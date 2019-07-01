And the US Dollar’s Status as Global Reserve Currency?

Renminbi gains, but in painfully slow micro-steps. Dollar & euro combined share slides.
How long can the US dollar maintain its status as the global reserve currency and as global hegemon? That’s a question that comes up a lot, particularly among people who’d like to see it knocked off its perch. So here we go.
Total global foreign exchange reserves in all currencies ticked up to $11.4 trillion in the first quarter 2019, according to the IMF’s just released COFER data. USD-denominated exchange reserves rose to $6.74 trillion, with their share of global foreign exchange reserves ticking up to 61.8%. These are USD-denominated financial assets (US Treasury securities, corporate bonds, etc.) that central banks other than the Fed are holding in their foreign exchange reserves. The Fed’s own holdings of USD-denominated assets, such as its Treasury securities and Mortgage-Backed Securities acquired as part of QE, are not included in “foreign exchange reserves.”
The US dollar’s role as a global reserve currency declines when central banks other than the Fed shed their dollar-denominated holdings and replace it with assets denominated in other currencies.
There have been two potentially big changes over the last two decades: The creation of the euro at the turn of the century; and in 2016, the Chinese renminbi.
The euro, the first big change, replaced the national currencies of EU member states, starting with five currencies – including the Deutsche mark which had been one of the major reserve currencies, but way below the dollar. As this change was taking place in phases, the dollar’s share dropped from 71.5% in 2001 to 66.5% in 2002.
There are now 19 member states in the Eurozone. The effort to eventually consolidate all European currencies in one big currency was powered by the hope of knocking the dollar off its hegemonic perch. At the time, the talk was about how the euro would eventually achieve “parity” with the dollar. But the euro debt crisis interfered, and the euro’s share of foreign exchange reserves has gotten stuck at around 20%, putting the kibosh on any “parity” hopes. In Q1, it’s share fell to 20.2%.
The Chinese renminbi, the second big change – well, “potentially” big change – was included in the IMF’s currency basket, the Special Drawing Rights (SDR), in October 2016. This elevated the renminbi to an official global reserve currency. Expectations that the renminbi would quickly knock the dollar off its perch have also been disappointed: It’s moving only at a snail’s pace.
The dollar and the euro combined accounted for a share of 82.1% in Q1. This is down 4 percentage points from 2014 (86.2%):
The chart below shows the overall scheme of things concerning the share of the top reserve currencies. The dollar dominates. The euro is second. Both are quantum leaps ahead of the remaining top reserve currencies, the dense spaghetti at the bottom of the chart. The renminbi (RMB) is the red line near the very bottom:
As small as the renminbi’s share still is, it is gaining on some other currencies. In Q1 2019, with a share of 1.95%, it is in fifth place (in Q4, 2018, it had inched past the Canadian dollar for the first time):
- Dollar: 61.8%
- Euro: 20.2%
- Japanese yen: 5.2%, up from 3.6% in 2014.
- UK pound sterling, at 4.5%.
- Chinese renminbi: 1.95% (record)
- Canadian Dollar: 1.92%
- Australian dollar: 1.7%
- Swiss franc: 0.15%
- Other: 2.45%
The share of these currencies is based on “allocated” reserves, as the IMF explains. Not all central banks disclose to the IMF how their total foreign exchange reserves are “allocated” among specific currencies. Back in 2014, only 59% of the foreign exchange reserves had been “allocated.” Since then, more and more central banks have disclosed to the IMF the allocation of their reserves. In Q1 2019, allocated reserves reached 94%. But the IMF does not publish the central banks individual holdings.
The theory that refuses to do die is that the US, as the country with “the” global reserve currency, “must have” a large trade deficit with the rest of the world. True, the US has a huge trade deficit with the rest of the world. But this “must have” is disproven by the euro, the second largest reserve currency: The Eurozone has a massive trade surplus with the rest of the world, proving that a major reserve currency can be backed by a trade surplus. And the yen, the third largest reserve currency, is backed by Japan’s large trade surplus.
The relationship would be the other way around. The fact that the dollar is the largest reserve currency (and the largest international funding currency) permits the US to easily fund its trade deficits. Countries that benefit from their trade surpluses with the US encourage this. They fear that if the dollar were knocked off its perch, the US could no longer fund those trade deficits, and in turn, these exporting countries could no longer run these big surpluses with the US, thus harming their own economies. So knocking the dollar off its perch would get complicated for other countries in a hurry.
The inflation index that the Fed anointed as its yardstick booked two big jumps in a row: May near the top of the range since 2010; and April, third largest jump since 2010. Read... Markets Might Hafta Grapple with “Patient”: Fed Rate Cut in July After This Inflation?
One point that deserves mention is that “foreign exchange reserves of central banks” are the property of the member banks, not of the central bank itself. That distinction rarely seems to get made.
In other words, each country X has a central bank Y with a set Z of member banks. What is colloquially known as the “the foreign exchange reserves of country X” is really the foreign exchange reserves of central bank Y, and these reserves is the sum of the individual foreign exchange reserves of each of the member banks in the set Z. Additionally I suppose there may also be some government-owned reserves in each central bank, and some of those reserves may also be backed by (denominated in) some foreign currency.
US held foreign reserves (Treasury Bonds) owned by China are actually held at the Fed and listed as assets held in foreign reserve. If China sells those bonds someone else buys them, the assets remain in the same place.This allows the Fed complete control of those assets. They are effectively sterilized. If those reserves were dollars it would be a completely different story, causing inflation, and putting pressure on the dollar. Fortunately the Chinese implement capital controls (sort of), the net net is that the dollars value is not based on the trade deficit but on interest rate policy, which puts Fed in a bad spot sometimes.
As I’m in Egypt, I always keep an eye on the USD. The local currency, Egypt pound was rated the world’s best carry trade by Bloomberg this year (current interest rates of 15.75%). Even with the generally stable USD, the dollar has depreciated against the Egypt pound by around 6% in the past six months, inflation in the country is around 14% (hey, it was pushing 25% a few years ago!). Anyway….small currencies can still bring big returns with king dollar.
Yes, but carry huge risks. Russian rubles were a great investment on paper – with top Russian bank interest rates in the order of what has been quoted for Egypt.
That was great until the ruble was devaluated multiple times – going from 24 to mid-60s.
H.4.1 clearly states:
1A. Memorandum Items
Securities held in custody for foreign official and international accounts –
and, therefore, they are NOT part of the Fed’s Balance Sheet.
I believe the NY Fed HOLDS them for foreign CBs and banks and they are largely used for PAYMENT CLEARING purposes (since most trade are in USD). You can consider them as “deposits” at the NY Fed.
@Iamafan, I agree with your statement of interpretation. NY Fed holds (is the custodian of) the USD-denominated debt (or gold) that is the backing of the USD reserves held by all foreign central banks.
All USD transaction will and must eventually be netted and cleared at the NY Fed, through the transfer of ownership of reserve balances between the participating owner banks.
As an aside, but highly relevant: Much of the US so-called “economic sanctions” against a large number of countries and individual persons has the form of blocking foreign banks from settling USD payments at the NY Fed if the banks have done any trading with or transfers for the sanctioned entities. This is why large portions of the world, including Russia and China, and also Venezuela and Iran, are striving mightily to create alternatives to, and to get out from under the thumb of, the USD-based payment systems.
Not only is there sanctions, but it has gotten so bad that the US Government is enabling outright confiscation of the funds of foreign companies and foreign governments. Venezuela and the theft of Citgo/PDVSA funds by the Washington-based puppet regime of Guaido/Vecchio is perhaps the most recent example.
https://twitter.com/anyaparampil/status/1141761675705688064
I would rather hold USD than gold, RMB rather than Bitcoin, and Bitcoin rather than Rubles.
Sad LOL. Yeah, you may be right about that.
Rubles..
Russia has the lowest government debt and some of the highest gold reserves (per capita) of any developed nation.
2banana,
Much of Russia’s debt is held by Russia’s state-owned enterprises, such as Gazprom, which have a LOT of debt, and this debt is denominated in foreign currencies and cannot be deflated away by Russia.
Borrowing in rubles is a chore because interest rates for ruble-debt are so high because the ruble loses value against the dollar and the euro at a dizzying rate. This ruble devaluation tends to come in big sudden waves that amount to something like 50% in six months. See 2014. No one wants to take the risks associated with the ruble unless they’re paid a lot of money to do so. It’s hard to borrow in an unstable currency.
You can, however, hold gold bought using rubles in a Russian bank – with no taxes on sale (but taxed on purchase).
Mr. Wolf,
I’m stunned by Treasury rate yields and remain unsure as to how to view any type of correlation with other market valuations. Last year, housing seemed steady,slow and hesitant, ending the year down, with a micro equity crash in December — but bow, here we are, as if the economy is booming with index valuations being pumped higher, but isn’t it just a little destabilizing to have treasury rates in the twilight zone? IMHO, very confusing and I’d love to hear what anyone thinks about this latest blip!
July 1, 2019
U.S. Dollar Index YTD @ 0.70%
PHLX Housing Index YTD @ +30.57%
S&P 500 YTD @ +17.96%
10-yr Treasury YTD @ -64.22
US companies brought money back to the US offsetting the trade deficit. This was described in current account statements.
Part of the Chinese economic expansion has been accomplished by taking on debt and increasing the money supply.
Over the past 600 years there have been few globally recognized and used money, that may be recognized as being the “reserve” currency.
The point being, the change from one form of world exchange to another moves at a glacial pace. It does not happen at all quickly. It takes decades, sometimes a century or more.
The US dollar will be around for some time to come. Just that it’s common global importance, is and will slowly diminish, until the next world medium of exchange comes along.
So, if 62% of world trade is the US$ and the US were ro to have a trade surplus, ipso facto there is a shortage of euro$ in an unregulated market. What could possibly go wrong!
Always thought the argument that dollar reserve doesn’t matter had some merit. RMB would have more reserve status if it wasn’t for sanctions. How much oil moves between Iran and China (and anyone else) we cannot say, probably a lot more than the currency markets can measure. Forex is a giant fraud, which conceals the degree of global devaluation. Governments and their currencies are rated by sovereign credit agencies. If Moody’s downgrades RMB China will downgrade the dollar, but Moody’s will never downgrade US credit rating until after the fact. Assuming a sovereign currency and a nations credit rating are synonymous, which dollar hegemony casts doubt upon.
RMB would have more reserve status if:
1. China didn’t have capital controls on if and how money can flow in/out of the country
2. China allowed the currency to float freely
3. China allowed for private property rights
4. China hadn’t defaulted on at least six different currencies over the last 100 years
All self inflicted issues.
“RMB would have more reserve status if it wasn’t for sanctions.”
Dx futures trading & debt are dominated by the US dollar.
The invisible RMB dominate trading of Real Goods, globally.
China is the largest importer of oil.
Oil is shipped to Malacca straights is nominated by the Yuan.
Real Goods are transferred in exchange for barrels of oil, copper, wheat, or steel.
Electronic gears, clothing, hwy’s, hospitals & ports for commodities.
Real Goods for Real Goods are nominated by the Yuan, but the Yuan is not traded.
xxx xxx xxx
In the next recession the value of the dollar will rise, US interest rates will decline and the global demand for oil
will fall.
A trade war with Venezuela and Iran accelerate oil decline.
Iranian oil shipped to Malacca straight is absorbed by
ASEAN traders for a juicy discount. From Malacca Iranian
oil is sold for profit in the global market.
The old phrase ‘I went bankrupt slowly then all at once’ applies to countries too. I expect WW3 first though for the $ just like what England did with its empire. Wash rinse repeat.
The theoretical economist reason for reserves is to balance out potential short term foreign currency availability as a backstop to trade.
I’m sure that has some truth, but IMO the real reason for large foreign holdings of US dollars is to prevent bombs.
Has a large foreign holder of USD ever been “peacekeeped” or “democratized” via weaponry?
In this sense, maybe it is really a national defense cost.
To quote Mark Twain….the change will come slowly at first… then suddenly.