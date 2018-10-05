“Trump Bump” Peaked in San Francisco’s Housing Bubble

Sales volume drops to lowest for any Sept going back to 2005. Condo prices drop to Oct 2016 level. House prices drop 11% from Peak Trump Bump. It’s not fun anymore.
This is a phenomenon that is real and has cropped up in various aspects of the economy, including in asset prices, but also other data: The Trump Bump. After the election in November 2016, lofty prices that had hit a ceiling and had stalled or were declining suddenly took off again. There are many reasons, from being inspired by a Speculator-in-Chief to getting big tax cuts and tax credits. The Trump Bump started before President Trump was even sworn in. But there are now the first data points suggesting that it has run its course.
San Francisco is a particular gem in the study of the Trump Bump because the city – in fact, the entire Bay Area – isn’t exactly a boiling hotbed of Trump love. Au contraire.
But vilifying someone out of one side of the mouth while adding up out of the other side of the mouth one’s suddenly inflating wealth is a fundamental part of the human existence, in a similar category as walking upright.
This theme became clear in the housing market in San Francisco.
Sales of units in condo buildings, “Tenancy in Common” (TIC) buildings, and co-op buildings – we’re going to lump them all together into “condos” – in the city of San Francisco accounted for 58% of total sales over the past 12 months. Sales of single-family houses accounted for 42% of total sales. Almost all new homes built over the past many years in San Francisco are condos or rental apartments, and practically no single-family houses have been built. So condos matter. They’re the majority of the market.
In September, the median price of condos fell $90,000 from August, to $1.15 million. The median prices and volume data here are from MLS (Multiple Listing Service), provided by Patrick Carlisle, Chief Market Analyst at Compass. “Median price” means half of the condos sold for more and half sold for less.
For example, Zillow, in its last email, pitched me 18 homes. The condos among them ranged from $549,000 for a 525 square-foot studio to something nicer and bigger, a three-bedroom two-bath unit for nearly $3 million. So yes, prices are crazy, but there is a fairly big range within that craziness.
And a median price of $1.15 million for condos is still a ridiculously huge amount of money, but here is the thing: It is the same median price as 27 months ago, in June 2016 (red line in the chart below). And it’s not far above the $1.1 million first reached in February 2015 (green line):
From January 2012 through February 2015, in just three years, median condo prices surged 83%, from $600,000 to $1.1 million, and then they began flatlining – meaning they bounced up and down but kept falling below the $1.1-million line and hit $1.0 million in January 2017.
Then the Trump Bump kicked in. In February 2017, prices surged. Note that this was the month when the deals closed and were reported to MLS as sold, but the deals were made weeks or months before then – so shortly after the election. The Trump Bump propelled condo prices up by 25% to peak at around $1.25 million in March, April, and May 2018. But this is now getting wrung out of the system.
Other aspects of the San Francisco housing bubble are, let’s say, mixed.
Sales volume of all types of homes dropped to just 318 dwellings. This is down 8% from a year ago and down 22% from September 2016. In fact, it was the worst September in the data series going back to 2005. Even during the housing bust, September sales were higher.
But it’s not for lack of inventory. Total listings reached 1,208 homes in September, which gives the city 3.8 months’ supply at the current sales rate.
Single-family house sales dropped 18% from a year ago, to just 145 houses. The median price dropped to $1.515 million, down 11% from Peak Trump Bump in February 2018, when it was a mind-bending $1.7 million. But it’s still up $195,000 from a year ago. So easy does it:
The median price of all types of homes dropped to $1.325 million, the lowest since January this year, but remains $80,000 (or 6.4%) higher than a year ago.
Mortgage rates of 5% are here, 6% beckons as the next target. Read… What Will Surging Mortgage Rates Do to Housing Bubble 2?
Thank you Wolf.
Seeing the median drop like this is even more significant because the majority of new condo’s that have come on the market the last two years have been classed as “Luxury” units.
With all the condo’s in the pipeline it looks like luxury will get a bit more affordable soon.
BTW, I sent you the September numbers for Sonoma County, I hope you find them useful.
Two market changes I have noticed
1) Buyers are taking condition issues more seriously, they seem to have realized that all the local contractors are booked at least two years out.
Turnkey homes bring more of a premium and homes with condition issues are bringing less.
Ticky tacky new subdivisions are now offering a 3% broker co-op ( Commission) rather than relying on their in house sales staff and in house marketing.
I got one from an outfit in Calaveras County that was sent to every agent in Sonoma County and probably the State.
It will be nice to see more affordable prices.
This scenario has created ‘Fear of Missing Out’ propaganda by the California Board of Realtors, in order for Brokers and Agents perpetuate a ‘Bidding War’ on ‘a perceived ‘deal’ home.
Let’s sit back to observe how these current two income buyers can sustain their mortgage over the next few years, along with the rise of the hidden costs to maintain a house and a healthy household.
When I add MEX before $ it all starts to make more sense to me.
Wolf…I thought this chart on global real estate prices (San Francisco included) might be of interest…https://i1.wp.com/jugglingdynamite.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/UBS-global-real-estate-Bubble_index_ranking_2018_en_
The link doesn’t work.
Perspective time. Using the numbers mentioned in the article a middle of the road new condo is in the ballpark of $1,000 per sq foot. I know building and the cost of construction. Materials, permits, wages, etc start the pricing at around $300 per sq foot Cdn for a stand alone single-family dwelling, (those units no longer built in SF due to their high cost per footprint). Where is the other $700 per foot riding in from? Land aquistition, zoning fees, RE marketing, development profits? Does every sub-trade pull off a skim/markup?
Something is beyond out of whack. Even if land is like gold, with condo construction the footprint cost is still divided up by the number of units. When I was in my twenties I built many condos and apartments working on a framing crew. We would be on the 4th floor still building while mechanical were installing the sprinklers and plumbers did rough in down below. The roof would be on in about three weeks and the electricians moved in staying just ahead of the drywallers. It just doesn’t take that long to knock these places up in todays specialized sub-trades with prefab finishings etc.
My theory is a huge and hidden skim is supported by low interest rates. Competition is non-existent and cost justification doesn’t exist because it is hidden by low financing and mortgage costs. Demand destroys competition with builders booked ahead far in advance.
I know people with their own electrical companies. When they log on to the wholesaler their screens show prices to be about 50% of retail. These savings are never passed on to the customer unless it is a friend or relative. Multiply by this for every product and every trade and you begin to see how inflated building costs actually are.
This past year I built myself a lovely little 640 sq ft rental. Materials including electrical, plumbing etc ran me $40,000. I did all the work myself from forming to finishing including drywall, plumbing, roofing, wiring, everything. Everything. I worked approx 6 hours per day 6 days per week for 8 months and I’m in my 60s, so it wasn’t highballing. This included material runs to town and the occasional day off for fishing. If I paid myself $100,000 (damn near $100 per hour) and cost the land out at $100,000 the project would still come in under $400/sq ft for everything.
When I appraise builders, sub-trades, and RE agents I always look at what they are driving. When I see an electrical company operating a new Mercedes van I know they are gouging. Same for the builders. I look at their trucks, tools, work clothes, tires, and how fast they move at the lumber yard. When I see RE agents driving a Hummer instead of a mini-van I know they are not working for their customers. Just sayin’.
If 4% is creating a drop wait until mortgage rates approach 6-7%. Then you’ll see some belt tightening, price drops, and real competition.
San Francisco is just the tip of the ice berg.
It’s a micro economic view. One market sector, one item.
Take a macro global outlook at what is transpiring and it will scare the you-know-what out of you! This is NOT an anecdotal statement.
Australian real estate has tanked.
Canadian housing sector is rolling over.
London’s high priced market is being abandoned.
The entire Chinese debt built housing sector is wobbling.
Bear in mind, this is just the residential real estate sector. When you begin to look closely at the global commercial real estate market, it gets even scarier.
Mix in a good dose of global, crazy multi lateral politico/military tensions along with a heating up currency war and we have a recipe for some spectacular fireworks ahead!