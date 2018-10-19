US Housing Turns into Buyer’s Market

Forget the hype about a shortage of supply.
In its report today on existing-home sales in September – they fell by 4.1% from a year ago to the lowest level since November 2015 — the National Association of Realtors blamed inevitably the “decade’s high mortgage rates.” This is no surprise. The Fed has been hiking its policy rates, and mortgage rates have been rising for a while and now average over 5% for a 30-year fixed-rate conforming mortgage. While this may seem high by 2016 standards, it remains low compared to rates in the pre-Financial-Crisis era.
And yes, after years of rampant home price inflation, touted by everyone in the media, at the Fed, and elsewhere as the greatest thing since sliced bread, the NAR finds that “affordable home listings remain low, continuing to spur underperforming sales activity across the country.”
Indeed, when home prices rise faster than wages year after year – in September too, the median home price rose 4.2% year-over-year to $258,100 – sooner or later, the choice of homes that are “affordable” to those worker bees having to make mortgage payments from their wages gets pretty thin.
Inventory of existing homes for sale edged up 1.1% year-over-year to 1.88 million homes. Unsold inventory rose to 4.4 months’ supply. And this is where it gets interesting – because it breached a new line.
Housing market players are relying more and more on technology to make the purchase of a home and the approval or a mortgage much faster and more efficient. What might have taken months can now be done in days.
These technologies include online listings that are instantly viewable by everyone (rather than printed listings that took a long time to get to the potential home buyer), online research tools, drone-generated video of the home, automated income verification tools for lenders, automated credit approvals, and the like. These technologies are impacting every part of the market. And there have been big consequences.
“Technology has permanently taken two months off the time required to sell a home,” Rick Palacios Jr., Director of Research at John Burns Real Estate Consulting, wrote last year. And in a recent blog post, Palacios wrote:
Technology has shattered the balanced market months of supply conventional wisdom, shaving roughly two months off the time required to sell a home. Homes can enter escrow today within 24 hours of listing, compared to prior periods when it took at least 30 days for the first open house.
Because the time of the entire process, including the transaction itself, has been shortened by so much, the time from the moment that a home is put on the market to the moment the transaction is complete has shrunk, and these homes disappear from the market much faster. Hence, according to Palacios, “roughly 4 months of supply is the new buyer/seller equilibrium.”
Under this scenario, the unsold inventory of 4.4 months’ supply in September is now a buyers’ market.
The NAR’s chart below shows months’ supply for all types of homes (blue line), single-family houses (red line), and condos/co-ops (green line). I drew a horizontal black line at the level of four months’ supply. Everything above the black line is a buyer’s market (click on chart to enlarge):
Rick Palacios explains:
If we’re right, nationally we’ve already entered the early stages of a buyer’s market. Should supply levels cross above five months we’ll be watching for flat, possibly declining resale prices in some markets, especially where affordability is already very stretched.
So the beginnings of the buyer’s market, arrived gingerly at around April or May this year, based on national numbers. Real estate is local, and local results may vary, as they say, with some cities wallowing deeply in a buyer’s market and other cities still enjoying the endlessly sunny days of a seller’s market.
But whatever there is, there is no shortage of supply, though there is, after years of rampant home-price inflation, a shortage of affordable supply. But that mismatch can be fixed by a drawn-out housing downturn.
At least in the condo market in San Diego, it looks like people are struggling to sell at expected prices.
It will be interesting to see if they pull the listing all together if they don’t sell soon.
You can tell a lot of homes are coming up for sale after being bought just 2 years prior. A sure sign some people were trying to cash in on rapid appreciation and the tax free gains after 2 years.
Generally this is the kind of gamble I like to see punished because this is unhealthy speculative behavior…
Five minutes ago a lady from KellerWilliams rang my doorbell. Boise still supposedly has just 23 days’ supply. She wanted to know if I wanted to “cash in on the changing market before it becomes a buyer’s market”.
That’s a sign that it is one already.
Tell her you are about to sell, but Redfin only charges 1% commission as a seller’s agent.
Prices are still sky high here in Seattle. You either cough up a kings ransom for a house or live in a van, man.
I don’t see any hint of a correction, unless rocketing higher at a slower pace counts as a correction.
Don’t worry, seattle’s day will come. That day will be the same day that the tech bro’s day comes. If you work in tech, start preparing for unemployment and/or paycuts now because you will soon be getting your comeuppance from all directions including but not limited to:
Boardrooms all across the USA
Wallstreet
Both sides of the political aisle
Regulation that will finally get these companies where it hurts
Public sentiment
Boycotts
The thing that will keep seattle expensive is the voter base that will never learn to stop electing retarded, unqualified, worthless city council members/mayors who love taxes. Expect WA state to continue to raise taxes since the tax loving voter base of seattle has had to spread out to more affordable areas. Also, expect us to have to foot the bill for light rail expansion cost that run double or triple over budget.
Aren’t you all excited that Uber is going to spend ten million dollars to fund increased tolls to get in and out of the city. Isn’t it so wonderful that our current mayor who accepted the endorsement of a child rapist publicly stated she wants to raise the tolls to around $25 and make it impossible for anyone to avoid these tolls. The people here fools of the highest order, they will never learn.
forgot to add:
a lot of the saas/sw/related purchases made by most companies is currently decided by the IT departments. They overspend and buy things they don’t end up needing or using, and a lot of these products are useless hype. Budgets for this type of spending are going to be cut and these decisions are going to start be made more and more by the finance departments. expect the balance of power to shift, your departments are going to be getting it all for much longer. it’s in your best interest to prepare for that now instead of later.
RE would have to be cut by 2/3 for me to ever be able to afford a home in socal. My only option is to move. The only people I know who own a home inherited them or bought them 20+ years ago.
RE prices and incomes are so f’ing out of wack it’s not laughable it’s tragic.
You could buy in the county, and DIY the work, find someone with a contractors license you can “use”. My neighbor turned an abandoned home built in the 40s into a beautiful home with a metal roof, and he did almost all of it himself. He is “cheap”. You just have to leave the standard assumptiona about amenities, and be willing to live in a work in progress for a few years.
It’s a bit of a myth ‘using’ someone’s contractors license for DIY work. Why would a contractor sign off on work he/she won’t be doing? That is a sure-fire way to lose the license, but why would anyone shoot themselves in the foot with work they don’t do? Plus, people also believe that if they buy from a wholesaler, they get the contractor rate. No, they pay retail. They never even see the listed prices contractors pay, and even that rate varies as to how busy a contractor is and how much they purchase. Homeowners will be paying Home Depot prices at the wholesaler; it’s reality.
This just happened to my son, (people have stopped asking me). Son phoned me up and asked if I knew ___________ who lives across the river? The guy stopped by one evening and asked how to install a new electric furnace? He brought out his receipts and said “This is what I bought, but I’m not sure exactly how to safely install it”. So, my son was supposed to pull the permit with the BC Safety authority (lower rate being a contractor), tell they guy how to do the installation, sign off that the work was done to standards, and then be on the hook if someone gets electrocuted or the house burns down.
It varies to every locale, but homeowners can pull their own permits, do their own work, and pay the increased rates for homeowner inspections which have priced in call backs. I tell people it’s easy enough to do and to check out youtube videos.
As to your comment, I agree with everything else. Sweat equity is the way to get ahead for sure. With the internet there is absolutely no reason why people cannot learn how to do most work themselves. However, what can’t be learned except by experience are shortcuts, skills, and lurking pitfalls/mistakes. That is why a construction foreman is usually one of the ‘old guys’ on the crew.
I live rural and we do not need to pull building permits or have building inspections done. However, for electrical work and septic you have to be inspected and permitted. For insurance purposes I always take pictures of work and materials that will be hidden just to verify work was done to code or above. In fact, I just got done sending in a dozen jpegs to our insurance agent of a small rental I built.
regards
That part about 24hr escrows, at the top of the bubble buyers were asking for 90 days, in hopes they could flip the home before even owning it. No penalty for pulling out of escrow. That has to take out some spec, but how do you do due diligence? What about easements and liens, you should spend more time screening a new home than you would a new wife. No prenups in RE.
Diligence on a house, at least in California and other title insurance states, can be done in a week or less. Schedule your pest control inspector, roof, whatever other systems you want for the same day and get it all done – maybe pay a small premium for a quick turn-around on the written report. Get a preliminary title report within three days of opening escrow that spells out any title exceptions (easements, liens, etc.), and even get an environmental hazards report within minutes of ordering it online. If you discover issues that might take time to resolve, but most physical items can be quickly addressed with a credit in escrow. The big variable is how long it will take to get financing/appraisals, and if the down payment is large enough the appraisal mostly becomes a non-issue. A properly prepared buyer will have a loan lined up, subject to the specific property, so that can be done quickly too.
Now this is a storm: the stock market will deflate due to reverse QE and rising yields, on top of which the real estate market will “adjust”. There really is no place to hide any more…
Such a teaser headline. Houses are still selling for well over ask here in Silly-con Valley.
P.S. The ad I see on my page is for a reverse mortgage from Lending Tree. The company wants me to see how I can enjoy a stress-free retirement.
A “Buyer’s Market” means negotiating power shifts to the buyer. If you read the article, you’ll see that prices flatten and may eventually decline as you get deeper into the buyer’s market.
A buyer’s market is NOT a crash. It means the dynamics have changed. But if there is a market decline, there has to be a buyer’s market first.
Really? SV is a big place. Prices dropping in San Jose, for starters
And you can find houses in Silicon Valley that are selling at or under ask. It depends on the location and market.
I live in the middle of desireable area of SF and unit below is sold for $40K below asking. I have been keeping an eye on the market and it seems like almost every property in SF has a price drop recently. There are a lot of nice places on the market between $1.2 – $1.5 million.
Overpriced houses are not a good investment any more. Prices are falling. Even if you could get a 2% annual inflation return on the home price, the real estate tax will take that away. It’s a money losing proposition at this point in the cycle. People are much better off renting.
Overpriced cities are also not a good financial decision. They are good places to visit from time to time. Why buy the cow when you can get the milk for free?
I don’t see a buyer’s market because I don’t see any over supply sign in the housing market. There is no doubt that higher interest rates would hurt and sellers, investors and builder but it also hurts the buyers. Demand is strong but affordability is an issue. It will be interesting to see a condo boom in all metropolitan areas… LOL
It just doesn’t make sense to buy in Silicon Valley. In our neighborhood, which has shitty schools mostly free preschools because most are low income. Yet, the current house we rent would sell for 1.35 million, down from 1.6 million a few months ago. We pay $2950 less than half of the cost of mortgage plus property taxes.
The owner does not cover the mortgage. He bought the house 15 years ago for $600000 and pays $8k in property tax yearly, $3k/ month mortgage and maintance. Can anyone explain this insanity to me?
We have not sold a house over asking since April this year. Every listing since has gone below original asking after a price reduction or two or taken off the market after 4-6 months as the sellers think the market will be better in the spring. Yeah right! This is in Danville/San Ramon area of SF Bay Area a very strong high end market. Our latest is a newer tract home built in 2014. We have comps of the same exact home/floorplan selling for $1,250,000 and $1,288,000 in August 2018. 2 months later we are priced at $1,150,000 after a $100,000 price reduction. 5 weeks on the market yesterday. Buyer after Buyer we talk to at the open houses say “Bubble” “still overpriced” “rates are 5%”. An agent said “this isn’t August anymore that was two months ago the market is different”
If you don’t think this thing is going to crash 20% at least I got a bridge to sell you. Don’t ever underestimate the herd mentality once the headlines change the herd will be running the other way.
Oh and week one of the open house only one buyer asked “when are offers due”? We probably had 50 people though that weekend.
In March/April we would have 500 people through an open house and every last one of them would ask when offers were due.
We don’t even have offer dates anymore as the odds of not having an offer by the offer date is almost 100%.
Sorry I meant our rent cannot even cover the owners mortgage, even though he bought 15 years ago. We just found this place, so it’s not like we’ve been living there forever.
It was on the market three months. The rental market has already slowed here. This ship going to sink like the titanic soon. So many have already moved away because of the inane cost of housing.
Being a SF resident, I don’t think SV will be affected as much as some other places that went nuts with the low interest rates.
SV has so so many tech workers making $200k-300k that even a decline in prices has a very high floor. (barring a recession).
But I wouldn’t say the same about expansive cities in Socal, Seattle area, NYC area where availability is much higher and number of people with “wealth effect” are reducing by the day.
What is really sad in today’s world is that for some to win, others have to lose badly. Sure there were some speculators who bought in at low interest rates. But that’s what they were told to do and life circumstances make people buy them despite out of whack prices. If the market is kept propped up for those folks, newcomers struggle. For newcomers to be able to afford, these old speculating folks will necessarily have to suffer a drop in housing values.
For one to win, the other necessarily has to suffer. The politicians and central bankers get to decide who to throw under the bus. What a sad state of affairs!
I wonder if a different economic model is necessary!
Key is whether or not those 200-300k engineers keep their jobs and wealth. Job cuts in tech do happen. Businesses can also move out of SV. And if tech stocks suffer losses, so will stock holdings and stock options. SV is not immune to economic factors, in fact it may be more vulnerable.
Where I work, there are about 20 people with a household income around $300k in base salary (no stocks, bonuses)
They didn’t buy houses because:
1. Too expensive in the last few years
2. Unsure about living in this area
3. Immigrants unsure about living in the US
Barring impending mass layoffs, most of them would easily buy a reasonably priced house (say $700k-$800k: 3x their base income)
As prices are dropping, there are more and more people who can afford those homes. I don’t see that changing. SV is especially rich and that gives a lot of cushion (until a tech recession).