The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America: Seasonal Upticks Too Small

New York condo prices flat year-over-year. San Francisco, SoCal, Seattle year-over-year gains shrink to near nothing. Las Vegas flat for sixth month. Miami & Phoenix at post-Housing Bust 1 highs.
Spring has come to the most splendid housing bubbles in America, but the seasonal upticks weren’t enough, compared to the seasonal jumps last year at this time. And year-over-year price gains narrowed further.
In the Seattle metro, prices of single-family houses rose 1.6% in March from February, according to the CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index released this morning. But in March last year, they’d soared 2.8% from February; so year-over-year, price gains narrowed further, with the index being merely 1.6% higher than in March last year, the smallest year-over-year gain since May 2012 when Seattle was emerging from the bottom of Housing Bust 1. The index is down 3.8% from the peak in June 2018 but is still up 27% from the peak of Seattle’s Housing Bubble 1 (July 2007):
The Core-Logic Case-Shiller Home Price Index is a rolling three-month average; today’s release represents closings that were entered into public records in January, February, and March.
The index was set at 100 for January 2000; a value of 200 now means prices have doubled since January 2000. Every market on this list of the most splendid housing bubbles in America has an index value of over 200, meaning that prices have more than doubled since January 2000. Having reached a value of at least 200 either during Housing Bubble 1 or during Housing Bubble 2 is the minimum requirement to be inducted into this list.
San Francisco Bay Area
In the five-county San Francisco Bay Area – the counties of San Francisco, San Mateo (northern part of Silicon Valley), Alameda, Contra Costa (East Bay), and Marin (North Bay) – prices of single-family houses rose 2.1% in March from February, same increase as last year from in March from February.
This leaves the index down 1.7% from its peak last July. And the year-over-year gain was merely 1.3%. The index remains 35% above the peak of Housing Bubble 1:
The Case-Shiller index for condos in the San Francisco Bay Area rose 2.0% in March from February. But last year in March, they’d risen 2.7% from February. This has whittled down the year-over-year gain to nearly nothing (+0.39%). The index is down 3.2% from the peak last June:
New York Condos:
The Case-Shiller index for condo prices in the New York City metro rose 0.7% in March from February and are flat with March last year, with zero price gains over the 12-month period. The index is down a smidgen from the peak in October:
Los Angeles:
In the Los Angeles metro, house prices ticked up 0.5% in March from February. But the seasonal uptick in March last year had been 0.9%. And so the year-over-year gain shriveled further to just 1.3%. The index is now down 0.5% from the peak in August last year:
San Diego:
The Case-Shiller index for the San Diego metro rose 1.0% in March from February and is down 0.7% from the peak last July. Compared to March 2018, the index is up merely 1.3%.
Boston:
The Case-Shiller index for the Boston metro jumped 1.6% in March from February, after having ticked down three months in a row, and eked out a new high by a tiny margin. This put the year-over-year gain at 3.8%. The index has been essentially flat since July 2016:
Portland:
House prices in the Portland metro ticked up 0.7% in March from February. But that seasonal gain was half the 1.4% gain in March last year. This whittled down further the year-over-year price gain to just 2.6%. The index is down 0.9% from the peak in July 2018:
Denver:
House prices in the Denver metro rose 1.0% in March from February. But that seasonal gain was less than the seasonal gain in March last year (+1.4%), and the year-over-year gain in the index dwindled further to 4.3%, the smallest such gain since June 2012:
Miami:
In March, the Case-Shiller index for the Miami metro was flat with February. But in March last year, prices had ticked up 0.3%. So the year-over-year gain was whittled down to 4.5%. The index remains 13.4% below the crazy peak of Housing Bubble 1.
Miami was one of the epicenters of Housing Bubble 1 and Housing Bust 1. The index had peaked at 293 in February 2007, indicating that prices had nearly tripled in the seven years since January 2000. The collapse was equally epic. By August 2011, prices were back where they’d been in July 2002. Then it started all over again, but at a slightly slower pace:
Phoenix:
House prices in the Phoenix metro – the unparalleled mind-bender of Housing Bubble 1 and Housing Bust 1 – rose 0.4% in March from February to a new post-Housing Bust 1 high. But in March last year, they’d risen at over twice that rate (1.0%), and so the big-fat year-over-year gain is slightly less big-fat, at 6.1% (down from 6.7% in the prior month). The index is now only 17.7% from its mind-bendingly crazy peak during Housing Bubble 1:
Washington DC:
House prices in the Washington D.C. metro ticked up 0.9% in March from February, to a new post-Housing Bust 1 high. But the gain was below the seasonal gain in March last year, which whittled down the year-over-year price gain to 2.8%. The index is now 9.6% below its ludicrous peak of Housing Bubble 1:
Las Vegas:
The Case-Shiller index for the Las Vegas metro was flat in March, compared to February. But in March last year, the seasonal gain had hit 1.5%. So the year-over-year gain (a fat 9.7% in February) was whittled down to a still fat 8.2%. The index has been essentially flat for six months, after a blistering rise in the first half last year:
A measure of house price inflation
The Case-Shiller methodology relies on “sales pairs,” comparing the sales price of a house in the current month to the last transaction of the same house, years earlier. This eliminates the issue of “mix” that skews median price indices and the issue of a few big outliers that skew average price indices. Since the Case-Shiller index tracks price changes of the same house (sales pairs) over time, it in effect tracks how many more dollars it takes to buy the same house, and thus it tracks the purchasing power of the dollar with regards to the same house — in other words, a measure of house-price inflation.
Where are the foreign investors in this phenomenon? Read… US Home Sales Drop, Drop, Drop Despite Lower Mortgage Rates. But Mortgage Applications Jump. What Gives?
Your a freak Wolf… A machine that never stops reading/writing, love it
Excellent article!
Dear readers,
Today I revamped this series in a major way for the first time since I started it a few years ago. I changed the definition of what it takes to qualify for this list. The new qualifications are a Case-Shiller value of at least 200 at any time since 2000. This moved four markets – Miami, Phoenix, Washington DC, and Las Vegas – from my “Less Splendid Housing Bubbles” series over to this one. And it moved two markets – Dallas and Atlanta – the other way.
I see you have a Boston data graph under Portland. The Boston data appears twice.
But guys come on, this is not what timbers is seeing. His boss sold a house and got in a bidding war for a new one! That’s representative of the market as a whole.
Zillow says the split he bought at the trough of the last bubble is worth more. (No $h1t)
This is all the anecdotal evidence you need to know this is going TO THE MOON ALICE.
Yep. And Even Wolf states prices are up not down…did you even read it? No price declines in my area only higher prices in the Boston area. BTW Don’t think 3 yrs ago was a trough. Also, my Boss was on the both the receiving end of bidding and a participant.
The insane housing prices in Seattle were an extreme spike upward due to almost no supply and an outrageous demand. The whole markets needs a downward price adjustment since only the very tippy top of home buyers can afford anything close-in. However, the sub-markets like Everett, Tacoma, Bremerton, Olympia, Marysville, etc. are seeing booming time since they are still somewhat affordable. The spike in the Seattle/Bellevue pricing was not caused by speculation, as was the case in the giant housing bubble of the mid to late 2000’s, but rather a bad case of supply and demand in favor of the property owners. This surely is not defined as a bubble by any means, but rather a case of run away spot inflation.
Things should be easing now that people are note immigrating to Seattle like they used to. People coming from other states simply won’t pay the home prices, unless they are coming from California.
In short, you are claiming that the seattle bubble was not a bubble, not in 2007 and nnot ow in 2019. That’s just nonsense and propaganda.
He is mostly right. The Seattle supply in early 2018 was nonexistent. However, the sensitivity of the market to a not outrageous mortgage rate increase makes me think this is bubble-like.
Interest rates dropped full percentage point in just 6 months. Soon they’ll be paying me to take on morgage.
In the Netherlands , 1 year mortgages are (-.23) %.
Small error Wolf. See Portland graph.
Thanks!!
Two thoughts:
1) Large bubbles don’t collapse overnight and everything is local. Last bubble, much of California peaked in fall 2005… national peak was years later. Stock market peaked in fall 2007 but we didn’t get into crisis mode until a year later. So you’ll still have some bidding wars and local crazy patches well after the peak has set in.
2) Speaking of peaks, it’s about time for a FANGMAN update, is it not?
This is a good point. For years many people have viewed houses as a license to print money, regardless if they are investors or mere owner-occupiers. It will take a while for a clear trend to emerge. But I have to say some of these cities may see a quite breathtaking abrupt reversal based on current prices. Denver, CO stands out as the most absurd bubble that will be ground zero for a dramatic collapse in housing prices. Denver is Las Vegas this time.
Good idea, concerning the FANGMAN :-]
Sitting on the side lines in a desirable part of PHX for several years now just watching this balloon slowly inflate. I keep thinking it will stop, and yet the insanity continues. My wife and I do fairly well, and I can’t seem to figure out how so many others are purchasing homes at these prices. We could but things just don’t seem right. Maybe they’re CA transplants because there are quite a few of them here. But then when you read about corporate, public, and private debt levels it just makes me really cautious about diving in now. Feels like it did in 06 when coworkers were buying houses, and I was thinking they were nuts then.
I guess we’re committed to waiting at this point cuz something does smell right ..
A guy I know/knew has taken off for Arizona.
On NPR today they said the “housing slowdown” is “officially a year old now” so … whatever that means.
Almost all of your friends and acquaintances who have bought houses recently have only put 5-10% down. Believe me. And probably closer to 5% in most cases. With loans up to 50% DTI. Things don’t seem right because they aren’t.
A trade war with China resulting in strict capital controls, a stock market crash with those companies with the highest p/e hardest hit, a recession and super high housing valuations will all combine for blood in the streets of the real estate market.