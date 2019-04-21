THE WOLF STREET REPORT

Can the US Government Just Keep Piling on Debt?
The government already owes over $22 trillion, and it’s adding over $1 trillion a year. Who is buying it, and why? (12 min). You can also listen to it on YouTube and subscribe to my YouTube channel.
Indeed, with TreasurryDirect.gov it’s very easy and convienent today to get a better interest (through TBills) then almost any bank pays on savings accounts. Split a savings account in 4 equal amounts, invest each quarter at one week apart (auction dates) in 1 month bills, choose automatic reinvestment and you’ve an investment strategy almost as liquid as a savings account.
What is interesting is the reality behind the numbers. The US government is spending 75% of the budget on Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, which are programs that mostly benefit to the poor and middle class. The rich are the ones who are loaning the government the money to make this possible, and in doing so, they get richer and richer.
Suppose we did not have a deficit, and paid for everything as expenses were incurred. Taxes on the bottom 80% of the population would have to be much higher than they are now in order for this to happen. So our present system essentially excuses the bottom 80% from paying much in Federal tax – but at the cost of making the rich much wealthier. Just as long as the rich don’t spend any of their wealth, and it is just bits on a chip, this works out to the benefit of all parties.
How long can this go on? I would say that eventually, long-term interest rates will have to rise. As the government deficit increases, there won’t be enough wealthy people to loan that much money at low rates. If we are smart, we will take this as a signal that the deficit has to be cut.
Can you site some link to those numbers because what I found was Social Security came in around 23-25% of the budget and Medicare at around 10% using 2015 data.. Health and Humans Services is 28% of the budget (2015) which includes Medicare and Medicaid.. https://www.hhs.gov/answers/medicare-and-medicaid/index.html
I’d like to wish you Wolf and everyone else a happy Easter. On an aside, the process to purchase Treasury securities is not only very simple but can also be automated. You can even use your income tax refund to buy paper savings bonds however I’ve never done this if you have let me know!
An article on This Week pointed out that if the progressives look like they are going to take over the White House in 2020 we could see the Fed more aggressively raise interest rates as an effort to derail their New Green Deal agenda which we all know will create even bigger deficits.
We know no such thing.. I seriously doubt the Fed would raise rates and cause a recession just to derail any kind of a deal, new, old, red, or green. The last time the Fed raised rates in a deliberate attempt to wring inflation out of the system was 1981 which brought on a nasty recession but I don’t see that happening..
Austerity is the root cause of deficits. The more the Greeks, Irish, Italians, Spanish cut the more they owe because the more they cut the less is spent and tax revenues drop.