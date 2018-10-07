Italy’s Debt Crisis Flares Up, Banks Get Hit, as Showdown with the EU Intensifies

Who will blink first?
By Don Quijones, Spain, UK, & Mexico, editor at WOLF STREET.
A serious showdown is brewing in the Eurozone as Italy’s anti-establishment coalition government takes on the EU establishment in a struggle that could have major ramifications for Europe’s monetary union. The cause of the discord is the Italian government’s plan to expand Italy’s budget for 2019, in contravention of previous budget agreements with Brussels.
The government has set a public deficit target for next year of 2.4% of GDP, three times higher than the previous government’s pledge. It’s a big ask for a country that already boasts a debt-to-GDP ratio of 131%, the second highest in Europe behind Greece. To justify its ambitious “anti-poverty” spending plans, proposed tax cuts, and pension reforms, the government claims that Italy’s economic growth will outperform EU forecasts.
Brussels is having none of it. EU Commission President Jean Claude Juncker urged Italy’s Economy Minister Giovanni Tria to desist. “After having really been able to cope with the Greek crisis, we’ll end up in the same crisis in Italy,” he said. “One such crisis has been enough… If Italy wants further special treatment, that would mean the end of the euro. So you have to be very strict.”
On Wednesday ECB President Mario Draghi held a private meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome, at which he reportedly raised concerns about Italy’s public finances, the upcoming budget bill, and related stock-exchange and bond-market turbulence.
The meeting evoked memories of the backroom machinations that Draghi, together with his predecessor, Jean Claude Trichet, undertook to engineer the downfall of Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi in 2011 and his replacement with technocrat Mario Monte, after Berlusconi had posited pulling Italy out of the euro during Europe’s sovereign debt crisis.
But such a drastic ploy is unlikely to work this time, since it would mean having to replace an entire democratically elected government. And Italian voters, already disenchanted with the EU, are unlikely to accept having a new technocratic government thrust upon them. But that doesn’t mean the EU doesn’t have aces up its sleeves.
Brussels knows that Italy’s banking sector, despite receiving hundreds of billions of euros of monetary support and virtually free loans from Draghi’s ECB, is extremely fragile. The longer the feud with Rome goes on, the more fragile it will grow. The Achilles’ heel for Italy’s populists is the chronically weak banking sector, whose massive holdings of Italian sovereign bonds make them particularly vulnerable to an economic downturn.
As tensions between Rome and Brussels escalate, and uncertainty grows about Italy’s economic future, investors are dumping Italian debt, causing bond values to fall and yields to rise. That, in turn, is hitting banks’ funding costs and their capital cushions. On average, banks are estimated to already have lost 40 basis points of their core capital in the second quarter and another 8 bps in the third.
As their capital base shrinks, banks are less able to write down bad loans — of which there are still frighteningly many — or issue new loans. According to analysts at Morgan Stanley, Banco BPM SpA, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) SpA and UBI Banca SpA are the most vulnerable of Italy’s largest lenders due to the size of their holdings of government debt.
It is this outsized exposure of Italian banks to Italian debt that makes any sudden deterioration in the value of Italian bonds so dangerous. The banking sector hold around 18% of all of the nation’s public debt. It’s the reason why, as investors abandon Italian bonds en masse, the shares of Italy’s banks are also nose-diving, with the stock of recently rescued Monte dei Paschi di Siena leading the way down having lost more than half its value year-to-date.
The chart below shows how the FTSE Italy Banks Index has plunged 29% since early May (black line), while the Italian government 10-year yield (red line) has nearly doubled from 1.8% to 3.4%, practically in tandem:
In other words, the dreaded “Doom Loop”– the vicious cycle between over-indebted governments in the Eurozone and the weak banks that funded them, which the ECB’s QE program was supposed to put an end to — is back in full flow.
It’s not just the banks’ shares that are feeling the impact. So, too, is the banks’ ability to raise funds.
Despite the ECB’s NIRP, which still reigns in the Eurozone, yields on Italian bank bonds have soared over the past week. On Thursday, a bond maturing in January 2023 from UniCredit, Italy’s largest bank by assets, yielded 2.67%, over two-and-a-half times the 1% it yielded when issued early this year. But smaller banks are frozen out of the market altogether, unable to issue new unsecured debt at rates they can afford. And that is putting renewed pressure on their liquidity, which, in turn, is restricting the amount of fresh credit reaching the broader economy. In August, total loans to companies and consumers slumped to their lowest level in two years, according to data from the Italian Banking Association.
The biggest fear is a return of the credit crunch that throttled Italy’s recovery after the euro debt crisis seven years ago, says Nicola Nobile, a Milan-based economist. Before that happens, Brussels hopes that Rome will do the decent thing and back down. The Italian government did offer a compromise of sorts on Wednesday by promising slightly smaller deficits in the medium term. But both coalition partners — the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and the nativist League — have dug in their heels on the 2019 budget.
Sooner or later, one side is going to have to blink, for the longer this uncertainty lasts, the greater the risk that Italy’s systemically vital banking system slips over the edge, taking Italy’s economy with it and potentially doing serious damage to the Eurozone economy. By Don Quijones.
Sounds like Italy is going to stumble down the same path to prosperity as the US.
“To justify its ambitious “anti-poverty” spending plans, proposed tax cuts, and pension reforms, the government claims that Italy’s economic growth will outperform EU forecasts.”
Yes, it never ceases to amaze me how many people keep falling for the, “let’s spend our way to prosperity” BS. I guess too many of us are hard-wired to be short-termist.
It may work out great if you’re a hard working entrepreneur with a great business plan, no so likely if you’re a government.
At least the US government increases its debt in a currency it has pretty much (through appointing the Fed’s president) complete control over and is furthermore also the global reserve currency. Italy is not so ‘lucky’.
Learned helplessness strikes again, but I don’t think an Ita/reek job is possible. US funds are probably already too stretched to cosy up asset allocation from a bad bank bailout also, Greece already getting slapped down a bit over its own new proposal…and anyway Constantinople is not playing Byzantine these days and the western empire is getting overun . The Italians would not stand for the sort of humiliation Greece accepted .
What is funny to me is that between them EU and Italy talk up yields to doom over a measly 0.4%, and that either hints at that the figures are doomed anyway,or that political differences are now critical, or that it is a complicit political manoeuvre to set a stage for “The great EU redemption” and a European super-format. I won’t even guess, but I don’t see the last occuring without a lot of red in the streets, which would ruin the possibility before it even started – a lot of society in Europe is just waiting for these people to show their faces and pin an own badge as target, for now national politicians and b.eurocrats hide behind each other in some feudal ballrooms in Brussels or Frankfurt and onlookers only get to guess how great from the faint sound of music that seeps from the walls, and the occasional drunken proclamation taken from an opened window.
(You guessed, EU is not my favs)
Italy’s government is increasing spending on pensions and the poor, how terrible, much better to follow the US and send it all to billionaires.
If you believe that, I have a bridge you may be interested in.
Don’t believe all the rumors it collapsed due to complete lack of maintenance though. ;-)
It’s really pot calling kettle black if you look at the evolution of government spending
https://ourworldindata.org/public-spending
there is a per capita of gdp ppp chart in there. EU is no different, the above standoff is all a political argument over who chooses spending , who makes the rules. Italians might prefer their own country and leaders, which I think is fair enough…at least it would be more locally accountable…but hey, some prefer dictatorship also…usually not foreign though.
->much better to follow the US and send it all to billionaires.
The US can afford to send all its wealth to billionaires because there is no poverty in America, and no injustice. Pharaoh has decreed it. Show some appreciation. Italians are wrong to provide relief to the poor and deferred pay to the elderly, because they just waste it on survival and fail to contribute adequately to the bottom line, and billionaires are justified in conspiring to do away with them.
Remember, if you want to give bread to the poor yourself, that’s okay, you’ll be praised as a saint, but if you start asking why they’re poor, you’re just a commie and you’re asking for it.
If you really want to help, give generously to the banks. The article clearly shows they need everything you’ve got.