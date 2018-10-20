Backlash Against War on Cash Reaches the Bank of Canada

A cashless society could have “adverse collective outcomes.”
By Don Quijones, Spain, UK, & Mexico, editor at WOLF STREET.
In recent months, a slew of political and financial institutions have raised concerns about the march toward a cashless economy. They include:
- The ECB warned that a phase-out of cash could pose a serious risk to the financial system. Depending too heavily on electronic payment systems could expose financial systems to catastrophic failures in the event of power outages or cyber attacks. The European Commission has also backed off is war on cash.
- The People’s Bank of China announced that all businesses in China that are not e-commerce must resume accepting cash or risk being investigated, and cautioned businesses against hyping the “cashless” idea when promoting non-cash payments.
- In Sweden, one of the most cashless societies, the central bank and parliament have spoken out in support of cash.
- Cities too have spoken out, including Washington D.C., whose City Council introduced a bill that sought to ban restaurants and retailers from not accepting cash or charging a different price to customers depending on the method of payment they use.
Now, it’s the Bank of Canada’s turn to sound the alarm. In a paper — “Is a Cashless Society Problematic?” — it outlines a number of risks that could arise if the country went fully cashless.
The premise underpinning the analysis is that at some point in the future individuals and firms decide, of their own volition, to cease using cash altogether. In response, the central bank stops printing physical money because of the large fixed costs inherent in supplying bank notes.
In such a scenario, even though most individuals and firms freely choose to abandon cash, there could be “adverse collective outcomes,” the study warns. For example, “a small segment of the population” may still prefer to go on using physical money rather than electronic payments, whether out of “a continuous desire for anonymous transactions” or because of “the self-imposed spending constraints afforded by cash.”
In a cashless economy, this “minority of people” would be worse off since “their choice set would be smaller without cash”. Plus, they would have zero anonymity and less control over their finances.
Meanwhile, retail payment services would be provided entirely by private sector networks. In other words, banks and credit card companies would have even greater monopoly control over the payments system. In Canada, there is already only one domestic debit card scheme, provided by Interac, and three major credit card networks, operated by Visa, MasterCard and American Express.
For people with no choice but to use cash, such as those living in geographically remote areas or who do not have bank accounts, this would be a huge problem. In Canada the number of “unbanked” is relatively small, representing just 2% of the population, but in many other countries it is much larger. In a cashless society those people would struggle to participate in the economy at all.
The problem is not just one of economic exclusion. There’s also the heightened security risk to consider. Cash, as a transaction medium, “is robust to electronic network failures, cyber attacks and power outages”. In a cashless economy, there would be even greater dependence on the operational reliability of electronic retail payment networks and associated power systems, both of which are prone to go down. A massive outage of visa services in Western Europe this June gave a foretaste of the sort of chaos that could ensue.
Cash also serves as a vital store of value in economic crises. For example, during the worst period of Iceland’s economic crisis, between 2008-09, when all three of its major banks collapsed, cash in circulation more than doubled. The increase in demand for banknotes was concentrated in the largest denominations, suggesting that it was driven largely by store-of-value motivations.
Even for central banks themselves, an entirely cashless economy could cause headaches:
- Loss of Seigniorage. This is the profit a government earns by issuing currency, as represented by the difference between the face value of coins and notes and their production costs. As the report points out, the disappearance of cash would lead to a severe contraction of the central bank’s balance sheet, since bank notes represent around three-quarters of the Bank of Canada’s liabilities.
- Reduced Interventionary Powers. One of the ways central banks have to provide liquidity in a financial crisis is to sell their holdings of government securities and purchase other (illiquid) assets with the proceeds. An unmitigated contraction of the central bank’s balance sheet could compromise its ability to use this tool.
The authors suggest this problem could be offset if the central bank chose to charge more for the services it provides to the financial industry. It could also expand its balance sheet “by buying government bills and bonds with reserves,” much as certain central banks have done through their quantitative easing programs.
The BoC concludes the report by stating that while a cashless society would not “generally” cause material system-wide problems, there are clearly concerns “with regard to the maintenance of operational reliability.” It may also be necessary to provide a safe store of value in an (extreme) financial crisis as well as an alternative to private-owned payment networks, it says.
The report proposes three possible policy responses:
- Retain the obligation to make cash available, and consider preemptive measures to mitigate the potential erosion of cash demand over time.
- Regulate critical payment networks to support operational reliability and to mitigate anti-competitive outcomes.
- Issue a central bank “digital currency” — a digital version of the Canadian dollar and not a “cryptocurrency” — to compete with private payment networks.
The authors do not indicate which option is preferable, but they clearly have misgivings about getting rid of cash altogether, without at least having viable alternatives in place. And for the moment, there is no viable alternative. By Don Quijones.
People need to believe that the monetary system has finite limits, or they won’t have confidence. Cash is a symbol of central bank restraint, and eventually a symbol that is shown to be false is no longer respected, and then we will all be ready for the cashless society. Short answer its all part of their plan.
QUESTIONER : “So, how exactly, did you find yourself falling into penury, working in the forced corporate labor camps.. ??”
Clueless Peon : “Well .. it goes like this” … “I went cashless .. first, a little at a time ………. and ttthen All-at-once !!” “.. and now suddenly, I’m a faceless nonperson, with any and all of my former assets, certifications, honours .. revoked by the State/Corps, due in great part to my contrary political/philosophical beliefs, living on the outskirts of town, relying on either my wits .. or from the charity of the few that care.” Kind of a miserable situation to be in …”
“Hey, by the way .. gotta extra quatloo you could spare ?”
How fortunate we have a vault full of academics to tell us what most people already know….
When I go out to restaurants here in Canada the wait staff bring the credit card machine by reflex and when I pay with cash they are actually surprised.
Unfortunately the Canadian paper currency is now among the worst in the world — horrid plastic, slippery bank “notes” which don’t even fold properly. Sigh.
What I detest above all with the “cashless” society after the loss of privacy and anonymity is the fact that the money-grubbing banks and credit card companies are making more money off our daily purchases. There should be a legally-mandated *discount* for those paying cash.
https://www.bloombergquint.com/pursuits/vancouver-is-drowning-in-chinese-money
And here is “the other side of the coin”.
The laundering of bags of cash is the subject of the opening paragraphs of this excellent article about Vancouver, whose title is: “The City That Had Too Much Money”. Vancouver surely does – mostly foreign, of dubious legality both in its creation and transmission to Canada, and mostly untaxed, especially if invested in Canadian real estate.
But the point is made: cash remains essential to money laundering, as alternatives are not yet robust enough to replace it for that purpose. And money laundering is a very big business for the world’s high-end criminals and their “financial services providers”. Cash here to stay.
So, I hope you aren’tt implying, by extension, that the non-laundering lumpin folk are criminal as well . I can certainly say that most governments, by their complicity with shadow ‘entities’, are, by their very nature, criminal and corrupt ! The bigwigs around the planet must have finally realised if cash were to be eliminated from total use, that much of the public would go ape-shit and loose it completely, causing al, kinds of .. uh .. issues.
Some projections are that when it’s time for me to collect Social Security, I may get 70% of what I put in, if I’m lucky.
This is better than hiding cash under a mattress, how?
Cash is king.
The scaremongering about Social Security is as old as SS. I remember my high-school sweetheart’s dad telling me at the time that SS would be bankrupt by the time he’d try to collect it. He lived on to a ripe old age and died a few years ago, and SS is still there, paying his widow her survivor benefits.
Cash is big in our Cdn home. I just finished a run to town for a dentist checkup. After I swung into my favourite restaurant for a late lunch (paid by cash + tip, no receipt please) I returned home to top up the cash envelope (again).
Cashless society! hmm What’s that Buddy Holly song, ‘That’ll be the Day’? yeah, that’s it.
We pay lots of taxes here and I don’t mind doing so. But let’s see the 1% pick up the slack for awhile.
In Canada most of the newcomers or new arrivals have to cash their welfare cheque at Money Mart. They can’t outlaw cash.
I dislike paying everyday transactions by card. It seems odd to me when you receive something not to return something tangible. To pay a meal that has already been eaten, or a pile of shopping just passed through checkout, relying on your card working, seems dishonest… and the familiar moment that would be cash payment taken over by messing with your phone, or standing there waiting for permission from some computer somewhere , always feels like a mixture of will it or won’t it and how convenient now you are dismissed.
I dislike the potential lack of privacy with any digital transaction. Not in a paranoid or tax evasive way, but from the point of view that by allowing registry of your actions you are giving knowledge and power to others on a platter. Does that matter? Just consider how hard it is for any individual to collect any information from authority that might help put them in the picture. Yet we give out all kinds of information on ourselves without thinking twice how it might be used. If someone’s trust gets abused by authority often all they know how to do is to go along with it.
Seigniorage originates from its original feudal prerogative. That is how money came into being, the recognised stamp of quality that also carried information of the issuer. This stamp was later extended to give a fixed notional value to currency, then fiat where that value eventually completely disconnected from the base worth of the money. International trade was resolved in gold and silver until recently, they were trusted. I just came across a coin of Edward the first here, a small copper half real from over half a millennium ago. It is still fully legible, is hand struck. You weren’t over there in those days, you were all over here (not you DQ) . As the borders changed during this time, which was still reconquest, the king would issue his money as he went, and payment was made due with it, even while various neighbouring currencies might circulate concurrently as well. That is seigniorage.
So to look to any modern central bank, let alone fully digitalised, with any kind of similar respect ? I have difficulty finding anything noble about their business even as stands, and the Euro in particular is an abomination. Who are these people behind the euro really? They don’t stand for any individual country, and never present what they personally stand for, just technical jargon and a lot of illusive ideals.
— It could also expand its balance sheet “by buying government bills and bonds with reserves,” much as certain central banks have done through their quantitative easing programs.
Does this imply that a cashless society would be inherently inflationary?
A campaign to demand that all electronic transactions be net.
That is, legislation that no fees whatsoever can be charged above the otherwise cash amount. Going “cashless” would consequently lose its appeal to today’s parasitical money merchants.