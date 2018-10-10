How Will 6% Mortgage Rates Deal with Housing Bubble 2?

What many in 2016 thought would never happen again is now reality.
It finally happened – a line in the sand has been breached. The average interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($453,100 or less) and a 20% down-payment did what people had thought in 2016 we’d never see again: It breached 5%.
It hit 5.05%, to be precise, for the week ending October 5, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) this morning. This is the highest average rate since January 5, 2010 (chart via Investing.com):
This is likely not the pain-threshold for the housing market, though it is already putting pressure on it at the margin, with some potential buyers being scared off and other potential buyers finding the inflated home prices of today with the current mortgage rates outside their range of affordability. As interest rates have risen, some potential buyers have fallen by the wayside – though not a huge number just yet.
But 6% will likely be the pain threshold, in my estimates. It will block a considerable number of potential buyers from buying at current prices. Home prices would have to fall first.
If the maximum a household can afford is a mortgage payment of $1,720 a month, they can finance $320,000 over 30 years with a 5% fixed rate mortgage. But if the mortgage rate rises to 6%, they’re maxed out at $287,000. In other words, the price they can afford would drop by about 10% if the rate rises by 1 percentage point.
This principle goes for all budget-constrained buyers.
And 6% has moved into view. This is still historically low. It would take rates back to December 2008, when the Fed was kicking off its first round of QE to repress long-term rates and inflate asset prices. Beyond that are the now unimaginably high rates of 7% and 8%:
Mortgage rates move more or less in tandem with the 10-year Treasury yield, but are higher. The spread between the MBA’s average 30-year fixed mortgage rate and the 10-year yield runs around 1.5 to 2.0 percentage points over time. With today’s 10-year yield at 3.22%, the spread is 1.83 percentage points.
The 10-year yield has moved in two surges so far in this rate-hike cycle, each of them over 1 percentage point, with some back-tracking in between. It appears to have launched “Surge 3.” If it plays out, this surge would push the 10-year yield beyond 4%. And this would bring the 30-year fixed rate into the neighborhood of 6%.
This new mortgage rate environment is meeting home prices across the US that have surged over the past years. Affordability issues, already tough to deal with at 4% and 4.5% and even tougher to deal with at 5%, are going to be much tougher at 6%.
But the Case-Shiller National Home Price Index averages out the booming housing markets with the lagging ones. Housing markets are local. And in many metros, home prices have surged far more than the national average. For example, according to my Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America, these metros have seen the Case-Shiller index surge from the peak of Housing Bubble 1 in 2006/2007:
- Seattle, by 35%
- Denver, by 55%
- Dallas-Fort Worth, by 48%
- Portland, by 26%
- San Francisco Bay Area, by 41%
These price increases came on top of the crazy peaks of Housing Bubble 1. So a 6% average 30-year fixed mortgage rate in these inflated markets will likely change the equation a lot more than in some of the less inflated markets.
But these rates will have no effect on housing prices in most of the Bay Area because so many houses are bought without mortgages
Wonder how much of this Chinese cash will dry up with this trade war heating up? Will those Chinese rolling their lucrative business profits into US real estate be more concerned now w/ tariffs and how that will affect their businesses? Interesting…
It has already dried up. China imposed capital controls to stop dollars fleeing the country. That means, less dollars propping up markets in Australia, Canada, California and Washington.
Holders of assets in these states and tax revenues in these states are in for a shock.
Disagree. Those supposed controls were put in place 12-24 mos ago and the money kept flowing.
I wonder if even more cash will flee China because the unpatriotic wealthy don’t believe China will come out of a trade war on top.
I think foreign money will only stop from the fear that US gov. will punitively tax or take their real estate.
Interesting opposite take.
That’s a remarkably naive understanding of how capital moves around. Most Chinese money isn’t fleeing China because they don’t believe in China. It’s fleeing for lack of investment vehicles in China. Some individuals have too much “extra” money that they want to put somewhere. Some rich Chinese have some visas to live in the US and want to make US their home. It completely makes sense when you look at it from the lens of the rich.
To put things in perspective, Trump has properties all around the world. Is that because of lack of faith in US?
The number of all-cash deals has been dropping as prices have increased, and the all-cash deals are much more common for houses above $2 million.
Historically, the all-cash buyers in the Bay Area are typically either wealthy foreigners (often Chinese) or tech lottery winners. These folks are being hit too.
The situation in China is deteriorating (just look at a chart of the yuan) and this means you have far fewer Chinese willing and able to drop millions on US housing. Chinese investment in the US has dropped 92% this year.
As the market is finally starting to accep the reality of the rate-hike cycle and Fed balance sheet unwinding, tech stocks are leading the sell-off and the wealth that is being lost is significant. For example, in late July, FB hit a 52-week high above $218. It closed today at under $152. That’s already a 30% drop, but if key support levels don’t hold, look out below.
Bottom line: the Bay Area will not be immune from pain. In fact, it’s far more vulnerable than many people think.
How do you know Chinese investment in the US has dropped 92%? That seems very high.
Only time would tell never say never
My gut feeling is .. bay area is not immune and it would be clear in next few years
Everyone think we are special and this time is different
Bay Area housing is already going down. Especially in the periphery. Check out most parts of San Jose, Milpitas, Fremont. Even Santa Clara and Sunnyvale are getting hit. Houses are sitting in the market weeks, in many cases for months. Often, price is reduced or even the list price is significantly less than what it would be just a short 6 months ago. Zillow has the robot picture for many if not most houses in the periphery to indicate that the house price is way different (lower) than their estimate.
What is funny is that in most neighborhoods, they show an expected 20-30% increase for the next year all the while prices are already dropping big time.
If the price of lumber is any indication (below link) I’d say we’ve been in a housing correction since June 2018.
https://www.finviz.com/futures_charts.ashx?t=LB&p=d1
On a long-term chart, you see that the price of lumber, after a ridiculous spike, is now back to something like normal. There were other causes for the spike in lumber prices in 2017, including the hurricanes in the summer and trade issues:
My story, two houses (1976 and 1987) from two marriages and both lost in divorces. They were both purchased with 20% down, 15 year duration, and at 8% interest.
Before the new normal of FED operating out of fear, (Zero Interest, QE, and other Tweaks), the market set the operation and the cards fell as they must for proper functioning.
It will be interesting to watch action during the next contraction and how the fear in the FED (and the banking industry) plays out.
I think it will again chew more from the formerly great Middle Class, but this time aim for the Upper Level as the Lower End has already been beat up badly.
The money control is stricter in China.
The control of Hong Kong is even stricter by the Chinese communist government.
All money want to go out China and they don’t prefer Hong Kong anymore.
They will try very hard to land in other countries futher away.
US is China’s enemy and is the best place.
Estate asset in SF, NY is a good starting.
I don’t see the 10yr yield pushing up the 30yr yield to the 4.5% or so needed to reach the 6% 30 yr mortgage rate
https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/886b9f26717685a83c7a4f8680afb98c.png?itok=d-rHwtcb
but then I don’t know what the fed has on its books to play with the long end of the curve, nor how important the longer debt is to anchoring finance. Just first instinct so not trying to counter or confuse.
The 30-year yield is already at 3.35%. It just needs 1.15 percentage points to get to your goal. 2-3 rate hikes and a slightly steepening yield curve will that, for example. So by mid-2019.
I’m working with a group of Chinese nationals of which have green cards. They have bought $8 Mil in real estate here for all cash. Some of it is land to build spec SFR’s. They planned to build with cash but are now getting a construction loan as they can’t get $6Mil cash out of China due to government crack down on capital leaving China.
I’d say good luck to them :-)
“if the mortgage rate rises to 6%, they’re maxed out at $287,000” (rather than $320k).
I think that will change quite a lot. Here in Portland OR that 1% difference would basically equate to a 30 minute longer commute. $320 is bottom end in “Portland Proper”. But that change does even more damage as you move up in price, which would maintain demand on low-end housing, no?
Mortgage rates are already above 6%. Lights out.
Fannie Mae added MASSIVE loan level pricing adjustments in 2012. IF you have less than 740 score, add a quarter point, less than 700, add a half point, less than 680, well, that’s a full point. AND if you are putting less than 20% down, well, add PMI and you are looking at APR’s well into the 6’s. Self employed, putting 20% down, 6% is a decent rate.
Home ownership at lowest level since 1964 for a reason. Buying a house isn’t fun and exciting anymore, it is anxiety and stress. Qualifying can be difficult, even for the best borrowers.
Asset based lending should be easier than it is. Dodd Frank really messed things up. (yes, something had to be done as mortgage lending was out of control in 2004, BUT that’s what the Federal Reserve is supposed to do. The Maestro should have been doing his job and regulating mortgages, looking for 125% ltv stated income loans and flushing them out. Instead, he preferred the cameras, the press, and being labeled “the man who saved the world”.
If you’re putting less than 20% and your score is below 700, you’re going FHA.
You are right the LLPAS are high and lower FICO stuff will now have APRs in the 6s.
Paradoxically as a mortgage broker, I’m super busy. Lower prices and lack of cash buyers would expand my volume significantly.
Welcome back – ba da bing
Literally everything financial is falling flat on it’s collective face.
The global bond market is in convulsions and everything financial (especially interest rates) starts and stops in the bond market.
The Fed continues to tighten with a worsening global liquidity drought.
International political tensions are being stretched to breaking.
Same place – ba da boom! Welcome back to 08.2 on steroids.