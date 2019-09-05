Fed Sheds $20 Billion in Assets in August, Relentlessly Sloughs Off MBS, Adds Some Treasuries, Starts Shift to Short-Term T-Bills

QE Unwind continues via the sharp drop in MBS.
In August, the Fed shed Mortgage Backed Securities (MBS) at a rate that exceeded its self-imposed “cap” of $20 billion for the fourth month in a row, but added some Treasury securities, with a new emphasis on short-term Treasury bills.
Total assets on the Fed’s balance sheet fell by $20 billion, to $3.76 trillion, as of the balance sheet for the week ended September 4, released this afternoon. This brought the balance sheet to the lowest level since September 2013. So far this year, the Fed has shed $314 billion in assets. Since the beginning of the “balance sheet normalization” process, the Fed has shed $700 billion. Since peak-QE in January 2015, it has shed $738 billion:
Treasury Runoff turns around.
During the month of August, $70 billion in Treasury securities in the Fed’s portfolio matured and were redeemed by the US Treasury Department. The Fed replaced all those with new Treasury securities. This replacement would have kept its holdings level. Per its new plan to replace its MBS securities with Treasury securities – more on that in a moment – it added about $15 billion in Treasury securities, bringing the total to $2.095 trillion.
This was the first monthly increase since the end of 2017, bringing its Treasury holdings back to the level of last July, and just above the September 2013 level:
As part of its new regime to shorten the overall maturity of its holdings, the Fed’s holdings now include $3 billion in Treasury bills (maturing in one year or less), up from zero a few months ago.
After “Operation Twist,” which was layered between QE-2 and “QE Infinity,” the Fed had not held any Treasury bills. About four months ago, it started dabbling in them again, but in August it got serious. These T-bills replaced some of the MBS that ran off its balance sheet.
MBS run off exceeds “cap” for fourth month in a row
In August, the balance of MBS fell by $22 billion to $1.49 trillion, just below the December 2013 level. The August run-off exceeded the self-imposed $20-billion “cap” – its rule that it would shed “up to” $20 billion a month – for the fourth month in a row.
Over the last four months, the Fed has shed $94 billion in MBS, the fastest four-month pace ever and above the theoretical $80-billion cap for a four-month period. The sharper run-off of its MBS is in part responsible for the continued shrinkage of its total assets:
Holders of MBS receive pass-through principal payments as the underlying mortgages are paid down through monthly mortgage payments and are paid off when the home is sold or the mortgage is refinanced. Any remaining principal is paid off at maturity.
Currently, $1.41 trillion, or 94.6%, of the MBS that the Fed holds mature in 10 years or more, and the runoff is almost exclusively due to pass-through principal payments.
The drop in mortgage rates since November has triggered a surge in mortgage refinancings. And as homeowners paid off their old mortgages, the pass-through principal payments to holders of MBS surged as well. And it appears that the Fed is eager to get rid of these MBS.
It’s not getting rid of them because of credit risk. Credit risk of these MBS is not with the Fed, but with the federal government, since these MBS were issued and guaranteed by the government agency Ginnie Mae, or by the Government Sponsored Enterprises, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
Instead, the Fed wants to get rid of its MBS because they’re cumbersome to deal with, in terms of conducting monetary policy. The Fed has also stated that by holding MBS, it is giving preferential treatment to housing debt over other forms of private-sector debt, and it expressed its desire to exit this business of assigning preferences.
If interest rates rise enough, mortgage refinancings will slow again, and the run-off of MBS will slow to a trickle. In this case, under its new regime, the Fed has indicated that it may sell MBS outright to keep the runoff process going.
In terms of the Fed’s overall assets, under the latest new-new regime announced at the July meeting, the runoff of its MBS holdings is supposed to be counter-balanced by the increase in its Treasury security holdings, including T-bills. So far, the increase in its Treasury holdings has fallen short of making up for the sharp drop in MBS holdings, and so the QE unwind continued in August, but at a slower pace than before.
What a mess. It’s like watching an old Laurel and Hardy film, or maybe the Three Stooges trying to let go of flypaper. Let this go, replace with that, but if this happens, then………..
Free Market Capitalism. No Socialist meddling here, just let the Market decide. Righhhhhht. And next week is infrastructure week.
The 2-yr treasury suggests the FED’s Effective Federal Funds Rate will be around 1.5% this time next year — so, with lots of volatility ahead up and down, we’ll be fairly close to where we are as the election kicks into high gear, with a recession effectively phasing in while people vote.
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/graph/?g=oMGU
Let’s see, the Fed is on AutoPilot. That means the FFR is now at 3.25% on it’s way to over 4% in 2020 when the Fed will assess the economy before deciding on further rate increases. And of course the balance sheet is now under 4.5T. This was the plan the Fed announced and, because the Fed does not lie, we must be well on our way to “normalization”.
Here in the real world the facts are less pleasant – we are riding a fast rocket to negative rates and a balance sheet that will soon enough be over 100 Trillion. Just the facts – invest accordingly.
The dollar was a currency last century – not a good idea to hold it this century. Hot Potato!
The only way the dollar will become irrelevant is if the US army gets beaten on the battlefield by a stronger country. That well educated people cant grasp this simple fact , shows they have no clue about the reality of things out there and they keep living in their bubble.
Memento, I don’t think our ‘mighty’ military is the reason our dollar’s future is assured, I think that has more to do with the fact that it’s the reserve currency — the world’s most owned currency and the most OWED currency.
Baring some sort of natural disaster which wipes out humanity, the dollar is likely to out live us all.
Why do you think USD is the reserve currency and not the British pound or the yen or euro? Do you understand the exorbitant privileges of being the reserve currency issuer?
Umm…please name a war the U.S. has won in the last 50, 70, 80 or so years?
Then ask yourself what you’d like to call that bubble you’re in.
Like Afghanistan ? We’ve been “winning” there for :
Longer than the US Revolutionary War, US Civil War, World War 1, and World War Two COMBINED !
Nothing like victory over sheepherders, right ?
Gulf war I
Iraq War II.
Everything after that has been a police action, and there is no winning or losing a police action.
Dollar index has been surging this year. I’m not worried.
How low can (rates) go?
I have a theory that the Fed is in no hurry to drop rates as it makes it far easier for the USG to sell UST’s without the Fed having to go to outright monetization. With the strong dollar and rates that haven’t gone negative (yet), I see the Fed lack of rate action akin to hoovering up investor cash from around the world.
The last country standing with positive rates gets all the ‘action’. If the ECB goes to outright monetization will it scare even more capital our way? Hmmm…
This is a big story and I’m feeling encouraged to hear this. Maybe the Fed is going to remain fairly hawkish and will not capitulate to Trump as they seemed to be doing in the past few months. Maybe the Fed does want to do something right for the country, long term. Could it be?
Anyway, I had noticed a tweet from Peter Schiff to his followers just a day ago, expressing his belief that the Fed was embarking on QE already because they purchased 14 billion in US Treasuries in the past couple of weeks. I immediately knew he was omitting what they had sloughed off. Schiff has done this a couple of times before in the past, cherry picking information to shore up his case for hyperinflation and gold to 10k. It’s disturbing and sad that he has so many followers. He’s targeting the very people who’re being most victimized by our corrupt system and it’s a shame to witness.
Yes, I noticed the same thing. But all the players, left, right, conservative, liberals, protectionists, climate change, solar flarist etc…; well I made up the last one, that I just invented for myself and my opinions at present. That could change too.
Everyone talks their book, and bends the facts. For instance, climate change people are correct the weather is changing , but it always has. Are they wrong ? No. When they discovered the first black hole recently, it was stated that it took the light (various wave lengths) that left the black hole to reach earth from the black hole that they were seeing 7,800 light years to reach earth. At that time it was the Pleistocene era on earth, post apocalyptic meteorite strike that wiped out the dinosaurs, and the first mammals. The weather was changing then too. We have had about 10 ice ages since then, and many warming periods.
Time keeps rolling, a very dependable variable for change that wrongs rights and rights wrongs.
Lisa, Schiff’s timing may be off but his fundamental message concerning the value of gold and need to own physical gold is spot on.
Fed banksters have debased the value of the dollar since its inception in 1913 to such an extent that a 1913 dollar is now worth 2 or 3 cents. Gold, on the other hand, has gone from ~ $20/oz in 1913 to over $1500 today. It would likely be much higher were it not for the actions in the paper gold market of Fed proxies such as the JP Morgue, HSBC and the Plunge Protection Team.
The dollar may be the “ least bad house” in the neighborhood, but it really doesn’t matter because the entire fiat money neighborhood is a sh*thole. The neighborhood we should all want to live in is the one that’s held its value over time, i.e., gold.
1) Seventeen Tons of negative rates tied to JP neck.
No inflation insight. Until it come.
Gravity with NR are pulling the US yield curve down.
The yield curve is defective.
It cannot indicate inflation.
When inflation will rise, JP will be dragged down by $17 Tons
on his neck.
Zero rates will inflame inflation.
When JP will wake up ==> it will be too late.
2) Gold have peaked and will turn down.
When a resistance line drawn from Sept 2011 peak to Sept 2019
peak will be breached, gold will shine.
Exactly 90 years ago today, were they thinking–What could go wrong? Then Oct 1929 happened. The buildings are a lot higher to leap out of.
“The buildings are a lot higher to leap out of.”
That’s why it was called “A permanently high plateau” by the experts…..
Considering that the FED has been outed as a left leaning partisan hack organization.
The question is what is the political reason they have for thier every decision.
Considering:
– more MBS balance is being sold than than short term bonds bought
– the fed is trying to disengage from Fannie and Freddie guarantees
-fed fund rates (ffr) do not correspond to the 10yr bond as much as usual with the ffr being relatively higher.
Low rates are not the primary imperative for a robust economy. The majority of people working at decent wages producing things that other people want , and can afford because these other are doing the same is the key required.
The Fed is propping up the short term while investors are grabbing safe haven bonds across the board. It has been an amazing and complex recipe for short term fixes to keep things rolling across the whole world. It has never been done before on this scale. More than likely it is doomed for failure. Too many variables for any scientific experiment to contend with. Experiments like this fail when the one variable, one piece of sand doesn’t balance correctly- the inflection point, and there goes the Humpty Dumpty world economy cracked into little bits that has to be put together again. is this like a planned psycho-history long term event analogous to the science fiction great Isaac Asimopv’s “Foundation” trilogy? Will fiat currency not exist in 10-15 years, and be replaced by one world digital currency; Is this the ultimate goal? Tune in to your grand kids life in 20 years to find out, or not. Place your bets.
“Will fiat currency not exist in 10-15 years, and be replaced by one world digital currency …?”
Billions of people who use money will have something to say about that – the worse things get, the more they will pay attention.
They may elect that which has stood the test of time – gold.
stick a fork in the fed, they’re done.
A headline said, “Treasury discussed hiring Houlihan Lokey for Frannie restructuring…”. Gives a reason why the Fed doesn’t want to hold MBS.
My understanding is that buying short term Treasuries in quantity will lower short term Treasuries yield. That implies buying short term Treasuries is a strategy to un-invert the yield curve.
Fed should call the purchase of Treasuries to offset excess MBS roll off QR for Qualitative Replacement.
I’d support it even it they ran the roll off to $100B a month and bought $80B in Treasuries. But I’d rather they allowed the self imposed limit to run a bit higher or start selling the MBS outright now. Why wait for rates to rise and Re-Fi’s to slow??
Great post Wolf, thanks for these Fed Balance Sheet Watch updates, you’re the best.
Ninety years ago on the DJI :
Sept 1929 peak to 1946 peak.
When that resistance line was breached, the the DOW was on road to 19666.
It seems the US Treasury wants to re-privatize the GSEs while keeping the taxpayer backstop. This may be why the fed is getting out of the MBS business. I don’t blame them, since the GSEs will only screw the investors and taxpayers again.
It’s unbelievable how blatant they are, they tell you to your face they are going to screw you over before they do it.