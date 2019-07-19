Another UK Fund Just Slammed its Doors Shut on Investors

This time, a fund liquidity crisis traps institutional investors, including pension funds.
By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET:
Less than a week after the Bank of England issued a warning about the systemic risks posed by illiquid investment funds, news has surfaced that another run-on-the-fund caused fund managers to suspend withdrawals: This time, it’s M&G Investments, the fund management arm of UK insurance giant Prudential, that has suspended withdrawals from one of its property funds.
The move come into force last month and was apparently triggered by a rush to the exits from a number of big clients, most of whom are large pension funds.
Restrictions were also placed on certain withdrawals from the Prudential UK Property fund, which feeds into the M&G fund. According to The Daily Telegraph, around 8,000 people have money in the fund, of whom around 5,000 – those aged less than 55 – will not be able to access their funds until the restrictions are lifted.
“Our customer base consists of large pension funds which invest with us for the very long term,” M&G said. “Some schemes that have been invested with us in this fund since the 1970’s are de-risking, which is why it is now in temporary deferral.”
This flurry of redemptions — a classic run on the fund — has forced M&G’s property fund to sell properties in its portfolio, which include British retail parks, offices and industrial property, to raise enough money to meet withdrawal demands. These are not exactly liquid assets and they can take months, if not longer, to offload at prices above bargain basement level, which is why M&G has suspended withdrawals for clients for up to six months.
“Occasionally we put withdrawal requests on hold for this type of fund, which enables us to get the best price we can for property we are selling within it,” M&G said.
This is not the first time M&G has had to suspend withdrawals from one of its property funds. In July 2016, amidst the turmoil that roiled UK markets immediately following the Brexit vote, the M&G Property Portfolio, a £4.4 billion fund, was one of six commercial real estate (CRE) funds that opted to temporarily suspend redemptions as a flood of investors rushed for the exits.
In total, M&G looks after £321 billion of assets on behalf of six million customers. The property fund itself has around £660 million of assets, down from £760 million two years ago, and is aimed exclusively at institutional investors such as pension funds.
M&G’s latest move has evoked comparisons with Neil Woodford’s decision at the beginning of June to ban redemptions from his Equity Income Fund, preventing hundreds of thousands of investors, including public pension funds, from being able to access their money. Like the managers of many other open-ended funds, Woodford offered clients the possibility of yanking out their funds at just about any moment while pouring money into assets that could take weeks or months to sell in an orderly fashion.
Now, Woodford is desperately trying to offload his more illiquid assets, including his unlisted biotech investments, which are to be bundled into multiple portfolios for auction, as well as some of the assets he listed on the minuscule Guernsey-headquartered International Stock Exchange, which has barely any trading activity. In the meantime, another one of his funds, the Woodford Income Focus fund (WIFF), lost a third of its assets in June alone, as investors continue to abandon funds under his management.
Granted, there are big differences between the M&G property fund and Woodford’s Equity Income Fund. For a start, investors in the M&G property fund are institutional investors, which tend to be less vulnerable to volatility in investor flows, partly because they don’t offer daily trading. Also M&G is more upfront about the liquidity risks of investing in its property funds.
One big thing the two funds do have in common, though, is the glaring mismatch between the speed at which they can offload assets and the rate at which investors can demand their money back. And right now, with the risk of a no-deal Brexit arguably higher than at any other time since the 2016 referendum, UK-based property funds like M&G’s are once again coming under pressure.
M&G claims its recent decision to gate the property fund had nothing to do with Brexit, but investors in the UK are getting increasingly jittery as Halloween 2019 — the new date scheduled for British withdrawal from the EU — approaches, especially with the odds of pro-leave Boris Johnson being chosen to succeed Theresa May as prime minister rising by the day.
The uncertainty surrounding Brexit has spooked property investors. Since late last year, waves of redemptions have hit UK commercial real estate funds. Between October 2018 and May 2019 the total amount of funds under management in the UK property fund sector tumbled 5.5%, from £32.5 billion to £30.7 billion, according to data provided by the UK Investment Association. According to the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), real estate funds “have one of the highest shares of retail investors which, given potential liquidity risk, is a concern.” That’s probably putting it lightly. By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET.
$30 trillion of assets globally are held by open-ended funds. Read… Liquidity Crisis at Woodford Equity Fund Is Symptomatic of Systemic Problem, Bank of England Warns
When the Barber of Brexit comes to town, everybody gets a haircut.
I’m keeping my ponytail, thank you.
LOOL Shit’s getting real, REAL fast in England… Boris will have his work cut out him, UK will take it in the teeths end 2019. The irony of the situation, Prudential is already starting to make the headlines, the AIG of this cycle coming to a theatre near you!
Another insolvent phantom of tomorrow, as Eisenhower said. But at least they’ll have company.
If the next GFC or crash in the US is triggered by a credit crunch in the UK, there will be an odd poetic irony.
It was a Lehman/ UK connection that pushed the world of banking over the edge. When the decision was taken by the US Fed to let Lehman go bankrupt they apparently unaware that under UK law this required Lehman to cease transactions that second. Lehman with I believe thirty thousand employees had hundreds of millions in the air every second in Forex, etc.
But when the window closed in THAT second, if another bank or business, etc. had just deposited X million dollars for pounds, it was out that deposit. It was an unsecured creditor, with no deposit insurance.
That was when banks stopped lending to each other. let alone you or me or GM.
Great recap, thanks.
In 1990 the second largest economy in the world started into depression due to real estate and stock market speculation. Japan’s stock market has not retraced its c. 1990 high in terms dollars to this day. Millions of Japanese homes are vacant.
About 1990 or 1991 the US went into a short mild recession due to a commercial real estate implosion. Some S&L banks had to be taken over by the FDIC; their assets auctioned off. The stock market corrected less than 20% before growing again until 2000.
What does Brexit have to do with the price of an office bldg. in England?
– Welcome back to 2007 !!! (think: Northren Rock, Banque Parisbas)
I wish these folks good luck. I hope the assets will stay in their bubble form. This looks like the start of a bubble pop which could yield pence on the pound if it pops.
Funny, but I had the exact same thought in reading the headline about American housing bubbles starting to deflate. We saw the effect of that last time around. Those bad loans have a domino effect back to the lenders left holding the bag. Of course, its almost a law of nature that the next crash won’t be the same as the last crash. The generals are always fighting the last war, so that maybe, hopefully won’t cause such a crash this time around. But still, that decrease in housing prices has to stress some loans at the limit and things start to slow down and the goods based economy tips on over into a slump and that’s only 30% of the economy but still having 30% of the economy is a slump means a lot of people around the kitchen tables figuring out what they are going to cut back on and the effect spreads. And then somewhere in the middle it reaches the Brexit wave coming from across the pond. Lovely. Tell me again who decided that putting the bankers in charge was a good idea? Oh yeah, I forgot, it was the bankers.
Make sure the funds you invest in CANNOT be gated!
Treasuries come Sept/Oct will be interesting if the spending limit agreement goes kaput.
Nothing is that safe.
I’m going long Entropy…
entropy always wins out. It’s like a law or something.
It’s what I named the Bentley. Rust never sleeps.
“The degree of disorder increases in any given system without external influence” – one formulation of the 2nd law of thermodynamics, known as the law of entropy.
“Illiquid investment funds” are a stealth way of draining savings at a time when too many people have too much money to risk.
I imagine all sort of similar creepy things like M&G Investments and Woodford are going on in China. Credit crunches starting to surface and panic starting to grow till the big finale. No wonder the Fed guys are panicking.
I’ve enjoyed watching the whole Brexit circus. Watching an entire nation shoot its economy in both feet all because they don’t want to live next to a Polish plumber. Great fun! As of today, Parliament is thinking they’ve prevented a no-deal Brexit, and they do appear to have the votes to at least block what they don’t want. But, with the usual English arrogance, they mistakenly think they have the last word on the matter. They can vote to block Boris the Spider. But, the EU has to offer them an extension. And there were distinct hints last time around that the EU was getting sick and tired of the whole fiasco and just wants the UK out. Macron and the French were hinting this, so there’s some power in that position. If the EU won’t offer an extension, then Parliament can only sit there and sputter as the default position occurs. Or most likely, the EU will rub its hands and offer an extension only for a very high price. Boris the Spider might even laugh and think he’s won, before the economy crashes worse than during the great recession and Boris is quickly the most unpopular prime minister in memory. That might be the last laugh in all of this. Sitting back and watching Boris play the role of an already unloved leader who proceeds to preside over a huge, self-inflicted disaster.
“de-risking” (!)
Don’t you just LOVE creative language?