Which Foreign Countries Bought the Recklessly Ballooning US Debt: An Increasingly Crucial Question. Many Piled it up. Cleanest Dirty Shirt?

Foreign investors had a big appetite all year for Treasury securities. But China lost interest, Japan struggled with the yen.
The question on our worry-list is how long foreign investors will continue to support the recklessly ballooning US Treasury debt, that has soared to $35.8 trillion, from $35.0 trillion on July 27. If demand slacks off, yields will have to rise to create more demand, and that could get expensive.
Foreign investors play a big part in this demand, but proportionately not as big as years ago. The importance of China and Japan has dwindled, while the Euro Area, big financial centers, and other countries, including Canada, Taiwan, and India, have piled up Treasury securities and have become large holders.
So far, knock on wood, there has been solid demand from foreigners: They piled up Treasury securities at an accelerated pace since late 2022 as the Fed’s rate hikes and higher long-term yields made US Treasury debt more attractive than a lot of sovereign debt that yields less than US debt.
For example, Italy’s 10-year yield is at 3.36% currently, versus 4.08% for the US 10-year yield, which has risen since the rate cuts. France’s 10-year yield is at 2.90%, Germany’s is at 2.19%, Japan’s is at 0.97%, which is far below Japan’s inflation rate (core CPI increased by 2.4%). And they all have their ballooning-debt problems, none more than Japan.
So for investors, these foreign yields are crummy deals compared to the US 10-year yield of 4.08%, and so there is demand. Cleanest dirty shirt.
Treasury debt held by all foreign entities jumped by 2.0% in August from July, and by 11.5% year-over-year (+$880 billion), to an all-time high of $8.50 trillion, according to Treasury Department data Thursday afternoon (red line in the chart below).
In summary, the biggest holders:
- Top six financial centers: $2.51 trillion, +3.6% month-over-month, +14.2% YoY (blue). They are: London, Belgium, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, and Ireland.
- Euro Area: $1.69 trillion, +2.3% MoM, +13.5% YoY (green). This includes three of the financial centers above (Belgium, Luxembourg, and Ireland).
- Japan: $1.13 trillion, +1.2% MoM, +1.2% YoY (gold).
- China and Hong Kong combined: $1.01 trillion, +0.3% MoM, +0.2% YoY (purple).
The chart also shows how the importance of Japan and China has dwindled over the past 12 years, from being by far the top two foreign creditors in 2012, to being far below the financial centers and the Euro Area in 2024
The share of foreign holdings had dropped from the peak of 34% in 2015 to a low of 22.2% by October 2023, as the US debt ballooned faster proportionately than foreigners increased their pile of it – they increased their pile but more slowly than the debt grew.
But since October 2023, foreigners increased their holdings at a faster pace than the debt ballooned, and the share of the debt that foreign investors are holding has risen, and in August reached 24.1%, the highest in two years.
The six largest financial centers: +3.6% MoM, +14.2% YoY, to a record $2.51 trillion. Their holdings more than tripled since 2012!
These countries specialize in handling the financial holdings of global companies, individuals, and governments. Ireland is a favorite for US mega-corporations to store their profits. So some of the holdings at these financial centers are actually held for US entities, and not foreign investors.
- UK (“City of London” financial center): +2.1% MoM, +18.5% YoY, to $744 billion
- Luxembourg: +0.5% MoM, + 9.9% YoY, to $402 billion
- Cayman Islands: +11.0% MoM, +35.5% YoY to $420 billion
- Ireland: +2.9% MoM, +9.5% YoY, to $322 billion
- Belgium (home of Euroclear): +2.9% MoM, +2.6% YoY, to $325 billion
- Switzerland: +3.8% MoM, +4.5% YoY to $296 billion.
Euro Area v. China + Hong Kong. China and Hong Kong combined have reduced their holdings from $1.45 trillion in 2015 to $1.01 trillion in August (blue). Over the past five months, their holdings have inched up. Year-over-year, their holdings were essentially unchanged.
The countries of the Euro Area have more than tripled their holdings in 12 years, from $534 billion in 2012 to a record $1.69 trillion August (red).
The Euro Area’s holdings surged by 2.3% MoM and by 13.5% YoY (or by $200 billion YoY)!
There have been reports that China has shifted some of its USD holdings from Treasury securities to US Agency securities due to their slightly higher yields. US Agency debt is not included here.
Japan’s holdings: +1.2% MoM, +1.2% YoY, to $1.13 trillion.
Authorities have been struggling to contain the plunge of the yen. It currently trades at around 150 yen to the USD. Since early 2022, the yen has lost roughly 30% of its value against the USD because the Bank of Japan has decided that it would do the absolute minimum as late as possible to tighten monetary policy.
The BoJ has hiked policy rates twice, two tiny baby steps, from -0.1% to 0.25% currently. And over the past few months, it started slow-motion QT. To prevent the yen from collapsing further, the Ministry of Finance intervened in the foreign exchange markets multiple times, selling large amounts of USD holdings to buy yen with it.
Despite big gyrations in its Treasury holdings, in August, they were where they’d been in mid-2013.
United Kingdom: +2.1% MoM, +18.5% YoY, to $744 billion. The City of London is one of the top financial centers in the world, and so a portion of those securities could be held for US clients. The UK is also included in the Top Six Financial Centers above.
Canada: -3.3% MoM, +23.8% YoY to $365 billion. Since March 2021, holdings have more than tripled. Over the past 12 years, holdings have multiplied by a factor of 7!
Taiwan: +3.4% MoM, +18.0% YoY, to $284 billion:
India: +3.0% MoM, +5.8% YoY, to $246 billion. Its holdings have multiplied by a factor of 6 since 2012:
Brazil: +1.8% MoM, +4.5% YoY, to $233 billion. Between 2018 and 2021, Brazil cut its holdings by about one-third, undoing the entire spike of its holdings in 2018. Since January 2023, its holdings have zigzagged higher.
A few questions Wolf:
1. Is the buying you portray all done by central banks, or is it more individual entity oriented.
2. How does duration purchased vary from country (zone) to country?
3. Is it safe to assume nearly all purchases are held to maturity? (Or is there shorter term trading of US Treasury securities within some countries?)
4. Can you generalize about who picked up the slack as % share of US Treasuries held by foreigners declined from over 28% to about 24% over the last dozen years?
Clearly, and contrary to surmise to the contrary, the US dollar is “not dead yet” (apologies to Monty Python).
Thanks.
1. No. Look where the buying now takes place: financial centers, Eurozone, Canada, etc. These central banks are not buying ANY Treasury securities.
2. You can look that up yourself. There are only about 150 countries that buy Treasuries. You can look up holdings of T-bills and holdings of notes and bonds, by country.
3. No, risky to assume. If you assume that, you may vanish in a pitfall.
4. US investors, obviously. You will see, if your read this, data through Q2:
https://wolfstreet.com/2024/09/24/who-holds-all-these-us-treasury-securities-update-on-the-investors-in-the-recklessly-ballooning-us-national-debt-in-q2/
This excellent article touches upon what is arguably the most important financial issue of our generation. How is this madness of nonstop fiscal deficits, artificial suppression of interest rates, huge asset bubbles, continuing flood of Treasury issuances,
and massive QE interventions going to end? Don’t be lulled by recent QT. We may find out sooner than we think. And I fear the answer may be very ugly: “Emergency” pivot to QE, resurgent inflation, reduced demand for Treasury debt, capital controls, and outlawing of private ownership of gold and bitcoin. I fear for my children and grandchildren.
I agree it is a major issue which is not getting any serious attention from the main media….
How can this money printing just go on and on?
Kinda interesting blurb at S&P a few months ago, which gives background as to what motivates foreign buyers to look at Uncle Sam’s dirty shirt:
“But a report in April (commissioned by the French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and overseen by Christian Noyer, the French economist who served as Governor of the Bank of France) suggested these savings are “poorly allocated” and that the continent exports its savings by buying foreign debt securities. Additionally, the report argued that lack of depth in European capital markets is becoming “increasingly untenable” and warned that the monetary union can “no longer defer [this] deepening … if it wants to close the widening economic gap” with the U.S.
The Noyer report estimates that 20% of European savings are invested in non-European debt–representing the doubling of such holdings since 2012.
. In fact, Europe has become the biggest foreign holder of U.S. Treasuries securities–having surpassed China and collectively holding roughly 19% of outstanding U.S. government debt securities. Admittedly, China using custodian services located in the euro area to recycle parts of its foreign-exchange reserves in U.S. assets somewhat blurs the line of real treasury holdings.“
From:
CreditWeek: What Does The U.S.-Eurozone Interest Rate Differential Mean For Currencies And Capital Flows?
It’s also interesting that a lot of foreigner buyer entities are also very engaged in FX trading, so maybe they need to have more chips for their casinos Luxembourg is a huge FX mkt for china….
India’s 10 year govt securities rate is 6.7% . They have not cut a single time in the last 18 months. Reason India is buying us$ treasury securities is India’s (140 billion breathing souls consuming ) Imports (crude oil +gold + advanced macheniries+ defence equipment)is always more than Exports (soft exports is the crowning glory. all other material exports are not so much) by a faxtor of 30-40 billion $ monthly defecit. RBI’s $ and other convertible currency stockpile is only 600 billion $ . If exports falter India has only less than a year’s worth of foreign exchange at any time. Rupee is weak at 84 to $. You can compare $:₹ from 2012-2024.
If you compare with china ,reminbi is stronger now than 1997 (Hongkong takeover). China ,Japan run monthly export trade surplus . Indian ₹ was 40 to $ in year 2000.Now 84. Japan due to zero interest rate policy got whacked from 105 to 150 by speculators. Reserve bank of india mentioned even yesterday we wont follow other central banks in reducing rates. Food inflation can topple elected Indian govts. India is not a ponzi economy like AU,NZ, Canada (housing bubble+ brown people import>education scam + dirt ) India is buying physical gold always but buying us$ securities is like hoarding IV fluids for emergency operation due to neccessity to feed the 1.4 billion souls and keep the economy running.Indian diaspora remitting $ to home is the 2nd largest $ earner next to software exports.
Well said!
… (140 billion breathing souls consuming ) …
I’m sure you meant 1.4 billion.
:-)
IBEF :: In FY24, Indians residing abroad sent an unprecedented US$ 107 billion in remittances to their families in India, surpassing the US$ 100 billion threshold for the second consecutive year. This net remittance amount nearly doubles the combined total of US$ 54 billion from foreign direct investments (FDI) and portfolio investments during the same period. T
On some level I suppose I should be be concerned with US debt levels but I honestly feel so disconnected to it being relevant in that whatever it grows to is fine as long as I get better yields, and if I don’t, it is what It is. Obviously could be a lot of explanations to this but simply notice how little concern or reaction I have to any of it. I know as percent of revenue applied to interest payments on debt clear is a problem but at the same time feel so distant.
Debt to GDP from several countries I looked at:
Worst offenders: China and Japan +
Lowest: Luxembourg, Mexico, New Zealand, Australia, Germany, Ireland +
Middle (over 100%): U S, Canada, France, Italy, Greece +
What puzzles me is why the yields on 10-yr. U S treasuries (the whole T curve) are higher than many other EU yields.
I am in Canada, all our savings and investments are in USD denominated ETFs and USD money market account. I expect US Dollar to soar about 15 – 20% within the next 18 months time frame. Everybody is so negative about prospects for USD, it is still the cleanest dirty shirt. Moreover, the USD Index has a low open interest in the futures market – a perfect setup to go higher, nobody pays any attention to it. FLOT is yielding 5.94% – it is a low risk ETF. UUP yields 6.19% and has a potential for decent cap gains.
Cayman Islands jumps out at me. +11.0% MoM, +35.5% YoY to $420 billion: big numbers, in the big leagues! What’s the story there? Offshore economy/finance?
I took a sizeable position in gold in 2005 and I did not sell much of it all the years. Sometimes it was hard to hold. Last week I started to sell some because I am planning to spend a lot the next 5 to 6 years and it’s up a lot this year.
I am also holding € and $, it’s just a need. I am living in Germany.
Longer term all currency holders will be punished, I think.