QE Party Is Drying Up, Even at the Bank of Japan

Despite repeated speeches to the contrary.
As of September 30, total assets on the Bank of Japan’s elephantine balance sheet dropped by ¥5.4 trillion ($33 billion) from a month earlier, to ¥537 trillion ($4.87 trillion). It was the fourth month-over-month decline in a series that started in December. This chart shows the month-to-month changes of the balance sheet. Despite all the volatility, the trend since mid-2016 is becoming clear:
Abenomics became the economic religion of Japan in later 2012, and “QQE” (Qualitative and Quantitative Easing) was an integral part of it. So has the “QQE Unwind” commenced? Are central bankers, even at the Bank of Japan, getting cold feet about the consequences?
At BOJ policy meetings, concerns have been voiced over the “sustainability” of the stimulus program, according to the minutes of the July meeting, released on September 25. So the BOJ staff “proposed measures to enhance the sustainability of the current monetary easing while taking into consideration, for example, their effects on financial markets.”
And “flexibility” has been proposed as solution to those concerns.
The minutes reiterated that the BOJ would continue to buy Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) in “a flexible manner” so that its holdings would increase by about ¥80 trillion a year.
But this is precisely what has not been happening, in line with this “flexibility.” Over the past 12 months, the BOJ’s holdings of JGBs rose by “only” ¥26.2 trillion – not ¥80 trillion. And they declined in September from the prior month (more in a moment).
Shortly after the minutes had been released, BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, once the most reckless among the money printers, changed his tune and said in a speech that, “in continuing with powerful monetary easing, we now need to consider both its positive effects and side-effects in a balanced manner.”
The Fed has already whittled down its balance sheet by $285 billion since it started its QE unwind last October.
The ECB has tapered its QE from a peak of buying €85 billion a month to buying €15 billion currently and will end it altogether in December. The discussion has switched to raising rates and unwinding QE.
At the BOJ, during peak QQE, assets ballooned by ¥93.4 trillion in the 12-month period ended December 31, 2016. The recent ups and downs of its balance sheet had the effect that over the 12 months ended September 30, it added only ¥32.1 trillion to its balance sheet:
Total assets on the BOJ’s balance sheet have reached about 100% of Japan’s GDP (¥540 trillion), compared to the Fed’s balance sheet which at its peak in Q1 2015 amounted to about 25% of US GDP and has now dropped to 20.5%. Given the unimaginable magnitude of the pile, the BOJ’s tapering is barely noticeable:
The BOJ has been buying mostly Japanese government securities (JGBs and short-term bills), but also equity ETFs, Japanese REITs, and corporate bonds. Japanese government securities are the largest asset class on the balance sheet. By now, the BOJ has acquired about 50% of all outstanding Japanese government debt — up from about 14% in late 2012.
But the amount of these government securities on the BOJ’s balance sheet fell in September from the prior month, to ¥462.1 trillion.
For the 12-month period ended September 30, the BOJ added “only” ¥26.2 trillion of these securities, down from around ¥85 trillion during the QQE peak years, and a far cry from its assertions, most recently made in the meeting minutes released in September, that it would add ¥80 trillion a year. In fact, it has not added ¥80 trillion in a 12-month period since the 12-month period ended April 2017. So whatever the BOJ may proclaim, it has been tapering its asset purchases, but not in any consistent manner, to keep everyone guessing.
Japan, by far the most over-indebted country in the world in relationship to its economy, has decided that there will be no debt crisis. A debt crisis would force Japan to brutally cut its budget for social services and raise taxes by large amounts to make ends meet. Japan has decided that it would never come to that. Instead, there may be a currency crisis or an inflation crisis, or both, which would spread the pain more evenly.
Japan can weather this type of crisis better than other countries because it has a large trade surplus and a large pile of foreign exchange reserves, though it would whittle down the wealth and purchasing power of the people. So this type of crisis will be kicked down the road for as long as possible. And that could be quite a while.
What Japan will never have is a debt crisis since the government bond market is in total control of the BOJ. Given the extent of its control over the market, the BOJ can now ease up on buying these JGBs. But market forces will never be allowed mess with that market.
Great article Wolf! This seems to be the future of US and Japan is basically an economic laboratory at the forefront.
The question as always is: Why is Japan not hyperinflating? They’ve printed an ungodly amount of Yen? Is it just because of Trade surpluses?
It appears to me that there will never be hyperinflation in any country as long as they are not import-dependent on too many commodities like Oil.
Still scratching my head!
Maybe officials in charge prefer controlled cycles of deflation vs out of control hyperinflation??
Lenz,
I would expect hyperinflation to be automatic simply because there is only so much real economic growth in domestic markets. Every earnings call probably doesn’t even make as much money but they stocks still hold value because BOJ buys them? That should encourage recklessness IMO.
Just looked up their inflation rate – about 1% on average over the last year. Apparently, one can have the cake (printing money) and eat it too (no inflation).
QQE goes into financial products and is money spent by the Central Bank. When the Government starts buying real-world, physical products the inflation will come. But Japan has a trade surplus so it has a buffer.
I think to get hyperinflation, there need to be a loss of faith. As long as one can buy pretty much the same tomorrow with the money one has today, faith is preserved.
And in the western world today one can even buy nicer things tomorrow with today’s money, which is one of the reasons that even normal inflation won’t readily kick off.
“A debt crisis would force Japan to brutally cut its budget for social services and raise taxes by large amounts to make ends meet.”
That, or the general population can clamor for the BoJ to simply meet the Finance Ministry’s obligations to its bondholders each payment. No cuts or tax hikes required. Currency isn’t scarce; there’s never not enough money for a government to do something if the actual resources are available.
Yes, at one time actual resources needed to be available, first trees and ink, then thin air, and now digital computing power. It just takes a keystroke to unleash $trillions.
“A debt crisis would force Japan to brutally cut its budget for social services and raise taxes by large amounts to make ends meet. Japan has decided that it would never come to that. Instead, there may be a currency crisis or an inflation crisis, or both, which would spread the pain more evenly.”
Do you see this hypothesis applying to the US as well considering we are still masters of the global currency? How do you see this crisis playing out in the US?
It’s a gigantic problem unless everybody realizes it totally doesn’t have to be. And that goes for any developed country. Money doesn’t have to be sucked out of any existing account to pay a debt.
Debt crises are purely artificial problems people with real power either want the rest of us to have, or which they will insist on inflicting on us regardless, because they don’t know what the hell fiat currency actually liberates a country without scarce resources to do.
Japan is the model for many things monetary — including QE, which started in Japan years before there was a name for it, and ZIRP. So I keep my eyes on Japan to see how it goes :-]
“Japan has decided that it would never come to that. Instead, there may be a currency crisis or an inflation crisis, or both, which would spread the pain more evenly.”
In simple English would it mean that BOJ will just print to service its debt?
and
“Japan can weather this type of crisis better than other countries because it has a large trade surplus and a large pile of foreign exchange reserves, though it would whittle down the wealth and purchasing power of the people”
In simple English how does the trade surplus help weather a debt crisis?
Just to understand the dynamics better…
I could be wrong but my naive understanding is:
1. Japan is experiencing deflation. This means, banks give zero to negative interests on savings accounts. So people pull out their cash and put it in a safe (or just keep it in a checking account). There is more money to be made by not investing.
2. Above inactivity should make the economy go down fast. But it doesn’t because Japanese companies still export a lot, causing their corporations to earn money and survive
3. When BOJ prints large wads of cash, they just keep buying Japanese stocks and bonds with zero interest rates to keep the value up (but not increasing, slowly decreasing)
I could be wrong but I think exporting kept Japanese industries (and thus Japanese companies, GDP and inflation) alive. There is surely not as much domestic demand for products since saving = getting rich.
KPL,
Wolf isn’t saying a surplus helps with a debt crisis. He’s saying it will avoid THAT at all costs and instead try to weather a currency crisis. It can put such a crisis off for a while because it’s surplus means that the rest of the world is buying it’s goods, which means they convert into Yen, which therefore puts upward pressure on the Yen.
That is a very stealthy stealth taper they have going there.
The ECB must be watching the BoJ with envy I think… just a few tweaks to their mandate and the primary market is theirs… just a tweak and yield spreads will be a thing of the past.. small tweak and politicians could say what they like because they wouldn’t be able to face the market with their ideas… small tweak pretty tweak…
However Japan is much more homogeneous and disciplined as a society I think. In Europe we got to Draghi does Nicosia and Troika does Athens and now they find everywhere they go shuttered up by the time they get there…no Euros round here nosiree….so they just went home and flipped rates negative to pay themselves and have not been seen since.
Looking at this chart, it doesn’t really seem shit will hit the fan yet:
