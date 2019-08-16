Freight Shipments Suffer Steepest Drops since Financial Crisis, Overcapacity Balloons

For Trucking and Railroads, it’s Hangover Time.
Freight shipments within the US by all modes of transportation – truck, rail, air, and barge – fell 5.9% in July 2019, compared to July 2018, the eighth month in a row of year-over-year declines, according to the Cass Freight Index for Shipments, which tracks shipments of consumer and industrial goods but not of bulk commodities such as grains. This decline along with the 6.0% drop in May were the steepest year-over-year declines in freight shipments since the Financial Crisis:
In terms of shipment volume, the year 2018 was a historic outlier boom, far above all prior years. Now the Cass Freight Index has fallen back to the levels of the prior boom year, 2014, but remains higher than it had been in July 2015, 2016, and 2017.
In its report, Cass adds some items on its worry list that are not reflected in the Cass Freight Index, including “severe declines in international airfreight volumes (especially in Asia)” and “the ongoing swoon in railroad volumes, especially in auto and building materials.”
In the chart below of the Cass Freight Index for Shipments, the red line indicates shipment volumes in 2019 through July. The green line denotes 2014. What this shows is that 2018 was an immense party before dropping off in November and December, and that 2019 is a nasty hangover and a painful return back into the sober range:
Railroad freight traffic fell 5.5% in July, compared to July last year, according to the Association of American Railroads (AAR), with carloads (commodities, motor vehicles, etc.) dropping 4.8% and intermodal (containers hauled by truck or ship and then transferred to rail, or semi-truck trailers that piggyback on special rail cars) dropping 6.1%.
Only six of the 20 carload commodities categories showed gains compared to July last year, with the biggest, petroleum & petroleum products, surging 11.5% as a result of the US shale-oil production boom.
The AAR blamed the 6.1% decline in intermodal on the trade issues since about 50% of the intermodal freight is a result of imports and exports, and “trade policy uncertainty continues to drag down this traffic segment.” For the first seven months of the year, intermodal fell 3.7%.
The total amount shippers – industrial companies, retailers, wholesalers, etc. – spent on freight by all modes of transportation, is a function of shipment volume, freight rates, and fuels surcharges. And it ticked down 1.4% from July last year, according to the Cass Freight Index for Expenditures. This was only the second tiny year-over-year decline since December 2016, the end of the last Transportation Recession:
During the phenomenal boom in freight shipments and freight rates in 2018, total freight expenditures peaked with a year-over-year spike of 19% in September 2018, as shippers were complaining in their earnings reports left and right about surging transportation costs. By July, the Freight Expenditures Index barely backed off from last year and remained 16.3% higher than in July 2017 (red line, black markers) and higher than the prior record year, 2014 (purple line):
Railroads and large trucking companies have tried to maintain their revenues by nudging up contract rates where they can, or at least resist pressures to cut them. And they were also supported by the long-term nature of contract rates negotiated previously.
But even contract rates have started to fall. In July, the national average contract rate for van trailers fell 9% to $2.18 per mile, according to DAT Solutions, the largest truckload freight marketplace in the US.
But the trucking spot market has reacted sharply to the pressures created by surging capacity due to record orders of Class-8 trucks in 2018 that have been delivered in recent months, and by the decline in shipments. Rising capacity and declining demand are a toxic mix for spot market rates.
The national average spot rate for van trailers dropped 19% in July, from July last year, to $1.84 per mile, according to DAT Solutions. The average spot rate for flatbed trailers dropped 18% year-over-year, to $2.27 per mile.
This weakening pricing environment – a godsend for shippers that griped all last year about being taking to the cleaners by their surging shipping costs – has been showing up in the intermodal segment. The Cass Intermodal Price Index, which had surged by the double digits last year, has now largely given up those gains. In July 2019, it was still up 1.5% from July 2018. But that compares to a 12% year-over-year gain in July 2018. The index has dropped 7% from the peak in March:
Part of the drop from March through July is seasonal. For example, last year it dropped 2.9% from March through July. But the rest is the cyclical downturn that is now gripping the trucking industry, including truck makers.
The record order backlog from 2018 is still feeding truck makers, but time is running out. Read… Heavy-Truck Orders Collapse Stunning 81%. Lowest Since 2010
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate “beer money.” I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
It is a slowdown.
I found a report July auto sales in India fell 31%. If true, it is not good news.
True, vehicle sales in India are in an epic plunge this year. It has a financial crisis going on, implicating its shadow banks. So lending is suddenly getting scarcer. This explains it:
https://wolfstreet.com/2019/07/10/indias-vehicle-sales-plunge-as-shadow-banks-topple-clamoring-for-government-bailouts-amid-contagion-from-the-debt-crisis/
Apparently around 350,000 autoworkers in India have been laid off.
Trailer junk yards will fill up soon!
Similar transport equipment have been crashing around the world for a year but somewhat slower pace! But container shipping and ship building nose dived severely since a year ago!
The Fed and its crew can fake lots of indicators to keep the balls juggling in the air. Squash inflation , jury rig unemployment, juice the stock market no problem but faking the transportation index’s is a bridge too far. Even the plunge protection team is not powerful enough to arrange to ship millions of empty boxes around the country to make things look good. So heed the warning provided by the falling freight index and batton down the hatches.
I still don’t know how “the money problem” is going to play out as things take a turn for the worse. The last two decades has dumped a fantastic amount of money in the hands of a couple hundred thousand families around the globe with few profitable areas for investment and a low marginal propensity to spend (despite lavishing literally hundreds of millions of dollars on individual yachts and palatial estates and private islands). These people can make or break markets, and make things like fracking, which isn’t profitable, run on fumes for years. How are these people going to deploy their monies in the face of a global economic slowdown, and what will it mean? Those are big questions.
If you can’t make money from production, you can often still make money by buying up scarce resources.
I think golds a good bet. They’ll probably spend on REITs too … land in crowded cities with high rents (unless they start to fear oversupply), perhaps farmland and such as well.
Sector rotation will be big as well … I could see easy central bank money pumping up dividend payers in utilities and staples and such. When enough easy money floods in it will start the everything bubble again (or keep it going if it hasn’t turned yet).
High cash-burn unicorns are definitely a sign of too much investment money seeking anything that might grow. My bet is those companies will start to fall first when investors get nervous, but they’ll float high again with enough liquidity flooding in.
If easy money comes quick it’s hard to see the asset bubble deflating much … a recession with a mild stock market correction and ultra low bond yields is certainly a possibility.
I’ll be playing the charts, trying to figure where money’s moving month by month and squeezing a bit of short term gain from it.
If glove don’t fit, jury must acquit…Powell set the bar with his pre-emptive rate cut. Now he has no choice but to cut more & faster. Hello QE. Good morning NIRP.
And BTW, don’t we all sleep better at night with a President who openly states that Job#1 at the White and Fed is to make stock markets go up?
So who caaaarrrrressss if the economy tanks or what trucking does or if we die sooner from our falling life expectancy…as long as stocks go up?
Well, all those ageing Republicans trying to live on retirement savings and fixed incomes won’t be very happy. Since Trump only hangs with billionaires, he probably won’t realize it until he has to fire more pollsters for giving him bad news about the next election.
sounds like gbalism curling her toes..
hold on bobby.