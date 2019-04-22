My Responses to “Will Interest Rates Ever Rise Again” & Other Hot Questions with Some Hilarious Results

Wolf Richter on the Keiser Report.
“I saw Willem Dafoe impersonating Wolf on a podcast,” said WOLF STREET commenter QQQBall so aptly earlier today after seeing yours truly on the Keiser Report. This is about the funniest show I’ve ever been in, with Max Keiser at his funniest best. At the same time, we’re tackling big and not so big themes. Enjoy.
I saw this on the Keiser Report. Max is getting to be too much. Jumping around and always bringing up the same memes. I’m not sure it’s worth my time to watch him anymore.
You did well, Wolf, to stay with him and bring clarity to bear on his zig zags.
– Inflation doesn’t drive rates. If that was the case then US should have risen between the years 2000 and mid 2008. Instead of that rates fell.
– Rising rates is actually very Deflationary.
– Falling rates are actually very Inflationary.
– Robert Prechter (Elliottwave.com) predicted from 1981 up to 2013 that interest rates would continue to fall.
– But in mid 2013 Prechter reversed his opinion. From mid 2013 onwards he predicted that rates would started to rise. And I believe Prechter.
I used to be a big fan of Prechter, too. But it appears he doesn’t have a crystal ball, either. He wrote “Conquer the crash” almost 20 years ago – and still predicting all the hell will break loose… Tim Knight wrote an excellent piece about the Elliott waves forecasters (calling them “relabelels”). He didn’t refer to EWI but it doesn’t matter. The main idea was that one day they will be right :)
On another notice, did you check also Prechter’s safewealth advisory project? It feels like the “big ticker item” where EWI is a front-end.
– “Conquer the Crash” is still a VERY good book. But he was (way) too early. All what he wrote in that book came to pass. And will come to pass again.
– Prechter was one those guys who thinks that falling interets rates are deflationary. And that’s wrong. Falling interest rates are actually Inflationary. Because falling rates (from 1981 onwards) helped to INFLATE the credit bubble we are now sitting on all around the world. If rates fall from say 6% down to say 3% then a creditor can double (=inflate) his/her debtload ans still paying the same amount of interest.
– I don’t put too much faith in the Elliottwave theory either. But Prechter’s predictions/observations are very spot on. Prechter looks at sentiment because it’s a good indicator of where the markets are. And price action is a good sentiment indicator.
If you liked Conquer the Crash you’d love At the Crest. Prechter’s 1995 book was early too, but eerily prescient … everything from foreshadowing 9/11 to deflation to the GFC. A much deeper book loaded with market insight.
I was not saying it was a bad book. I liked it.
I was really impressed by Elliott theory, as well. The only problem with it is that it is useless for market timing :) They just “relabel” as Tim Knight put it.
But EWI was lucky to have built a big forecasting business based on that.
Yeah I saw Willem Dafoe at Max Keiser :-)
Good looks with good brains.
The prime rate peaked at 20.5% in August 1981…
Yes, that was the work of the Fed’s “Bad Cop” Paul Volker. The MSM is so owned (not to mention Congress- did you notice how they went seven shades of hysterical at the hint of Trump’s nominating a hard-money guy?) they are universally portrayed as the Good (if occasionally misguided) Fairy, by a MSM that never looks with gimlet eyes at a privately owned operation running the biggest trading desk on Wall Street, with every reason to jerk the economy one way and then the other for they own benefit.
Thanks, it has a lot of meaning to update on who is behind the script.
So all australia has to do is “coddle” its banksters like canadia is [allegedly] doing and the world will once again be safe? I don’t see how a little backwater like australia could possibly precipitate anything on a global scale. BTW, I live there (outer melbourne) and there is a house near me with two signs from competing realtors on the lawn! I have never seen this before. It has been on the market now for well over 9 months. Another 8 detached dwelling development near me has just “stopped” at what looks like almost completion. It has sat there like that for about 6 months. Some unhappy subcontractors are apparently dumping dirty there now. Many (detached) properties are just quietly being taken off the market after many months of no sale. The apartment market is already well known to be cactus. I’m talking specifically about detached and semi-detached suburban properties (once though to be very safe). In australia, the only way to get out of an underwater loan is to go bankrupt (and the personal bankruptcy rate is rising). I suspect that the banksters are holding a lot of property already, but are thus far wise enough not to flood the market. But a tipping point must occur at some stage. Let’s just have the god-damned crash already and get it all over and done with: I say!
The financial crisis I twas talking about is Australia’s financial crisis, not a global financial crisis. Max twisted it that way. I am on record saying that Australia is in line for a financial crisis, but that Australia is too small to cause a global issue. The US and China and Japan could do that, but not Australia.
There is just about always a financial crisis somewhere, currently in Argentina and Turkey. Argentina is already getting a financial bailout package from the IMF.
That’s what you get with interviews… unless you nail down with precision right up front the limits of what you’re saying (“Australia is in line for a financial crisis but it is not big enough to cause a GLOBAL financial crisis”), it will get twisted.
What ever money you have …that is not invested in the stock market…will end up being lent to the United States Treasury….
the federal debt will sop up all the excesses…for a while. And that is why rates are staying low.
BUT….with the Fed and others chanting for more inflation….they unwittingly chant for higher rates…
for as inflation rises also does the chance for higher interest rates…do the chanters know this?
– The counter balance to inflation is ……….. wages. If wages don’t go up then producres won’t be able to raise prices (too much). And those rising producer prices are the reason for (rising) inflation.
If you know a banker that likes to lose money, please post his business address here for the rest of us. A banker is going to loan you money. A banker does not want to get back money that is worth less than what she/he gave you due to the inflation rate. To create an extreme example to make a point, if I thought the inflation rate was going to be 50% for the next few years, I’d gladly take a loan where I have to pay 5% interest. That would be like printing money. And of course, the bankers don’t like it that way.
– Max Keiser has – from time to time – some weird ideas (to put it friendly) and he acts like a clown. He e.g. thought that the FED would hyperinflate the USD, that as a result crypto currencies would go through the roof (against e.g. the USD). The opposite happened.
– Sometimes he ahs some interesting guests (like W. Richter) but his shows are more all about himself. #Sad.
I don’t see the link to the Keiser report.
Strange. You don’t see the image of Max and me side-by-side grimacing strangely, with a triangle on it to click on and get the video started? Are you on mobile or laptop/desktop?
Maybe your browser or ISP is blocking it.
Quote from Keiser: “without savers there is no capitalism.”
My take is we exported our jobs and productivity overseas and now government has figured out how to import wealth back into the country, so they don’t really need the middle class. Witness the $120 billion (8% total) foreign purchases of US residential real estate year ending 3/18 and the $150 billion (10% total) the year before.
