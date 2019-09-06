The Financialization of the US Economy

Services are Hopping. The #1 Biggie is Hopping the Fastest. It all adds to GDP!
Service-producing industries dominate the US economy, accounting for over 70% of GDP. And this sector is hopping. Revenues in the major services categories rose 5.3% in the second quarter of 2019, compared to the same quarter a year earlier, to $4.05 trillion, not seasonally adjusted, according to the Commerce Department’s Quarterly Selected Services Estimates released today. For the first two quarters of 2019, service revenues rose 5.5% to $8.0 trillion. The pace of growth so far this year is slightly lower than the hot 6.0% growth for the year 2018.
Four biggies dominate the service sector, and the US economy overall. They accounted for $2.92 trillion in revenues in Q1, or about 72% of total service revenues, with the biggest of them all, finance and insurance, accounting for 32%, up from 31% at the end of last year. It is also the fastest-growing segment, even faster than healthcare, as the US economy is getting more and more financialized. The share of each of the big four of overall service revenues:
- Finance and insurance: 32%
- Healthcare: 17%
- Professional, scientific, and technical services: 12%
- “Information” services, such as telecommunications, software, and data processing: 11%.
#1 Biggie: Finance and Insurance.
Revenues in the finance-and-insurance sector rose 7.0% to $1.28 trillion in Q2, a new record, and the fastest growth of any major sector. For the first two quarters, revenues rose 6.9% to $2.54 trillion.
The sector includes the Federal Reserve, whose 12 regional reserve banks are privately owned institutions. But with its $26 billion in revenues in Q2, it’s a minor line item, representing 2% of total finance and insurance revenues. Its revenues fell 7.7% in Q1 and 6.9% so far this year, in part due to its shrinking balance sheet – and thus shrinking interest income. Without the drag of the Fed, finance and insurance revenues rose 7.4% in Q2.
The largest sub-segment is banking: Deposit-taking banks (commercial banks, credit unions, and the like); and nonbanks or shadow banks (lenders that don’t take deposits). Revenues jumped 7.0% in Q2 to a record $360 billion, with shadow banks having bypassed deposit-taking banks some time ago (if your smartphone clips the table, turn the device in landscape position):
|Q2 2019, $ billions
|Change fr. Q2 2018
|YTD 2019, $ billions
|Change fr. YTD 2018
|Finance & insurance
|1,280
|7.0%
|2,539
|6.9%
|Finance & insurance (except the Fed)
|1,254
|7.4%
|2,485
|7.2%
|The Fed
|26
|-7.7%
|54
|-6.9%
|Banks & Nonbanks
|360
|7.0%
|714
|8.2%
|Deposit-taking banks
|164
|6.7%
|326
|8.2%
|Nonbanks
|168
|8.0%
|334
|8.8%
|Activities related to credit intermediation
|27
|3.8%
|53
|5.0%
|Securities, commodity contracts, and other financial investments
|175
|3.0%
|347
|1.5%
|Securities and commodity contracts, intermediation & brokerage
|80
|4.1%
|160
|2.4%
|Securities and commodity exchanges
|3
|12.2%
|6
|5.4%
|Other financial investment activities
|92
|1.9%
|181
|0.6%
|Insurance carriers and related activities
|720
|8.6%
|1,424
|8.2%
|Insurance carriers
|622
|9.6%
|1,228
|9.0%
|Agencies, brokerages, and other insurance related
|98
|2.7%
|196
|3.5%
#2 Biggie: Healthcare and Social Assistance
Healthcare and social assistance revenues are only about half of finance and insurance revenues. However, this sector does not include the goods-portion of healthcare, such as pharmaceutical products, medical devices, supplies, etc. Revenues rose 5.1% in Q2 to $695 billion; and 4.9% year-to-date to $1.37 trillion.
The table below shows the four categories of healthcare services. The largest, “ambulatory health care,” generated $270 billion in revenues in Q2, about half of which are generated by doctors’ offices. Note the much higher growth rates in some segments, such as social assistance, up 6.9% (if your smartphone clips the table, hold the device in landscape position):
|Q2 2019, $ billions
|Change fr. Q2 2018
|YTD 2019, $ billions
|Change fr. YTD 2018
|Health care and social assistance
|695
|5.1%
|1,373
|4.9%
|Ambulatory health care (doctors, diagnostics, outpatient, home health care)
|270
|3.6%
|531
|2.9%
|Offices of physicians
|132
|3.3%
|259
|2.3%
|Offices of dentists
|33
|3.6%
|*
|0.0%
|Outpatient care centers
|37
|5.2%
|74
|5.4%
|Medical and diagnostic laboratories
|13
|1.3%
|26
|0.9%
|Home health care services
|22
|2.3%
|43
|3.3%
|Other ambulatory health care services
|10
|3.0%
|19
|2.6%
|Hospitals
|307
|5.9%
|610
|5.9%
|General medical and surgical hospitals
|286
|5.9%
|568
|6.0%
|Psychiatric and substance abuse hospitals
|7
|2.5%
|14
|3.0%
|Specialty (except psychiatric and substance abuse) hospitals
|14
|7.5%
|28
|6.7%
|Nursing and residential care facilities
|66
|6.0%
|131
|7.0%
|Social assistance
|52
|6.9%
|101
|7.2%
|Individual and family services
|27
|7.3%
|53
|8.2%
|Community food and housing, and emergency and other relief services
|9
|6.5%
|17
|6.5%
|Vocational rehabilitation services
|4
|9.3%
|8
|7.0%
|Childcare services
|12
|5.5%
|23
|5.3%
#3 Biggie: Professional services
Revenues grew 4.2% in Q2 to $511 billion; and 4.1% year-to-date to nearly $1 trillion. This sector is dominated by “computer systems design and related services,” which generated $116 billion in the quarter, up 7.1% year-over-year. The second largest segment is “legal services,” as is appropriate for the world’s most litigious society, up 4.2% in Q2 to $83 billion.
Advertising was the only segment in professional services, and one of the few segments in the overall service sector, where revenue growth was negative, for the quarter and year-to-date:
|Q2 2019, $ billions
|Change fr. Q2 2018
|YTD 2019, $ billions
|Change fr. YTD 2018
|Professional, scientific, and technical services
|511
|4.2%
|998
|4.1%
|Legal services
|83
|1.9%
|159
|4.4%
|Accounting, tax preparation, bookkeeping, payroll services
|47
|1.8%
|102
|2.5%
|Architectural, engineering, and related services
|89
|4.6%
|172
|1.3%
|Computer systems design and related services
|116
|7.1%
|226
|7.5%
|Management, scientific, technical consulting services
|71
|6.0%
|138
|4.1%
|Scientific research and development services
|48
|11.5%
|92
|9.9%
|Advertising, public relations, related services
|26
|-2.1%
|50
|-2.3%
#4 Biggie: Information Services
Revenues rose 6.1% in Q2 to $430 billion, and 6.4% year-to-date to $847 billion. The sector is dominated by telecommunications, with $157 billion in Q2, up 2.0%. The fastest growing segments were software publishers (+11.4%), data processing services (+13.6%), and other information services (+14.8%):
|Q2 2019, $ billions
|Change fr. Q2 2018
|YTD 2019, $ billions
|Change fr. YTD 2018
|Information
|430
|6.1%
|847
|6.4%
|Publishing industries (except Internet)
|93
|7.3%
|184
|8.8%
|Newspaper publishers
|6
|-2.6%
|12
|-2.3%
|Periodical publishers
|7
|-2.3%
|13
|-3.8%
|Book, directory and mailing list, other publishers
|10
|-6.0%
|18
|-4.6%
|Software publishers
|71
|11.4%
|141
|13.3%
|Motion picture and sound recording industries
|29
|1.8%
|56
|1.3%
|Broadcasting (except Internet)
|43
|3.3%
|85
|2.4%
|Radio and TV broadcasting
|21
|7.6%
|42
|5.7%
|Cable and other subscription programming
|22
|-0.6%
|43
|-0.7%
|Telecommunications
|157
|2.0%
|313
|2.2%
|Wired carriers
|78
|0.9%
|156
|0.7%
|Wireless carriers (except satellite)
|66
|2.2%
|132
|3.0%
|Other telecommunications
|13
|8.1%
|25
|7.5%
|Data processing, hosting, related services
|52
|13.6%
|100
|14.3%
|Other information services
|56
|14.8%
|109
|15.0%
#5: Transportation services
Ranging from transporting passengers by air to transporting crude oil by pipeline, this sector grew 2% in the quarter to $254 billion and 2.9% year-to-date to $491 billion.
Truck transportation, the sector’s largest segment, experienced declining revenues (-2.2%), which has been clear all year, given the downturn in the industry that is hitting certain corners of it much harder:
|Q2 2019, $ billions
|Change fr. Q2 2018
|YTD 2019, $ billions
|Change fr. YTD 2018
|Transportation and warehousing
|254
|2.0%
|491
|2.9%
|Air transportation
|61
|4.2%
|113
|4.1%
|Water transportation
|12
|7.3%
|23
|8.1%
|Truck transportation
|74
|-2.2%
|143
|-0.7%
|Transit and ground passenger
|10
|3.4%
|21
|4.6%
|Pipelines
|12
|3.9%
|26
|4.9%
|Scenic, sightseeing transportation
|1
|11.0%
|2
|11.8%
|Support activities for transportation
|49
|0.6%
|97
|2.4%
|Couriers and messengers
|25
|6.6%
|49
|5.9%
|Warehousing and storage
|10
|8.0%
|19
|8.6%
#6: Administrative & Support Services.
Revenues rose 3.1% in the quarter to $229 billion, and 4.5% year-to-date to $451 billion:
|Q2 2019, $ billions
|Change fr. Q2 2018
|YTD 2019, $ billions
|Change fr. YTD 2018
|Administrative and support
|229
|3.1%
|451
|4.5%
|Employment, and travel reservation servies
|103
|4.7%
|209
|7.4%
|Travel arrangement and reservation services
|13
|0.9%
|25
|1.9%
|Other administrative and support services
|12
|2.0%
|217
|2.1%
#7: Rental and leasing services
Dominated by services related to real estate, the segment grew 6.6% in the quarter, to $187 billion (this does not include the cost of the product, such as the leased car or house, but only services related to the leases):
|Q2 2019, $ billions
|Change fr. Q2 2018
|YTD 2019, $ billions
|Change fr. YTD 2018
|Rental and leasing, real estate, auto, etc.
|187
|6.6%
|356
|6.0%
|Real estate
|128
|6.6%
|245
|6.5%
|Lessors of real estate
|71
|5.7%
|140
|6.2%
|Offices of real estate agents and brokers
|30
|2.9%
|53
|2.8%
|Activities related to real estate
|28
|13.4%
|52
|11.1%
|Rental and leasing services
|45
|6.4%
|86
|5.2%
|Auto, truck, equipment rental & leasing
|17
|7.3%
|32
|6.2%
|Consumer goods rental
|6
|4.5%
|12
|3.5%
|Commercial, industrial machinery, equipment
|21
|6.6%
|41
|5.1%
|Lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets (except copyrighted works)
|13
|7.5%
|24
|4.8%
#8 Utilities
This measure of services provided by utilities does not include government-owned utilities but only privately-owned utilities. And it only includes revenues from services, such as line charges for distribution, etc., but not revenues from the products (such as natural gas), and revenue growth from those services wasn’t so hot:
|Q2 2019, $ billions
|Change fr. Q2 2018
|YTD 2019, $ billions
|Change fr. YTD 2018
|Utilities
|136
|-1.8%
|291
|-0.1%
|Electric power generation, transmission and distribution
|112
|-1.7%
|226
|-0.2%
|Natural gas distribution
|20
|-3.2%
|58
|0.0%
|Water, sewage and other systems
|4
|1.0%
|7
|0.2%
#9: Arts, entertainment, and recreation:
|Q2 2019, $ billions
|Change fr. Q2 2018
|YTD 2019, $ billions
|Change fr. YTD 2018
|Arts, entertainment, and recreation
|74
|6.5%
|140
|7.4%
|Performing arts, spectator sports, & related
|31
|0.9%
|59
|6.2%
|Performing arts companies
|5
|-2.5%
|9
|3.2%
|Spectator sports
|11
|-2.3%
|20
|1.1%
|Promoters of performing arts, sports, and similar events
|9
|14.8%
|15
|13.9%
|Agents, managers for artists, athletes, entertainers, and other public figures
|2
|4.1%
|5
|14.0%
|Independent artists, writers, and performers
|Museums, historical sites, and similar
|4
|-0.3%
|8
|1.8%
|Amusement, gambling, and recreation industries
|38
|12.4%
|73
|9.1%
#10: Accommodation Services.
This is not exactly a high-growth area. Last year, for the full year, it was the only sector that booked a revenue decline.
|Q2 2019, $ billions
|Change fr. Q2 2018
|YTD 2019, $ billions
|Change fr. YTD 2018
|Accommodation, traveler and RVs
|65
|1.2%
|124
|2.0%
|Traveler accommodation
|63
|1.1%
|121
|1.9%
|RV (recreational vehicle) parks and recreational camps
|2
|4.6%
|3
|5.7%
Some other services.
Waste Management and Remediation, small, but fast-growing (the Census sticks this somewhat incongruously under Administrative Services):
|Q2 2019, $ billions
|Change fr. Q2 2018
|YTD 2019, $ billions
|Change fr. YTD 2018
|Waste management and remediation services
|27
|7.2%
|52
|6.4%
The hodgepodge of services that don’t fit anywhere else in the Census Bureau’s lineup, experienced declining revenues overall, and in three out of four segments:
|Q2 2019, $ billions
|Change fr. Q2 2018
|YTD 2019, $ billions
|Change fr. YTD 2018
|Other services (except public administration)
|147
|-3.1%
|551
|-1.1%
|Repair and maintenance
|44
|-2.0%
|181
|2.9%
|Death care services
|5
|-1.5%
|19
|-3.1%
|Drycleaning and laundry services
|8
|9.4%
|30
|9.6%
|Religious, grantmaking, civic, professional, similar organizations
|72
|-7.6%
|252
|-6.3%
None of this data is adjusted for inflation. So, the 5.5% service revenue growth so far this year would be lower in “real” terms, with the CPI for services at the end of Q2 rising by 2.6% compared to a year earlier.
And a recession?
Most of the private-sector services experienced strong revenue growth. Finance and insurance, with a growth rate of 7.0% in Q1, came out on top as the fastest growing component of the service sector, always pushing the financialization of everything to the next level.
The goods-based sector, which is much smaller and more volatile, can pull the economy easily into a low-growth phase, but for the economy to sink into a recession, service revenue growth would need to slow down significantly. It won’t have to drop into the negative, but it would have to get closer to stall speed. And that is not happening yet.
Is the USA really booming out of organic growth or is is just the good oldcredit cards making all them retail / restaurant purchases
Credit card debts rose by about $50 billion over the past four quarters. Service sector revenues rose by about $800 billion over the same period. So you can tell that growth in credit card debt is helpful to GDP, but only in a minor way.
A better question is how much inflation is there within the service industry?
I ask this because the price of services that our family use (dental, medical, insurance, travel costs, restaurant prices) are increasing at rates way above inflation in goods.
As an expert in the service field the future looks great! Hooray for all janitors! Hooray future!!
The big four service segments, accounting for 72% of all service revenues, are staffed with highly paid people such as doctors, engineers, financial wizards, architects, lawyers, and the like. Sure, each hospital and investment bank has some janitors, but they’re not a large part of the employees.
“The big four service segments, accounting for 72% of all service revenues, are staffed with highly paid people such as doctors, engineers, financial wizards, architects, lawyers, and the like.”
And the rest of society lives on “CRUMB’S” that fall from their table.
All this growth in a localised sector of the econmy is a symptom of the innequality in America,
https://uk.reuters.com/article/us-trade-companies-breakingviews/breakingviews-review-the-first-global-corporation-was-the-worst-idUKKCN1VR1NL
” For all their power, modern multinationals like Amazon and Facebook do not maintain standing armies, or directly rule over millions of another nation’s citizens. ” YET.
The American peopel can not improve their lot if they can only get work at shining shoes and giving haircuts. Which is what the vast Majority of them are being reduced to.
Which is the scary side of what these allegedly GREAT Service NUMBERS tell. Which very few wish to see.
As I have said for some time.
Corporate America ” The Globalised Vampire Corporates” allied with ccp china, are currently the most dangerous group of entities on this planet. Probably the most dangerous threat common humanity has ever faced.
And I find a History of their model recently published. Hence the link.
It is interesting that only entities like BEI not Governments have what it takes to face down blatantly Mercantile states like china.
This does not excuse the behaviors of BEI but does explain the rationale behind much of their actions.
This also is a worrying omen for the future.
Private armies are not far away Blackwater, the entities guarding many ships in the Indian Ocean, gulf regions.
Joe blow –
“As an expert in the service field the future looks great! Hooray for all janitors! Hooray future!!”
Let me help you rephrase that to make it accurate:
“As an expert in the health insurance field / Medical Complex / Private Equity Finance, the future looks great with us making people die sooner (we are) while paying much higher prices (we are), and sorting profits for CEO’s and stock buy backs (there happening) and using private equity investments to bill vulnerable patients in sneaky ways so the health insurance / Medical Complex doesn’t pay, you do!”
Health insurance and medical cost are soaring and we’re dying sooner and getting poor.
According the Fed’s gaggle if various reports among them it’s Inflation Fraud index, that’s called low inflation because rising productivity and increasing GDP.
As Trinity in The Matrix would say:
“I don’t have time for the B.S. Bring on NIRP.”
The healthcare, financial, and education sectors profit by having extraordinarily low productivity. It’s really a case of the village idiots being crowned kings. But only because of thorough padding of politicians’ pockets.
Janitors? Ahem, the preferred term is sanitation technician or custodial engineer these days.
Finance and insurance does not deliver a tangible good or service. Their only good is in improving economic efficiencies of other businesses that do deliver tangible goods and services. To the extent that finance and insurance has profit itself, it is parasitic. They have extracted wealth but not produced it.
I agree, we should be looking at GDP minus finance, and I would add also only after subtracting off the change in the national debt.
Or the US could become even more like China, and simply goose the national debt by enough to make the GDP come out wherever we want it to each year? (And then hide the debt so no one knows how much there really is!!)
Historically as empires reach their apex and start to decline they more and more become rentier societies. In other words more and more people try to make there living off of some kind of tollbooth. Much of what is outlined here as the service economy seems to be a classic rentier economy. In particular, financial services, legal, todays healthcare system, insurance and more. Historically this works for a while until everyone is manning a toll booth a no one is pulling the wagon .
Engineers don’t provide any value because all they do is design the things that other build. So really, engineers are useless and parasitic. Who needs ’em?
Try starting a business without any access to capital and see how far you get. If you think providing capital to the engine of our economy is parasitic, you truly haven’t a clue about how the world works.
Do you have an MBA or business degree by any chance?
√
Also it takes a VERY SMALL % of the population to extract it, and an even smaller population % get any real remuneration beyond subsistence level from this.
Not much different than paying people 150k per year for digging holes and filling them back in.
What happens to the Services economy when the Goods based economy comes to a grinding halt? The image of Will E. Coyote spinning his legs running in thin air over a chasm comes to mind.
When people start to get laid off, when construction slows down, all those big cell-phone bills, in-app purchases and buying from Uber Eats all get cut from the family budgets. They might be able to ride out such a storm, if they don’t have tons of corporate debt they foolishly came out of the top of the economic cycle carrying. Ooops. Winter is Coming. And their are vulture capitalists coming out of the snowy mists.
ZeroBrain
As a user of mortgage services, property insurance (I live in FL; think Dorian), leasing car services, auto insurance, brokerage & investing services, banking services (free checking…), credit card services, I guess I disagree with you.
There is real complexity and there is human-invented complexity. Real complexity is physics, medicine, software, etc. Human-invented complexity is laws, real estate titles, banking transfers, etc. Many of the services you mention extract wealth simply due to human-invented complexity that has evolved organically and exists for purely historical reasons, to the benefit of entrenched industries that should not even exist *at all*.
For example, you use auto insurance. Why isn’t that simply pooled across society as a utility, at cost? Unlike developing widgets, car insurance has a reasonably well understood risk profile and minimal innovation occurs. The rest is just marketing and wealth extraction. In this area, there is no need for a marketplace of ideas and competition that capitalism provides – it can be done with better efficiency already and very simply. The reason that hasn’t occurred is because no individual has a strong incentive to create a profit-free insurance company. But it would be simple to do so, if one had access to capital, so any state could do it if there were a political will. But it would be career suicide for the politician.
Great comment. Auto insurance is a great example. I live in Florida too. The state requires that I carry auto insurance. So, to me, the state should provide it if they require that I have it.
Basic auto insurance requires that I have personal injury protection and liability (if I hit damage someone else’s property). Of course I already have health insurance that would pay for any personal injuries.
Suppose we had medicare for all. There would be no need for health insurance or PIP in auto insurance. Suppose state law said that auto insurance could only pay for your auto (in an accident, your insurance pays for your car and the other guys paid for his car). And suppose it wasn’t mandatory. The cost for auto insurance would collapse. In fact, I wouldn’t carry any because it is a pure loss for me.
Think about homeowner’s insurance. Make it illegal for mortgage providers to require homeowner’s insurance. You would immediately see the end of building along Florida’s beaches and flood-prone rivers because no one would provide a mortgage, and there wouldn’t be a need for much insurance anyway.
complex societies need much greater energy flows for upkeep than simple ones, by many orders of magnitude….
complexity → more networks between individuals, more hierarchical controls to regulate them, more info processing, more specialists and need for surpluses…
society becomes more complex, support costs for every individual rise and larger portion of energy budget is dedicated to maintaining the social structure…
but investment in complexity needs to increase, and is subject to laws of diminishing returns…
similar to economic law of marginal product and average product – eventually, increased investment into sociopolitical complexity becomes costly and unproductive…
I’m not 100% sure of what you’re saying, but I like what you’re saying.
Spot on. But this is going to fly over the heads of most people.
Exactly.
Complexity starts as the solution which becomes the problem: sufficient energy flows fail (infinite growth in these being physically impossible) leading to eventual disintegration after a very painful phase of rising and unsustainable burdens, and economic and social disfunction -what we in fact see today.
The historic move to mostly service economies in the ageing industrialised states answered the need to address the eventual failure of manufacturing as the basis of an economy.
But in time it becomes an all-consuming vampire encouraging the illusion of life – great GDP, great careers for those in certain sectors – but preying on a corpse animated only be unjustifiable debts.
And this is why we can place our own industrial, globalised, civilisation as being already quite far advanced along the what might be termed the Arc of Collapse, starting perhaps in the early 1970’s.
Anyone unfamiliar with the concept of complexity collapse should take a look at the work of Joseph Tainter, just to start with: well reasoned, with historical examples.
The moral: Carpe Diem.
It is still possible to live a relatively uncomplicated and very satisfying life in the U.S.
The essentials are two: locate yourself “under the radar” in a low population area, and devise as much as is reasonable of your own sustenance – build your own house, for example.
“Grandfather Says” writes about that elsewhere, at some length.
Never-ending defense spending and Boomers accessing Medicare services will keep us out of a technical recession.
In the first bucket, it is interesting to note that the insurance industry (56%) is larger than the finance industry (44%). It also grows like a weed at 9.6%. It matches my personal experience. I spend an order of magnitude more on insurance (cars, properties, umbrella, RV, boat,….). Bottom-line: We really should name the first bucket the Insurance bucket
Once in awhile it pays to be old: We recently cut our Auto insurance payments about in half because we only drive about 2000 miles per year, anymore.
When were financial services first factored into our GDP? Most of what I’ve read considered finance to be a drain on the real economy as wealth extraction and not wealth creation. Extraction certainly made a few very wealthy but at the expense of the many.
I wonder in what year services overcome production as a percentage of GDP in the US? But who needs to be an entrepreneur, when so much money is made in the stock market.
I will never understand why so many people think a $50K a year manufacturing job is somehow a better (and more real) job than a $150K a year finance or tech related job.
I’m not denigrating manufacturing in any way. I respect anyone who gets up in the morning and goes to work, no matter what they do. But this notion that somehow a job where you don’t use your hands or do back breaking labor is somehow a fake job is ridiculous.
As for finance ruining the economy….I’d love to see this utopia where there are no banks, no insurance companies, no capital markets, no ability for start ups to get funding, no ability for govts to borrow money for infrastructure, no ability for business to borrow money in order to expand. What a great society we’d have huh? Everyone could just exchange gold with each other. Or something.
This sounds a bit like a strawman. As far as I can see nobody here is advocating some kind of completely finance-free utopia. People are just questioning whether the value contributed to GDP by the finance & insurance sector is qualitatively comparable with the value contributed by other sectors.
When finance & insurance continuously grow faster than the economy as a whole, I personally find such a trend worrying. Where will this end? I can’t imagine an economy where everyone is getting their income from playing with somebody else’s money. So evidently this cannot go on forever.
And if something cannot go on forever, it will stop. (Herbert Stein).
I wonder why Death Services are in decline? Seems to me it is about the most stable industry out there, plus it isn’t exactly a sought after gig as far as I can determine. Competition? Have you ever met anyone who wanted to be an undertaker? (I haven’t). Prices are high and expensive, even for simple cremation.
Seriously, when you have to make the call you’re damn glad someone picks up the phone.
I bring this up because we have just dealt with two parents dying and another could go any day. Mind you, I’m taking my Father-in-law fishing on Tuesday….in the boonies…and I’ll leave it to your imagination to see how this could be a problem at 20% heart function plus a dodgy valve. Coho are running and he wants to go!!
Why would you get a full-fledged funeral and burial, when you can get basic services and cremation for much less. In big cities, more and more people are choosing a cheaper route out of this world.
Not just big big cities, Wolf. We live in a rural place and my late wife’s ashes were placed under a Norway pine we planted 40 years ago.
Mine will go there pretty soon.
The financialization of the economy has led me to become a shadow bank of sorts. We get such poor interest rates for our savings that we have sold property and carried papers ourselves, as well as pay off our kids student loans and let them pay us back interest free.
we just used your technique when we purchased a new car. We financed it at first to get the best deal then we paid it off in cash. Thanks for the tip.
I love the title – Financialization of the US economy.
You’ve written a lot about the problems associated – short-term corporate thinking, using ratcheting and stock buybacks to game the system for upper management, leveraged buyouts to gut and kill companies like Toys-R-US and Sears.
Here’s an interesting one I was just made aware of…
A couple weeks ago I had to move out because the homeowners son was moving into my “granny shack” – so I went to hotels for a bit. My employer found a 2-bedroom apartment on hotels.com for me and another worker. The whole apartment complex has been converted into a hotel … No front office, but passcodes on every door and everything a day-to-day rental. I looked it up and many apartment complexes and condo complexes have been fully converted in both LA and San Francisco.
A city has to approve a zone change from residential to commercial, right? So why are these cities approving this in the midst of a housing crisis? Particularly in LA and San Fran where the ruling elites try to pretend to care about the lower middle class?
The insurance industry has long enjoyed lobbying our politicians into making their parasitic services as essential and must be enforced through our laws and government policies.
Their latest move is enforcing through our governments a 3 million dollar liability insurance to even open a lemonade stand…
It looks like insurance is one of the big ones. Sorry if I missed it, but I’m not sure if health care insurance is included in that. If so, it’s part of the health care cost problem/issue.
Also, the “scientific services” sounds great, but again, I wonder how much of that is medical, and it’s pretty small.
I guess there are some “engineers” in this sector, but maybe “software engineers”? If so, they truly are “all service”= they don’t design anything tangible.
I think this area is like all the rest: a few getting rich at the top, but the vast majority of the jobs are at the bottom earning level.
When I was in college, my finance professor told me that the function of finance was to allocate capital to the highest social use. How would you rate the finance industry’s performance on that metric for the past 20 years? Dot-com, real-estate, then everything bubbles. Great investments in national asset-base, right?
Retail banks are almost obsolete. Now we have “banks” whose assets are almost entirely software and customer accounts. No buildings, very few staff. The bank-to-customer interface happens on your smart phone.
Commercial banks used to underwrite infrastructure investments. Not much new capacity coming online these days; no need for it.
When Warren Buffet bought GEICO (auto insurance company) way back in the eighties, he said (paraphrasing) “it’s a license to print money”. As in “the risks are well-known, the process is well-automated, and the demand is forced by law (must buy insurance) and the price is set by an oligopoly well above the level of costs.
The insurance industry, much like the health care industry, is a function ripe for disruption (e.g. like Amazon did to retail). They’re oligopolistic, inefficient, way too costly and prices are rising. Lot of unhelpful baggage on the cart.
It is no surprise that health insurance is a boondoggle; it’s a combination of two of the most inefficient and overpriced functions in our economy.
Once an economy makes the transition from inventing, engineering and building into consuming, re-hypothecating, delegating and debt-creating, it’s coasting on its prior momentum.
Who has built some new industries lately? Elon Musk. Name some more.
We are coasting, and the momentum won’t carry us over the next few hills.
====== Now for something discordant ====
Even if finance was fully functional (effective and efficient allocation of capital)….what industries would it allocate into? More intensification of resource stripping / consumerism? Is that gonna help things?
I think many of our concepts around economics and finance have reached the end of their useful life. We need some new basic assumptions.
I think it was David Rosenberg, the economist, who when asked what was the most worrying number or stat in the economy, responded with the number of people working in the finance industry (in the millions). These people require financial churn to make money. From working in and with this industry, some of this churn adds value but much does not. This Everything Bubble gives the allusion of wealth and value, while a series of financial tricks and cons extract real value from savers and producers. Regulations, QE, low interest rates, deficit spending, are the true financial wizards behind the curtain. When these cons go away, having sucked up everything, there will not be millions working in the finance industry anymore.
In 1966! Frank Zappa took a stab at social commentary with his prescient lyrics to “Trouble Coming Everyday” The last stanza is more true today than ever.
You know we got to sit around at home
And watch this thing begin
But I bet there won’t be many live
To see it really end
‘Cause the fire in the street
Ain’t like the fire in the heart
And in the eyes of all these people
Don’t you know that this could start
On any street in any town
In any state if any clown
Decides that now’s the time to fight
For some ideal he thinks is right
And if a million more agree
There ain’t no Great Society
As it applies to you and me
Our country isn’t free
And the law refuses to see
If all that you can ever be
Is just a lousy janitor
Unless your uncle owns a store
You know that five in every four
Just won’t amount to nothin’ more
Gonna watch the rats go across the floor
And make up songs about being poor
Blow your harmonica, son!
It isn’t necessary to imagine the world ending in fire or ice. There are two other possibilities: one is paperwork, and the other is nostalgia.
Frank Zappa