Orders for Heavy Trucks Plunged 80% in August

Here’s why — and how that’s impacting truck makers.
Orders for heavy trucks that haul part of the economy’s goods across the US plunged by 80.1% in August 2019 compared to August last year, to about 10,400 orders, according to preliminary estimates by FTR Transportation Intelligence. It was the 10th month in a row of year-over-year declines, and the second month in a row of 80%-plus declines, with orders in July having plunged 81.2% to about 9,800, not seen since 2010. So far this year, these year-over-year plunges ranged from -52% to -81% off the historic boom months in 2018:
“The Class 8 market is at a turning point,” Don Ake, FTR VP of commercial vehicles, said in an emailed statement. “The huge orders in 2018 supported the robust production last year and through much of 2019. Now the economy has slowed and there are enough trucks to handle the available freight growth. OEMs are cutting production rates, eventually down to near replacement demand levels.”
During the ordering boom for Class 8 trucks in 2018, orders had peaked at over 52,000 a month in July and August, powered by fears among trucking companies that they would not have enough equipment to move all the freight resulting from the boom that turned out to be short-lived, caused in part because companies had tried to front-run the expected and announced tariffs by loading up on goods and piling up inventories.
The order volume was mind-boggling in 2018, and as companies backed off loading up on inventories and freight shipments began to decline at the end of 2018, the hangover turned out to be equally mind-boggling.
Freight shipment volume within the US by all modes of transportation – truck, rail, air, and barge – fell 5.9% in July from July last year, the eighth month in a row of year-over-year declines, after having already dropped 6.0% in May, according to the Cass Freight Index for Shipments, which tracks shipments of consumer and industrial goods but not of bulk commodities such as grains. Those two declines were the steepest year-over-year declines since the Financial Crisis:
And truckers have been responding to this new reality. FTR’s Don Ake in the statement:
“There is a tremendous amount of uncertainty in the economy right now due to tariffs and the trade war with China. Businesses are holding back on capital investment and our industry is no exception. Fleets are going to be cautious about buying new equipment in the short term. We do expect orders to increase in October. However, if freight growth is still muted and manufacturing sluggish, the big fleets may just place orders for Q1 and take a wait and see approach.”
The chart shows the sharp drop-off in orders for class 8 trucks from the phenomenal boom in 2018, down to historically very low levels where they appear to have gotten stuck for now:
But the manufacturers of Class-8 trucks have been reporting big revenue increases. For example, truck and engine maker Navistar International [NAV] just reported that revenues in its third fiscal quarter, ended July 31, had surged by 17% from a year ago, to $3.0 billion, “primarily due to a 28 percent increase in volumes in the company’s Core market (Class 6-8 trucks and buses),” as it said.
But, but, but… two weeks ago, Navistar had announced the first set of production cuts of medium-duty Class 6-7 trucks at its Springfield, OH, assembly plant. The company blamed “the cyclical nature of the business.”
Big increases in revenues but production cuts? Yes, eating through the backlog.
It takes a long time for manufacturers to build out their historically large backlog. In terms of Class-8 trucks, 2018 generated a record backlog that truck makers are now building and delivering. And for the industry overall, truck sales surged during much of 2018 and into 2019, past the record levels set just before the Financial Crisis to over 47,000 units (seasonally adjusted) in April and July 2019.
But in August, according to the Commerce Department today, sales of heavy trucks fell from July’s record levels, to 44,500 units (seasonally adjusted). These are still all sales of 2019-model-year trucks, for which orders closed some time ago (larger chart):
Truck manufacturers don’t disclose their order backlogs. But they have been shrinking at a rapid rate as truck makers pushed production and sales of those orders in their backlogs even as new orders have been plunging.
Sales follow orders with a long lag. And unless a miracle happens and orders begin to re-soar soon, truck makers – Peterbilt and Kenworth, divisions of Paccar [PCAR]; Navistar International; Freightliner and Western Star, divisions of Daimler; and Mack Trucks and Volvo Trucks, divisions of Volvo Group – will eventually cut production, as Navistar is already doing with medium-duty trucks, which leads to declining sales; the legendary boom-and-bust cycles of the industry.
First chart shows the 80% drop in orders.
Concerning your second question: Services are hot, and 70% of what consumers spend is for services. Retail is strong too powered by soaring online sales. This is an inventory issue and an industrial issue, not a consumer issue. Consumers are doing fine.
Online sales make up around 11% of total retail sales. Whether they’re “soaring” or not matters little. Online retailers employ very few people relative to bricks and mortar and therefore do not add much to the economy.
Easy to show a “Soaring” increase on a small relative percentage. Let me know when online hits 30% of total retail, then it might matter a bit if sales are soaring.
Ken Wu,
About half of retail is sales at gas stations, auto dealers, and grocery and beverage stores. Those have largely been resistant to online sales for more or less obvious reason. Ecommerce is already over 22% of the other half.
The retailers I call the “mall retailers” — department stores, clothing stores, and the like — are getting crushed.
Total ecommerce retail sales will reach $600 billion this year. A 14% increase in 2020 would mean an increase of $84 billion — and this is big enough to move the needle. Check this out to get a feel for how powerful a driver ecommerce is:
https://wolfstreet.com/2019/08/19/how-the-ecommerce-boom-plows-down-mall-retailers-one-by-one/
For example, department store sales peaked 19 years ago and have been declining ever since, as department store chains are getting wiped out:
Online retailers do, however, employ a lot of trucks!
P.S. Online retailers free up people from low-wage sales-clerk jobs so they can do something more productive. They also free up consumers from having to waste time slogging through stores to not-find what they need, enabling them to spend money and/or be productive in other ways. There’s much wrong with them, but that’s how they add to the economy.
As a trucking company I can say we feel the slowdown, freight rates are way down, keeping everyone rolling is a daily challenge. I see owner operators and small freight hauling fleets really struggling right now and think there will be some consolidation among brokers who rely on owner operators and small fleets.
Thankfully my fleet is paid for and I really do not haul basic freight so I will ride this out like I have many times in the past.
RW, can you provide insight as to what types of freight customers are providing you with less revenue and which are holding steady. Trying to understand if there are specific segments of the industrial economy slowing faster. TY
There is a another reason for the drop in truck orders. Due to the wet, cooler summer the Agricultural reports coming out of Canada and the Northern U.S. is a much lower yields on wheat, soy, corn and other farm crops. Examine as well the canning factories that are closing across the U.S and Canada. If there is no product to transport, the trucks are not needed. See the Ice Age Farmer, Adapt 2030, https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-05-27/crop-tastrophe-midwest-latest-usda-crop-progress-report-signals-nightmare-scenario and this https://electroverse.net/official-canadian-crop-estimates-wheat-soybean-and-corn-in-sharp-decline-due-to-adverse-seasonal-conditions.
Its a much larger encompassing issue than just over supply of trucks there are other factors at work in this.
Txhumingbird,
As shown in the second chart, shipments of freight by all modes of transportation are down about 6% year-over-year, the largest decline since the Financial Crisis.
There are two parts to this equation: decline in demand from shippers (industrial companies, etc.) and soaring capacity of trucks.
Last I heard the order backlog was about 10 months, and I doubt that truckers are going to place orders farther out in such a cyclical industry. There are a lot of economic alarm bells and fat ladies singing, but not here. Thought I was reading ZH for a minute.
Did you read any of the data in the article, or was this some preconceived notion that you were going to post anyway? If you did actually read it please rebut the data and let us all in on your insight.
Portland has both Daimler’s Western Star Factory and North American Headquarters for All of Daimler Trucks. In transportation recession 1 they didn’t miss a beat because Western Star was busy building shale oil trucks and the R&D cash burn were propped up by Daimler’s then robust car and Sprinter Divisions. Things are very different now and I expect we will soon get a big announcement of layoffs in the W.S. factory and the headquarters (engineering). I predict this to be the kickoff for the oncoming recession here in the Portland Area.
Union Pacific reported railcar loadings down 7% in Q3 as of 9/1/19 compared to Q3 2018.
Not a good time to waste money.
How will this affect American auto stocks, esp. those companies that depend on their truck market?
Wolf,
Many thanks for continuing to keep score with Class-8 trucks.
At this pace, when does the real pain start to throb with the truck manufacturers? Somewhere between Dec ’19 and Mar ’20?
Rail grain shipments way down for the class 1’s. Watching the secondary rail freight market, UP is -500/car under tariff, BN around -350/car. And this looks like it will be this way through the end of the year right through fall harvest. Crazy!
For the first time being in trucking business for 12 years. I have received a blank form from DMV to turn in your tags. I guess their data showed that a lot of trucking companies will go under due to over capacity. Already 650 companies went under this year.
I’ve read that the tax reform act of 2018 offering accelerated depreciation may have pulled forward some truck purchases/demand.
It’s the same in any capital good industry worldwide: it’s now time to pay for the insane growth in order books we had in 2018 and 2017.
Whether it’s lorries, 5-axis CNC aluminum cutting machines, jetliners or even humble hardness testers, all of these are expensive capital goods designed to last for many many years while working and earning their owners a living. They are not gadgets, to be replaced when a more fashionable model appears after a couple of years.
But we deluded themselves they were, that what we saw in 2017 would go forever and ever and once order books stopped growing we threw the mother of all temper tantrums to get “moar” (thanks a lot 4chan).
Trucking is cyclical business, that’s fine, but triple digit order book growth for four months in a row in a highly mature economy like the US is the very definition of insanity. It means the otherwise very intelligent people running these companies acted like complete idiots: hopefully they will now be forced to live with the consequences (read: overcapacity) and thus learn some valuable lessons but I am not exactly holding my breath.
Exactly how much growth were these shipping companies expecting is hard to gauge, but I suspect like my colleagues in Switzerland and Germany they expected a steady yearly 8-12% increase in volumes, which is absolutely unsustainable mid-term, let alone long-term.
The companies in the manufacturing heart of Switzerland (Jura, Solothurn, Neuchâtel etc) have already started to cut shifts (usually on Monday) as their thick order books dwindle and the predicted continuous big orders from India, China, Germany or wherever fail to materialize. The blame game is on, as is the scaremongering in the press. A few are doing the right thing and looking into the mirror to find the culprit but that’s not as popular as screaming the R word and look for the most inmprobable culprits.
