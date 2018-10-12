Exxon Now Advocates for Carbon Tax? Hmmm

What’s behind the “Americans for Carbon Dividends” scheme?
By Leonard Hyman and Bill Tilles for WOLF STREET:
It’s not every day that two former Republican US Senators, currently full-time oil lobbyists, advocate for a carbon tax. When one of their main clients, Exxon Corp., also decides to publicly and financially support this effort for $1 million, it deserves attention.
Former Senators Trent Lott (MS) and John Breaux (LA), both with substantial ties to the US energy industry, recently formed a political action committee, Americans for Carbon Dividends (AfCD). This group now advocates for a carbon tax. The actual proposal was released by a related organization, the Climate Leadership Council (CLC), which is headed by former Secretary of State and longtime Republican grandee, James A. Baker, lll.
Interestingly in terms of carbon emitters, this group is an amalgam of oil, natural gas, and nuclear power interests – no one from the coal industry. Reminds us of the camping story about outrunning a bear. Only need to outrun your fellow campers. In this instance, the coal industry seems to be the slow camper.
This proposal has four key parts:
- A $40 per ton tax on carbon rising annually at a gradual rate;
- Tax revenues generated would be refunded to all citizens (hence the name, “Carbon Dividends”);
- This plan would terminate the EPA’s regulatory authority over carbon emissions and specifically terminate the recently enacted Clean Power Plan;
- Require “border carbon adjustments to level the playing field and permit American competitiveness.” (Other relatively high CO2 emitting countries apart from the US are China and Russia).
The CLC, in its advertisement touting the four-part plan’s inclusiveness, cited it as being “Pro-Environment, Pro-Growth, Pro-Jobs, Pro-Competitiveness, Pro-Business and Pro-National Security.” With the staggering, wholesale abandonment of federal environmental oversight proposed in return for modest levels of taxation, we would agree is definitely pro-business.
These industries are saying two things publicly: Human-induced climate change is real and that it represents genuine economic and social threat. And it is the first time they’ve backed a carbon tax. At present about forty other nations either have or are contemplating a carbon tax.
It’s also interesting that the energy industry is making this announcement the same week as the Nobel Laureates in Economics were announced. One of the winners, William Nordhaus, developed the so-called DICE model where the social costs of carbon is equal to the “economic impact of a unit of emissions in terms of t-period of consumption.” In 2015 this method generated a carbon price of $31.20 per ton.
The theory is that CO2 can be treated or taxed like other economic activity. But the difference here is that the tax should be equal to the marginal environmental damage costs. These frameworks also assume rather modest “externalities.” In classical economics, externalities are presumed to be small enough so as not to distort the economy. The obvious problem here is that climate change may clearly result in catastrophic, i.e. non-marginal changes which are profoundly distorting in effects.
Following this logic, taxing energy companies fully for the devastating impacts of hurricanes or wildfires for example would simply result in more bankruptcies. This may or may not discourage long term energy production, but would certainly create new sets of financial winners and losers.
Why are we hearing about this now, a few weeks before elections in the US?
Opponents of this measure like the Union of Concerned Scientists and Greenpeace have denounced this as “a nicely worded PR exercise (that) is no cure for decades of deception.” The Greenpeace spokesperson added that this proposed measure is intended to “protect executives from legal accountability for climate pollution and fraud.”
Before concluding, to preempt the howls of pain or declarations of self-sacrifice over this scheme, let’s put the numbers in perspective. The U.S. emitted 6.9 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents last year. The proposed tax, at $40 per ton, would bring in $276 billion or slightly more than Exxon’s revenues last year, about $800 per person here in the US. We also as a nation spent $1.05 trillion dollars on energy last year. The US had a GDP of $19.5 trillion in 2017.
To probably no one’s surprise, a tax (absent other offsets) would raise energy costs. Coal costs would rise the most. But the overall impact on our economy would be relatively modest. We are not sure how a remedial carbon tax compares with the damage that could or will be blamed on climate change. For example, just two recent hurricanes, Irma and Florence, may have cost the US economy $100 billion.
Our point is that the energy industry’s plan raises relatively small sums to address a huge problem. And none of the proposed taxes are paid by energy companies. They would receive a savings offset that would go into their pockets.
Furthermore, most analyses show that energy consumption has a low elasticity of demand. That means we need it when we need it regardless of the price. Adding 25% to the nation’s electricity prices, for example, might only reduce demand by 5%. We get that the price increase of a carbon tax will reduce energy demand and emissions. But how much will emissions rise as an offset by absence of federal regulatory control – as also proposed here? Does the term “Trojan horse” have any application?
Our view is that this is more of an opening gambit. There is a chance the Democratic Party will soon take over at least one branch of Congress, with much of the party’s energy coming from its left. And as a result, environmental legislation is possible.
We think this proposal is an attempt to make some superficial climate concessions (and also seemingly make a grab for the reasonable centrist middle of policy), while radically restricting governmental authority in the area of environmental regulation. On the other hand, if the Republicans retain control of both Houses of Congress next month, then perhaps we would regard this as a possible blueprint. By Leonard Hyman and Bill Tilles for WOLF STREET
This is nothing more than another wealth extraction scheme on the working class. We saw it coming in the last election. The deplorables are a lot smarter than they used to be and know nobody spawned in DC is on their side.
Tesla’s electric generation systems are now poised to be the next really big thing.
P.S.
Wolf doesn’t like my predictions, but there’s no blue wave coming. Bet the farm on it.
Petunia,
I’m inclined to agree with you…somehow I doubt that that “Blue Wave” is ever going to reach shore…(Dems just don’t understand/use “power” the way Repubs. do…always snatching defeat from the jaws of victory)
Hi Tom,
I have no view about wave elections. But as as far the exercise of raw power, watching McConnell vs Schumer is like watching a cage match between Hulk Hogan and Joan Rivers. The outcome is never in doubt but it does offer the occasional surprising opportunity for amusement.
The working class wants another FDR not Republicanism “lite”. What was done to Bernie hurt them, a lot. I say, if we were gonna lose, we might as well have lost with Bernie.
I’m with her (Petunia). The Dems just don’t offer anything of value. If I want more war (Libya, Syria), more neo-liberalism (Obamacare), and more immigration, I’ll just vote Republican.
Exxon can see the trend. That’s why they’ve been running those commercials emphasizing their people and their research into clean energy. I suppose too they’ve stopped covertly funding all those anodyne-sounding groups that cast doubt on climate change and also on the integrity of the data and even individual scientists.
They need to be in position to shape whatever legislation finally does come along.
Petunia, I feel we are all going to pay in the not to distant future. Especially here in CA where the Climate Change crowd has easily convinced the sheep that, as a result of Climate Change the end is near. We will surely get Gavin Newsome as Governor in November and, from what I have heard, he is much farther left than Gov Moonbeam. As you may know Moonbeam has stated that the wants CA in the forefront of the fight to control Climate Change. So I can see the legislature here ramming through a few more taxes ( or rather fee charges) for the masses. BTW, don’t think electric vehicles are going to be exempt. The power to charge those batteries has to come from somewhere. Maybe wind and solar will help but there is no way those technologies can meet the ravenous demand of the good folks here in CA.
Victor Hansen has described CA as a medieval keep, (as far as I can remember) a coastal aristocracy supported by an inland peasantry. With the number of people voting with their feet, let’s see how long it lasts. I don’t envy anybody living there.
Petunia, I wish more people here would follow your suggestion. But instead, this place is getting ever more crowded and congested with people who refuse to take your advise and leave :-]
Pet, dear, you’re so right. Any Red-Blooded True Believing American(tm) should just get the hell out of “Commiefornia”. Preferably to whatever state you live in, Florida, right? Or is it Georgia?
And all your continual noise about how awful California, er, Commiefornia, that you don’t live in, is totally not because you’re jealous, no sir. It’s being done as a Public Service(tm)!
They are indeed voting with their feet. Leaving that climate? Wow, but must be interesting conversations at the kitchen table to prompt throwing in the towel.
Would like to see stats on the average income of in-migration population versus out-migration. Of course, you can get $35k as a taker and $45k as a worker bee.
People in Canada (Alberta and British Columbia) have paid carbon tax since Jan 2018. Even though most people don’t like it, I have to say everybody will pay it. Hopefully, the US government could use the money in the better way, something like deduction in home insurance because I have been told many times by environments that extreme weather events are all results from the clime change…
We are going to so miss Jerry Brown, because whether you liked the man or not, he is what we in CA would call a centrist, because he had some fairly common sense standards for budgeting. Now, he did have that mess called the high speed rail, but at least its nowhere as bad on a per capita basis as what they have in Honolulu.
EVs are becoming more common in CA, but as you say, it will become a massive drain on the grid as time go on. But as long as we can draw on the power grid, it won’t be too bad. The funny thing is for all the talk of wind energy, the few times I’ve gone through the Altamont pass I’ve noticed quite a few wind turbines off. I wonder if it’s for maintenance of something else. Because you could easily see its neighbors (same exact types) turning along right beside it.
Hi MCH,
Re Honolulu vs Calif., the formers electricity prices are 2-3 timrs higher than the latter’s due to Hawaii’s reliance on expensive, oil-fired electric power generation. Not really a reflection on either state’s politicians.
Hi Petunia,
I guess we agree. All taxes of this sort are regressive in that they disproportionately affect the less wealthy.
A carbon tax is worth picking up a firearm and going to war over. If enacted it will make serfs and peasants of all working people.
Like the gasoline tax or alcohol tax? Carbon tax is just a tax on a specific item. You could also tax the energy content (a BTU tax was floated a while ago). A carbon tax has a similar effect as an increase in the gasoline tax, only it’s a lot broader and doesn’t exempt certain users, such as power plants and industrial users.
Actually, there was an armed rebellion over taxing alcohol, the Whiskey Tax of 1791, the first federal tax on a product for paying off war debt at full price–debt bought up by speculators at cents on the dollar—,debt incurred during the war of secession from Britain, and was also the first use of federal militia or troops to quell a rebellion over taxation of the newly liberated indentured servants and peasants and farmers qua distillers to pay off the war speculators. I gather the proposed carbon tax will function to pay off the 4 trillion dollar war on terror debt held by pension funds, Senator Corzine, Gore, Goldman, etc., only under the guise of saving the planet from global warming. Yes?
Thank you for the reminder! The more things change the more things remain the same….as the centuries pass one by one.
Let’s pass a $1 a pint tax on craft beer! But of course that would never happen because those who consume those pints are actually much easier to extract freedom from. In Russia, vodka was the tonic for those in control.
I lose faith in humanity when I read extreme silliness like that. If carbon taxes replaced a slice of income tax, so what? I used to hear similar arguments here in Canada during the GST debate in 1991. It was absurd then, and is still absurd. The GST did not impoverish anyone, and if it weren’t enacted, our tax system would be even more distortionary and inefficient – not to mention income tax-heavy – than it already is. The US too would benefit greatly from a shift in taxation from income to consumption, particularly energy consumption. Not exactly a carbon tax, but close to it.
Personally, I’m not in favour of a carbon tax specifically. I prefer a broader-based energy consumption tax to replace much of the income tax we pay (that’s here in Canada, though it would be even more beneficial in the US where governments are even more reliant on income taxes, and fuel and sales taxes are lower).
The argument that usually comes up at this point is “Yahbut, politicians will just increase carbon taxes without cutting our income taxes!” OK, assuming that is true, what you are saying is that no tax reform is ever possible, and that the current system, heavily reliant on income taxes (the most damaging and distortionary taxes in existence except possibly for tariffs), will remain in place forever. Are you sure that’s what you want?
Hi Alistair,
Am in sympathy with a no. of your points. But the carbon tax proposal under review here is interesting precisely for its simplicity and its bargain: modest tax in return for sweeping regulatory rollback.
“modest tax in return for sweeping regulatory rollback” I am not a fan of this idea. They want to pay a fee for you to look the other way when they pollute.
Just guessing …the really big people have been busy monetizing the move away from fossil fuels for quite a while.
The climate and everything else was changing long before extraction of fossil fuels. Once saw fish fossils that were dug out of a mountain several thousand feet tall…that mountain was once at the bottom of a lake. Or animals flash frozen with grass still in their mouths. Hmmm.
Now Denmark taxes cattle because of flatulence. You cannot make this stuff up.
Hi Setarcos,
Agriculture as a sector has a huge carbon footprint, flatulence (methane) included. Dennark is not the only country to recognize the issue. As the article states about 40 countries have CO2 regs/controls.
Agriculture is nowhere near the carbon footprint of the manufacturing of steel products or the generation of power. But blame cow farts, all the grass and trees they nibble on hate the smell so much.
Hmmmm…….I think were this gets tricky is which consumer of the fossil fuel product is responsible for paying the carbon tax.
In the case of electricity generation, it seems obvious that either the resource extractors or the power generation companies will pay carbon taxes for the coal and natural gas that is burned. Since natural gas emits half as much carbon dioxide as coal, this tax will give natural gas producers like Exxon an advantage over coal companies.
In the case of auto and truck transportation, it’s not so obvious which consumer of the fossil fuel will pay the carbon tax. Is this tax applied to the crude oil extractors, to the refiners, to the pipeline transporters, to the auto & truck manufacturers, or to consumers at the gas pump. Oil companies may claim they merely process oil, while drivers are the ones who actually release carbon dioxide, and auto manufacturers are the ones who build carbon release mechanisms. My guess is that ultimately the oil carbon tax will mostly be paid by auto manufacturers, truck manufacturers, and consumers at the gas pump.
Hi JimTan,
Too many good points to respond to in brief but these are mostly policy questions. Apart from who pays, this proposal almostly flatly states coal is dead and we’ll work on the methane in natural gas. Not a terrible first step.
Who has benefited the most under Trump? The 1% have gained a lot more under Trump than under any of the previous Governments. Tax Reform is meant to help the 1% and not the 99%. Middle class and the poor will not gain much from this but are going to lose a lot from the cut in social services. If there is no blue wave, the poor and the middle class will be wiped out.
Absolutely. At least where I am there’s a lot of noise about getting registered and voting. I hope this is nationwide.
As always, my standing advice to any 20-something is to get the hell out of the US. That’s regardless of skills; just get out. If you’re older it gets trickier. But while you live in this 2nd world mediocre country, you don’t “get” to miss an election.
->As always, my standing advice to any 20-something is to get the hell out of the US.
Before they close the borders.
Now for the tricky part: where do you go?
I’m all for a carbon tax. But instead of using it to offset income taxes, use it to shore up the social security trust fund. Lower income working class folks are hurt the most by a carbon tax, and helped the most by social security.
Nothing worse than some jack-a$$ using his private jet to fly across the country and getting a $2500 check to offset his income taxes for the effort.
Social security is already taxed for a person earning as little as $32K a year, for a couple it is a whopping $44K before they tax up to 85% of it. This taxation of social security is another gift from the Clinton administration.
The income limits paying into SS need to be eliminated and we would have plenty to fund the system and medicare.
The carbon tax was a taxation scheme created on Wall St. to suck more money out of the real productive economy. I was there when they first thought it up and I still can’t believe they got away with selling it.
Taxing Social Security is weird because it’s money you put into that “trust fund” and taxes have already been paid on it.
Yet another reason the Democrats are just Republicans under another label.
Hi Kent,
We agree. First permit Congress to pass tbe carbon tax at whatever level and then allocate revenues where needed. This proposal in interesting because it would refund 100% of carbon tax collections back to individuals, denying the gov’t use of the funds.
If you believe the Gov will simple refund this, you are either very naive or vary foolish. The Gov never gives up revenue without a fight. That’s simple the nature of Governments.
->The Gov never gives up revenue without a fight.
Happens all the time. Trillions in tax cuts for the rich can’t be wrong, and neither can trillions in tax evasion that’s never pursued because funding is stripped to the bone.
->it would refund 100% of carbon tax collections back to individuals
Essentially bribing people with their own money. That’s about as brazen as it gets. Sure you want to buy into this?
The fight against global warming is doomed to failure if the world cannot get the poor to have fewer children. The world’s population has grown from about 2.5 billion in 1950 to about 7.5 billion currently. Africa’s population has grown at a much faster rate since 1950, with the introduction of various UN programs designed to reduce infant mortality among others. Some of you may remember the UNICEF newsreels from the mid-1950’s which featured actor Danny Kaye.
the un is working on it. that’s the real agenda of many ngo’s. for example, take the rockefellor foundation. they give millions to improving women’s education and distributing birth control in africa. study after study show that educated women have fewer babies.
Hi Anon1970,
The fight against global warming may be lost if we don’t convince China, Russia and India to join.
Anon1970 – And yet, the US has fought a hell of a battle over the decades to de-fund any programs that involve birth control.
So yeah, send them wheat etc because that’s money paid to US agribusiness, but don’t let them have The Pill because we as a “Christian” country can’t abide that.
->The fight against global warming is doomed to failure if the world cannot get the poor to have fewer children.
The fight against global warming is doomed to failure. Fixed it for ya.
Eventually this will be obvious even to people who haven’t noticed that all the worst-case scenarios have regularly been exceeded for years, and there is insufficient political will even to slow the rate of acceleration. The ‘carbon tax’ plan is little more than yet another ploy to profit from it, and the profiteers hold all the cards.
I’m all for carbon taxes <—- proof leftist brainwashing works
Let's tax oxygen then…. it's 2/3s of a carbon dioxide molecule
the carbon tax is just the beginning. the goal is carbon permits. the idea is to trade carbon permits in an exchange. they are desperate to fiancialize climate change.
Hi safe,
The idea of financializing climate change is interesting. But like sword it could cut both ways. Start to put large numbers on that climate damage and the blame and financial/legal responsibility could return to the energy companies.
hi btilles – the neo-liberal economists have been pushing for this for decades. look up “cap and trade,” if you want to read more about it.
Hi Safe as,
Agreed. Now, imagine cap n trade under Pres. Bernie Sanders, Dems controlling both houses of Cong., and neo-libs, at least temporaily, in retreat. The weaponizing I’m think of is more akin to tobacco liability lawsuits where the tobacco co.’s were clearly complicit in what — this is a family blog — we’ll call abuse of the scientific record–just like the oil co.s etc. The Greenpeace comments also suggest as much.
Our major oil companies here in Alberta also advocated a carbon tax, because they knew they’d be the only ones who’d be able to afford to comply with it and it would consolidate their market share. With a radical left wing government currently in power here they got ahead of the curve and got to influence the legislation, but the tax has proved immensely unpopular and will be dead in the water once the lefties get ousted next year (conservative party is polling at almost 70%). It seems the unwashed masses were smart enough to realize that a tax on carbon really means a tax on everything.
A number of other provinces have come out against carbon taxes and despite Justin Trudeau’s best efforts, the national carbon tax he wants to impose looks dead. Voters just don’t like it, no matter how much politicial spin is put on the message (“revenue neutral”, “most people will come out ahead” etc).
Australia also dabbled with a carbon tax before the voters roundly rejected it and they reversed course.
Both Canada and Australia lean further left than the US on average, so it just doesn’t seem plausible that a national carbon tax would ever pass in the US. I imagine there would be some very strong opponents in congress who would have the power to kill any such proposal. Likely the best the environmental types could hope for are state carbon taxes in solidly blue states, but even that might be a stretch.
One aspect that I like about carbon taxes rather than the more common renewable energy/electric vehicle policies is that they (should) hit everything that produces CO2, including industrial processes such as cement manufacturing, and other sources, like air travel. Although these are much smaller sources of carbon emissions, they are still significant and can be reduced. I’d like the proposal much more if it also included policies towards methane emissions and fugitive coolant emissions (which are up to 7000 times as much as an equivalent amount of carbon dioxide.
As the author mentioned, the biggest problem with carbon tax is the elasticity of demand. It might become just a feel-good exercise for the awful energy waste. But it might bring closer to that ultimate horror: a balanced budget (only if put into a special account).
In my view, the best way to save the planet is by old fashioned monetary policy: raising rates to 5-6% will put an end to global globe-trotting habits, and runaway housing construction boom.
Hi Max,
No chance of a balanced budget with this plan insofar as it contemplates retutrning all carbon tax proceeds to the public.
And as for 6% yields on the US long bond as a solution, apart from the likely unfortunate impact on asset prices, I guess a US budget deficit approaching 2 trillion dollars would result in a considerable amount of unexpected energy conservation.
A big problem with any carbon taxation plan is the accounting and preventing fraudulent abuse. What scenarios trigger the tax and which get neglected?
Will people need to pay a tax just to burn wood harvested from their backyard in their own fireplace?
Will people need to pay a carbon tax to buy a biodegradable polymer water bottle (which decomposes into CO2 when composted)?
Will people need to pay a carbon tax to use a public toilet (again, guess what decomposes into CO2)?
Will foods face a federal carbon tax, even though they are currently exempt from sales taxes?
This sort of change will trigger enormous unforeseen consequences…
1.) I have a hard time believing that the taxes in full will not just filter down to the consumer. I do no see demand being elastic enough that some other group in the gravy train will chip in and pay part out of profits.
2.) 40$/ton carbon tax —-> .77 Kg/L 84% carbon one liter gasoline –> .77 x .84 x 44/12 = 2.36 kg co2/L gas @ $40/ton co2 means at tax of 2.36/1000 x 40 x 3.785 = $.357/gallon
Baker endorsement of plan –> Schulz endorsement of Thernanos ???
Airline flight LA-NY –>2451 miles, Airliner gets 73mpg(2.3L/100km)
carbon tax = 2451/73 x 44/12 x .8 x .83 x 3.785 /1000 x 40 = $3.27