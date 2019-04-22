My Responses to “Will Interest Rates Ever Rise Again” & Other Hot Questions with Some Hilarious Results

Wolf Richter on the Keiser Report.

“I saw Willem Dafoe impersonating Wolf on a podcast,” said WOLF STREET commenter QQQBall so aptly earlier today after seeing yours truly on the Keiser Report. This is about the funniest show I’ve ever been in, with Max Keiser at his funniest best. At the same time, we’re tackling big and not so big themes. Enjoy.

Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate “beer money.” I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer mug to find out how:

Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.