifting their production to smaller less expensive homes.
The 3 month average calc hides the sharp bullish turn housing took recently with the lower mortgage rates.
Right now, there is a brokers open on a small old beach cottage priced in the low 2M. It is flooded with buyers and agents. We are looking at burst in housing activity … hopefully it lasts a while.
Mr Wolf you normally dive into the numbers a little deeper. My thought also was that home builders are finally building less expensive products for the pent-up demand of more affordable cheaper smaller homes. And the local Colorado stats show the mortgage rate decrease has added sales volume and stabilized prices… for now.
“Stock prices have reached what looks like a permanently high plateau.”
Just for fun: The “plateau” in homes prices in Miami in 2007:
“Hopefully the further bubble blowing lasts a while”, so the downturn wreaks even more havoc on the economy? Nice one, Jim.
While we are at it, how come the new home prices are down 9%, per Wolf’s chart? Sales activity is higher, but only at the same price it was 3 years ago (and with 3 years of inflation eating away at the real value).
This looks more and more like a dead cat bounce heading into a globally slowing economy. I’ll say it again, you have to be a sucker to be acquiring new real estate right now.
sc7, the prices of new homes are lower because builders are building smaller homes than they were a few years ago. That is a well document fact highlighted in sell side home builder research reports distributed on the street.
You see sc7, it’s a mix problem….
@qt
Found Thornberg’s alt.
SocalJim, is business drying up in the real estate industry to the point you need feel it necessary to post your real estate only goes up propaganda? I believe you stated you have been in the business for some time, are you ignoring all the telltale signs that are so reminiscent to 2008? You likely think “this time is different” and like most the other realtors, your right. This time we have an EVERYTHING bubble and all the headlines you speak of are courtesy of paid MSM desk jockey’s to draw out this fake wealth creation. I have made more money in the last 5 years than in my whole career but all good things come to an end. We are at the edge of the cliff, no water below to soften our landing either. Best position now is to prepare for the worst and hope for the best. The best is not going to involve real estate going up, it will involve us keeping our jobs and our country and economy allowing for its people to live within there means not paying 10x there income for a beach cottage.
Blanket. I have been in this and survived all the downturns. I always assume a downturn can happen, so I check my exposures to insure I stay alive and well.
SocalJim,
I’m not sure you understand just how funny your comment sounds, given the data. And why would you expect anything other than a “bullish” spin from Wall Street? Bullish spin is what they do for a living. They’re very good it at.
He is in the same business. Sellers only think about selling. Forget buyers who are stuck with these frothy prices, meanwhile everyone at the bottom waiting for these smaller places he is talking about will be priced out once speculators get the rate cuts they have been screaming for over the last few months.
SoCal’s perpetual cycles of years of drought followed by several seasons of massive winter storms means those beach homes will probably get hammered again this rainy season.
Good luck with that beach home!
Funny. But, one house is a battle in the heavy rains. That one has lots of water rolling down towards the beach. Last year, I bought a trench shovel and dug a small channel down each side of the house … while it was raining … , and I kept the storm drains down the street cleared. I need gutters on that one, but of course it never happened this summer. Keeping my fingers crossed.
Cutting channels into the ground around a house without concretizing the channels or putting French drains in is a great way to increase the water flow around and under the house foundation.
Good luck with that! Really sounds like you know what you’re doing!
Have seen plenty of people’s backyards and landscaping completely slough off in rivers of mud in SoCal.
You’re gunning for a whole house slough!
Gandalf, that particular home has been there for longer than most of us have been alive, and it always had channels along the side in the dirt. That is the problem with the old beach cottages … you are talking about old stuff. Yes, I need to upgrade to concrete, as well as gutters … I think it will make 1 more season … when they built this place, they assumed mud and it works. But, it does need an upgrade.
This is an astoundingly bearish report, especially in the most expensive markets. The all cash buyer in SF, NYC, Vancouver , Toronto is the reason why prices zoomed higher. These buyers , especially those from China and the Middle East have disappeared . If a further stock market correction is added to this , watch out below
Today Jerome Powell said ““We have not seen unsustainable borrowing, financial booms, or other excesses of the sort that occurred at times during the Great Moderation, and I continue to judge overall financial stability risks to be moderate. But we remain vigilant.”
And there you have it, the big bold faced lie from the Fed, just like Bernanke in 2008 telling the world the housing collapse would not spread to the rest of the economy (S&P 500 hit a low of 666 in March of 2009). Certainly the leveraged loans and corporate debt of this cycle will not be a problem:)
It is over for asset prices this cycle, including stocks and real estate in most of the US. It is time for us to be “vigilant” and protect our wealth from heavy losses. The Fed just rang the bell.
How do I protect my wealth? Should I sell off my 401k? Serious question there. If the stock market is going to drop more than the 10% early withdrawal penalty, then the 10% early withdrawal penalty is irrelevant …
You buy gold That should be obvious by now to anyone watching
The future is plastics my son.
Gold will get pummeled from the start of May 2020 to the end of September 2020. My guess is gold will fall all the way back to $1,200 even an ounce by the end of September 2020. That will be the time to buy gold and long term bonds. May 2020 to September 2020 will be known as the counter-trend.
Don’t have to “sell off” 401k paper assets. Paper can be converted to hard assets, without triggering penalties.
Give you give us an example?
@Zantetsu: There’s no requirement for your 401k to be invested 100% in the stock market at all time, you know. I recently got early-called out of a 3-year 3.05% brokered CD in my 401k, Morgan Stanley called it after just 1 year due to the recent rate cuts. Like you I don’t want to be anywhere near the current everything-bubble market when the real selling starts, but would like to earn some non-zero-ish risk-free interest. Currently available brokered CDs of similar duration – don’t want to go longer because I’d like to be able to free up cash if a major correction does occur in the next 2-3 years – are yielding 2% tops … but when I looked at what the default money-market position in my Fidelity 401k account is, it’s FDRXX, the short-term-paper-invested Government Cash Reserves fund, and thanks to the recent yield-curve inversion its current 7-day-averaged yield is 1.87%, negligibly less than 2%. So I’m simply keeping the money freed up from the MS brokered-CD early call parked in that for now.
Falling prices + rising inventories…even with dropping mortgage rates.
####
“And the inventory of new houses for sale rose to 337,000 houses, providing 6.4 months of supply at the current rate of sales.”
The job market is much worse than the numbers reflect Lots of lower paying jobs have replaced higher paying jobs in the past Plus many of the jobs counted are part time with some people being counted as two due to having two or more part time jobs Purchasing a home isn’t inexpensive and many of these jobs will simply not support owning a home Plus other expenses such as property taxes, insurance and maintanence costs have skyrocketed since 2008
I am in the market for my first home in the USA (only owned one before, in New Zealand, and that was 10 years ago). I am buying into a very specific region, a half mile on either side of highway 85 between Cupertino and Mountain View.
I feel like the market has been following my own internal conflicts and is coming to the same conclusion I am: why overspend now when prices are likely to be lower in the coming year anyway? Puts a real damper on home prices.
Also, it appears to me that rents haven’t been going up much lately around here … when I look to rent a townhouse comparable to one I might buy, historic trends show rents for those properties haven’t increased much at all in the past two years. Which makes one feel even more comfortable in just waiting it out …
How much higher can rents go? I’m of the same mindset in Raleigh NC I’m sitting on the fence in cash and gold waiting Tic Toc
Raleigh is still dirt cheap, against incomes housing prices there are amongst the lowest. I’d expect that area to fare well next downturn.
Contra Costa County here and my (big corporate) landlord is demanding an absurd 30% rent increase for month-to-month or “only” an 8% increase if I sign a 12-month lease.
Shopping around, I’m not seeing housing market weakness affecting rents in my area yet.
Strange. I guess it’s a local thing? Rents for townhouses in the Cupertino area are just completely levelled off as far as I can tell. Maybe I am not looking hard enough, but the five or six I looked at have the same or very similar rent that they had two years ago.
In Socal beach cities, small old 3/1 beach cottages that rented for 4K in 2016 have blown clear through 6K, if you can find one. I just saw a 3/2.5 rent for 7K in two weeks. Just wow.
Falling prices of new homes is one of the best indicators of recession approaching, if not the best.
“Falling prices of similar new homes in the same location is one of the best indicators of recession approaching, if not the best.”
Fixed it for you. And no, that’s not what Wolf reported.
Wolf is reporting a change in the sales mix, from larger more expensive houses that don’t sell, to smaller less expensive houses in lower-cost areas that are now in demand.
P.S. KBH homebuilder stock index hit new 52-week highs this week.
oh yes, both toll brothers and Lennar are price cutting houses in San Ramon and Dublin. I’ve been sitting patiently in the sidelines for months now
Wisdom Seeker
Some numbers concerning homebuilders’ last quarter:
KBH: Total revenue -7% (to $1.0 billion); net income -17% (to 47.4 million).
Toll Brothers: home sales -8% (to $1.77 billion); net income -24% (to $146 million).
Stocks do what they do, but revenue and income-wise, homebuilders are hurting.
WolfStreet … “are hurting”? Not anymore. It is “were hurting”. I am seeing a big jump in pendings on both coasts, and people are finally starting to dip their tows into the big money stuff. Keeping my fingers crossed the low mortgage rates stay, and I bet the home builders are doing the same. This concept might be out on a limb, but it is possible that individual money that invests in fixed income may be reallocated to rental real estate … once yields get about 100bps lower. Rental real estate will be the last decent yielding safe investment left. Don’t you think that is possible? Many do.
The trade war is eroding my confidence in real estate investing.
Also is it surprising that the break in the house price increase occurred right when Trump’s grandfathering in of the mortgage deduction maximum expired?
It is undeniable that Trump’s mortgage deduction changes should have reduced prices because a mortgage on 01/01/2018 has a higher long term cost than the exact same mortgage on 12/31/2018. And yet the prices didn’t reflect that at all. It is my conclusion that there was momentum left in the market leftover from the rush of people trying to get in before the deadline, and that momentum had to play out. And now it’s played out and the prices are regressing to where they “should have been” given Trump’s changes.
Uncertainty and fear are just adding on top of that to put even more downwards pressure on prices.
In northern California, a significant component of a house price is the speculation on its future value. Homes are seen as investments as much as they are places to live. When confidence in future gains erodes, it has a serious impact on how much premium beyond the ‘natural value’ of a home homebuyers are willing to spend. This is happening *right now*.
Correction: the grandfathering cutoff date was 12/14/2017, not 12/31/2017, so my dates are wrong there, but the point remains the same.
Just a quick regional report from the Tampa, FL area. Residential building is brisk here. The traffic is starting to become a major issue here as FL is probably growing much much faster then people think, especially the Tampa area. While the incomes around here generally stink (compared to major markets), the new home prices are a steal here compared with the stuff they are selling in the Mid-Atlantic and North-Eastern markets. Also, it helps to have no state income tax and lots of warm weather in winter. Of course, in the long run, I see this area as another Atlanta where the congestion takes a big chunk out of general quality of living (unless, maybe you are retired and can avoid the terrible commutes). We will see if the job creation and incomes can match the pace of residential building. The air can be let out of this regional tire VERY fast with a large drop in jobs and income.
I agree that Florida is getting too crowded. I follow the south Florida residential market and have noticed county club properties like Broken Sound in Boca can’t give them away. Of course it costs around $70 G to buy in and then there is the yearly amount you must spend in the club which is around $10 G. There are some very nice homes listed at give away prices.
Three things are contributing to a slowdown in sales and a decline in prices:
1. Most new home buyers do not have the necessary cash for a down payment; therefore, they cannot buy.
2. Most of the newly-minted millionaires are not “cash” millionaires — their wealth is tied up in common shares that cannot be sold (for varying reasons) — they are “paper” millionaires.
3. Actual mortgage rates are higher than reported and requirements for qualifying are so tight that financial institutions are only lending to the creme-de-la-creme of applicants.
Here’s my question: As someone who is trying to refinance, what is the prudent stance to take — jump in now or wait until the Fed’s further interest rate cuts happen (or not)? By the way, as opposed to securing a mortgage for a new home purchase, when you refinance, your rate is locked in for 90 days the moment you initiate the application process. When you apply for a new home purchase, you can have the rate adjusted down if mortgage rates go in your favor.
My friend who works in one of the biggest banks wants to know if it’s time to Refi already or will mortgage rates still drop. (Smile)
Is this supposed to be a joke? What does your friend do at the bank? Obviously, no one knows the absolute answer to this legitimate question. But, is there an educated guess out there or a consensus amongst those who should be more qualified and knowledgeable than the rest of us to offer an opinion? Please let us know.
Well, today it looks Powell did a mid cycle correction to his mid cycle correction. Just don’t call it a U Turn.
Chinese money is leaving the building.
From everything I read, millennials owe massive student debt, have jobs that do not pay very well, and spend whatever cash them have on experiences.
They cannot afford to buy homes.
Which leaves me wondering, how does the entire housing market not fall to pieces?
Isn’t it like a conveyor belt where you have a constant supply of people in their 20’s stepping onto the belt and buying property. But now very few are getting onto the belt?
I would be interested to see figures that compare home ownership of people from 25-35 over time. Have the numbers for home ownership in that demographic fallen off a cliff – or not?
As a Millenial I can tell you that my Millenials friends and coworkers (who are generally well off) CANT and DONT WANT to own homes. I have friends that have 150k in student loan debt. Who wants to deal with all that maintenance anyway! I have coworkers that can’t really save since rent is eating up 50% of their take home pay. Also a lot of millennial feel that boomers are leaving behind a screwed up world. Awful healthcare system, fake foods, polluted environment, an economic system that has benefited the rich and now they want us to pay them $2m for the home they bought a few years back for $200k. For what so we can feed into their greed system and they can take the money and retire on a beach. Nope nope nope.
With that being said my partner and I are stashing our cash away and just waiting. People have no idea. We are already seeing in SoCal. Some people in suburbs are selling houses at the same prices they bought it for in 2005!!! The same is true for New Jersey. It’s only going to get worse when boomers wake up and realize the system has come to an end. There is not that many millenials that will jump into their conveyor belt. Asset prices will deflate. Karma is a bitch.
“Also a lot of millennial feel that boomers are leaving behind a screwed up world.”
Not just millennials. I am Gen X and i feel the same way. As a group, they are self-absorbed whiners. There are individuals who are exceptions.
Those who fought in WW2 are referred to as “the greatest generation “
I would call the baby boomers the greediest generation.
They were influential in shipping thousands of factories overseas. They were the ultimate consumers, buying huge SUVs and were behind the huge amounts of plastic pollution
The only good thing about the baby boomers is that most will die off on the next 15 years
Rcohn, you’re attributing to the general population that which should properly be ascribed to corporatists.
The general population does not make decisions about sending jobs overseas. Your corporate masters do that. The general population does what it is told.
Yours is a technique commonly used by your overlords (and overladies) to deflect blame away from themselves for the consequences of their venality, corruption, and malice: blame the victims.
Don’t lump all of us boomers in the same greed trough .. not all of us went that route. There are outliers within every generational group .. on BOTH sides of the wealth stream. In fact, I would posit that the majority of citizens .. of all groups .. are neither greedy, nor wealthy, and see with clear eyes the train wreck of demographics & geopolitical changes speeding foward throught the tunnel of Chaos, in real time !
To be fair, the blame is not attributable to *all* boomers. And though many boomers did benefit, so did some Gen-Xers I know.
Higher prices of housing, healthcare, and education? Every bit of that is attributable to (a) government subsidies and backstops, combined with (b) the Federal Reserve’s ‘easy money’ policies of the last 30 years. Far fewer than 1% of boomers have been the politicians and Federal Reserve policy makers that did this.
When you are sharpening your pitchforks, please remember this.
My GenX/Millenial kids are going to inherit all my worldly goods one day. But then again, they don’t need anything as they have put their shoulders to the wheel and are both doing quite well for themselves. Beats whining, I guess.
When I read all encompassing blame diatribes all I think about is how hard my parents struggled, and how hard I also struggled to get ahead. No lunches out, for sure. And, no free lunches. Just sayin’.
During this spectualar economic cycle, I paid off my student loans. Putting my small savings in stocks or real estate seems really ill advised at this time. I ain’t here to be catching other peoples falling knives, I am in ain’t no rush. I got 30 years of wage slavery ahead of me. I am sure there will be another downturn
I got 30 years of wage slavery ahead of me.
Actually, no, you do not.
The Dickensian dystopic drudgery you propose would be preferable to a Kafkaesque denouement, but you don’t get to choose. That choice has already been made for you, by persons who would dismiss your preferences as irrelevant if they bothered to notice them at all.
“Karma is a bitch”…. sounds like as if you wait long enough time, things will happen in circles. Let me tell you millennials, as long as the FED is there, they will print the shit out you young folks. Anything you buy, any service you use, they will make sure there is a loan on it. If you dare to save, they will print and raise prices so that you will feel like you are running on your feet chasing a running tuck. “Karma is a bitch” will become “100 year indebtedness” for you generation. No corporations will allowed to be bankrupt, no land lords will foreclose. You will borrow money ton buy their bonds, their products, pay their rents and then inflation.
Good luck to you sir! My 30 year old son is in the same boat. My stupid generation (and especially the stupid ones before mine) made zero effort to leave things for the future. For the past decade, I’ve been hoping this idiotic bubble would pop, but no. We’re all fighting the Fed.
Anyway, not all of us oldsters want to screw you guys over. we’re all along for the ride courtesy of the Federal Reserve.
Homeownership Rate, birth rate, marriage rate are all much lower for millenials than for GenX/Boomer at the same age.
The WSJ had a controversial article a couple of months ago about the glut of Boomer dream homes that simply can’t sell.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/a-growing-problem-in-real-estate-too-many-too-big-houses-11553181782
@Envo: What you’re “reading” could easily be someone gaslighting you into false beliefs.
Instead of reading about hypothetical millennials, get out and meet some real ones. The ones I know are growing up, getting married, buying homes and having babies. They need houses and are working up the ranks to afford them. They might want smaller, less expensive housing, and they might have been slowed down by student debt and the Great Recession, but they will live longer (40 is the new 30) and they still have the American Dream.
LoL they want smaller overpriced places that are sold at prices that are 3x what the prior bought them for. Yea, that’s it. They want bad deals.
Then again, instead of anyone saying “Hey that’s a horrible deal, $250/sqft for that garbage that is realistically worth $20/sqft” everyone seems to egg on the foolishness be it TV shows or parents.
they might have been slowed down by student debt and the Great Recession, but they will live longer
Life expectancy in the US is declining, for reasons which guarantee the trend will continue.
they still have the American Dream.
Hope is such a cruel, cruel thing.
The bedroom communities around Indianapolis have seen home price go up, up, up to the point communities are clamoring about building lower cost housing so younger people (offspring) will be able to afford a home close by.
Home prices are going to be higher. In the San Diego area prices are as high as they have ever been and sales are increasing. I don’t see any slowdown.
Looks like 10year yield is going to zero. I wonder what 2% or below mortgage rates will do to housing prices, you ain’t seen nothing yet.
It takes some time for the drop in mortgage rates to show in the statistics but I don’t predict a housing recession. There is no place to safeguard wealth nowadays, buying a house seems the most rational decision if you are renting and plan to live in for some time, you will come out ahead.
For housing prices to continue rising, some other aspect of living is going to take a gas. Only two I can think of that will free up purchase money for a house is either college or auto purchases. I think Detroit may be in big trouble sooner than later.
Over the last 60 years, real per capita PCE spending is up 183% (dominated by healthcare, housing, and education), while real wages for 70% of Americans classified as production and nonsupervisory are up 15%.
A lot of things have been crowded out, and it’s going to get worse until we either (a) remove all government subsidies and backstops, or (b) treat certain industries like utilities (like water and electricity).
Birth rate.
Born, raised, college in SD. Left and returned 20 years ago. Finally left 7 years ago for the desert. Still have rentals, so I think I can say I know SD. While quality of life in SD has declined too a high degree since “old days” ( abalone, fishing fleet, little Italy before I5, the rock, swami’s uncrowded surfing), quality today is still leagues above LA, OC, or nor cal. In terms of traffic, housing costs, neighborhoods, recreation, occupational job variety and so forth. So SD which includes all the beach communities is a special case which cannot be directly compared to numerous other areas. RE demand and prices will continue to be strong. Those of us that follow SD watch like hawks for any sign of weakness, slowdown for an opportunity to acquire for investment, but competition is stiff.
Here is the FRED data showing how new home prices nationally are as good a leading indicator of recession that you will probably find (cut and paste url)..
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/MSPNHSUS
And to address Zantetsu’s question, it depends on a myriad of things each of us has to consider (age, taxes, asset allocation, etc.). Generally speaking, it is a time to get more defensive, such as sell winners and raise cash. or move out of more aggressive growth funds to a balanced fund or high quality bond funds. There are many ways to ease the pain of a bear market and position yourself for the eventual recovery. Unless you go all cash you are going to take a hit, just make it less of a hit. On real estate, that also depends on a myriad of personal things. In what have been the hottest markets recently I would not be a buyer here unless it is really special property you’ll hold on to forever.