THE WOLF STREET REPORT

Why does this sell-off smell different?
In this podcast, I ask: What’s going on under the cover and further afield that we’re not seeing in the Dow? Why does this sell-off smell different? And why has there not been the typical “flight to quality?”
Because no one believes the FED. Everyone is conditioned to buy the dip. Guess who conditioned that behavior
So True. The mantra has been, “Don’t fight the Fed” for so long that traders have forgotten what that actually means. Well, the Fed was buying but now they’re selling, so the correct strategy remains unchanged, “Don’t fight the Fed and do as they do.”
Consider that raising rates may actually inspire more inflation, and you have an interesting situation
Oh well, my take that “nobody has taken this seriously” is that people HAVE taken this seriously in their mind but NO action yet. They are watching what others are doing, and they want to unload without causing too much dip. But if everybody else starts to unload faster than I am, I am going to full panic.
I think it is already broken psychologically and it is in the state it minimizing damage. Unless something happens dramatically on trade war and FED directional change, this market has little upside but lots of down side. I am going short.
As a result of my 50 years of investing, I don’t know that I’d accuse the market of having “intelligence”; I’d use the term “primal emotion”.
Markets respond like herds (think wildebeests on an African plains): everything is ok until some ephemeral signal says it isn’t. Then the herd moves and parts of it panic. Things eventually calm down and the cycle repeats.
Saying you’re going short and actually making money going short are two very different things. Check the price of what it costs to go short now. You also need to know when to exit the short. Going short is no protection against the greed & stupidity, which can steal profits regardless which way markets are moving.
Italy’s FTSEMIB hit an absolutely inexplicable 23,890 back in January. At the close on Friday it stood at 19,080, after crushing dip and panic buyers relentlessly, much to my amusement. Apparently it opened in the red for Monday, but dip buyers may soon change that. I fully expect the lawsuits to start flying shortly after banks did what they have long done: pitch their stocks to their long-suffering depositors with the time-old justification “They won’t stay at this low price for long”. They surely didn’t.
On another equally amusing front I read Netflix spent an average of $1,000 in Q3 2018 to attract a new subscriber: this means they spent one cool million to attract one thousand new subscribers and so on.
Which would be fine if the numbers didn’t add up, quite literally. The average Netflix subscription worldwide is about $9/month, or $27/quarter, or $108/year. Combined with the fixed costs Netflix has to sustain day in day out it’s literally impossible to break even, let alone turn a profit.
Even more so than the Church of Musk, Netflix depends on the ability to finance that deeply negative cash flow at much repressed rates, and in my opinion Netflix is where we should keep our eyes on to see how the cycle will break: while negative cash flow companies have been the norm during periods of excessive economic enthusiasm for centuries, we’ve never seen anything this size.
Finally I agree with Wolf’s idea that we are looking at a long (10 years? More?) credit tightening cycle. It will take years merely for people to come back to their senses, let alone go back to some measure of sanity.
I agree Netflix is the “canary in the coal mine “
So it takes roughly ten years for Netflix to recoup the investment in new subscribers. If I didn’t detest the entertainment output of the past decades, I would jump on that Wall Street (or my pension fund) subsidized subscription.
As for people coming to their senses, I believe, it takes a serious beating (crash) to come to that. It might not be financial, could be prefaced by environmental event. Otherwise, boundless hopium is the norm.
” And why has there not been the typical “flight to quality?” ”
What, in the current state of the market, is “quality”? Anyone know?
You beat me to it. I was going to ask, “What isn’t in a bubble now”?
Besides, ya know, all those gold coins we all lost in tragic boating accidents.
There is no quality to fly to, as it’s an everything bubble.
The secret is finding what’s been the least inflated and/or will survive with value post correction.
I’ve this feeling that modern, but not ultra-modern, agri gear will do well.
Super flash tractors on lease are just a liability.
Old good stuff is inflated and before that loads sold to poorer countries.
90s and early 00s.
Well, there’s always 6-month T-bills….
Actually there are no 2 month treasuries, if thats where you were headed.
Amazing that the Treasury, knowing that rates were headed up, would not , or perhaps could not lock in the low rates a year or two ago for long term issuance, and rather it now has to look forward to mega bucks of rollovers from short term stuff.
Thats why the total interest paid can escalate rather quickly, but whats a few hundred billion more added to the debt growth level-each year.
If you are looking for quality, then thats a heck of a task. Think outside of USD and even then the choices are difficult given the state of the global economy and markets.
May we live in interesting times.
I meant to say there are “now” 2 month treasuries, and add on what I said that by going short term in a rising rate environment the govt is kicking the can some more.
Big thud coming. There is no Powell Put like the Greenspan, Bernanke and Yellen puts.
to L Lavery-
I can make a guess – raw wildlands which have not been bubbled up by credit. Buy the land. Enroll it in a conservation program for low property taxes. Consider it gold in the bank. Let wildlife thrive.
Nikkei 225 history
https://amp.businessinsider.com/images/520a04346bb3f70d3f000003-750-563.jpg
@Wolf, do you think that SP500 can go the same way? Like, are we now in 1989 on this chart? As you described recently, inflation shouldn’t be an issue, even if the FED will print even more $ and actually, like BOJ in Japan, the FED can start another QE and it doesn’t mean hyper-inflation at all, maybe even deflation.
To me, it looks that the EU is more like Japan in 1989 than the USA, they need to print money or they will default. Also, EU countries are in similar demographic situation as Japan a few decades back.
The big difference is in the 80’s the Nikkei 225 was almost exclusively the playground of local banks, insurance companies and other assorted financial entities.
These days the NYSE is where the world is fleeing to seek returns or merely to escape domestic monetary policies. Just think all the people from Brazil who own AAPL stocks or US treasuries.
Also the EU is not “bankrupt”, apart from morally. It’s a complicated situation which I’ll try to reduce to minimal terms: on one side the ECB has allowed a veritable army of zombie companies (read: negative cash flow long term, the kind that a decade ago would have been liquidated or restructured) not merely to exist but to grow and inflate nominal GDP figures. Think about all the no-frills airlines.
On the other the euro has allowed German and to a lesser extent Dutch exports to fellow EU members (especially France and Italy) to grow to enormous proportions. If France and Italy stumble, Germany feels the weight of the fall through a reduction in exports.
Peter,
There is nearly always some inflation in the US, unlike Japan. So 2% to 3% a year on average, for 20 years, cover up a lot of sour grapes in the stock market.
There are some countries in the EU that are in fiscally bad shape, but not as bad as Japan. Italy and Greece are on top of that list. There are other countries that are in fiscally good shape. So it’s a mix.
So called “quantitative easing” in the U.S. has given the stock market an artificial lift for almost a decade. Now there are alternatives for those looking for a return on their investments. It is natural to see a decline in stock prices. Many other factors are involved, of course, but the return of alternatives should not be ignored.
What are the alternatives for ROI in case I win the 1.6 billion tomorrow.
In China overnight the market rose 4% after the government went on bubble blowing extraordinaire-tax cuts coming, market support, even President Xi got into the action. China is no different than here in the West. The reason we have “fake” is because the masses want it. Getting rich is more important than being self sufficient. Being a financial wizard better than just an ordinary investor. Hero’s, wizards, masters of the universe, that’s the goal, the dream, the ultimate that’s what’s important. If today our market went up 4% because Trump promised new tax cuts (which he just has), and Powell danced “the whatever it takes”, the “market” would be in La-La land. No reason, we are already there. To Wolf, this party is too good, the crowd is too high, all is possible by pulling the levers, marking the numbers up…they are not into anything “safe”, stocks or whatever….until investors realize they are partying on the Titanic, this will go on, and on, of that I am increasingly convinced…we are in for the biggest cold water treatment of all time….
There are basically two types of buyers in the market, and it’d be interesting to know how each of them are behaving:
1) Wholesale buyers (mutual funds, hedge funds…basically the pros) – I assume, but am not sure, these guys represent 60-70% of ownership of the market
2) Retail (aka individual) buyers – These guys own the remainder of the market (about 30-40%)
No. 95 v. 5. Most of that 95 are proxies. And trades are 95 – 98 robotic.
Ummm… you forgot the biggest buyers in the market: Corporations buying their own stock!
well, i guess revisiting the concept of the marginal buyer might be something to think over, and who that might be…….
I just put all the prices into my stock spreadsheet.
I still don’t see any stocks that are surprisingly low, even though prices continue to drift downward. Utilities and preferreds have held up surprisingly well, but they’re bound to take a hit eventually.
What I think will happen is that selling will gradually accelerate, and we’ll get a typical bear market. It will end in a sharp downturn when retail investors finally dump their holdings. Then you can buy the top names at knockdown prices. That’s what I’ve always done in the past, and it has always worked.
We’ll see how much “cool” the market really has if and when the S&P 500 breaks below its 200 day moving average. That’s typically when things fall apart. It’s teetering there now. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a 10% down day in this situation, followed by another 20-40% drop. But I also wouldn’t be surprised to see a temporary bounce, that would likely be shorted back down within a week or two.
Given Fed policy, it seems pretty clear stocks need to go down significantly before they can go back up, and the ride back up may be very slow given the debt problems we face as a nation. Austerity ahead.
My gut feel is that we haven’t seen the top in the stock market yet.
What we are seeing recently is a respite due to the earnings season buybacks embargo.
Once the embargo lifts there will be a floor under the market again, provided by buyers who is completely insensitive to the stock price/value.
I think the true downturn in equities won’t start until around 2Q2019.
I personally believe the extraordinary parabolic rise in stocks into January was essentially the ‘Top’. It looked like the ideal time and way for larger traders to dispose of their positions and sit pretty. Yes, the US has put in a new nominal high but many markets of the world made their nominal highs in January.
The latest correction from the high gives us the opportunity to contrast and compare and essentially there are multiple negative divergences. Such as the fall in stocks above the 200ma between the January and September tops. Such as which sectors have been performing – there is definite rotation into defensives, small cap has been crushed compared to large cap. Economy-wise we have ‘Trade Wars’/China weakness, strengthening dollar and rising rates making debts expensive to emerging markets et al. The housing and car markets (the two biggest) show weakness.
So I would say we have definitely been in a Topping process since January and we can just make out the potential signs of an economic slowdown in the latter half of 2019. Of course, policy changes could alter this picture.
There will be huge fortunes made by market timers in leveraged inverse ETFs, for as long as their managers can manage these securities without having a nervous breakdown. Market timing will be difficult and critical. Good news is that in typical market selloffs deleveraging evaporates wealth, but if enough people go short that money will just change hands. The NYSE is really more of a commodity market. The idea that they could build a perpetual motion machine where the bears had to borrow shares from the bulls in order to go short, that fiction is over. At the other end of this crackup, when money doesn’t disappear you have inflation, while asset prices reset.