Suddenly Leveraged Loan Issuance Gets Rough

Fifth deal croaked in August. Moody’s has a cow over Ancestry.com’s deal. Deals had to be sweetened to find buyers. Retail investors bail out.
Despite the Fed’s warnings over the years about leveraged loans – including in its Financial Stability Report and in the minutes of its July meeting – the leveraged loan market has only gotten bigger and riskier and has ballooned to $1.3 trillion globally by a narrow definition, or to $3.2 trillion by a broader definition. But first signs are appearing that it’s getting rougher.
Ancestry.com, a heavily indebted, junk rated DNA-tester – owned by private-equity firms Silver Lake Partners and Spectrum Partners and by Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund – was able to complete a $1.385 billion leveraged loan, according to “sources” cited today by LCD of S&P Global Market intelligence. The loan’s primary purpose was to fund what was supposed to have been one of the largest special dividends back to its owners. But the way the loan was originally pitched ran into a wall of resistance, forcing the company to make concessions.
Five other leveraged loan deals have gotten pulled in August because they failed to find reception in the market. For now, it’s just the beginning of a crack. In total, $28 billion in leveraged loans have been priced in August, according to Bloomberg, and those five loans that got pulled so far amounted to only $1.3 billion. But it’s a sign that investors are starting to open their eyes a teeny-weeny bit.
The way the Ancestry loan was originally pitched, the special dividend back to its private equity owners was supposed to be $912 million. In addition, the PE firms were trying to get creditors’ consent for a clause in the debt covenant that would allow it to extract another $150 million in special dividends by the end of the year.
So the already heavily leveraged company was going to be loaded up with an additional $1.15 billion in debt and use $387 million in cash on hand to allow its PE firm owners to strip out $1.06 billion in cash. The remaining proceeds of the loan would be used repay some existing debt.
Moody’s had a cow.
Moody’s credit rating for Ancestry is already a highly speculative B2, which is five notches into junk (my plain-English cheat sheet for the corporate credit rating scales by Moody’s Fitch, and S&P)
So on August 8, Moody’s announced that, based on the size of the debt-funded dividend and some other factors, it would change its outlook for Ancestry to “negative,” from “stable,” putting another credit downgrade on the table. It also withdrew its Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-2.
“The dividend is a clear step-up in the aggressiveness of the company’s financial policy,” Moody’s wrote. “Recent declines in DNA kit sales and subscribers have made future prospects more uncertain, making this an inopportune time to raise leverage aggressively.”
“Given our expectation for little to no earnings growth, debt-to-EBITDA leverage is likely to remain elevated above 7.0x while free cash flow could quickly deteriorate should subscriber weakness continue, hence the negative outlook,” Moody’s wrote.
And the market too balked.
When the loan was being shopped, potential investors’ reluctance was palpable. So by August 15, the dividend was reduced by $200 million to $712 million. The pricing of the loan was increased from the original Libor plus 400 basis points to Libor plus 425 basis points, according to LCD. And some protections for creditors were added into the covenant, which is still “cov lite” and leaves creditors exposed. And the loan size was increased to fund a larger repayment of part of an existing loan.
Those new terms soothed Moody’s, which on August 19 changed its outlook back to “stable,” from “negative.” But it added that “the debt-funded dividend remains aggressive.” So that deal got done, as of today.
But five other leveraged loan deals got scrapped in August.
So far in August, five loan deals were pulled, for a total of $1.3 billion – the last one being a leveraged loan proffered by streaming-service provider Vewd Softare, according to Bloomberg today. Vewd is owned by New York-based PE firm, Moore Frères & Company.
The other four deals that were pulled in August include leverage loans by marketing firm Golden Hippo, Glass Mountain Pipeline Holdings, power generator Chief Power Finance, and fitness-center builder Life Time Inc.
Other deals had to be sweetened to become palatable, including the $367 million leveraged loan by Total Safety Inc. The provider of industrial safety services is owned by PE firm Littlejohn & Co. It needed the money to fund the acquisition of Sprint Safety. The deal got done only after it was priced at 93 cents on the dollar.
Leveraged loans are too risky for banks to keep on their balance sheet. So they repackage them into Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs) and sell them to the credit markets or they repackage the loans and sell them to loan funds and other institutional investors that then sell them to retail investors.
But retail investors bail out.
Loan mutual funds and loan ETFs used to be popular – especially with retail investors. Leveraged loans normally have floating rates. For example, Ancestry’s loan was issued at a rate of Libor plus 425 basis points. In a rising interest-rate environment, such as 2018, the interest rate on those loans adjusts, and so the yield rises, but the price of the loan remains roughly stable. Bonds on the other hand experience falling prices as yields rise.
But the market got the jitters late last year. Leveraged loans are notoriously slow to sell, creating a potentially treacherous liquidity mismatch in a fund that allows for daily withdrawals. Fear of the liquidity mismatch, and the potential for a run on the fund, caused investors to try to get out the door first.
And this year, markets figured that interest rates would fall, instead of rise, and more investors withdrew their money from loan funds, leading to 40 weeks in a row of net withdrawals, now totaling about $36 billion (data via LCD, citing Lipper):
However, CLOs have remained popular. After a blistering record of new issuance in 2018, the year 2019 started out with even more issuance: Through mid-July, $77 billion in CLOs were issued, according to LSTA, up from $57 billion from the same time in 2018. But there are now doubts that this pace of issuance will continue.
Who holds these CLOs? According to a Bank of England’s most recent Financial Stability Report, banks are big holders of A or higher rated tranches, including US banks ($160 billion), European Banks ($32 billion), and Japanese banks ($96 billion). Insurance companies hold $160 billion of CLOs, and hedge funds $96 billion.
But there is murk everywhere. There isn’t even an agreement what “leveraged loans” are. And banks are not off the hook. They hold 57% of these instruments in various forms, the Bank of England found. Read… Who Holds the $3.2 Trillion in “Leveraged Loans” and CLOs?
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate “beer money.” I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Insurance companies have enticed our politicians into making it mandatory to have in so many areas.
@Joe – read beyond the title… the word is “Issue-ance”, not “Insurance”?
@Wolf – I can’t wait until NIRP reaches CovLite Junk Leveraged Loans, and investors line up to pay interest to outfits like Ancestry.com for the privilege of lending them money so the insiders at Ancestry.com (or wherever) can issue themselves special dividends, and then charge it off over time to their poor customers.
Ancestry.com is doomed, because they failed to work for their customers (delivering better service at lower prices), and instead they now have to overcharge just to meet their debt-service costs. All it takes now is a disruptive startup, funded at NIRP (no debt service), to invest a little in an improved product and destroy Ancestry.com’s line of business with competitive pricing.
Wisdom Seeker,
“…can’t wait until NIRP reaches CovLite Junk Leveraged Loans, and investors line up to pay interest to outfits like Ancestry.com for the privilege of lending them money…”
In that scenario, WOLF STREET is going to then issue a $1 billion leveraged loan and I’m going to retire on the negative yield the investors are earning on it :-]
This negative yield stuff gives me headaches, it’s so twisted.
You better not retire anytime soon, we need your wisdom.
WS, I think you’re correct. I was a member of Ancestry for a year and used it to take the DNA test as well as track the family tree. But I balked at the annual fee of $100. I got the information I needed, and then stopped. But as you mention, if someone else can offer something similar for a lower price, I’ll consider it.
“Loan mutual funds and loan ETFs used to be popular – especially with retail investors.”
Seeing that the supply of gullible investors is infinite, tomorrow I’ll set up an ETF from CLOs of junk-rated companies. I’ll call it: ‘I have a bridge to sell you ETF’.
As always, Wolf thanks unmasking the PE firms that have the guts to fleece investors. In these times, both the investors and the rating agencies bare the blame. Ancestry is obviously a dying business(pun intended). I certainly wouldn’t loan them money at 6%.
Wolf,
a dumb question here. If I look at the bond funds in my 401K, a good number of them hold mortgage back securities as well as corporate bonds. Which explains their yields, this gets somewhat offset by the fact that they do hold varying percentages of US treasuries, or other forms of government bonds. Do these particular CLOs get repackaged and shoved into mutual funds as well or various bond funds and ETF types?
Because that would be a huge danger to a lot of these funds should bankruptcies suddenly occur in spades. And a lot of the prospectus don’t exactly have good transparency and the amount of turnover can get pretty high in some instances.
Should any normal person be worried about these bond funds sitting in 401K that they might actually implode? I’m starting to employ a strategy of getting only funds with most of their assets in US treasuries as a measure of safety.
Yes, I would be worried about these bond funds imploding.
MCH,
Generally: I like buying bonds outright when they’re priced right (which they’re not now). But I HATE open-end bond mutual funds. They’re convenient, but they’re super-risky.
Open-end bond mutual funds — which it sounds like you have — are subject to runs during rough times. When there is a run on a fund, the fund will have to sell the illiquid assets at fire-sale prices for cents on the dollar when no one really wants to buy. These funds can lose 50% or 60% of their principal in a rout – even when the underlying bonds don’t default!!! And that money doesn’t come back. First-mover has the advantage. You have to keep your eyes on it and get out when the first signs crop up.
If you have a fund that is well-run and is chock-full with Treasuries and A-rated corporate bonds, and some Agency MBS, you’re probably OK. The Treasuries provide liquidity and no one is worried about them. But the yield will be LOW.
If you earn a higher yield, there is all kinds of other stuff in the fund, such as that Argentine century bond… If you earn 6% or 7% on a bond fund these days, you’re sitting on dynamite. That’s OK too – until people get nervous and there’s a run on the fund. If you know what to look for, you may be able to get out in time. But these are just very risky instruments, and the risk of a run on the fund is not disclosed and is NOT priced in.
Having gotten this off my chest: CLOs can be a bond fund. You need to know that lower-rated tranches of a CLO take the first lost. So if you have an AA-rated tranche, it will be one of the last tranches to get hit. So if the recovery is 40%, you’ll likely be OK with an AA-rated CLO tranche. But generally you don’t know this if you have a bond fund that has CLOs in it unless the CLOs are one of the top positions, and then they show up on the list.
Thanks Wolf, it does bring up the question in terms of how much treasuries would be considered safe. Some of the bond funds have 30% in treasuries, others have more or less, depending. It is obvious once you know what to look for. The higher the yield, the fewer treasuries are involved.
For me, I have started to put all of the bond fund money into things that are overloaded with TIPS and just plain old low yield treasuries. Seems safer that way.
There might be some hope for this country when these private equity predators and parasites are indicted under the RICO statutes, given highly publicized perp walks, convicted, sent away to do hard time, and restitution made for their ill-gotten griftings.
Until then, it’s all reality TV and kayfabe.
How does Ancestry.com lose money (aside from idiotic owners stripping cash out)?
They don’t just do DNA, they have monthly fees for their genealogy offering (vast data sets that are largely unavailable elsewhere), and there are millions of paying subscribers whose data is essentially locked in. Genealogists will pay that bill before their food or electricity bill.
If that company goes belly up, Silver Lake will have a mob of angry elderly people outside their offices, waving pitchforks and black powder muskets. Possibly literally.
Check US non-performing loans percentages. It is the best of times and it is the worse of times; depending on individual circumstance.
It’s beginning to look like NIRP has forced European and Japanese banks into these highly speculative CLOs, among other high risk investments.
I suspect the next worldwide GFC will start with banking collapses there, with contagion spreading to the US
Maybe Ancestory can meet their obligations by selling Certificates of Genealogical Authenticity (CGA’s) of the strengths/weaknesses of all the generational data they have accumulated.
After all, they are using this data supporting cases in the legal system. Nothing is sacred it seems. Maybe the public is on to this, and thus the declining testing!
I was pissed when an immediate relative went on there. When you give them your DNA (paying to do so, no less!), you’re also giving away your relatives’ private information without their prior consent. To make matters worse, neither of you have control over that company or what they do with your information. DNA services should be anonymous.
This kind of naivety, ignorance, and apathy on the part of everyday people is why we have cell phones that track your location constantly, browsers that allow google and others to fingerprint users on most sites even when they aren’t logged in, backdoored hardware and firmware like black-box intel management engine and BIOS, spyware operating systems, and eavesdropping “smart speakers”. Oh, and fiat money.
Question:
I have an interest in a profitable 15 year old, private business with a long track record of generating annual profits of high 6, low 7 figures.
What I am wondering is would it be possible to do what PE firms do namely issue debt in as big a number a possible, with a yield of say 2%, service that debt using the company’s cash flow, retain say 10% of the inbound cash for ‘business development’ and pay myself and the other shareholders the remainder in a ‘special dividend’
Given that there are fools handing billions to Argentina and companies that have never made a red cent of profit and never will, I am wondering if there would be yield hungry funds lined up to subscribe this.