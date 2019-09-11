What to Do About the Student-Loan Fiasco: Is “Debt Forgiveness” Really the Answer?

The University-Corporate-Financial Complex is going to squeal.
OK, I’m going to wade into this debate. And I’m going to do it with my boots on.
The student loan fiasco – the pile of debt that has ballooned to $1.6 trillion – and what to do about it – particularly how much of that student debt to forgive at the expense of taxpayers – has now entered the list of presidential campaign promises.
These promises of student-loan forgiveness are efforts to buy votes at the expense of the rest of the taxpayers, whose money this is, on the principle that whoever proposes the biggest debt-forgiveness will get the most votes from those graduates and their parents.
I can’t blame them. It’s just too juicy a low-hanging fruit. If I were a politician running for office, I’d promise the same damn thing, and that’s why I’m not running for office.
But this $1.6 trillion is an asset on the government’s books. It was funded by tax receipts and debt that the government issued. If hypothetically, all students paid off their federal student loans today, the gross national debt would drop by 7%, from $22.5 trillion to $20.9 trillion.
Forgiving these student loans wipes out that asset, but the national debt that funded these student loans remains. That’s how that would work. There are no freebies, when it comes to debt.
But ultimately, any proposal of student-loan forgiveness is merely another massive giveaway by taxpayers to what I’ve come to call the University-Corporate-Financial Complex. Because students – who’re not yet aware of the financial shenanigans they’re being drawn into – are merely a pass-through conduit for that money from taxpayers to the ultimate recipients.
How much money are we even talking about here?
A lot more than meets the eye. Currently there are $1.6 trillion in student loans outstanding. That is only the debt that has not yet been paid off or been written off.
But most graduates work hard to pay off their student loans, and they’re making progress. Each time one of these graduates makes a payment, it reduces the pile of student loans outstanding. And when that graduate has finally paid off all their student loans, those loans are no longer part of the outstanding balance.
The thing is, there is a lot more new loans being taken out than old loans are being paid off.
So that $1.6 trillion in outstanding student loans is just what is currently owed. It’s not the total amount in money that students borrowed and turned over to the University-Corporate-Financial Complex. That total is trillions of dollars over the years. It’s a huge flow of money.
It’s debt-financed consumption pure and simple. But this branch of debt-financed consumption is guaranteed by the taxpayer, no questions asked.
You don’t have to have good credit to get a student loan, and you don’t have to have income, you don’t even have to prove that you will have income that will allow you to pay back the loan. You just need to be a student – and you don’t even need to be preparing for a profession that would earn you enough to where you could pay back the loan.
And then you spend every penny of this borrowed money. Some of it goes to the school for tuition, and perhaps room and board, and fees. Other students use it for off-campus housing, and these rent payments go to private landlords.
Everyone is forced to buy textbooks – and that is one of the worst rip-offs out there with a monopolistic structure. Often, textbooks are “updated” and changed in such a way that used textbooks become hard to deal with or useless. Electronic textbooks are designed so that they cannot be transferred to others. They’re ridiculously expensive. The textbook publishers are getting rich and fat. And the student pays for them with student-loan money.
Everyone needs a computer these days because a lot of work is done on a computer and submitted electronically. And they need software. And everyone needs a smartphone. Etc. And all these things are paid for with student-loan money. Apple is better at sucking up this moolah than any other company in America.
Then there are the fast-food chains on and around campus, and you have to eat, and so more student loan money goes to corporate America.
And the grocery stores, the ticket vendors, the apparel vendors, the airlines when you go back home, or when you go on spring break. And you may need a car and gasoline, and so on.
Then there are the universities themselves. They’re now vast properties with expensive buildings, enormous parking lots and parking garages, huge athletic complexes, and astonishingly beautiful administrative buildings.
Lower-level instructors and associate professors don’t get paid a lot, but top administrators, university hospital doctors, and coaches do get paid a lot – often well over $1 million a year, going up into the multiple millions of dollars.
Campuses are constantly expanding as universities buy new properties. And new buildings are being built, and the whole real-estate and construction industry is profiting from this.
And Wall Street has its fingers in this pie because these places need to be funded and the loans for the properties need to be securitized. And the companies that supply the students need to issue bonds and stocks and so on. And the whole educational system needs to be financialized.
Everyone is trying to get their slice of this pie – this being government money that is being handed out to students, no questions asked, so that they can pass it on to the enormous University-Corporate-Financial Complex.
The students are just the pass-through conduit. Much of the time, they don’t even understand what’s going on here. They’re just trying to obtain an education and pursue their dreams of becoming the greatest scientist or the best history teacher in the world or the most glorious dweller in a cubicle farm out to change how we live.
But they have become essential cogs in the profit machine of Corporate America.
Federal student loan money is sent to the financial aid office at the university, which uses this money to cover tuition that other financial aid does not cover. And for students who live on campus, the student loan money is applied to room and board. The rest of the money is handed to the student to pay rent if they live off campus, and to buy what they need, such as text books or laptops or that sandwich or concert ticket.
Every dime in student-loan money that gets spent is a transfer of taxpayer money to the University-Corporate-Financial Complex. This has three consequences:
- Corporate America took the money and the profits;
- Students are stuck with the debt;
- And taxpayers are left twisting in the wind, praying that students will eventually pay them back.
Those prayers will come to naught if student loan forgiveness becomes the law of the land. It will rip off taxpayers, whose money this is. And it will further enrich corporate America because now these debt-free graduates can spend more money on Apple products, rent, and other stuff.
In addition, student-loan forgiveness is patently unfair, in two ways:
One, it’s unfair to former students that are now taxpayers that sacrificed other pleasures in life to pay off their student loans and now have to pay off the student loans of others;
And two, more importantly, it’s unfair to a subgroup of students: Kids that took out the biggest loans to go to the most expensive schools, rather than a junior college, and that partied the most and spent the most and worked the least, if at all, to cover part of their expenses, will get the royal treatment because their debts from all this will be forgiven, and they got this stuff for free.
But kids who decided that they couldn’t afford to go to university and didn’t get a higher education, or went to a junior college for a couple of years instead, and who worked their butts off with side jobs during that time to minimize their reliance on student loans, or to avoid them altogether, well, they’re going to get shafted.
Sure, student loans can put a lot of pressure on college graduates. After the student graduates and finds a job, loan payments start. If the student has $50,000 in debt, with payments spread over 10 years, as student loan payments typically are, at the current interest rate of 4.5%, the monthly payment is around $520.
But the median asking rent of a one-bedroom apartment in the US is about $1,200. In San Francisco it’s over $3,000. So that $520 loan payment is not huge, compared to the other cold showers of reality that await our college graduates, in a world where central banks have seen to it that nearly everything is overpriced for them.
If the government really wants to do something about the soaring costs of education, it should reduce the amount students can borrow. This will force universities to offer better deals, or run out of students.
Undergraduate enrollment is already down 7% from the peak in 2010, according to government data. Universities are not in a position of strength here.
Now imagine what the threat of a 10% or 20% drop would do to the industry. Instead of jacking up tuition from year to year, and charging ever more for room and board and fees, and for textbooks, and the like, universities would have to go back to the drawing board, perhaps sell some land and buildings and stadiums, and focus on offering the best education at the lowest price, because student loans just won’t be big enough.
Universities, Corporate America, student housing landlords, and Wall Street are going to squeal, because they’re the recipients of this student loan money, and it’s their revenues and profits we’re talking about here. They will squeal because they want that gravy train to continue. And any reductions in student-loan limits will cut into their revenues and profits.
But heck, proposing anything that takes a bite out of corporate revenues and profits, even if they’re funded by taxpayers, is too tough a sale in America, and no candidate has had the balls to even bring it up.
As someone who paid off his loans 20 years ago, I demand my fair share. With interest. Everyone should demand the same, and we should be first in line. An injustice like this cannot only be addressed in the current generation. It must be redressed in a way to right the past wrongs.
Sound familiar? I expect a lot more votes by proposing this. And wait till you see what I have in mind for auto loans.
Sarcasm mode off
It’s ignorance such as this that just might make this millennial vote like a millennial. I think you’re what they call “privileged”.
I paid off my student loans three years after graduating, but you sir/madam have no clue.
Heh heh, not deliberately calling you names or anything, but NoName, do you even know how to read? Which college did they graduate you from? I think you might qualify for a refund.
You are obviously extremely ignorant of the student loan situation. They did not become riddled with fraud until after 1995 – after YOU paid off YOUR loans – when Biden was so helpful in making them impossible to discharge thru bankruptcy. So the loans you took were much less fraudulated than those taken now.
I think you made some very good points, but I also think laws have changed too much in favor of the lenders in some cases. If a lender can loan tons of money to a broke student with poor grades studying art history and not fear defaults or loans getting wiped out by bankruptcy then they will be encouraged to make ridiculous loans.
The lender is the government.
Remember there is a second kind (and perhaps unintentional) debt forgiveness that involves hyperinflation. We have to face the facts that only two outcomes are really possible. With the corporate, public , and personal debt loads now facing america ( and most of the industrial world ) there are only two economic paths left. Outcome one, where we go in to a slow grinding deflation where the debts ( of all kinds) go bad and are written off along with the assets associated with them dragging down everything. Or things are kept afloat with printed money which eventually causes inflation running away in to hyperinflation in which case fixed debts such as student loans will be paid back with devalued money and an average university education will be paid off with the money from selling a loaf of bread.
what are the pros and cons of each of these paths? Which is more likely? I really want to know what will happen — can we assume the latter if the central banks do another QE?
tax the endowments.
debt forgiveness is just selling out two stakeholders: lenders (and their stakeholders such as bank stock and bondholders) and those who paid back their loans.
It depends on who should “pay”.
Remember, those with student loans were adults who freely signed a contract.
That is very important.
wkevinw
As Wolf has stated about 27 time over the past 3-4 threads on this topic BANKS DO NOT MAKE STUDENT LOANS – THE US GOVERNMENT (TAXPAYER) DOES. BANKS HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH STUDENT LOANS.
This is big government at its best.
What ever happened to rights and responsibilities? Consequences?
It seems these days all we ever hear about is rights.
Surprise surprise, there are consequences for not planning ahead. Why any student needs to borrow vast sums of money for post secondary should be thought about carefully. A degree in medicine? Maybe. A PhD in philosophy or anthropology? mmmmm maybe not a good idea.
There is universal education to grade 12 with taxpayers footing the bill. There are also many many state colleges where the first two years of uni can be obtained very very cheaply. My question is why are so many high school students wasting their time up to grade 12, and then deciding to get serious after they ‘get accepted’ to post secondary? (And don’t blame the teachers or school system. Goals and planning should start at home. Teachers don’t raise their students, that’s supposed to be up to parents). Parents like Felicity Huffman, who tried to bribe their kids into placement.
I currently spend Sunday afternoons in ‘school’ working on an Advanced amateur radio ticket. This allows access to all amateur radio bands, plus the right to build equipment and operate up to 1,000 watts. Imagine my surprise to see sitting beside me 2 high school students doing the same thing. They are trying to obtain every certification possible before starting their technical careers. They have a Plan, and I’ll bet big bucks their plans don’t include student loans.
It’s time people grew up and accepted their responsibilities. If you borrow money the lender expects to be paid. What a concept. Don’t pay? There are consequences. Drink and drive? Consequences. Unprotected sex? Sleep in and miss work? Smoke? Punch the boss? How hard is this?
Quit moralizing debt, it’s a business. Lender bares the risk if debtor can’t pay and a bankruptcy proceeding is in order.
Rarely do you hear the moral responsiblity brigade apply their wisdom to legal entities that use the laws to their maximum advantage. But this is a national past time when it comes to people walking from housing during gfc, student debtors, and the poor in general. At least most people can agree that hospital debt is legal abuse.
That being said, I don’t support debt forgiveness because I am almost done payinf mine off. There other ways to provide relief that is equitable like option to refi to a reasonable rate that matches CPI, for example. Many borrowers are in positions where the interest charge makes it pointless to pay anything but the minimum because the payment does not cover the interest.
@ Paulo,
I think the poor state of financial education in the 6th to 12th grade years has a lot to do with the issues that we see revolving around debt. Yet, our education system does not seem to want to equip the future generation with even the barest of capabilities or knowledge.
As for responsibilities, I am concerned that is rapidly becoming a dirty word in US society today. Certain parents like Huffman simply don’t believe it, and I think society as a whole should take the time to make an example out of them, not only because they stole someone else’s place, but as a reminder to everyone that vanity has a price to it. Besides, a single year in a minimum security prison is probably nothing, if good ol’ Martha can go through it, well… think of it as rehabilitation.
As good ol Al said once: “Vanity, definitely my favorite sin.”
@Paulo – To be fair a lot of people took this path because they were told to. Educators told everyone for many many years “you have to go to college and get a degree, a degree in anything, in order to be successful”. Imagine being told that by people who are teaching you these things for most of your life and the influence is undeniable. Then there’s parents and others outside the school system saying the same stuff. Certainly the buck stops with the individual, but these other people need to admit they’ve screwed up Millennials big time and be held accountable for their role.
How to make University affordable again:
1. Stop government from guaranteeing any student loans.
2. Stop government from giving any kind of grants or scholarships.
3. Make all college loans a private business transaction between the college/bank and the student.
4. Allow college loans to be discharged in bankruptcy court.
5. Enforce GAAP and fraud laws. Throw bankers in jail for violations.
2banana
Absolutely agreed that we need a new model for financing college education.
A logical place to anchor accountability would seem to be the colleges & universities who derive the benefits (increased cash to spend on themselves). However, I cannot imagine a more unqualified & incompetent cadre of managers than coddled, overpaid, entitled education administrators (these are the very adults running around finding “safe spaces” for our photo-adults).
Holding colleges/universities accountable for student loan success rates would only ensure 3 million new & highly unqualified college graduates a year with dual PhD’s in particle physics and brain surgery.
So, college professors and administrators convince these snot-nosed punks to attend college so they can guarantee their unearned 6 figure incomes. Hogwash, these indoctrination camps have opened their doors to every flunky moron whose motivation is to avoid work and party for another 4 years. Upon graduation, most are ill-equipped to work, unless of course you consider civil unrest an occupation. If you want free college, join the military and attend under the GI Bill.
You mean like the esteemed Native American University professor Elizabeth Warren receiving a $400,000+ per year salary for teaching a single class?
The answer is to make the loans interest free with the government as the provider…….and keep the penalties for not repaying the loan
Bob Bee
The average $30,000 student loan, amortized over 10 years (120 months), requires these monthly payoff amounts for selected interest rates:
o $311/month @ 4.53% (current student loan interest rate)
o $250/month @ 0% interest rate
Depending upon post-graduation salary, either of these are reasonably significant, but not crippling, monthly payments . By comparison, A $5 Starbucks every week day of the month is about $150.
I contend it’s not necessarily the inability to payoff the student loan, but it’s the entitled feeling the loan should not have to be paid off, even after having signing a contract stating it wold be paid back.
Frankly, the vast majority (98.6%) of 18 year old kids, who look sort of like adults, have absolutely no experience or appreciation for accruing & managing a $30,000 debt (neither do many adults). It is foolish for them to be put in this situation without required parental oversight & guidance.
I can see some limited student loan forgiveness. But only for those with extremely low prospects of paying back– older or poorer folks, and only for loans below a certain limit.
Then remove all federal educational loans, guarantees and subsidies, and make the new loans dischargeable in bankruptcy court. Then people who need and deserve loans will get them, and higher education costs can settle back down to where they should be.
im replacing ‘student loan’ w/some promises from the past.. ill have an ans in a sec.
Maybe someone can identify that portion of the Constitution that authorizes the federal government to have anything to do with the student loan business.
A lot of comments are missing the point and dissmiing valid points by saying the government makes the loan. Yes the Fed gaurrantees student loans but the schools and banks sell them and since 1995 their use of fraud to sell them has greatly increased. And that is tried & true text book reason to consider loan forgiveness. The schools sell/push the debt sometimes quite fraudulently and the Dept of Education under both parties won’t even enforce it’s lame anti fraud and other rules and the Fed action takes away reason for lender caution and makes it risk free to lenders. Yah the Fed gaurrantees the loan but you’re missing many points by repeating the Fed funds the loans. So what?
As Wolf has said over and over and over, THE BANKS ARE NO LONGER INVOLVED IN FEDERAL STUDENT LOANS.
You (actually, your authorized governmental agent) make the loan & you (the taxpayer) get stuck with the default.
What bank fraud are you talking about?