Amid Market Rout, Decade of “Financial Repression” Ends, Capital Preservation Suddenly is a Thing

This will dog the stock market going forward.
Fixed-income investors – a financially conservative bunch buying Treasury securities, FDIC-insured CDs, and similar products that largely eliminate risk – have been getting crushed for a decade: Except for brief periods when inflation dipped to near zero or below zero, their minuscule returns have been eaten up by inflation, or worse, they lost money after inflation, as was the case with shorter-term Treasuries and just about all savings products. But it has ended.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.3% in September (2.27%), compared to September a year ago, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported this morning. This was down from the 2.9% increase in July. These numbers are volatile, but the trend is pretty clear: Outside of the Oil Bust and a few quarters during the Financial Crisis, inflation is a fixture in the US economy:
The CPI without food and energy – “core CPI” – rose 2.2% in September. Cost of shelter rose 3.3%. Cost of transportation services rose 4.0%. So prices are going up as measured by CPI.
What has changed is that interest rates and yields are also going up, and they’re now higher than inflation as measured by CPI across nearly the entire spectrum of US Treasury securities – and if you shop around, across many CDs too.
This ends a decade of “financial repression” — a condition when the Fed repressed interest rates below the rate of inflation.
The chart below shows the US Treasury yield curve across the maturity spectrum, from 1-month to 30 years, at the close yesterday. The 1-month yield, at 2.18%, was the only yield still below the rate of inflation. The 3-month yield at 2.27% is right on top of CPI (green line). Every Treasury security with a maturity longer than three months is beating inflation.
Savings products are showing similar trends, but you may have to go shopping because your own bank may offer only stale peanuts to its loyal customers.
The average 12-month CD rate as of Monday, according to the FDIC, was just 0.47%, though it has more than doubled over the past 18 months; and the average savings account rate was an imperceptibly microscopic 0.09%. So on average, loyal bank customers are still getting screwed. But for those out shopping for better returns, there are now plenty of options. Here are some examples.
In terms of CDs, savers may have to check with their brokers for “brokered CDs.” These are FDIC-insured CDs offered by banks through brokers to attract new deposits. Banks may not offer their own customers the same deals.
For example, Charles Schwab’s brokerage offers FDIC-insured CDs with maturities of three months to 10 years, from a variety of banks. Here are some of the highest-yielding CDs by maturity (may vary by zip code):
- 15-month CD from Compass Bank: 2.7%
- 13-month CD from Wells Fargo: 2.65%.
- 12-month CDs by several other banks: 2.55%
- 2-year CD by Welles Fargo: 3.0%
- 2-year CDs by other Banks: 2.95 and 2.90%
- 5-year CD by Goldman Sachs Bank and Citibank: 3.50%
- 5-year CD by Wells Fargo: 3.45%
- 10-year CD by Discover Bank, Goldman Sachs Bank, and Citibank: 3.5%
Other brokers offer similar products with interest rates above the rate of inflation.
In terms of FDIC-insured savings accounts, among prominent candidates duking it out publicly to attract deposits are PNC Bank offering 2.20% for their online savings account; or American Express’s Personal Savings bank and Goldman Sachs’s Marcus, both offering 1.90%. These rates still lag inflation, but savings accounts are liquid, allowing customers to withdraw money without notice and without penalty. If you need to keep some funds liquid while waiting for a “buying opportunity” that might suddenly crop up, those are options.[This always comes up, so here we go: Before you venture into brokered CDs and other savings products, make sure you know the FDIC rules, including those governing IRA accounts. If you bank at Citibank, and you want to buy a Citibank CD through your broker, read the rules first. However, you can own CDs from different banks, each CD being FDIC-insured up to the limit.]
For now at least, this marks the end of an era. In the US, the Fed wielded “financial repression” as an instrument to screw many fixed-income investors and all savers for a decade, for the benefit of borrowers, leveraged speculators, and all those holding assets whose values inflated in the process. But this era of financial repression is now over.
What does that mean for those assets that have been inflated for a decade at the expense of savers?
The S&P 500 dividend yield, at 1.89%, is no longer attractive at current stock prices. In addition, companies are free to slash their dividends – which happens during rough times for the company or the market. So dividend investors are taking significant risks for so-so yields.
Suddenly, many investors are beginning to struggle with a question: Would I rather make 2.7% guaranteed risk-free for a year, such as with Treasury securities, or risk losing 10% or 20% as I might in the stock market? The market could surge another 15%, but it could also do the opposite. Year-to-date, the S&P 500, after all the gyrations and volatility, is up only 2.0% (last time I looked) and is potentially just a rough day or two away from turning negative for the year.
Some stocks have plunged, while others have surged this year, and as they say, results may vary.
But the relationship between risk and reward has changed. For a decade, so-called “risk-free” investments – nothing is totally “risk free,” but this is close – just about guaranteed a loss after inflation and were a terrible choice. But now they’re a reasonable choice, buy guaranteeing a gain after inflation in a world where nearly all assets are highly inflated and where volatility rules. They now effectively compete with high-risk assets on the risk-reward spectrum.
Some of these high-risk assets were touted last year as the best thing since sliced bread, and they experienced much higher returns last year and into January this year, such as Emerging Market equities and bonds, but have gotten crushed since. For example, the iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) has dropped 13% since January 26, and the MSCI EM equity index in US dollars has plunged 25% since January 26.
As investors realize that, indeed, they can lose money, and that capital preservation is a thing, risk-free assets that beat inflation are suddenly appealing, and will become even more appealing as the Fed continues to raise rates. And this is one of the factors that will dog the markets going forward. It’s all part of what the Fed is trying to accomplish by, as it says, “removing accommodation.”
Japan has monetized 50% of its national debt. Why has there not been a surge of inflation? And why can’t the Fed restart QE and do the same? Read… I Was Asked: Why Did All this Money-Printing Not Trigger Massive Inflation?
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
When I left the equities market sometime ago, I started buying brokered 3 month CDs, friends ask why not longer, I tell them buy longer term when interest rates start to fall. I think the FED is really in the proverbial rock and hard place of their own doing, karma and all.
->karma and all.
Worse, their karma ran over their dogma.
Unfortunately, the Fed is fighting the last war. It assumes there will be no revolution at 28% unemployment because, during the Depression when unemployment was 28%, there was no revolution. But an urbanized population of 330 million people cannot tolerate 28% unemployment. Now what?
FWI for online CD’s (no broker) it’s easy to get 2.5% or a bit better for a 12m.
Citizensaccess (owned by Citizens Bank) is at 2.5% and at Goldman, Captialone are 2.55%. Have seen 2.65% pop up and disappear a few times.
For now I’m going with Citizensaccess as it’s related to my banking and local.
You can get 2.6% on a one year Treasury bill, and it’s free of state income tax which for me effectively boosts it x1.1.
And some well known leader is now blaming the Fed Chair for the current Market drop/rout because of this exact rise in rates.
Will the Chair be fired? I’ve read rumours. Isn’t the Fed supposed to be clear and free of overt political interference?
Meanwhile, bring it on and raise those rates. Double them. Too bad debt kings loaded up this past decade. Some of us didn’t. Some of us preserved our capital and sleep easy. When a person eschews debt, each and every day is a good experience and full of opportunity.
The Fed gaveth with ZIRP and QE and now the Fed taketh it away. Readers here have been warned and it is happening.
Paulo: Nah. Trump is just venting. He doesn’t like seeing the market decline during his presidency. CD’s make a whole lot more sense than bonds, which are going to decline as interest rates go up.
Ed,
Brokered CDs and bonds are very similar in that you can sell them at a discount or premium, depending on market conditions, but if you hold them to maturity you will get face value.
That well known president’s message is clear when he shout that to the crowd. “ I am the one propping it up, It is the FED! NOT me! Fed is independent, I can’t do anything” Translation —> Fed will keep doing what they are doing.
In reality, if Trump really want to influence FED, he would have called Powell into his office, closed the door, teach him a lesson of who is the boss and Powell will come out and do rate pause or cuts. The more Trump vents, the more it means he would do nothing under the name of FED independence.
Mr. Trump’s point was that the timing of the Fed announcement coincides with Congressional elections . Both Bernanke and Yellen kept rates low [to allow Obama to borrow trillions at low cost], and further they did not make any announcements which might affect elections. Trump further pointed out the robust growth in GDP and drop in unemployment. Both accomplishment should redound to the Republicans. Yet, Powell has decided to make his announcement now. Why? Why not wait until December. Looks as if The Swamp now includes the Fed.
Bruce,
In this rate-hike cycle, the Fed raised rates only at FOMC meetings that are followed by a press conference. There are only four them in 2018 and prior years. Those dates were announced in the prior year. For example, we already know the FOMC meeting dates for next year (but starting January, they all will be followed by a press conference… we already know that too).
So the rate hike followed a schedule that was published in 2017. This is done to keep timing away from politics. And this has nothing to do with the election. I’ve been writing about the September rate hike all year. This is not a secret.
BTW, many Americans like the rate hikes because now they earn more money. This includes retires and savers, who’ve been hounded. Trump should take full credit for making them more money, finally!!!
Trump thinks you can only make money through stocks or real estate. Even though he should know better.
But the brokered CD is a nice way to go, the real question is whether it makes sense to put money into the brokered CDs at longer periods. Yes, you can sell them, but it might not be worth it. Depending on the coupon on it, The rates aren’t adjusting. In this rising interest rate environment, it almost make sense to scale into different CDs.
Wolf, once again,my thanks for talking about brokered CDs
” Looks as if The Swamp now includes the Fed.”, what the heck and where have you been?
Bruce, the FED has been one of the most dangerous creatures in the Swamp from their beginning circa 1913.
Paulo,
The only way Trump can fire the head of an independent agency, such as the SEC or the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, is “for cause” not “at will.” There may be some quibbling over what “for cause” means, but it is commonly understood to mean something like a criminal act. A difference in opinion over policy is precisely NOT “for cause.”
Everyone, especially Trump, would be a whole lot better off it Trump occasionally missed an opportunity to open his mouth or tweet.
Wolf, your last sentence is one hell of an understatement!
I reckon the same sentiment applies to Elon Musk.
There is a common refrain that if one keeps their mouth shut, people can only guess if one is an idiot. Opening one’s mouth usually provide confirmation that one is an idiot.
Thank you. Since the above post I looked it up and the term, “for cause” came up. As you mentioned in reply, the rate hikes have been implied with every scheduled meeting, plus if there is a downturn it would be nice to have some wriggle room.
With all the debt in every sector and an economy based on phony fundamentals (like QE) I think it’s all going to be too little too late. I guess we’ll see.
regards
However silence gets taken as complicity.
As president I don’t see why he should not signal when he disagrees with fed policy, he just has a very clear way of putting it.
“risk-free assets”
No such animal exists! Even holding physical gold or silver carries the risk of having them stolen.
You may minimize your risk, but never eliminate it.
It’s a figure of speech; a benchmark against which all other investments of higher risk are measured. Let’s not quibble over definitions. The definition of “risk-free rate of return” is well known and well accepted by all, except by those who insist on the most literal interpretation of everything.
Such an animal does exist. Someone here recently set the CPI at 5.5% based on the price of dog food. There are no futures contracts in dog food. It is not a manipulated commodity. Dogs themselves have market prices, but these prices may be less representative of CPI than the food they eat.
->You may minimize your risk, but never eliminate it.
More or less. The traditional approach is to externalize it.
Nobody pays my bills for me. I feel so left out.
Could the increase in interest rates and a hawkish Fed a deep state ploy to crash the stock market and rob Trump from his major talking point of how well the economy is doing?
Yes, the Fed would have had to increase rates eventually and waiting until after November 7 would have made no political difference.
Now it might benefit Democrats ‘Trump couldn’t even handle the good economy that Obama gave him…’
Unfortunately, that ‘good economy’ seems to have missed most of the population. Those GDP increases do not seem to have accrued to the 99%.
What kind of GDP do you get if you subtract out the contribution of the financial sector, or if the country hadn’t dug itself another $2 tn in the hole? Inquiring minds want to know.
I just googled the current rate of inflation. 1.9% CPI is just another feel good stat offered up by the people who never lie. Do they ever go out to eat?
1.9%? In what country? In the US it’s 2.3%.
https://www.bls.gov/news.release/cpi.nr0.htm
I bought a movie ticket yesterday. My senior discount price was $8. Last year it was $7.50. That’s a 6.7% increase. The inflation rate is always under-stated. That helps keep Social Security payment increases down.
“That helps keep Social Security payment increases down.”
Exactly. For that and other entitlement programs, holding down COLA increases by any means was the real reason behind the effort of the Boskin Commission. This effort to “more accurately” calculate CPI led to ridiculous hedonic and substitution fudging of the CPI figure. The original CPI calculation methodology had a 50/50 chance of being too high or too low, but you just knew it would be found to be too high, right?
Substitution is clearly ridiculous on its face – if you can no longer afford beef, you’ll switch to chicken. Thus, based upon that figure fudging alone, the CPI is not a measure of the ability to sustain a constant quality of life. In that example, it’s simply a measure of the ability to eat something. When you can no longer afford chicken, you’ll just eat kelp, right?
On hedonics, it’s even more insane:
The Illusions of Hedonics
https://mises.org/library/illusions-hedonics
And Welfare/Social Assistance too, eh.
MOU
Good article but it omits the alternative of buying Treasuries. Setting up a Treasury Direct Account online is quick and easy. It allows you to buy Treasuries at auction in amounts as low as US$1000.
You’re still buying Treasuries in your TreasuryDirect account. You’re just doing it in an account with the government, rather than your broker. But TreasuryDirect is a good thing.
Treasury direct sure is a good thing! Their “product” earned our family upwards of 10 % during the Volcker years and the interest paid from timber sales receipts paid for an automobile we needed at the time.
Over the last several years, online checking accounts paying over 2% when the account is used as directed have helped us peons some, as have cash-back credit cards used more or less like cash (outstanding balance paid in full each billing cycle).
Now, since we have preserved most of our capital, more rewarding options will be available.
It’s about time!
Wolf, could the higher US rates force the ECB to hike rates earlier and steeper than commonly anticipated? My thinking is that a lot of capital in the EU will flow into fixed income assets in the US. What’s your take on that?
“Force” is probably not the right word. But I see what you’re getting at. The Fed’s rate hikes are putting additional pressures on the ECB to hike rates. There are already other pressures to do so, including inflation. But I don’t think these rate hikes are going to be steep… maybe similar to the Fed, starting our very slowly, and then getting slightly less slow, so to speak. Much of it depends on who will run the ECB when Draghi leaves next year.
Started started buying CD’s in Feb, 250K and 225K at 2.05% and 2.10%. one year’s all based on what I was reading on this site. Thanks Wolf !
Nothing goes to heck in a straight line but when it does it always happens in October.. Of course we’ll see a bounce at some point but when stocks and bonds fall together and now housing is starting to take a hit that leaves no safe harbour for those with money. This is all happening because rising employment might impact wages because rising wages are something to quash which is the Fed’s real mandate. The next recession will cure that. Rising interest rates will be fatal to emerging nations that borrowed in dollars. Zombie corporations that borrowed cheap money to stay afloat will probably sink and corporations that borrowed cheap dollars to do stock buybacks as part of a CEO compensation package are now on the hook with expensive loans and a sinking stock market
Wolf; Do you disagree with John Williams on the real inflation? Can you recalculate using the “real” rate? It would make for interesting reading.
John Williams is just having fun. He uses government data and adds some big numbers to it. Why? Because it’s fun. There has no research or data of his own behind it. It’s just goofball stuff and people are taking it seriously. And when you take it seriously, it’s very misleading. I don’t allow people to promote this stuff on my site.
I work for a big bank and most of my cash is sitting at Marcus earning 1.90%
I purchased TIPs when the market was discounting inflation, (it wasn’t much different, just the outlook) Looking at the chart of CPI I say the trend is down, but I am just a kid with a ruler. Circa 2009 CPI was negative, remember? Check S&P lately? I told my broker to buy the TIP etf when the price drops to 90. I own TIP bonds outright, (at low fixed rates) and hedged them with bond yield proxies for what the data here is saying, that rates are ahead of inflation. Commodities figure to take a hit. The market is telegraphing recession. Rates down, inflation down, and even gold will give it up. You want capital preservation put some cash in leveraged inverse bear ETFs. Any of them will do.
I disagree with Wolf’s assessment for two reasons:
First: If you believe the Fed’s plan to raise rates 1%/year, there’s no point in a 12-month CD at 2.5%, since you can get an identical return in a good money-market fund AND maintain liquidity. For instance, the Vanguard Federal Money Market fund currently yields 2.03%. This will rise to 3.0% if the Fed raises on schedule, so your average return over the next 12 months will be 2.5%. (At these rates the effect compounding is negligible.)
If the Fed is forced to accelerate its rate hikes (due to rising inflation), then the money market fund is the better bet.
If you don’t believe the Fed’s plan will continue, however, and rates will flatline or fall, you’re better off going for a CD or bond with more duration than 1 year, unless you know you’re going to need the money in a year.
So no matter what, I doubt a 1-year CD is your best option.
Second: Do you really want to be lending to a mega-bank by buying a CD? Banks don’t exactly distinguish themselves as paragons of virtue. Isn’t there a more worthy borrower for your hard-earned wealth? If you want to go with a CD, look to a local credit union. In my area one has a special offer on a 12-month at 3%, and there’s also one with a floating rate. (Or, if your tax bracket is high enough, consider muni bonds. You can come out ahead after taxes even if the nominal yield is lower.)
Finally, Wolf’s article should have mentioned TIPS, which are generally yielding CPI + 1.0% and are great for tax-deferred accounts.
I mostly agree with you and would add that some credit unions are paying up to 5% on checking with some strings attached. You must use the debit card about 10 times a month to get the rate. They are basically splitting the swipe fees with the customer. A good deal if you use a debit card anyway.
I wonder if Trump and Jim Cramer ( also screaming at the Fed) understand that rates have been at this centuries- low (real) level because they’ve been subsidized.
The Fed has taken from savers and given to borrowers.
This is not normal and has to end at some point.
I moved my checking and savings accounts from a community bank to Discover Bank in August. My savings account made more interest in September at Discover than the previous 12 months at the community bank.
I only wish I had moved the accounts over sooner.
Here’s another prop for Treasury Direct. Upon maturity of a bill, note or bond, money can be safely parked in the C of I account for zero interest but immediately available to deploy. TD allows the investor to be the “custodian” of the account some money isn’t co-mingled.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MF_Global
Wolf, if we have a CD in a Bank and it is the custodian of a CD we hold, is our investment at risk from the now adopted Bail-in rules and since Glass-Steagall is repealed aren’t we exposed as a commercial bank creditor to Investment Bank activity?
https://www.investopedia.com/terms/b/bailin.asp
Is the $50-100 Billion in the FDIC pool going to cover the hundreds of trillions of dollars or derivatives?!
These are not things on my worry list, and they won’t be on my worry list :-]
I recently moved all of my savings to Discover Bank. The APR is 1.85% but I have heard their customer service (all in Salt Lake City) and online portal are superior to the Marcus product. The account opening process was pretty straightforward and so far I have not been disappointed.
Wolf, how about US debt? If all government debt was added the result would be way highter that is it. I know that is not the number the FED uses for their calculations but is still interesting to know.