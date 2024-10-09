Bond Market Smells a Rat: On Eve of CPI Inflation Data, 10-Year Treasury Yield Jumps to 4.08%, +43 bps since Monster Rate Cut

Fed is seen as deprioritizing inflation fight, while a tsunami of supply heads for markets.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
At the auction today, on the eve of the release of the CPI inflation data that may “surprise” markets with a further acceleration of inflation, the US Treasury Department sold $39 billion in 10-year Treasury notes, maturing on August 15, 2034, at a yield of 4.066%, substantially higher than the yield at the last 10-year Treasury auction on September 11 of 3.648%.
There was plenty of demand at the auction, given the juicy yield – yield solves demand problems, that’s what yield is for – including from foreign investors. The total amount bid was $97.3 billion.
Indirect bidders, which include foreign bidders, bid $34.6 billion, and were awarded $30.2 billion, or 77.6% of the total, the second-highest share ever, behind February 2023.
Primary dealers, bidding for their own house accounts, were awarded 13.9%, or $5.4 billion. Direct bidders were awarded $3.3 billion. And the New York Fed (SOMA) got $535 million to replace maturing securities that were in excess of the $25-billion a month cap of the Fed’s Treasury QT roll-off.
In the market, the 10-year yield jumped to 4.08% at the moment, the highest since July 31, up by 43 basis points from the day before the monster rate hike (3.65%), and up by 10 basis points from Friday (blue = effective federal funds rate which the Fed targets with its headline policy rate):
Today and over the past few trading days, yields for maturities of 6 months and longer rose, while yields of short maturities are pricing in rate cuts in November and December.
And in another milestone of sorts, the two-year yield jumped back over 4% today, now at 4.03%, the highest since August 9.
Longer-term yields, especially 10-year and longer, are driven by inflation fears. No one wants to end up holding a 10-year Treasury security with a yield as purchased of 3.6% when the average inflation rate over the life of the security is 4%. That’s the demand-side of it.
Longer-term yields are also driven by supply, and there will be a tsunami of supply over the next few years as Congress and the White House – whoever will end up in it – are recklessly ballooning the deficit, and thereby the issuance of new debt to fund the ballooning deficit, including 10-year Treasury notes.
This surge of the longer-term yields continues the process whereby the yield curve un-inverts step by step, but in the opposite way of what was expected: with longer-term yields rising sharply – instead of falling slowly – thereby pushing up longer-term interest rates that matter for the economy, including mortgage rates.
At the same time, as rate-cut-mania got dialed back, shorter-term yields fall more slowly.
The chart below shows the “yield curve,” with Treasury yields across the maturity spectrum, from 1 month to 30 years, on three key dates:
- Gold: July 23, before the labor market data went into a tailspin.
- Blue: September 17, the day before the mega-rate cut.
- Red: today, October 9.
The 10-year yield is now just 17 bases points below where it had been on July 23, before the most recent rate-cut mania started, and the 30-year yield is just 14 basis points below July 23, a massive disappointment for those who had been counting on a flow of monster rate cuts to drive longer-term interest rates down further. So the opposite happened.
Mortgage rates had spiked on Friday and Monday by 36 basis points combined, to 6.62%, a huge move, but yesterday and today, they rested a little, and today ended at 6.61%, per the daily measure of Mortgage News Daily for the 30-year fixed rate mortgage.
The bond market is now smelling the inflation rat again. Suddenly, the perceived labor market weakness vanished, wages increased sharply, nonfarm job creation was revised up sharply, CPI inflation already accelerated, and tomorrow – that’s the worry – the next shoe might drop. And then there’s this tsunami of supply to worry about.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
“The bond market is now smelling the inflation rat again”
And his initials are JP.
“Dishonest” , Lolll, you got that one right
Judas Priest?
30yrs fixed mortgage rates to the rescue of the housing market…lol…poor RE agents will have a hard time now selling that narrative
30YRFM going above 8% in the not-too-distant future methinks…
Will the FED have egg on their face if they pause in November with all of their recent forward guidance of cuts. Are the bond vigilantes taking control of the longer end of the curve? If so any further easing on the short end will only make the economic pain worse as longer rates continue to increase. Do the FOMC members even want to admit this…in private at least?
UK yields also up on the USA effect, although others not so sure since we recently joined the 100% + of GDP debt group.
While I think the US is over-heating economically, not the worst disaster in the world after all, unfortunately the UK is perhaps entering stagflation due to idiocy of the new chancellor who has scared everybody with money away.
As ever though, watch Japan, as soon as Japan folds on funding US debt the others won’t be far behind.
Excellent article.
“The bond market is now smelling the inflation rat again.”
So is the options market.
I was just looking at TLT put prices today as I’m about ready to re-enter my namesake position. Puts at a $90 strike get more and more expensive as you go out in 2025 and 2026.
Seems like options traders are also betting on higher inflation and rates on duration.
4% is a juicy yield? Maybe in clown world where every politician is trying to act like Santa Claus but in the real world that’s well below inflation.
Gold is saying the same thing. Oil is noting that a huge part of the economy has already cratered, despite assurances from government statisticians that all is well.
It’s juicy for many foreign investors. 10-year yields:
Japan: 0.95%
Germany: 2.26%
Spain: 3.01%
France:3.03%
Italy: 3.56%
Neutral real interest rates cannot stay negative or even zero forever under “normal” economic conditions. 4% 10Y Treasury or roughly 2% real long term rates don’t seem unreasonable to me in a growing but stable economy. The days of ultra low rates (nominal or real) are over. That is the real rat that the bond market smells (no pun intended)
Tick tock tick tock… for a long time we’ve been waiting for the other other other other shoe to drop. It’s probably time. Ironically, I was excited in my 30s… in my 40s, I’m scared.
That being said, the data in the article reflects that the markets are losing faith in the government ever reigning in spending. Which is so hilarious.
Tomorrow will be interesting. I’m expecting a low CPI reading. That said, I expect a pretty big jump in the report after this one.
Or perhaps and upward revision will happen to the Aug and Sept numbers after the election.
Not a conspiracy theorist, but also would not be surprised
In my opinion, the bond market didn’t smell a rat – it smelled both a rotten corpse (the US dollar) and donkey dung (negative real rates of return due to inflation). The bond buyers are saying “if you want us to loan you money, you’re going to have to pay more. We’re done being suckers. The free meals are no more. Think you’re driving the bus, Jerome? Think again!”
Question: With China trying to stimulate their own economy now and increase their domestic consumption, is it possible this will end up reversing the deflation in goods? I know Wolf doesn’t cover China but I don’t really have any good sources to read up on it so maybe my question is dumb
FED said labor Market is cooling and proactive approach for further deterioration as reason for 50BP. They said both risks are balanced now and shown bias towards labor market deterioration.
Off-course they wont accept any haste or mistake on their part. Labor Sept data and revisions for earlier months have clearly shown they are wrong again. Even after new labor report, Collins, Kugler Goosbee and few others are signalling more cuts are coming.
In name of credibility, will FED will go ahead with 25BP rate cut in Nov?
I think they will.
What they SHOULD do is different than What they will do. ITs only few weeks away.
If the US long term bond rate exceeds the US GDP growth rate,
which it does,
there is no way way the US government can grow its way out of the debt problem.
Higher US inflation, here we come.
The logic is not correct because the base is different. 4% of the debt (a level) is a different amount than 4% of the entire US economy (GDP = a flow = roughly GNI = Gross National Income, which is generated all the time).
So what you have to figure is how much more tax receipts 4% GDP growth will generated to pay the additional interest. We cover that actually here:
https://wolfstreet.com/2024/08/29/spiking-interest-payments-on-the-ballooning-us-government-debt-v-tax-receipts-gdp-and-inflation-q2-update/