From Less-Splendid Housing Bubbles to Crushed Markets in America in 9 Charts

Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Charlotte, Detroit, Cleveland.
In the 20 US housing markets covered by the CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index, there are some that form “The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America.” And there are some where home prices have not yet reached these splendid levels, or never experienced Housing Bubble 1 and are still crushed, or skipped Housing Bubble 1 and Housing Bust 1 but are now fully embroiled in Housing Bubble 2. So here we go.
Chicago:
Single-family house prices in the vast and diverse Chicago metro ticked up 0.6% in March from February, according to the CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index released on Tuesday. This was only about half of the seasonal gain in March last year of 1.1%, a phenomenon also seen in the Most Splendid Housing Bubbles, where seasonal gains in March were a lot weaker than in March last year. This whittled down the year-over-year gain to just 1.8%:
Chicago has had a steamy Housing Bubble 1. The Core-Logic Case-Shiller Home Price Index was set at 100 for January 2000 for all cities it covers; Chicago’s index value of 169 in July 2006 means single-family house prices have soared 69% in the six-and-a-half years from January 2000. Then the market crashed, with the index for houses plunging 35%. Since then, prices have risen, but are still 15% below their crazy levels of 2006.
The index is a rolling three-month average; yesterday’s release tracks closings that were entered into public records in January, February, and March.
Condo prices are more volatile than houses, plunging faster and more deeply than house prices, and if lucky, rising faster than house prices. In Chicago’s case, condo prices plunged 40% during Housing Bust 1, according to Case-Shiller data. Since then, they have surged but remain 7% below the crazy peak of Housing Bubble 1.
In March, Chicago condo prices rose 1.2% from February, same seasonal increase as in March last year. This left the year-over-year increase steady at 2.1%:
The charts on this list are all on the same scale with the vertical axis of the Case-Shiller values ranging from 100 to 175. This fits Chicago’s Housing Bubble 1 and shows the remaining charts on this list in the same light – including Detroit’s and Cleveland’s, with chilling effects. The only exception is the Dallas-Fort Worth metro, whose price surges have shot beyond that upper limit.
Dallas-Fort Worth:
The Dallas-Fort Worth metro skipped most of Housing Bubble 1 to the great frustration of homeowners and speculators in the area, and then it skipped most of Housing Bust 1, but then it made up for it. From the prior peak in June 2007, the Case-Shiller Home Price Index has surged 49%, in relentless up-moves – though those moves started to slow mid-2018. In March, the index ticked up 0.3% from February, less than half the seasonal uptick in March last year of 0.7%. This trimmed down the year-over-year gain to 3.0%, the slowest since April 2012:
Minneapolis:
The Case-Shiller index for the Minneapolis metro rose 1.1% in March from February, also less than the seasonal gain in March last year of 1.7%. This whittled down the year-over-year gain to 3.7%, the slowest since September 2015 (it was 6.1% in March last year). In June 2018, the index had first surpassed its prior peak of September 2006. The chart is on the same scale as Chicago’s:
Charlotte:
House prices in the Charlotte metro rose 0.8% in March, to a new record, according to the Case-Shiller index, but that gain too was smaller than the seasonal gain in March last year of 1.0%, which trimmed down the year-over-year gain to 4.0%, the slowest since February 2016:
Atlanta:
In the Atlanta metro, home prices rose 0.7% in March from February to a new high, but that gain that too was below the seasonal gain in March last year of 0.8%. This trimmed down the year-over-year gain in March to 4.7%, the slowest since April 2012.
The chart for Atlanta’s index is on the same scale as Chicago’s. Note the larger amount of white space, and the 40% plunge to levels not seen since 1996, bottoming out at 82.5 in March 2012. Prices have shot higher since then, with the index at nearly 150 in March, indicating that prices have risen 50% since January 2000:
Detroit:
House prices the Detroit metro ticked up 0.4% in March from February, less than half the seasonal gain in March last year of 1.0%. This trimmed down the year-over-year gain to 3.3%, the thinnest since January 2015 (in March last year, the year-over-year gain was 7.7%). The index remains 3% below its record in December 2005. The chart is on the same scale as Chicago’s:
During Housing Bust 1, which coincided with Detroit’s relentless process toward bankruptcy, the Case-Shiller index plunged 46% to levels not seen since 1992, proving that even a weak housing market can get a lot weaker. From the low point in April 2011, the index has surged 92%, but it has still not set a new record. The chart below puts Detroit’s housing market on a scale of its own:
Cleveland:
In the Cleveland metro, the weakest housing market in the 20-City Case-Shiller index, house prices rose 0.9% in March from February, and 3.5% year-over-year, but remain 1.7% below June 2018; and 1.6% below their previous peak in 2006.
With an index value of 122.3, the index indicates that home prices have risen 22.3% since January 2000. The national Housing Bubble 1, the national Housing Bust 1, and the national Housing Bubble 2 have left skid marks on Cleveland though home prices in Cleveland are far from being in any kind of bubble. The chart is on the same scale as Chicago’s:
The Case-Shiller methodology is based on “sales pairs,” tracking the sales price of a house in the current month to the prior transaction of the same house. The index in effect tracks how many more (or fewer) dollars it takes to buy the same house, and thus it tracks the purchasing power of the dollar with regards to houses. When a house doubles in price, it didn’t get twice as big. It just got older. What changed was the purchasing power of the dollar with regards to that house. In other words, these charts are a measure of house-price inflation.
Would it be possible for you to publish all of these splendid and less splendid bubbles charts inflation adjusted (net of housing, of course)?
The dollar has lost a fair amount of value since 2002, and it will help us judge the relative size of the bubbles…
I don’t know how many millions of times I have to repeat this: These charts ARE an index of inflation, namely home price inflation, because the Case-Shiller tracks the price of the same house as it’s sold over time. These charts ARE a measure of the purchasing power of the dollar. That’s really all they are.
It’s senseless to adjust consumer price inflation for home price inflation, or vice versa. Just get used to it: a house didn’t get twice as big when it doubles in price. It just got older. What changed is the purchasing power of the dollar with regards to home prices.
Nonetheless knowing how much of the inflation of home prices is related to the overall decrease of what a dollar will buy is useful. Which may explain why case shiller publishes those numbers.
Not arguing with the overall point Wolf makes sense. It did get older, but could have also gotten more scarce (valuable) based on population increase vs supply, particularly in city cores, no? Does that matter in the inflation question? Not a rhetorical question genuine ask.
Rory,
For a different perspective, “affordability” I think is a good measure. This tracks household incomes, mortgage rates and other costs, and home prices — all specific to the particular market.
The three main variables are incomes, mortgage rates, and home prices. And they can move in different directions. For example, dropping mortgage rates increase “affordability.” But they tend to push home prices which then decreases affordability.
The California Association of Realtors releases quarterly data on affordability per county. San Francisco is by far the least affordable county in CA. During Housing Bust 1, it become more affordable, but was still an outlier.
Any reason why Dallas skipped Housing Bubble 1? Lack of scarcity? (but that didn’t affect Atlanta or Charlotte)
I would say “JOBS”.
Back in housing bubble 1, Texas had banking restrictions that are no longer in place. There was a cap on home equity loans which curbed speculation. Imo this policy is the key as to why Texas escaped the 2007 bubble but will not this time around.
Rowen,
Dallas is not alone. There are many cities that skipped Housing Bubble 1. The Case Shiller only covers 20 cities. Houston also skipped Housing Bubble 1. But Houston is not in the Case Shiller data because there were problems in getting public records of transactions (this is a whole story of its own, that one of the largest housing markets in the US is not in the Case Shiller index).
This doesn’t answer your question. But it broadens it: Why did some markets have Housing Bubble 1, but others didn’t?
Housing Bubble took place outside of Dallas such as Frisco, Plano, McKinney.
Amazed that Chicago is not only holding up housing prices but keeps chugging along into housing bubble 2 territory.
Don’t know how they do it.
The place is a perfect storm of insane public unions, ever increasing taxes, rampant crime, bankruptcy, mass exodus of businesses/producers, socialistic regulations/laws and crumbling infrastructure.
Yet according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Chicago metropolitan area has had “…over the year employment increases each month since October 2010.” Even more amazing, between 9.5 & 9.9 million people live there, the 3rd biggest metro area in the country. But it still has a lower crime rate than Indianapolis or Kansas City. And a mere 400 or so major corporations are headquartered there. A diverse economy with a vast public transportation system too.
Yes, a total mystery.
The average person hasn’t thought through the pension and budget crisis in Illinois. I read a legislator there is now proposing a wealth tax to help fill the void. Last year, I heard of a proposed “one-time” RE tax that would be levied in addition to the regular RE tax. Income tax rates, of course, all always going up there.
I seem to recall hearing that the average taxpaying household in Chicago has almost $200k of pension underfunding to pay for in the future.
I know of one wealthy couple that moved from Chicago to Texas to avoid the high taxes.
However, I’m not sure the tax burden in Chicago will be much worse than LA or New York. They all have various budget issues on the horizon.
The population of Madison county NC is less today than in 1940. In 1940 there was one sheriff and two deputies. Today there are 50+’ and armed to the teeth. Public education complex,also bloated. The point of this relative to housing bubbles are the taxes per unit to support it all. If housing goes bust it’s good night Irene . Currency de-basement has been a double whammy to add to the inability of the young to form households . Going bust is their only terrible hope.For the record Hillbillies don’t do crime sprees., We will shoot one our relatives every now and then.
Nice perspective on government bloat thru the past few decades…same here in Vermont, unfortunately.
Bonnie and Clyde?
The future appears bad for some real estate markets.
Manufactured homes may be built for half the price of slab built homes. There are millions of acres of undeveloped land. People may move in together to reduce expenses.
regarding: “Manufactured homes may be built for half the price of slab built homes.”
This isn’t really correct. Sure, a person can buy a clapped out single-wide mobile for next to nothing, but properly manufactured new modular homes are not cheaper. By the time you build the required ‘code’ foundation for the modular, install the building and roof the structure, and then fix the deficencies, plumbing, electrical, the cost is damn near the same. There are always things wrong with factory homes. Always. Plus, they end up leaking and are full of cheap materials.
The best deal out there is to stay small and simple in design, keep away from the big construction companies, watch the ‘extras’ and add-ons/changes, and avoid the bling. Always wire in 200 amp service for the eventual add on, shop, or Tesla charging station. :-)
The best best deal out there for building is find a retired or close to retired reputable carpenter, and pay cash. This excludes everyone who needs a mortgage because the banks won’t go for it.
As a retired carpenter I just turned down two big projects today. 4 months work, anyway. Cash. I had to look the other way and shuffle my feet while pretending not to hear. I did pass on a name or two, though.
Yes, there are millions of acres of undeveloped land but there are also zoning restrictions and code stipulations in most places. The days of building whatever wherever are pretty much long gone unless you live in a specific non-zoning jurisdiction, (like I do). I just got my property tax assesment today for a 1400 sq ft home, 140′ riverfront (high bank), with a shop, greenhouse, family pub, carport, etc and it came to $940. We have a well and septic system. Oh, house is built to code 20 years back. 50 miles away, in town, my taxes would be $6-8K. Some places mentioned on WS 20K+.
Plus, to live rural you still have to make a living, and that requires a different skill set most folks have never even heard of. Making a living somewhere comes before the housing options.
regards