Lower Mortgage Rates No Relief for US Home Sales

There is plenty of supply, but it’s the wrong supply, priced too high.
Across the US, hot and cold housing markets all thrown into one bucket: Sales of “existing homes” (single-family houses, townhouses, condos, and co-ops) in March dropped 5.4% from March last year, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.21 million homes, according to the National Association of Realtors, after having dropped 2.3% year-over-year in February, 8.7% in January, 10.1% in December, and 8.9% in November (data via YCharts):
“The impact of lower mortgage rates has not yet been fully realized,” the NAR report said, as the drop in sales volume is occurring despite the fact that mortgage rates had fallen sharply from the November highs.
“According to Freddie Mac, the average commitment rate for a 30-year, conventional, fixed-rate mortgage decreased to 4.27% in March from 4.37% in February,” the report said.
The average Freddie Mac 30-year fixed rate bottomed out in the reporting week ended March 28 at 4.06%, the lowest since January 2018, and down from 4.94% in November. But it has since risen every week. For the week ending April 18, it ticked up to a still low 4.17%:
It seems all the lower mortgage rates have accomplished is a slowdown in the decline of sales volume. Even the spike in February, which appears to have been a fluke, was still 2.8% below February 2018. And in March, at 5.21 million homes seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR), sales were back where they had been in March 2015 (data via YCharts):
Sales volume by type of home in March, compared to March 2018:
- Single-family houses: -4.7% to 4.67 million SAAR.
- Condos: -11.5% to 540,000 SAAR.
Sales volume by region in March, compared to March 2018, with the West and the Midwest showing the steepest declines. Total sales in SAAR:
- Northeast: -1.5%, to an annual rate of 670,000
- Midwest: -8.6%, to an annual rate of 1.17 million
- South: -2.1%, to an annual rate of 2.28 million
- West: -10.7%, to an annual rate of 1.09 million.
Inventory of for sale at the end of March was up 2.4% year-over-year to 1.68 million homes. At the current rate of sales, this represents 3.9 months’ supply. In other words, there is now plenty of supply, but declining sales volume tells us that it’s the wrong kind of supply, with prices too high for potential buyers.
“The lower-end market is hot while the upper-end market is not,” according to the NAR report. “The expensive home market will experience challenges due to the curtailment of tax deductions of mortgage interest payments and property taxes.”
Alas, in many markets, even the “lower end,” after years of price surges, has become very expensive.
So, with all markets across the US thrown into one bucket, the median price in March rose 3.8% from March last year to $259,400. Prices are subject to seasonality, as the chart below shows. Median price means half the homes sold for more, and half sold for less:
By category: For an existing single-family house, the median price in March rose 3.8% year-over-year to $261,100. For an existing condo, the median price rose 3.6% to $244,400. Median home prices by region:
- Northeast: +2.5% year-over-year, to $277,500.
- Midwest: +4.6% year-over-year to $200,500.
- South: + 2.4% year-over-year, to $227,400.
- West: +3.1% year-over-year, to $389,300.
Persistently declining sales on rising inventories and rising prices is the phenomenon of potential buyers and sellers being too far apart, and sellers being unwilling to lower their prices to where the potential buyers are.
The hope has been that the recent drop in mortgage rates would encourage buyers to step up to the plate. And mortgage applications have risen this year, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association, showing that lower mortgage rates encouraged some fence-sitters to apply for a mortgage to purchase a home. The chart below (via Investing.com) shows “purchase mortgage” applications and not “refinance mortgage” applications:
But many homes are bought by domestic and foreign investors and by other cash buyers that don’t need mortgages. Large investors can borrow at the institutional level. And they’re not necessarily swayed by lower mortgage rates. And this may be the phenomenon we’re seeing here.
Wrong supply: overpriced; McMansions; those not conducive to aging-in-place; suburban/gated/golf-course, jumbo loan
Right supply: smaller, transitional, urban, conventional loan
When will they get it. They won’t loosen up on credit scores and half the country are renting for double the price of a mortgage. So you have less tax revenue and houses sitting empty. We need to look at America’s #s and see the real thing. They can afford a mtg of 1000 instead of rent at 1600.
Also, when incomes go up 10% year, then people can buy real estate that is going up 10% per year. But last I checked, 2.5% was considered a decent raise, and 1% more typical.
Anybody who had their credit destroyed by unemployment, or lost a home in the financial crisis, will never be able to enter the mortgage market in the US. This group is a permanent underclass in America. As long as that’s the case, you will have an ever shrinking pool of buyers.
Had a neighbor go through bankruptcy.
The kept their house and 1 out of 2 cars.
With 2 years – credit card applications starting flowing to their mailbox. Within three years they were able to refinance their mortgage. They got a new car.
Bankruptcy barely was a speedbump. They got rid of lots of debt and basically kept everything they had. And the credit starting flowing again within a few years.
That’s a very interesting story. I had the feeling that credit offering companies would start overlooking past problems much quicker than we are led to believe. They want the business, any business, so bad.
Fica changed algo to score repos and bankruptcies due to the great recession softer….lots of credit score destruction had to be unwound to create credit push again…..
Same with my sister. Bankrupt, lost her house.. Several years later, new house, car.. She paid the price in interest penalties for a bit, but really not much of a speedbump.
Petunia — Commenting on your statement ‘ever shrinking pool of buyers’. There exist provisions for anyone in the world who has the wherewithal to take advantage of USA EB5 Visa program. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/EB-5_visa
There also exists the O Visas which most Russians use (“who possesses extraordinary ability in the sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics, or who has a demonstrated record of extraordinary achievement in the motion picture or television industry and has been recognized nationally or internationally for those achievements”)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/O_visa
The USA will never ever run out of Cash buyers. The system will not permit this to ever happen! (At the end of the day, The bad guys are caught by our wonder surveillance systems in place).
The cash real estate market is a very small segment of the market. Right now I am willing to speculate that for every buyer who pays cash, there’s a seller taking their money out of the country, and buying overseas.
This is a fallacy
The home sales have stalled becoming of unaffordability.
Get your popcorn and enjoy the show
This couldn’t be further from the truth.
1-7 yrs waiting period depending on the derogatory event
One of the real estate types that seems to be languishing on the Market here in the outskirts of Portland is the large “country property”. These are usually big rambling houses, with huge yards, 4 car garages plus RV parking big shops and giant patios. They were all the rage with the well to do in the 80, 90’s and early 2000’s but now their owners are aging out. There does not seem to be many people in the market with the money to buy these places, the money (and time) to maintain them and the desire for the long commutes to the type of job that would give you this cashflow.
That’s not just Portland, that’s kind of everywhere. Really big houses in the middle of nowhere/country club that don’t make sense except for retirees that either were able to cash out their first homes at nice profits or have fat pensions/401(k)s.
Not practical for anyone who needs a job to pay for a mortgage into their 60s.
I’d rather go for the land .. plus a yurt, or maybe a modest cob/strawbale/earthen berm abode utilzing passive solar in it’s design — I know .. dream on, right ?
The typical wood-frame balloon construction built is wasteful and inefficient, and is reflective of a ‘high-energy’ energy economy, something of which is out-of-date for the times of scarcity that are looming on the horizon !
“…the phenomenon of potential buyers and sellers being too far apart, and sellers being unwilling to lower their prices to where the potential buyers are.”
I wonder whether these sellers are unwilling to lower their asking because they are expecting a fat check, or they are unwilling because they realize that they will need a fortune to buy their next house.
It could be a combination of the two (and other) factors. Before moving out of CA, I lived in several cities in the Bay Area in the past 30 years and what I see there is beyond insane. I’ve been saying for many years that in the Bay Area, Real Estate as well as life in general, are unsustainable. Yet, prices (and life in general) keep getting more expensive every year. I’ve lived through three busts and I have no doubt another one is coming. I’m just shocked this cycle has lasted that long.
In California, Prop 13 aggravates the reality distortion field in prices. It’s conceivable that your neighbor on the left pays $3k in property taxes while your neighbor on the right pays $25k for an almost identical place. The only reason for the difference is that the left neighbor bought his house in the 80s while the right neighbor bought it last year.
Prop 13 may be one of the main factors behind the sellers’ resistance to lower their prices in CA.
Prop. 13 is encouraging me to stay put. The run up in residential property prices in good neighborhoods over the past four decades means that sellers who have been in their homes since before Prop. 13 passed face huge capital gains taxes when they sell their home.
It seems like those are two separate things. If you’re 55 or older, you can take your low prop 13 tax basis to a replacement home if the home is in the same county or in one of ten participating counties. (The pertinent propositions are 60 and 90.)
I think it’s really the huge capital gains tax that gives people pause to move. It used to be that you could roll your capital gains into your replacement property if you bought within a two-year timeframe, and I wish that law were still in effect. People feel locked into big family homes for life. Easing up on the capital gains tax would create more movement in the market and would bring more efficiency to living situations.
CA has its problems and it’s an easy scapegoat for certain segments. But the housing market is “crazy” all over. One of my wife’s brothers moved to Oklahoma some years ago. In 2013 the median cost of a house in OK City was about 100K. In 2018 it was about $188K. Median household income was around 50K last year. Almost no one there could afford a house even though they are dirt cheap. You see a hot rental market as institutional investors are eating up the inventory, driving up prices and renting them out. Rental prices are increasing too.
Now they can’t move back b/c there is no way they could buy back into this market. In our neighborhood, the majority of houses don’t make it past the first open house weekend. Before the next weekend is up it’s pending then sold. We are already prepared that we will have to sell our house first then buy.
Are there any supporting data points that indicate Millennial purchase consumption is less than year before?
Aside from overpriced market, US doesn’t seem to have the same supply of buyers that once filled the gap. With Milennials still paying off loans, they aren’t ready to take advantage of lower interest rates.
All I could find was at
https://www.bls.gov/news.release/pdf/wkyeng.pdf
where usual median wage for to 24s was down over a year. Could not find discretionary income real means by age up to date etc. There are a few sites (trying to) say it’s great for millennials and genx etc. but most are not so positive e.g.
” Millennial spending is actually shrinking, as 18- to 29-year-olds today spend nearly $20 less every day than their counterparts roughly 10 years ago, particularly on items like apparel.
Why?More Debt. Most Millennials come into the workforce carrying a much heavier debt burden than past generations, thanks to the high cost of education. ” Forbes
or for UK which I guess is not too too far off
” The net household property wealth of those aged 60 to 62 is 17 times greater than those aged 30 to 32, according to analysis by the Office for National Statistics….
A decade ago those aged 60 to 62 had just six times the property wealth of those aged 30 to 32 but this gap has since expanded rapidly.
Rachel Griffin, tax and financial planning expert at Old Mutual Wealth, said: “The long-term implication of this wealth inequality should be giving the government sleepless nights. A deadly cocktail of childcare costs, rising tuition fees and unaffordable housing have created a generation who may right feel their outlook is bleak.” ” ftadviser
Obviously many of us are living this reality and have our own real experience to remind us exactly how it all stands .
Correction – for women down a bit, for men up a bit.. so roughly the same.
For centuries, interest rates have gone up in a boom and down in the contraction.
One would not expect that a decline in mortgage rates would prompt strengthening of the housing market.
That would be in boosting sales or raising prices.
3.9 months is a solid sellers market. 6 months is a balanced market. In addition, prices continue to grind higher … up almost 4% year over year at the national level. Nothing to see here except a sellers market where buyers are making the mistake of striking. All they are doing is putting more stress on the rental market causing rents to spike again, and this rental spike has turned home into cash cows … who would sell if they don’t need to? I feel sorry for so many who did not get in several years ago when the getting was good. That 800K fixer in on a large lot in east Manhattan Beach is now a 1.8M fixer, if you can even find one to make an offer on. OUCH.
SocalJim,
“6 months is a balanced market.” Maybe 10 years ago. Given how fast the process is these days, four months is the line, or maybe even lower:
https://wolfstreet.com/2018/10/19/us-housing-turns-into-buyers-market/
Agreed. The Dallas Morning Snooze keeps repeating that nonsense about 6 months being a normal “balanced” market. That’s total bunk. If we had 6 months of inventory in DFW, home prices would be tanking, and we would likely be in a full-blown recession.
Consider this … if 4 months is the line, then you would expect year over year price increases would exactly track inflation. My conclusion is 3.9 months is a sellers market since, according to today’s report, home prices are increasing at nearly 4%, which is higher than the inflation rate. Is 6 months the line? Don’t know. But, it appears the line is definitely higher than 3.9 months.
I think are a few takeaways from this article and the decline in existing home sales. 1) There’s a large percentage of homeowners who locked in very low rates during the past 10 years. These homeowners will not move unless there’s a family event; 2) All RE is local and local RE varies widely by sub-market. 3) Tax policy is affecting the SALT states
Pretty good summary right here.
“The impact of lower mortgage rates has not yet been fully realized.”
If that’s true, we’re all in big trouble.
Funny that Yun doesn’t seem to understand what’s driving home prices. As Wolf mentioned, even the homes on the bottom end of the spectrum are now too expensive for many would-be buyers. This is what happens when a hyper-financialized housing market detaches from fundamentals like wage growth.
DFW saw respectable sales in March, but April may not be so pretty. Texans are now getting their appraisal notices in the mail from various CADs, and the record-high property tax bills that come with them. As the state legislature looks to reform school finance and reform property taxes, local appraisal districts are putting the screws to homeowners to make up for under-assessing big commercial properties. It’s how our two-tiered “Texas Two-Step” property system works to feed the rich and trample average homeowners. Those record high property tax bills won’t be good for sales.
Pusing on a String — hath arrived.
I’m a young adult engineer – work seems to be only short term contracts, hiring is much less aggressive than a year or two ago in the technology sector. Have personally become hyper-focused on reducing student loans and personal expenditures and saving for next inevitable road bump (personally or macro level). Will take me maybe 4 years to pay off student loans on a very minimal lifestyle and assumes constant work (a big assumption), and another year or 2 to accumulate the 20% down payment on a very modest house. Condos hold no long term appeal personally. Student loans limit bound discretionary income and savings, wage growth is stagnant, and capital accumulation is difficult. Tax code penalizes single renters (~70% of young adults). Macro-level issues really bother me, Social security, debt, unfunded liabilities, declining global economic health, demographics etc…
Housing prices are beyond my reach. The median price has nearly doubled in less than a decade. I may consider looking to buy in about 6 years. No manipulation of interest rate will change my (and many) financial reality – prices too high, income is severely debt constrained, and capital accumulation has outstripped earnings potential and asset inflation. None of this factors in property taxes (likely to increase), poor building quality, infrastructure declines, energy cost(transport and housing) or house location. Only serious student loan Reform/relief or a 50% drop in prices could change my reality. Can’t jump on the property treadmill and “trade up”- and frankly – at this point, I wonder why would I want to?
Not really a dreamer, more the Reality man!
Good Analysis i think.
If you are on the East or West coast, the housing market could change fast, so it seems like a good plan to wait it out.
“Tax code penalizes single renters (~70% of young adults).”
Young adults typically don’t make enough money to pay any income tax.
The poor pay no taxes. The rich have armies of accountants to shield their income. So who is left? The upper middle class. We’re the ones who subsidize all the spending for the free s**t army.
“Young adults typically don’t make enough money to pay any income tax.” I call BS on that, using your own examples from your prior comments.
The young adults in the Bay Area that you keep referring to in your prior comments to show that rents and housing aren’t overpriced, so folks that work in tech and that can afford to pay $4,000 rent a month without breaking a sweat, according to you, they pay a TON in income taxes. They’re sitting ducks for the taxman.
But sure, the young adult restaurant workers might not pay any income taxes — though they pay SS, medicare, and unemployment contributions, plus sales taxes, gasoline taxes, bridge tolls, and all kinds of other taxes and fees that eat up a big part of their meager incomes.
But according to your own comments, the Bay Area and other parts of California are stuffed to the gills with people that can easily afford those housing costs here. You have used this argument to prove that this housing market isn’t overpriced. But people who can afford the housing costs here, they earn enough money to pay taxes out the wazoo. They’re single, and they’re renting. San Francisco is a city of renters. And they’re paying so much in taxes and rent that they have trouble saving for that 10% down payment that’s now $120,000 (for a median condo).
So if I go with your argument that young adults pay no income taxes because they don’t make enough money, then the California housing market is totally overpriced, which contradicts your prior comments.
And if I can go with your argument that the California housing market, and particularly the Bay Area housing market, isn’t overpriced because young people make so much money that they can easily afford it, then, well, they pay taxes out the wazoo, contradicting your current argument.
You can’t have it both ways. If you can afford to buy or rent a home in California, no matter what your age, you pay a ton in income taxes.
Lets just say the 40 year debt/interest rate supercycle is over. Now assume we have entered the same situation as Japan and you knew for certain that for the next 40 years real estate prices would steadily decline at 2-3 percent per year ( even on the beach). Would it make any sense to buy at all, or just rent and let the landlords become the muppets taking the relentless depreciation.
I view homeownership as a good lifestyle decision rather than a good financial decision at this point.
We are in our mid 30s, make a combined income that puts us in the top 10% of this country, and save aggressively. We’re just tired of renting and ready to have a place we enjoy living in and gives us a good quality of life.
We have no expectation of making anything on the house over the next 5-10 years. If so, great, if not, we can accept that. Our nest egg is in an index fund portfolio, not housing.
Here’s a little secret about RE….. You make the profit when you buy, not when you sell.
That is to say, buy at an appropriate price, you’re set. – cash flow positive.
The sad reality, the vast majority of buyers overpay from day one…hence they will never make a profit.
Yup. Let’s just wait it out, what’s 40yrs?
Lol
Tangential utopian dream:
Where house is viewed as a place to live in and raise a family.
not as a retirement nest egg.
not as an instrument for investor speculation.
not as an ATM by the taxing authorities.
Long time commenter and housing market bear – I’m about to snap up a townhome in a 50 unit community that is priced affordably (key words there). With interest rates oddly low, seems like the stars are aligning, if only for a brief moment. Most of the property being sold in my city has been in the high end ($600k+), where a small house with a large yard is torn down to plop two or three giant LONG and SKINNY houses next to each other (horrible for firefighting by the way), with a tandem one car garage – pretty pointless garage setup if you ask me.
The townhome I am looking at purchasing is actually sensible – prices in the high 200s to 300s range, normal two car garage, acceptable level of living space, with an option to bring in a roommate if necessary, 2 minutes from major highways and 10 minutes to downtown core. The good part is they are still building so I don’t feel the need to compete with multiple buyers for a single property – there are always more on the tract to purchase. The price has only increase 1.5% since last year also, down a considerable YoY increase from the 2015-2016 bonanza. That might be the biggest stalling of housing prices I’ve seen in this city.
There is another large approx 40 unit townhome community being built just next to this one with similar pricing and setup. It seems that at least a couple of the builders are realizing that the high-end is no longer feasible and are now pivoting to mid to low range segment. The best part is the HOAs of both communities do not allow AirBnB. I am ready to get out of my current neighborhood which is littered with these types of properties – I essentially live in a hotel district with a hollowed out sense of community.
Municipalities have a lock on development costs.Years past developers could go out into non-incorporated areas and apply for a NPDES permit for a waste water plant. No way a developer would do that today the goverment will start issuing fines before you start it up. A municipality cannot be placed under a moratorium for connections to a septic sewer system , but a non-municipality can be shut down for any reason. The average moratorium is at least three years. This is where the armies of bureaucratic regulators justify their jobs. The developer gets fines the municipality issues bonds and debt. The regulators will not take on a municipality because the poltical apparatus will neutralize them. Bureaucratic rent seekers always prey on the political weak. If you are the lucky developer where there is an economy , especially a government supported economy, and you know who to bribe ,You have won the lottery. You will not be shut down no matter if the municipality treatment system is over-loaded and goes into a receiving stream un-treated. Politician will yell taxes, bonds will be issued and the new system will carry their name. No connection will be denied. You will not go outside the municipality and do that.
I can only speak for my little corner of Los Alamos, New Mexico…
1. The number of places you can build is low. County ordinance says nothing over 3 stories without a really good reason (like the Department of Energy says they want a 7-story office).
2. There is almost nothing to rent or buy right now at any price so most sales are going for over asking price. The lab and its various contractors are in a hiring phase and it’s causing problems for those that don’t want to commute.
3. Property values have absolutely skyrocketed. I bought my 2/2 condo just over 2 years ago for what was a fair price at the time — $110K. Condos in worse condition are now selling for $170K+. This isn’t just condos, it’s everything.
4. The thing that MIGHT slow it down is 2 low income properties have been approved (one seniors only, one regular), which will help those not working for the lab; and a standard sales price condo has been approved for a location vacant for a few years now (where the “Black Hole” used to be).
In your opinion Wolf, what set of circumstances in this financial market environment lead to the increase in forced selling needed to bridge this gap between the stalemate in the property markets?
Because I can see markets being at a stalemate slow decline for a long time without more forced selling coming through if overpriced RE in EM’s is any clue.
I think we’re far away from forced selling. You would need a surge in unemployment where people suddenly can’t make their mortgage payments, or a big drop in rents where investors start walking away from their rental properties. This scenario is not even on the horizon yet.
Yeah, I don’t think the fall in rents is close to even happening, I think that would spike up first as landlords try to cover any declines in occupancy due to employment pressures.
So for 2019Q1 we have had about 4x the store closures we had from 2018Q1, assuming employment are proportionally tied, when should we start seeing this factor into rent/mortgage payments (to the degree, even if small, will contribute at all)?
What about that recent 52.9 services PMI print (vs 55.3 expected) for march? You see that ship turning around next this month? Seems like we’re threading a fine line here and this is only Q1…
I guess have a shortage of skills by the …homebuilding CEO’s. How can they have miss-judged the market so much with their teams of economists, and advisors.
This shows another major market failure.