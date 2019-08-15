Housing Bubble 2 in San Francisco Bay Area & Silicon Valley Pops Despite Startup Millionaires & Low Mortgage Rates

House prices dropped again – and ironically the most in San Francisco and Silicon Valley.
In the San Francisco Bay Area overall, house prices dropped again in July compared to July last year. They dropped in eight of the nine counties on a year-over-year basis: Silicon Valley (Santa Clara and San Mateo), San Francisco, Marin, the Wine Country of Napa and Sonoma, and the East Bay (Alameda and Contra Costa). The only county where house prices ticked up year-over-year was in the least expensive county, Solano.
The drops pushed the median house price for the Bay area 3.1% below where it had been in July 2018, and 9.5% below the peak in May 2018, according to the final data by the California Association of Realtors (C.A.R.). The median price is now back where it had first been in June 2017:
Sales volume of houses in the SF Bay Area ticked down 0.6% in July from the already depressed levels a year ago.
“The market will continue to be challenged by an overarching affordability issue, especially in high cost areas such as the Bay Area, which requires a minimum annual income well into the six figures to purchase a home,” the CAR’s report said.
In California overall, there is now a bifurcation: Condo prices are already falling on a year-over-year basis, and house prices are still rising. The median condo price in California fell 3.1% in July compared to a year earlier. But the median house price rose 2.8%.
The median house price by major region other than the Bay Area, in July year-over-year:
- Central Valley and Inland Empire: Biggest gains in the least expensive regions: +5.2% and +4.1% respectively.
- Central Coast: -2.0%.
- Los Angeles metro +2.8%.
But some parts of the Bay Area are starting to have a wild ride. This is a vast region with a population of nearly 8 million people, separated by the various Bays. The big convoluted body of water with just a handful of infamous bottle-neck bridges has a hefty impact on congestion and commute times, and therefore on the dizzying magnitude of home prices. These prices get less dizzying the more time the commute to San Francisco and Silicon Valley takes during morning rush hour.
San Francisco
In San Francisco and in Silicon Valley, house prices were supposed to explode, fueled by the lowest mortgage rates in nearly three years and by the IPO billionaires and millionaires from Uber, Lyft, and other companies that would suddenly be buying homes, a time-honored real-estate hype that had been proven wrong before (here is my take: Why the Wave of Mega-IPOs Won’t Bail Out the San Francisco & Silicon Valley Housing Bubbles). And little by little, the results are trickling in.
In San Francisco, the median price of single-family houses plunged 9.2%, to $1.6 million, from the record in June that had beaten by a hair the last record set in February 2018. The median house price is now 3.0% below where it had been a year ago and 9.2% below the peak. It’s back where it had first been in October 2017:
Silicon Valley
In San Mateo County, the northern part of Silicon Valley, the median house price in July fell 3.0% year-over-year, to $1.56 million. House prices are now down 11.7% from the peak in April 2018 and just above where they had first been in October 2017:
In Santa Clara County, the southern part of Silicon Valley and the most populous county of the Bay Area, the median price of single-family houses dropped 3.9% year-over-year, to $1.298 million. It is down 10.8% from the peak in April 2018 and just below where it had first been in December 2017:
North Bay & Wine Country
Marin County – think Sausalito, Mount Tamalpais, National Monument Muir Woods, Stinson Beach, and Highway 1 along the Pacific Coast – connected to San Francisco via the Golden Gate Bridge and ferry service, ranks among the most expensive places in the Bay Area. The median house price fell 5.1% in July from a year ago, to $1.257 million. This is down 13.3% from the peak in October 2018, is below where it had first been in March 2017, and is just 1.6% above where it had been in May 2016:
In Sonoma County, which forms part of Wine Country, the median price of a single-family house edged up 0.8% from July last year, to $655,000, but this was down 6.2% from the peak in May 2018 and was back where it had first been in November 2017:
In Napa County, the median house price fell 5.8% year-over-year to $685,000. This was down 9.0% from the peak in August 2018 and was below where it had first been in November 2015:
The East Bay
In Alameda County – think Oakland and Berkeley – the median house price dropped 2.1% from a year ago and 7.1% from the peak in May 2018, to $950,000. The price is now back where it had first been in March 2018:
In Contra Costa County, the median house price fell 2.9% from July 2018 to $660,000, and 6.0% from the peak in June 2018. The median price is now back where it had first been in June 2017:
In Solano County, which extends inland toward Sacramento and is the least expensive county in the Bay Area, the median home price rose 2.4% year-over-year, to $465,000, a new record:
Cash-out “refi” hype is back full-blast. And for the first time since early 2006, people are doing it in large numbers. Read… Fuel for the Next Mortgage Bust?
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate “beer money.” I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Getting chopping on top line! Not a good sign!
In Socal, am seeing a lot of new pendings over the last week. This market has turned the corner. The fence sitters missed out again. I am even seeing stuff in the 3M and 4M range starting to move. Hopefully, the mortgage rates remain low for a while …
This honestly made me laugh! Thanks for adding a little levity to my diet today of dire economic news. I idea that tapped out buyers in a market ~1.5 million homes about to enter recessionary waters are going to drive it up to double that is hilarious.
I guess if the Fed prints enough money, it’s possible in nominal terms.
PW , in LA, 1.5M in a good beach community is not a problem. Those have been moving. But the above 3M market has been tough for about 8 months. This rate decrease has finally caused a few bidders on the higher priced stuff … some of the better deals are going. For this to keep going, the rates need to stay low for a while.
You can win insignificant battles and lose the war. POTUS is tweeting walmart has good numbers today in the big picture of retail appoclyse published by Wolf for the past two years. POTUS shouted at the crowd saying China is willing to meet half way and nobody cares any more. I wonder what does it do for Socaljim to shout at the fence sitters. I don’t know whether recession is coming or MMT guys in Washionton is going to infrastructure spending/ green new deal the shit out of the economy and stagflate the whole world of zombies. What I do know is that this is NOT 2013 any more. People has changed their minds.
JZ,
WAIT A MINUTE… I NEVER ever said there is a “retail apocalypse” – I said there is a “brick-and-mortar meltdown” and a “boom in ecommerce.”
And we saw today: Walmart’s brick-and-mortar business outside of groceries is melting down, and its ecommerce business is BOOMING (up 37%). I have discussed Walmart here before to that effect.
Same at Macy’s only a lot worse, because Macy’s doesn’t sell groceries, unlike Walmart. And groceries are still doing well at brick-and-mortal stores. Macy’s brick-and-mortar sales are collapsing, and its online sales are booming, up by the “double digits,” as it says.
I have caught HELL here for stating time and again that consumer spending is fairly strong, and that retail is fairly strong, driven by the boom in ecommerce, though brick-and-mortar sales at “mall stores” as I call them, are falling. Department stores at malls are DOOMED. But non-mall stores – gas stations, auto dealers, grocery stores, which are about 50% of total retail – are doing OK. And all the while, the ecommerce boom continues.
We’ll get the new ecommerce numbers shortly. So make sure you read my article about it.
I only have these handy because they were just emailed to me.
Irvine, Tustin home sales fall 11%; countywide pace slowest since 2014
https://www.ocregister.com/2019/07/08/irvine-tustin-home-sales-fall-11-countywide-pace-slowest-since-2014/
Santa Ana home sales tumble 16% in Orange County’s worst first half since 2011
https://www.ocregister.com/2019/08/14/santa-ana-home-sales-tumble-16-in-orange-countys-worst-first-half-since-2011/
During this next downturn you will see deflating prices and decreasing mortgage rates. It will be very painful for those that are highly invested in real estate. I have seen this all before. Those who deny the loudest are usually the ones that are invested in RE the most.
Apologize for confusing brick and mortar with retail. My point stays, one can always find one good number to talk about as if it is a “true” representation of the state of market or economy. What’s more, everything else is “fake news”. Beach community in LA moved, so everything else does NOT matter.
JZ, I can only tell you what is going on in better LA and OC beach cities, and in parts of Boston. I watch those very closely. I don’t know what is going on in other markets … too much for one guy to watch. But, in the areas I know, the jump in pendings just started one week ago. It was a significant jump. I would guess the same pattern exists in many other zip codes. This will be an upside surprise.
You suckers really missed out. Those $3 and $4 millions shacks are done, gone, see you later! You snooze, you lose. Better luck in 10 years after housing bubble 3.0 POPS! LOL
qt, your comment … I made a mistake. I should have said the fence sitters looking for low end homes in good areas ( i.e. starter homes ) missed out. Those are hot But, the jury is out on the $3M and up homes. In that price range, there is some interest, but high end fence sitters are still OK.
Same old story. Same result. Prices will continue to increase. Don’t believe me
Go back several years and it’s the same old same old. Sorry folks
Yeah. I agree. Look at the charts. They go up and down all the time but mostly up. The latest drop doesnt seem to signify anything other than the same zigzag to the sky.
I was a big believer in a 2008 type crash coming but I am starting to believe the coming crash will not be as bad, most likely a crash in rentals and a 25% max drop in housing prices.
We sold our house in Contra Costa April earlier this year in PH and feel we did pretty well on price at the time,.but since then we are already seeing a fair number of price reductions on zillow / redfin, etc. really since then, and pretty much across the board. Given Wolf’s recent data, do we wait until later this year or next year to even consider buying our next home? Where is all of this headed? Seems like SALT, House prices that are way out of whack to salaries, and SF having turned into literally shitsville, are giving me pause right now, to say the least.
Based on the attached graphs, I wouldn’t personally describe the bubble as having “popped”. Looks more like that the bubble has stopped growing.
I think it would be appropriate to use the term “popped” once a definite downtrend can be observed.
Wolf tries to be 6 months ahead as opposed to be “right” 6 months later.
There is no value to publish something that is agreed by everybody with scientific evidence.
The price may well turn north and Wolf will be proven wrong. But I think the odd that he is right is more than 50%.
A year-over-year decline is a downturn in prices, no matter how you twist and turn it.
America will be much better off after the bubble pops like a nasty zit, prices return to the long run average and speculators are taken out to the woodshed and given a proper beating.
Here in Sonoma County it depends on the town and the price tier.
I mostly work the Western part of the County and I’m seeing more days on market and more price reductions with turn key properties still selling quickly and often with multiple offers.
But it depends greatly on the location.
A week ago I was talking to a Broker who has been in the biz here for more than 30 years.
He listed a prime property in Jenner this spring at $995K, it appraised at $975K in early 2018.
No offers.
He dropped the price to $825K.
No offers.
Dropped again to $775K and I believe it will sell for that or a little more.
Jenner is just a little too far away from SF to be an easy drive.
Real Estate is priced at the margins, and corrections start at the margins…
Oh oh, somebody dropped the soap. A 30-year interest rate below 2% tells you the recession is coming full steam ahead. It’s no time to be buying a big house, unless you are the CEO that lays everybody else off.
if you look at the charts, that is a seasonal drop on a long term trend that is definitely upward. You can see the same drops for other years once the summer selling season is over. So I expect the prices to keep going down till spring where we will reach another high. Especially with the yield on the 30 years breaking below 2%, house prices will be on fire again. Not saying it’s good policy, but wishful thinking doesn’t make for good decision. Prices are high but rents have almost doubled since the recession so don’t expect that we are going to see 2012 prices again, you will be renting all your life.
Income is the major problem and it’s unlikely that a few rate cuts will have any impact on housing. If people don’t have increasing sustainable wages and a good feeling economy, why would a slightly lower mortgage rate matter? It’s easy to see this play out in Europe where lower rates are not stimulative and when production is decreasing and wages stagnate, people don’t give a crap about placing huge bets on expensive homes.
You omitted That San Jose the city of over one million people, the urban center of Silicon Valley, 3rd largest city in the western US and largest city in San Francisco bay area is in Santa Clara County.
San Jose is in Santa Clara County. And all data in this article is by county. So all cities in the 9 counties are included in the 9 counties. Not sure what your question is, if there is a question, but I tried to answer it anyway :-]
I live in Marin and many 2+ million $ homes are coming way down, 10-20 percent. Almost anyone who can afford the price level is probably being impacted by the SALT tax law changes. That’s why I’m sitting on the sidelines until all this settles down. I am seeing people owning their homes for 15 years in Marin and taking $500,000-$1 million loss on their sales right now. I think every person on earth should be very concerned that no central bank can raise rates to a historically normal level. Such a sketchy market. After owning five homes, I have been renting for 11 years. And I can’t really find a financial sound reason to buy a house.
I sold my house in NJ in 2018 and moved to Solano County. Theoretically the SALT changes would mean I would lose my deduction for sky high real estate and state income taxes. But because of the ALTERNTIVE MINIMUm calculation , I was not able to deduct these taxes before so the loss of SALT deduction was irrelevant .
I have one question for SF real estate professionals.How many all cash purchases are happening?
This data is great and the insight on the article is much appreciated although sometimes I think it is twisted by wolf to the negative side. Example it’s not fair to compare a current month to a different prior month because of the seasonality in sales. Some months are naturally busier than others. Similarly we can’t compare the current month to a “peak” because that peak may not be the same “apples to apples” month. So the 9-10% decreases above are not realistic. The only thing that matters is the year over year comparison.
With that being said, it is shocking to see negative year over year comparisons in the Bay Area of -3% to -5% already and we haven’t even started the recession. Imagine when things really go south, this is going to be a blood bath. I think the tech sector has overheated and while they somewhat missed the brunt on the last recession (thus heating up faster than other sectors) I’m thinking they are going to be at the forefront of this one just like the dot com crash hit SF harder than anyone else. This Bay Area data should be a warning sign for the rest of the country.
I live in LA and have been shopping for a home for nearly 2 years so I feel I probably know the market better than even some realtors! Housing here took a turn south in the summer of 2018 with price drops becoming steeper and more noticeable and houses lingering on the market for 100+ days. Starting this year I’ve noticed resales of houses purchased in the 2016-2017 period having to go for prices lower than the 2016-2017 price. One house in particular was purchased over asking at $4.2m in 2016. It was relisted at 4.5m and after 200 days on the market and multiple price drops it was dropped to 3.9m. Still no takers. Ouch!
There is no way this bubble is going to end well. The gig economy is misleading the unemployment numbers. Corporate debt is too high. Millennials can’t afford anything, much less a $3m house, and even if they could they don’t even care to own a house. The tech sector is living a lie in “hopes” that future revenue will eventually offset expenses. When everyone and companies are forced to rein in spending (already starting to happen) and home purchases slow we are going to see the real prices for houses and my guess is that they are 25-30% lower than what they are now.
Typo in the Santa Clara graph: the July *2019* dot should be titled July *2018*.
Also I would note that the 6-month lockup for Uber, Lyft, Zoom, etc. hasn’t hit yet, so we don’t know what effect that might have. (I’m assuming there’s a 6-month lock for not selling shares after the IPO date.)
The lockup period for LYFT has been moved up from 9/24 to 8/19 .Watch out tomorrow and next week
It’s a pity the NAR doesn’t release the median square footage along with the median price. That would really boost the informative power of this dataset.
Median price, by itself, is susceptible to changes in the sales mix.
Suppose, for instance, the Chinese investment pools have stopped buying, but new-parent US families are still buying. That would skew the sales mix towards lower-priced homes and lower the sales median. But it wouldn’t necessarily changing the price of any particular home, especially those below median being bought by those families.
A loss of money-laundering foreign “investment” demand is not a bad thing. Houses are built to be lived in, not collected.
Anyway, as an owner with no intention of selling, I hope prices do drop a bit, because it’d be nice to finally get a break on property-tax inflation, and I know a lot of young working families struggling to find an affordable place in a good location… Zillow shows an ongoing decline in our area and maybe the assessor will finally catch up?
If the lenders have done their jobs this time around, a small price dip won’t kill anyone, but it will curb the craziest of the speculators, and discourage the cash-out folks from stupidly spending equity that may not be there when they need to sell.