Who Holds all these US Treasury Securities? Update on the Investors in the Ballooning US National Debt in Q2

As the Fed is unloading them, others are loading up.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The US national debt has ballooned so fast to $35.3 trillion – by $12.0 trillion since January 2020 – that it’s mindboggling, especially in a growing economy. And every single one of the Treasury securities that form this colossal debt was bought and is held by some investor, and we’re going to look at those entities that hold this Treasury debt.
Who holds this $35.3 trillion in Treasury debt?
US Government funds: $7.11 trillion. This “debt held internally” are Treasury securities held by various US government pension funds and by the Social Security Trust Fund (here’s the SS Trust Fund holdings, income, and outgo). These Treasury securities are not traded in the market, but the government funds purchase them directly from the Treasury Department, and at maturity are redeemed at face value. They don’t involve Wall Street fees and profits, and they’re not subject to the whims of the markets.
The remaining $28.2 trillion in Treasury securities are “held by the public.” At the end of Q2, the time frame we’re going to look at now, $27.6 trillion were held by the public. A small portion of these Treasuries “held by the public” cannot be traded, such as the popular inflation-protected I bonds, and some other bond issues.
The rest – $27.05 trillion – were Treasury bills, notes, and bonds, TIPS (Treasury Inflation Protected Securities), and FRNs (Floating Rate Notes) that were traded and were therefore “marketable.” They’re by far the largest class of US fixed income securities, far ahead of corporate bonds ($11 trillion).
Who holds the $27.05 trillion in “marketable” Treasury securities?
The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) just released its Quarterly Fixed Income Report for Q2, which spells out, among other things, who held these $27.05 trillion of marketable Treasury securities at the end of Q2:
Foreign holders: 33.5% of marketable securities. This includes private sector holdings and official holdings, such as by central banks.
Overall foreign holdings have continued to rise from record to record. The big financial centers, European countries, Canada, India, and other countries have increased their holdings to new records. China, Brazil, and some other countries have reduced their holdings for years (we discussed the details of those foreign holders here).
The US entities that hold the remaining 66.5%.
US mutual funds: 17.7% of marketable Treasury securities (about $4.8 trillion), such as bond mutual funds and money market mutual funds. They decreased their share from Q1 (18.0%).
Federal Reserve: 16.1% of marketable Treasury securities. Under its QT program, the Fed has already shed $1.38 trillion of Treasury securities since the peak in June 2022 and as of early September has brought its holdings down to $4.4 trillion (our latest update on the Fed’s balance sheet).
US Individuals: 11.1% of marketable Treasury securities (about $3.0 trillion). These are investors who hold them in their accounts in the US. They increased their holdings since Q1 (from a share of 9.8% or about $2.7 trillion).
Banks: 8.1% of marketable Treasury securities outstanding (about $2.2 trillion), roughly unchanged since Q1.
State and local governments: 6.2% of marketable Treasury securities (about $1.7 trillion), a slight decrease in share since Q1 (6.3%).
Pension funds: 3.7% of marketable Treasury securities (about $1.0 trillion), a decrease of their holdings since Q1 (4.3% and $1.7 trillion).
Insurance companies: 2.2% of marketable Treasury securities (about $600 billion), an increase of their holdings since Q1 (1.9%), reflecting Warren Buffett’s conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway, which includes GEICO, which has loaded up on T-bills over the past two years through Q2.
Other: 1.4% of marketable Treasury securities (about $400 billion).
The burden of the US debt: These interest-bearing assets held by investors are costly liabilities for the government. Here’s our discussion on the burden of the national debt and what portion of the tax receipts are eaten up by interest payments and how that evolved over the decades: Spiking Interest Payments on the Ballooning US Government Debt v. Tax Receipts, GDP, and Inflation
Something Intelligent
;)
Bueller? Bueller? Depth Charge?
Here it is in full view, the largest economic empire in the world. Image the calamity if long term paper runs into a bear market. Where will the growth come from?
That would be fun to see. Seems like it never arrives though.
How can anyone look at that graph and not be sick to their stomach?
Keep in mind the x-axis is not at zero.
X-axis is “year”. Do you mean the y-axis?
U.S is reaping the benefits of having the global reserve currency to the maximum extent. If the dollar was not a reserve currency, with this infinite debt frenzy, the inflation would be 3 digits like Argentina.
“The US national debt has ballooned so fast to $35.3 trillion . . .”
How many minutes ago was this article written? Went to US Debt Clock to verify and the US national debt is already over $35.4 trillion!
The US Debt Clock is a bullshit algo for entertainment only. Securities don’t work that way. They’re issued via auction on specific dates on a schedule that is published (those are the dates when new debt is added), and they’re redeemed on the maturity date (those are the dates when the old debt comes off). The actual impact happens on the settlement dates. The bullshit US Debt Clock algo presumes that new debt is issued every second of every day 24/7. If you take the US Debt Clock seriously, you’re an ignorant idiot. If you look at it just for fun, knowing it’s bullshit, fine.
The good old greenback….the currency every loves to hate.
As long as there are suckers out there who will lend to UST at low rates, US Govt will continue to do ok.
Look at 10 year yields. Even after years of high inflation and seeing how banks suffering paper losses, long term auctions are doing fine. 3.6% rate for 10 year is a joke. Good luck to those folks. They sure going lose their purchasing power to inflation over 10 year.
I can understand countries like India buying it. It helps them with earning good income in USD while maintaining the Forex reserves. Helps maintain currency stability.
I wish FED had continued the same QT pace till 2024 end. Or at least until the ON RRP levels come to zero level.
Interesting to note that Warren Buffet has loaded up on high interest short term T bills which can be treated as cash. No 10 year low interest paper.
“the Fed has already shed $1.38 trillion of Treasury securities since the peak in June 2022 and as of early September has brought its holdings down to $4.4 trillion”. I thought the balance sheet is roughly at $7.1T?
Well, there is also $2.3T MBS holdings.
Foreign central banks hold treasuries often because of mercantile policies, i.e. they want to keep exporting to the US without balancing trade and whose populations seek to save excessively but can’t do so domestically. Its very hard to feel sympathy if this strategy blows up in their face as the natural consequence is to hollow out US manufacturing and put the US on whats tantamount to an eternal credit card monthly bill without ever being able to pay off the balance.
In reality the US administration should never borrow internationally as its essentially the administration borrowing goods from abroad to distribute, against principally lower skilled Americans who can work and want jobs. Makes the administration look good of course. The UK does so as well. Don’t vote for a government that seeks to borrow but of course everybody does.
Very Keysian of you Wolf!
The size of the U. S. Treasury market is one of the limits to world trade. Ships aren’t loaded without a guarantee of payment. Treasuries used as collateral are a large part of that process. Might be one of the reasons yield curves invert before recessions.
One of my favourite quotes of all time: in 1971, US Treasury Secretary John Connally famously remarked how the US dollar was “our currency, but your problem.”
The US government needs low rates and high inflation. We will get there – via yield curve control and improved inflation obfuscation. IMHO.
We are already there.
“How did you go bankrupt?”
Two ways. Gradually, then suddenly.”
― Ernest Hemingway, The Sun Also Rises