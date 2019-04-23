Cut the Price and They Will Come: New House Prices Drop to December 2014 Level

So Sales Finally Tick Up.
Home builders, the ultimate pros in the housing market, have figured out something after the malaise in the second half last year: Cut prices and buyers will come. The median selling price of new houses dropped 9.7% in March from March last year to $302,700, the Commerce Department reported this morning. This took the price back to about where it had first been in December 2014 ($301,500):
Homebuilders are motivated to move their speculative inventory. They’re making deals at lower prices, and they’re building homes at lower price points. And buyers responded. House sales at the lower end gained market share while houses at the higher end lost market share.
Houses that were sold below $200,000 made up 16% of the mix in March, up from 11% in March 2018. Houses that were sold at prices of $400,000 or higher in March made up 29% of the mix, down from 32% in March 2018.
This shift in the market, and the price cuts by homebuilders, has pushed the median new house price down 11.8% from the peak in December 2017. The year-over-year price drops starting in November last year were the sharpest such drops since Housing Bust 1:
The new-house sales data, produced jointly by the Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development, is volatile. It is revised in the following months, often quite drastically. But after a while, the trends become clear.
For the long-term view: The median price of new houses ballooned by about 55% from the range in 2011 and 2012 to the peak in December 2017 ($343,300). This peak had exceeded by 31% the crazy peak of Housing Bubble 1 in March 2007. When it comes to price, the sky is not the limit:
Sales of new houses, in terms of the seasonally adjusted annual rate, had dropped six months in a row on a year-over-year basis, but in March they responded to lower prices and showed the first year-over-year increase, surpassing the strong March last year by 3.0%, with a rate of 692,000 houses, the highest rate of sales since November 2017:
And supply has started to edge down from the peak in January of 348,000 houses to 344,000 houses, a supply of 6.0 months at the current rate of sales. This is still high compared to normal levels, but it’s reversing the spike in supply that had shot past 7 months last year:
All this makes basic sense. Homebuilders are in the business of building and selling houses, and unlike investors and homeowners, they cannot just not sell their houses when the market isn’t with them. So they sharpened their pencils and made deals at prices where the buyers were, and as prices dropped, sales ticked up and high inventories started to shrink a little. Price can fix a lot of problems.
But this is something homeowners and investors haven’t figured out yet. There is plenty of supply of existing homes, but it’s the wrong supply, priced too high, and sales fall. Read… Lower Mortgage Rates No Relief for US Home Sales
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate “beer money.” I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
It’s a good thing everyone who brought new houses the last 5 years put 20% down with 700+ FICO score.
Wolf, I would change the “but” in the subtitle to “so”, to reflect that in a visibly softening market, buyers start actually paying attention to price.
Anecdotally, was in Sonoma for Easter Sunday brunch, saw a veritable shit-ton of For Sale signs on properties along the way there and back. Wonder how many of those folks are still hoping to cash out a the top and resisting lowering their ask. Perhaps WolfStreet reader and Marin county RE guru Tom Stone can give some further insight into the current state of the market there.
Done.
How on earth are there so many houses for sale in Sonoma County when two years ago over 5,000 of them burned up in a fire?
This is a good sign as price decreases improve sales until things plateau and another round of prices decreases is needed to bring in the next tier of buyers. A good steady period of price decreases educates those who think they can overpay to get a place on the property ladder because they think they can always sell for more tommorow. Instead, it focus’s buyers on what they can afford over the long term , and whoa be it to the seller who becomes stuck in delusion dreams of the past.
Recently, I read that builders moved downmarket … on average building smaller homes and shifted towards more condos and attached products to get the sales higher. It is likely this explains the drop in average sold price.
Personally, I see the metro Boston housing market is hot. And, I see decent sales in Socal beach communities with limited options below the 2M mark. I also know someone in Detroit that had a heck of a time getting a home after many offers. I just don’t see the problem that the media tells me about. This could be very political.
Thats not the dynamic in the Portland Metro Area. The homebuilders are lowering prices on new homes that they planned and permited two years or more ago. Once these subdivisions are started there is no way they can change the lot size or the type of house that they are building on it, and I imagine the same is true in California. Perhaps they can skimp on finishes and hardware but the discounts Wolf is showing are real price reductions.
With a 9% price drop, renters made out like bandits. Nothing wrong with renting when housing is way way overpriced. People should worry less about gains, and start focusing on potential losses, given the bubbly state of everything.
Also keep in mind this doesn’t include all the free upgrades they had to give. No builder wants to lower the prices. Doing so basically throw the recent new home buyers under the bus. They first try to lure in potential buyers with free upgrades and gifts. Price cut is the very last option as they need to sell but buyers don’t need to buy.