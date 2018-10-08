Red Ink: Housing Inflects Further in Bay Area’s Sonoma County

“101 new listings, 101 price reductions.”
This is what it looks like on the ground: The home on 1704 Hurlbut in Sebastopol, Sonoma County – a pricey area a little north of San Francisco, between the Pacific and Napa County – was listed for $980,000 on June 17. Then came the price cuts:
- July 19: cut to $935,000
- July 24: cut to $895,000
- August 7: cut to $850,000
- September 19: cut to $830,000.
In addition to the 15% price cut, they threw in a $15,000 credit toward the pest damage, explained Thomas Stones, a broker in Sonoma County. It still hasn’t sold.
“Places that were right around $1 million initially seem to be having the largest price reductions,” he said. “Oh, I mean ‘Fresh Prices’ and ‘Improved prices.’ I really have to work on my Realtorspeak!”
Another example is the home on ten acres at 1725 Sextonview Lane, a few miles west of Sebastopol. It was originally listed on August 27 for $1.995 million. On September 23, the asking price was cut by $296,000 (15%) to $1.699 million, and it still hasn’t sold.
Two months ago, we – Thomas Stone, the broker in Sonoma County, and I – stuck our necks out and said that the housing market in Sonoma County experienced its inflection point in June, and that the underlying dynamics have deteriorated since. This became visible in the raw data beneath the surface as well as other indicators, such as desperate fliers sent to brokers. So here is how things developed in September.
The supply of homes listed for sale in the county suddenly jumped in June and in September reached 1,198 homes, according to Multiple Listings Service (MLS), provided by Stone. The red columns indicate the moves since the inflection point in June:
Home sales is a seasonal business. To eliminate the effects of seasonality, the chart below compares inventories to the same month a year earlier. In prior years, supply tightened, with inventories on a downward trend year-over-year. But over the past four months, that has drastically changed. In September, 299 more properties were listed for sale than in September last year, an increase of 33% (red indicates the moves since the June inflection point):
Even as supply has surged 33%, sales in September have plunged 25% year-over-year, to only 357 homes, the slowest September in the data going back through 2014.
And months’ supply of homes for sale is soaring. This is the number of homes for sale divided by the number of homes that sold. It used to hover around 1.7 months. It began rising in June. By September, it had doubled to 3.4 months (red indicates the moves since the June inflection):
When there is no sale, no one gets paid. When sellers are asking for more money than buyers are willing to pay, sales volume falls off. If this stalemate continues, the market freezes up and doesn’t thaw until sellers start lowering their prices far enough. Brokers play a role in conveying this new market reality – after years of rising prices – to their clients to make deals happen. And now everyone is trying to figure out where the market is.
“101 new listings, 101 price reductions,” quipped Thomas Stone two weeks ago.
The chart below of the “Absorption Rate” (the number of sales divided by the number of homes for sale) shows the percentage of the supply that has been “absorbed” by buyers. The spike in the absorption rate late last year, peaking in November at 94%, was largely due to the fires, the most destructive on record in California. At the time, buyers – perhaps speculators hoping for a surge in prices following the fires – grabbed nearly every home that came up for sale. But then, the absorption rate fell back to normal, and continued to plunge. In September, it hit 30%, the lowest in years (red indicates the moves since the June inflection point):
These metrics outline what has been happening beneath the surface of the housing market. But even on the surface, the deterioration is starting to show. In September, the “median price” – which means 50% of the homes sold for more, and 50% sold for less – dropped to $635,000, the lowest since November last year:
Prices in the county had surged in late 2017, largely due to the fires and perhaps the speculation following them. This impacts the year-over-year comparisons, and so the median price was still up 8.5% from September last year.
The data above is for inhabitable homes. “Lots and Land” is a separate category in MLS data; and these properties are not included in the above metrics. Homes that burned down during the fires and are now for sale are in MLS’s “Lots and Land” category.
Every month in the second half last year, there were just over 300 properties in the “Lots and Land” category listed for sale. But in January, as the burned-down homes came on the market, the listings began surging, reaching 519 listings in September, up 65% year over year. But only 23 lots sold in September:
How to deal with this market? “Condition issues are becoming more important as buyers become aware of how busy local contractors are,” Stone mused. “Local Contractors are booked out for two years or more. And out-of-the-area contractors are SOL if they want to use local subcontractors.” So potential buyers are starting to avoid homes that need work – now that the heat in the market has dissipated. And homes in great condition sell faster.
And there’s a side effect: “If you can swing a hammer without falling down too often, you can work as many hours as you want,” Stone says.
Even in San Francisco, the housing market isn’t that much fun anymore. Read… “Trump Bump” Peaked in San Francisco’s Housing Bubble
$980,000 to $830,000 in 4 months?! OUCH
Hopefully for the sellers sake, they bought 20 years ago and didn’t use the place like an ATM machine!
Yes, I always roll my eyes at ads talking about “tapping your equity.” It may be necessary if the alternative is worse – otherwise, bad idea.
“Tapping your Equity” makes good sense for about 20% of the people who do it.
It’s about the same for reverse mortgages.
Bebgie, it’s been in the same family since 1973 according to the tax records which also show an assessed value of $108K and change.
And as of 12:30 I’m showing 50 new listings and 49 price reductions along with 14 homes back on the market.
Buyers set the price and a property is always worth exactly as much as someone is willing to pay for it in cash, today.
What I believe we are seeing in my neck of the woods (Portland, Maine), MA., CT., NY., NJ. residents taking their equity off the table and buying here at MUCH lower prices but enjoying a much higher quality of life-although at equally lower incomes. Prices are crazy, though, as far as I’m concerned
I was in Portland, Maine in May and was shocked to see prices nearly as high as here in Seattle.. Not as high as the Seattle downtown core but almost as high as the Seattle suburbs and outlying neighborhoods.
My daughter and her husband are planning on buying in Portland or in the area and I’ve been nearly begging them to hold off because this is going to crack.. The last real estate bust happened first in Calif. and spread proving to me that real estate is not all local.. A financial crisis will hit all markets. It took a year or so to spread but once it got going it was a conflagration.
1-year anniversary of the North Bay Tubbs Fire, the most destructive wildfire in California history, burning parts of Napa, Sonoma, and Lake counties. Lots of anniversary coverage on the bay area news channels last evening, but one of the segments focusing on a selected fire victim’s rebuilding efforts really gave me pause – they showed an aerial drone-view shot of the fellow’s new home under construction on the same lot as the old, the new place’s wood framing was complete and the external plywood sheathing was about 2/3 done. Accompanying commentary: “One year later —-‘s new house is finally looking like a …” – the voiceover continued with ‘home’, but on seeing the wooden matchstick-looking assembly I just blurted out ‘tinderbox’.
I realize getting paid only replacement value for one’s home by the insurance company may not leave a lot of options as far as materials and dwelling style go, but seriously, one would hope that of all those folks rebuilding in wildfire country, one would see at least a few new dwellings of smaller, built-into-the-earth, less-flammable-materials (e.g. adobe with tile or living-garden roof) variety – but all the new construction I saw in the anniversary coverage was exactly the same kind as the old. If nothing else, I would’ve expected hefty fire-insurance hikes on that kind of structure to have incentivized folks to choose lower-risk alternatives.
Would appreciate any insight into the dearth of fire-resistant construction from Tom and any others – is it a resale-value thing? Lack of available builders for such homes? Simple greed-for-square-footage?
EWMayer,
Most were substantially underinsured and only about a third of the burned out homeowners have settled with their insurance companies.
Some are rebuilding in a fire resistant style, and I’d like to see more of that, however it does cost more and it’s unaffordable for most.
It’s a mess.
Probably just dipping into their home equity to purchase more oversold Tesla stock.
Zillow is not a bad site to get a reasonable range of value. So I checked out the two houses in Sebastapol.
The one at 1704 Hurlbut Ave. was asking way above value. It had increased in value 10% since 2016 but they were asking 38% above the 2016 value.
The house on Sextonview is valued at 1 million, so it seems to be simply another case of greed/optimism. It’s only 1,470 sq. ft. after all.
You want a real reality check on prices? Check out the Redfin values. In my area, they are much lower than Zestimates, and probably reflect a buyers offer more accurately.
Meh, I checked their tax history, both these guys can afford to drop prices by quite a bit and still get away with it. Sextonview was purchased in 2004 from the looks of it at around $850K or so. The Hulbert one didn’t even have a record of sale, but from the tax history, looks like the base was at <$150K.
I think in both cases, they are doing fine even if they cut the prices down. The question I have is whether their original list price was the suggestion of their realtor, or their own idea. If it was the realtor, then the realtor isn't helping the situation. If it was the owner who insisted on the pricing, then they really should have listened to their realtor.
Usually a house with multiple price reductions would elicit the "What's wrong with this place question." Ultimately, not a good thing for the seller.
I think it’s great to see some air come out of the market. Not to mention, people are always the same – the higher the price of an asset seems to go, the more people line up to pay it. The lower the price goes, the greater value that is created.
You can see it everywhere. In the restaurant world in SF – people seem to enjoy standing on line at very marginal places at best. We live in an age of a very non-discerning populace.
Is a reduction in an aspirational price a real reduction?
Is a 25% discount on a Cartier watch a bargain?
The answer to both questions is no.
Yes, asking prices will fall, but I won’t hold my breath for a 50% off sale, which is a buyer aspirational price, that is not likely to happen.
I thought the same in 2006/2007 and the rest is history unless this time is truly different!
Great info, guys, but all real estate is local. Sonoma and Napa are quite a bit different from the valley, and even SF, or Oakland, how much of this do you think translate more broadly into the bay area markets?
There is also the issue of the wildfires affecting Sonoma area, I know it seems like there was an artificial effect in pricing, do you think this has been carried a little further along than it might have otherwise?
The crack in the market comes when buyers can’t come up with the asking prices. There are markets around the world where buyers put down deposits on new construction and can’t close because they no longer qualify for financing or the prices have dropped wiping out their equity. I saw stories on these scenarios coming out of Canada, Australia, and China.
One guy out of Vancouver was trying to figure out if the Chinese investors there were selling. He used an unusual method to try to ascertain the ratio of sellers who where Chinese. He counted up all the houses for sale listed by Chinese real estate agents. It was a big chunk of the market.