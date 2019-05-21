US Home Sales Drop, Drop, Drop Despite Lower Mortgage Rates. But Mortgage Applications Jump. What Gives?

Where are the foreign investors in this phenomenon?
Declining home sales in the US is a phenomenon that baffles the industry, given that mortgage rates have dropped sharply from the recent peak in November, and home sales should have jumped, logically speaking. But no.
Sales of existing homes – single-family houses, townhouses, condos, and co-ops – in April ticked down from March and fell 4.4% from April last year, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.19 million homes, according to the National Association of Realtors, after having dropped 5.4% year-over-year in March, 2.3% in February, 8.7% in January, and 10.1% in December. The drops in November through January had been the largest since Housing Bust 1 (data via YCharts):
One culprit of declining home sales is that student loans “hinder millennial homebuyers,” according to the report. And yes, they do. But they did so before too. That is an ongoing factor in the US economy, and not a thing that suddenly popped up out of nowhere.
But mortgage rates have dropped. And that should have boosted sales. The average commitment rate of a 30-year conventional fixed-rate mortgage, as per Freddie Mac, fell to the 4.1%-range in April, the lowest since January 2018, down from the 4.9%-range in November 2018, and down from the 4.5%-range in April 2018.
Just how little impact these lower mortgage rates have had, is apparent in the chart below. Even the one-month-wonder in February was still 2.8% below February 2018. And in April, the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of sales of 5.19 million homes was not only 4.4% below April 2018, but also 6.3% below April 2017, and 5.3% below April 2016 (data via YCharts):
But here is the thing: purchase-mortgage applications, as reported by the Mortgage Bankers Association on a weekly basis, have been rising. These are mortgage applications by potential homebuyers to buy a home, rather than mortgage applications by homeowners to refinance an existing mortgage. Purchase-mortgage applications started rising on a year-over-year basis in January, as would be expected, given the lower mortgage rates.
From late March through early May, the four-week rolling average of purchase-mortgage applications jumped by the double digits compared to the same periods last year, with gains ranging from 10% to 21%:
So this poses an interesting situation: Months of falling sales of existing homes vs. surging purchase-mortgage applications.
This may mean that people who borrow money to buy a home are out there trying to buy, while some people or entities that do not need a mortgage – such as cash-rich households, or investors that can borrow at the institutional level via bond sales and the like, or investors sourcing their funds from overseas, including those needing to launder some dirty money – are retreating from the market.
According to the NAR’s report all-cash sales as a percent of total purchases inched down to a share of 20% of the transactions in April, down from a share of 21% in April last year.
This pencils out to be a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.04 million all-cash transactions in April 2019 versus a rate of 1.14 million in April 2018: a decline of 8.8% or 100,000 on a SAAR basis, pushing down overall sales by about 2%.
So this points at weak demand from cash buyers, as reported by the NAR’s Realtors. But it explains only a small part of the difference between rising purchase mortgage applications and falling sales.
Under some circumstances, tightening lending standards might cause more mortgage applications to be turned down at a greater rate, but lending standards are not tightening; and for non-qualified jumbo residential mortgage loans, banks eased their lending standards in the first quarter, according to the Senior Loan Officer Survey, released by the Federal Reserve earlier in May.
And new house sales are picking up only a tiny part of the slack from existing home sales. The data for new house sales in April has not been released yet, but in March they ticked up only 3% from a year ago, and the numbers are small: The seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales of new houses was 692,000 in March, compared to existing home sales of 5.21 million in March. So a 3% uptick in new house sales doesn’t impact the overall home sales much.
Something else is going on here to create this gap between rising mortgage applications and falling home sales. So I’m going to piece a theory together, going back to the opaque nature of many residential real estate transactions, and how payment methods are reported.
A couple of years ago, the US Treasury’s Financial Crimes division started selectively cracking down in some regions on money laundering schemes by imposing reporting requirements on real estate transactions in those regions. Late last year, it expanded the program, lowered the thresholds for reporting requirements to purchases of $300,000 and up, and included payments with cryptocurrencies to “further assist in tracking illicit funds and other criminal or illicit activity, as well as inform FinCEN’s future regulatory efforts in this sector.”
The “Geographic Targeting Orders” now cover certain counties in the metropolitan areas of Boston, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Honolulu, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, and Seattle.
So it is possible that these government reporting requirements, in addition to capital controls in China and other factors, have reduced real estate transactions funded by dubious cash or money transfers, and that home sales have slipped in part because of this, and that, given the opaque nature of these transactions, they may never have been fully reflected in the “all-cash” transactions reported by the NAR, so their decline wouldn’t be reflected either.
A slippage among investors, including foreign investors, would explain why sales of existing homes have been falling, while households, induced by lower mortgage rates, are still trying to buy, as shown by rising mortgage applications.
Money laundering in Canadian real estate is a widely accepted fact of life these days, but the impact isn’t. Read… How a Little Money Laundering Can Have a Big Impact on Real Estate Prices
My base case is slower economic growth with inflation. Real estate is following this pattern. Home sales are dropping because of slower economic growth as well as many buyers sitting on the fence because they are scared of a price crash. These fence sitters are pushing rents up at a rapid rate. At the same time home prices are rising because of inflation.
Fence sitters must be wrong. Socaljim must be right.
Here is the thing. Nobody knows what the future is.
Let’s say 50% probability we get stagflation. 50% we get deflation.
How do you make decisions?
If you buy a house, stagflation happens, you win, deflations happens, you bankrupt.
If you do NOT buy a house, stagflation happens, you get rent squeezed but you will live. Deflation happens, you have savings because you did NOT blow it on down pay, you will live.
Using fear-of-being-priced-out-forever-if-you-sit is what moves the crowd. If you make decision based on those emotions, there is 50% chance you get killed.
Is this the time to worry about that nagging emotion of being priced-out-for-ever, or is this time to stay safe and try to survive IN CASE THISIS LATE CYCLE, and Ford style lay off is dead ahead?
Buy in a market that is appropriately priced….or under-priced. You can’t lose if you do your research.
I have been viewing the same dynamic looking for some explanations. I think you may be on to something. The recent developments uncovering massive money laundering activity in BC real estate offer some clues. Hard to believe that Vancouver is the only place we have large illicit flows of funds in the real estate sector. With China having poured some $30 billion per year into U.S. residential real estate, it isn’t a stretch to think that the trade war could be manifesting in the real estate sector as well.
Aside from diminished investor appetite for inflated real estate, there is still an issue of affordability with the current stock of U.S. housing. Plenty of sellers who can’t or won’t lower their expectations to sell. I suspect there is a sizeable new crop of underwater borrowers in various U.S. submarkets.
I agree it might be fence sitters. Why buy at the top if there is no particular reason to buy, trade up, or move?
The logging continues here on Vancouver Island at a blistering pace, so while new home construction has dropped, repairs due to weather and calamity continues with a hurricane season on the way.
As long as treasury yields are above 2% buying is questionable unless you really really have to.
I can tell you why I traded up. Went from one of the most expensive houses in old neighborhood to one of the cheapest houses in the new one. Relative loss in any downturn will be lower. Better schools too.
“So it is possible that these government reporting requirements, in addition to capital controls in China and other factors…”
Could it just be that China, on top of cracking down on capital flight, stopped creating a thousand millionaires a month?
Any report from the “People’s Republic of made up” is dubious at best but today’s behavior in the US Real Estate smacks of Japan’s sudden loss of appetite for RE in 1991.
And you believe US government statistics? And coming up on an Election Year?
I follow a real estate agent out of Florida that says the increasing foreclosures and short sales are never getting to the market, they are being bought out by the reits. He said he lost out on two short sales because even though his buyers had a deal with the bank, the bank sold out the homes to reits before the closings. This would account for higher mortgage applications than actual sales.
Excellent comment!
Petunia,
Not sure if I understood you correctly… But I doubt the person submits a brand-new mortgage application every time he tries to bid on a house. That would be nuts — way too much work. He likely got pre-approved for a mortgage before bidding on anything. And knowing what kind of mortgage he can get at what rate, he starts bidding. So if he bid on 9 houses unsuccessfully and then finally gets the 10th house, it would involve just one mortgage application.
A lot of people apply for a mortgage then give up and rent after being unable to get a home. Under 1M is a tough market for a buyer. I know people like this. After a year of renting, they start the cycle over again.
The agent was explaining why buyers shouldn’t bid on short sales in Florida. He had two deals that fell through because the banks reneged on the deals they had already made with the buyers. The buyers bid on the short sales, eventually a price was accepted, but when they buyers tried to close the house was no longer held by the bank. The bank sold it to a reit, out from under the short sale buyer, before they could close.
The reason there might be multiple applications for the buyers is that the short sale bidding process may take weeks or months. When you add the time to closing the application may already be at the point of expiring. When they lose the opportunity to buy, they may have to start over.
The agent went further and explained how all foreclosure sales were being swept up by reits at the courthouse steps as well. He said this time there are no deals from the foreclosure mess because the reits are outbidding everybody.
If the current rates dropped, expect re-fi’s from last year.
Also I read there’s a lot more down payment assistance programs now.
I don’t think anyone who is stable and is all set need to buy a new house in this crazy environment. Unless you are forced to move, then you can rent.
In a recent article about home flippers starting to book losses they highlighted the point that many home flippers took out ,”hard money loans.” to finance these fixer upper purchases for which they pay relatively high interest rates. My question is, are these “hard money loans” counted as mortgages? If not, could another partial explanation for the sales drop in the face of rising mortgage completions be due to the purchases by flippers drying up and cutting off the flow of homes in to the “flipper pipeline.”
A friend living in Palo Alto told us recently that they have two friends in there 70’s living in Palo Alto who purchased homes out of the area as part of a move down plan and then put there Palo Alto homes up for sale. No interest, no offers, open house ignored. Lennar in Sacramento reduced prices on several new developments in the 500K to 700K range. I notice in the Sacramento areas I was looking to buy the 500K+ homes tend to be on the listing service long after the <500K homes have sold.
Its all about price…
Same in LA. Prices above 3M, especially 4M, discounts. But, below low 2Ms, decent. Below 1.8M, very string in good areas. Realtors give two reasons for this ..
1) New tax law
2) Younger buyers prefer less sq ft with better finishes and more yard
Yup 1.8 M is a steal….young buyers buy buy buy
Or the younger buyers are interested until someone pulls out a calculator and computes what is 5% down on $1,800,000? For those who are genetically limited and can’t do such math quickly in their heads, that’s a check for $90,000 down. But hey, find a way to put an extra $500 aside from that paycheck every month, and pray that by some luck you can go a stretch without being laid off, you can have that down payment saved up in only 15 years! Hmmm, maybe the Realtors need to redefine “young buyers” so that it includes 40 year olds who’ve had that time to save?
Everybody wants out of Palo Alto, too noisy!
https://www.sfgate.com/local/article/plane-noise-palo-alto-peninsula-woodside-sfo-oak-13867265.php
It seems logical that when the housing market changes the first to leave the housing market would be the speculative money.
It also seems logical that the modest price dip combined with an interest rate drop would bring those simply looking for housing back into the market.
Only time will tell if these remaining buyers are wise or catching a falling knife.
How can one tell the difference between the two when central banks have removed free market price discovery?
Declining home sales in the US is a phenomenon that baffles the industry
Well, gosh, it’s a good thing the US economy is doing so great or this could be a real problem.
But since the US economy is doing so great, it’s not a problem at all.
Same goes for all the other problems the US economy is having. Make your own list. They’re not actually problems because the economy is doing better than it’s ever done, best in history. No wonder it baffles the industry.
Apparently reality must be mistaken again, because it contradicts official policy.