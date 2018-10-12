Here Comes the ECB with a “Bubble” Warning, After it Caused the Most Absurd Bond Bubble Ever

“The ECB cannot and should not turn a blind eye to risks to financial stability.”
“Maintaining financial stability is about two things: First, it is about preventing the build-up of bubbles; second, it is about making the system more resilient,” said ECB Executive Board Member and Vice-Chair of the ECB’s Supervisory Board, Sabine Lautenschläger, today in a speech. It’s not often that central bankers are allowed to use the B-word in public, except when denying that bubbles exist, or when denying that they can be identified if they do exist.
“Prices of several asset classes are influenced by the central bank’s policies,” she said. And these policies of the ECB include:
- A negative interest rate policy (NIRP), with the ECB’s deposit rate a negative -0.4%;
- An asset purchase program (QE) where the ECB buys government bonds, corporate bonds, asset backed securities, and covered bonds.
These policies have driven yields of many government bonds and some corporate bonds into the negative. The ECB’s balance sheet has swollen with assets. Borrowing for some countries and companies has become essentially free. Asset prices have surged, including the prices of homes, stocks, bonds, commercial real estate, etc.
Even at the riskiest end, junk bond yields dropped to a ludicrously low 2.1% by October 30 last year (ICE BofAML Euro High Yield Index Effective Yield), though they have lost some steam since (when bond yields fall, bond prices rise). These policies have triggered the most dizzyingly absurd corporate bond bubble ever.
“So there are some risks,” she said:
- “There are risks that bubbles might be building up”
- “There are risks that assets might be mispriced”
- “Market participants might become too lenient when assessing the real value of assets”
- Market participants “might overly rely on readily available liquidity and become too lazy to prepare for different, less convenient times.”
And these “risks” – or rather already blooming conditions – have been the result of the ECB’s monetary policy. “So, this is a case where monetary policy might affect financial stability,” she said.
“Financial stability” doesn’t just concern the banking sector, she said, but also the “shadow banking sector.” And it’s “big,” Lautenschläger said. “It accounts for 40% of the EU financial system.”
And “the ECB cannot and should not turn a blind eye to risks to financial stability.” Here are some keys points:
“Financial stability and price stability are functionally connected. They are linked in good times – and they are linked in bad times.”
“As we saw during the last crisis, financial instability can block the channels through which monetary policy influences prices. Thus, it can limit the ability of central banks to do their job. Without financial stability, it becomes quite hard to ensure price stability.”
“Financial stability, or rather the lack of it, can affect monetary policy.”
“Monetary policy can affect financial stability” [by creating the above-mentioned risks and bubbles].
She referenced the “extraordinarily accommodative monetary policy” and “unconventional tools” that the ECB has used. And while they did whatever they were supposed to do, there are “potential costs, too.”
- “The tools may have changed the incentives of banks, businesses and even governments.”
- “Low interest rates and abundant liquidity may encourage investors to take excessive risks.”
- “Bond purchases by the central bank can reduce liquidity in the relevant markets or distort prices.”
- “The more bonds we buy, and the longer we go on buying, the greater the risk that prices will be distorted.”
Financial stability is hard to describe, Lautenschläger said, “but you know when you no longer see it.”
Our experts think of financial stability as a condition in which the financial system, including financial intermediaries, markets and market infrastructures, is capable of withstanding shocks and the unraveling of financial imbalances. Only a resilient financial system is able to support the real economy during a potential shock.
To identify risks to financial stability, the ECB is looking at “incoming data” and is “talking to those who shape” the markets. And “we analyze asset prices.”
The findings are reported in the ECB’s Financial Stability Review. The most recent edition pointed out four key risks, she said:
- “Market sentiment might suddenly change.” This could “force prices in asset markets to adjust and set off a downturn in the real economy.”
- Banks still face structural challenges. “If financial or economic conditions deteriorate before the structural challenges are addressed, banks may lose their ability to finance the economy.”
- “Public and private debt may not be sustainable. Households, firms, and governments are highly indebted in a number of countries.”
- “Liquidity in the non-bank sector,” which is “highly interconnected with the banking sector.” Non-banks are also “interconnected among themselves: their portfolios tend to be similar, making them more vulnerable.”
How can the ECB communicate these risks without throwing markets into a panic? This is “always a challenge,” she said.
We know that the words of a central bank can be powerful. They can affect markets in either direction. Such communication is a challenge we cannot shy away from as it can encourage market participants to behave more prudently.
And it might also improve market discipline: by sharing our views on relevant risks, we create greater transparency about vulnerabilities in the financial sector.
So she did – another top-level central banker of one of the big central banks communicating ever so gingerly that the era of free money is ending, and that this era has caused all kinds of problems, including bubbles, that now need to be dealt with.
What a surprise coming from the ECB.. Will they ‘do’ anything about it all..
like whatever it takes..
It’s amazing that the connection between asset prices and financial stability is headline news. It’s like waking up one morning surprised that the newspaper is at your door for the 1000th time. Have central bankers only recently discovered that central bank policies blow and pop bubbles?
Unless they want to admit to pure stupidity and ineptitude, they must concede they’ve known about it all along. If they’ve known about it all along, why do they continue to blow bubbles? What are their motivations?
Are they spineless thinkers that seek to avoid short-term pain at all costs, at the expense of long-term system health? Are they pursuing goals of the top 10% to permanently inflate asset prices as much as possible, much to the detriment of the bottom 90%? Are they seeking cushy well-paying jobs from Wall Street after their terms are over?
This is why we need central bank transparency. Foul motivation and idiotic thinking cannot be ruled out at the present time.
This is why central bank policies should not be dictated by banks and Wall Street. Monetary policy and the economy impact everyone, so why are central bank committees staffed exclusively with bankers? Where is the representation of labor, small business, etc.? It’s like letting the fox manage the chicken coop.
The Federal Reserve is the banks. Originally established by Morgan, Chase, City. This cartel doesn’t care about your little people. I’m sorry. I was kidding. There is an Easter Bunny.
Has it ever occurred to you that the worldwide economic and financial systems are 100% corrupt? It should–and then nothing will surprise you. Even when they dig up Mussolini after deciding they need him to put the finishing touches on corporatism.
Of course ECB knows it’s blowing a bubble; it INTENDED to blow a bubble so undercapitalized banks could repair & grow balance sheets. EU banks being EU banks, simply pretended to grow balance sheets & loaded up with sovereign debt (which EU bank regulations consider to be essentially risk-free).
The EU more-or-less had to do this because, without massively (50-100%) inflating the Euro, Europe simply does not have the wealth to clean-up & re-capitalize its banks.
The EU could barely “save” Greece in 2008; Spain is 4 times bigger & Italy is 6 times bigger. The ECB has pulled a lot of magic out of the hat (QE, ZIRP, zero-risk sovereign bonds), but these has about run their course, and each has had nasty side-effects; god only knows what these cloys will think of during the next financial downturn.
I reject the psychological aspect (market sentiment might change) Well capitalized investors behave rationally. Coordinated global monetary policy is not the cause of speculation. The failure of policy, or rather the advance of said policy in the absence of free market checks and balances, is the cause. Trade, the deficits, the dollar, its the perfect s**tstorm. She should have said that.
Wolf, you don’t want to allow any post which criticizes the policies of the republican party or the current administration. That way this forum is worse than Fox News. There is no freedom of speech. You cannot even state your opinion. You have deleted several of my posts all of which are accurate and respectful.
Maybe Wolf deleted your other posts because, like this one, they have bupkis to do with the article topic?
I do know that WR is very leery of allowing posts in which the political/polemical outweigh the information content – so if you wanna criticize the GOP & Trump, maybe try doing it in the context of the subject of the actual article where you make a comment.
And I see no lack of articles where Wolf criticizes the current administration’s economic policies, so IMO your whine is unjustified.
Maybe Wolf has better things to do than allow partisan political posts that quickly degenerate into mud-slinging contests that waste his valuable time and bandwidth.
Chris,
I deleted a duplicate comment of yours. No reason for anyone to read this twice.
And this comment you just posted is another duplicate, and I just deleted the first one.
A month ago, I deleted a comment in which you were bitching about a comment hung up in moderation for a little while. “Why is my comment awaiting moderation for so long?” you said. Yup, I deleted that.
And I deleted another duplicate post about the trade deficit a month ago.
And that’s about it.
So I have some suggestions:
1. Quit bitching about your comments getting hung up in the tripwires. This happens ALL the time to everyone. Just be patient.
2. Quit posting duplicate comments (even if you change your screen name). That just makes my life harder.
3. Quit blaming lack of “freedom of speech” when it’s your own errors and lack of patience that produced that problem in your own mind.
I appreciate your moderation. Too often contrarian economic articles attract the ZeroHedge trolls.
You say that like it’s a bad thing.
While I can’t speak to you wrote specifically, these issues are not a Democrat-Republican split.
We all live in a world becoming more complex by the day, like a computer program with untold billions of lines of code that could go wrong at any time. Like the rest of us, central bankers make it up as they go along and believe what soothes us.
I am not sure if it’s the result of the translation, but I see a lot of might/could/potential in the speech. Still, she sounds like a proverbial one-eyed among the blind.
When corporate junk bonds yield less than US treasuries, there is no hypothetical.
The central bankers and their deranged money printing over the past ten years caused all of these insane bubbles and speculative manias. Now these Keynesian fraudsters warn about the consequences of their own handiwork?
It’s a bit late for that. When the collapse comes, we won’t be in a forgiving mood.
Ha ha! Too funny. A surplus of central bankers running around saying anything and everything.
Bernanke, Draghi and Kuroda were all in agreement that creating asset bubbles was necessary to save the system and they don’t seem to be shy (or lacking in arrogance) when they expound on the courage it took to create the biggest easy money bubble in monetary history. Meanwhile there are small fry central bankers everywhere, running around like frightened chickens, making statements that contradict what all the other frightened chickens are saying.
They broke the world monetary system, too late to fix it. The only thing left to do is to contradict what all the other free range central bankers are saying so you don’t get blamed for the collapse caused by bad monetary policy.
Soon there will be a parade of low ranking central bankers all shouting: “I tried to tell them QE3, zirp and nirp were bad ideas but they wouldn’t listen”
Bernanke, Draghi and Kuroda were all in agreement that creating asset bubbles was necessary to save the system
This was never about “saving the system.” It was about concentrating all wealth and power in the hands of their oligarch cohorts. Ironically, though, the rapaciousness of the plutocracy’s looting and asset-stripping against the 99% and consequent wealth inequality is feeding the rise of populism and nationalism. The latter could ultimately act as a check against the banksters and globalists who have been using central banks as their chief instruments of plunder against the middle and working classes in formerly prosperous sovereign countries, now been reduced to neoliberal looting colonies.
She says in the speech the ECB is to maintain price stability, but they cannot ignore financial stability- the booms and busts.
Wow, Greenspan taught the Central bankers well -Say one thing and do another. As long as you proclaim it, it cannot be your fault.
She also should have mentioned Governments running up crazy deficits like here in the US, due to cheap or free money. Same with refinancing zombie corporations, and can’t pay it back countries like Greece. Easier just to roll everything over when no interest on debt…and even add to the debt…Students are about the only ones not to get a “get out of jail free card” for their debts. In US, the plan to fix this is to gut Soc. Sec., Medicare, Medicad, etc to try to control debt after huge corporate tax cuts, and military increases. Infrastructure? Too late.