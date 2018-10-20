Booms & Busts: Tech Stocks & Real Estate in the San Francisco Bay Area

And now the biggest boom of all.
The Nasdaq has dropped 8% from its intraday high on October 1, and now the real estate industry in the San Francisco Bay Area has its collective eyes fixed on it because there is an uncanny dependency on tech stocks.
The cause-and-effect relationship between tech-stock prices and real estate in San Francisco is not perfectly agreed-upon. One thing is sure: when the Nasdaq surges for an extended period of time, office rents shoot sky-high, and when the Nasdaq plunges, office rents plunge along with it. But when it comes to home prices, it’s complicated, as they say.
We’ll start with the relationship between the Nasdaq and home prices as measured by the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index for “San Francisco.” The Case-Shiller covers house prices (not condo prices) in the five Bay Area counties of San Francisco, San Mateo (northern part of Silicon Valley), Alameda and Contra Costa (both in the East Bay) and Marin (North Bay). This area is home to a lot of tech companies and near a lot of other tech companies in the South Bay.
The Nasdaq, now at 7,449, is up 46% from the crazy dotcom-bubble peak of March 2000 (5,132). Over the same period, house prices in the five-county Bay Area have surged 170%.
As a reminder for those who’ve graciously forgotten: The Nasdaq plunged 76% from that bubble peak to 1,192 by July 2002, and as measured from that low, has since soared 524%, but remains far behind the home-price increases.
This chart shows the monthly Nasdaq ranges (black) and the Case-Shiller index for “San Francisco.” The horizontal fat blue line depicts the starting point for both:
In the year 2000 and in early 2001, the Case-Shiller index soared 34%, still boosted by the Nasdaq gains of pre-March 2000 and the hope that the tech-stock collapse was just a regular sell-off. Also, the Case-Shiller, by the way it is designed, lags several months behind actual home price changes.
But by mid-2001, both headed south together, with the Case Shiller dropping 12% over the next 12 months.
By the end of 2002, the Greenspan Fed’s low interest rates started to inflate the San Francisco housing market with a vengeance. Tech stocks followed six months later.
From mid-2003 until October 2007, both surged: The Nasdaq 126%; the Case-Shiller 58%, but off a much larger base, and thus continued to run away from the Nasdaq.
At the end of 2007, both headed south together: the Nasdaq plunged 53%. The Case-Shiller plunged 30% from super-lofty highs.
The Nasdaq bottomed out in March 2009 and began to skyrocket, gaining 440% since then. The Case-Shiller began to skyrocket at the beginning of 2012, gaining over 100%, but from a much higher base.
There are other standouts from the chart:
- This – the Nasdaq being up 46% in 18 years – is in part what you get when you measure a volatile stock market from its bubble-peak: It just doesn’t do that well on that basis, and that’s why it is rarely measured that way.
- The housing market in the SF Bay Area has been totally crazy over the past 18 years: up 170%. Over the same period, inflation as measured by CPI rose 47%.
- The Nasdaq would have to surpass 13,700 to catch up with the Case-Shiller home price index for San Francisco.
- The Case-Shiller index only goes back to the year 2000. Hence the limits of this chart.
In terms of the Nasdaq and office rents in San Francisco, the picture is a lot clearer. Reza Musavi at the San Francisco office of Cushman & Wakefield provided this chart showing the quarterly close of the Nasdaq and quarterly office asking rents per square foot per year in the City of San Francisco (not including the surrounding counties; click to enlarge):
The chart depicts overall asking rents for the city of San Francisco, from the super-high-dollar rents downtown to the somewhat less breathtakingly high rents in other areas of the city, across all classes of buildings. Turns out, San Francisco office asking-rents move in-near lockstep with the Nasdaq, but lag two or three quarters behind.
Since the chart goes back to 1993, it covers the mega-bubble leading up to 2000, the smaller office-rent bubble leading up to 2007, and the greatest-of-all bubbles currently underway. And real estate pros who’ve been through this know where this is going. Boom and bust, always in San Francisco.
It has finally happened – a line in the sand has been breached. Read… How Will 6% Mortgage Rates Deal with Housing Bubble 2?
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Easy come, easy go.
->Easy come, easy go.
I can live with ‘go’ pretty easily.
With all due respect, RE in SF is for people who do not understand economic reality. Something you could actually live in and not be miserable is for the 0.1%. There’s a whole word out there where you could live pretty decently without the stress of having to come up with tens of thousands of dollars all the time so you can live comfortably. Money doesn’t grow on trees, it grows on weeds so you can smoke it.
A million bucks for a shack? Are you crazy? Americans aren’t all millionaires. For reasons I am fully prepared to prove, most people really are not in the 1%.
Can we talk about Manhattan, or maybe Miami. Man oh man, are those people bleeping bleeped up the bleep.
There is a development that I often drive past that has for me come to embody this real estate cycle. The project was started around the end of 2008 and then went dormant, half constructed, for almost a year due to economic problems. When the project was restarted, my brother worked there as a union plumber. He said that due to the project sitting fallow through our (so called) rainy season, there was a bad mold infestation. Apparently plywood was flipped over and extra paint added to hide the mold as the project rushed to market. Additionally, sub-standard sized water pipe was used that led to low water pressure on the upper floors. Poor schlubs rushed fill up the residential units as soon as they were available.
However the retail space on the ground floor is what has most interested me. Many of the retail units sat vacant with for-lease signs for years. In the back of my mind I always thought that when the last retail unit was leased, it would mark the top of this cycle. Well, I’m happy to report that the last unit has finally been occupied in 2018, after sitting vacant for at least six years. You can see for yourself by scrolling through the timeline on Google street view, 1363 Treat Blvd, Walnut Creek, the space on the south-west corner that now has a banner “Hop & Scotch”
I have a feeling that commercial real estate is in a much more precarious position than residential this time around, at least around here.
It looks like there’s a pretty tight correlation between stocks and real estate. If stocks drop hard, I expect real estate prices will drop hard too. At a national level, you can clearly see that RE prices dropped roughly in line with the stock market during the 2007 to 2010 time frame. I don’t see why this correlation wouldn’t hold when the next stock market crash occurs.
It will be especially correlated in the valley where everyone’s compensation is in stock. In our group of friends 30-50% of comp is stock based.
Since my husband’s compensation is not, we’re holding out for a stock market crash. When others have a 20-40% decline in compensation, we’ll be sitting pretty. I’m waiting for my 50% discount on Peninsula housing.