Stock-Market Margin Debt, after Plunging in Q4, Has Not Bounced Back Despite S&P 500 Historic Surge

Leery investors?
During the ugliest October in the stock market that anyone could remember, a nasty November, and a brutal pre-Christmas December, margin debt plunged by $94 billion, the deepest three-month plunge since Q4 2008, after Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy. That’s how it usually happens, whether out of fear or forced selling via margin calls: When the stock market plunges, margin debt plunges with it, either resulting from the stock market plunge or adding force to the stock market plunge. But since December 24, stocks, junk bonds, leveraged loans, long-dated government and corporate bonds, and many other assets have skyrocketed. So, has margin debt surged with it?
Nope. In March, margin debt ticked down $7.2 billion from February, to $574 billion, according to FINRA, the non-governmental organization that regulates member brokerage firms and exchange markets. This follows two upticks in January and February. Margin debt is down $71 billion, or 11%, from March 2018, and down 14% from the peak of $669 billion in May 2018. But the moves of the three months combined are small compared to the prior plunges:
With a long-term chart like this, the dollar amounts are less relevant since the purchasing power of the dollar has dropped over the period. What is important are the movements, and how they relate to stock market events (indicated in white).
Over the longer term, there is a tight relationship between stock market surges and sell-offs and margin debt. Stock-market moves and margin debt feed off each other on the way up and on the way down, and there can be a lag between the two, with one coming before the other. Margin debt is not a predictor of the direction of the stock market, though high margin debt levels indicate that when stocks do fall, they tend to fall sharply.
There are many forms of stock market leverage, but “margin debt” – the amount individuals and institutions borrow from their brokers against their portfolios – is the only form that is actually reported on a monthly basis.
Other forms of stock market leverage include “securities-based loans” (SBL) that brokers extend to their clients (some brokers report the balances in their annual reports but they don’t have to), loans at the institutional level such as with hedge funds, loans by companies to their executives to buy the company’s shares, etc. So overall stock market leverage is far larger than margin debt, but no one really knows how large.
But reported margin debt gives us a feel for which direction overall stock-market leverage is going. The chart below shows just how steep the year-over-year plunges have been, the steepest since the Financial Crisis:
Stock market leverage is an accelerator when stocks go up as investors borrow money to buy stocks. And it’s an accelerator on the way down when margin calls and the fear of margin calls turn investors into forced or motivated sellers.
Despite the wind-down of margin debt in Q4, stock market leverage remains high – at about the same level as on the way up in March 2017. And for now, even as the S&P 500 is closing in on its September 2018 high, investors – perhaps still leery – have not jumped with both feet back into leveraging up their stock portfolios to the max.
Here is another good way of charting the margin debt – as resulting credit balance vs. sp500, that is from mid March…
https://www.advisorperspectives.com/images/content_image/data/d1/d11aa5a235d17cc42c11106dcd27a02e.png
…it speaks for itself I think.
Bankers,
That is an ugly chart. It speaks of a debt bomb explosion of massive proportions. And it shows just how much of the stock market recovery since 2010 has been fueled by debt from the Fed bubble
Cool graph! Thanks for sharing.
It is, and thanks for thanking. It is more a coincident indicator, in that margin debt moves in tandem with market price….but it also supports the price to an unknown degree and adds a lot to volatility in a negative direction – when the stock market goes down leverage dissapears which is self reinforcinh , so that is what helps markets to crash. When the market is going up it just seems “reasonable” to fill in the prices with that leverage which gently supports the trend also , but when it goes down the tendency is more each for themselves and a rush to exit. It does seem to peak a bit before the crashes, but you can only see the proper peak a while later so I don’t think it serves as a clear indicator. It would be interesting to know how much it adds to market cap, but I think all the prices and sentiment are so interwoven in finance that you cannot extricate just one and say that is what it represents. Either way, that debt is so historically high on the SP500 it should at least remind people of the word “contagion”.
Not sure you’d see the margin debt on a chart of market cap instead of the index.
I am aware of that , but markets don’t work quite like that either, with margin debt you are looking at the faster margins tailored to a fast traded market, but the whole financial system, including sp500, can be looked on as one big margin of derivatives, and I would say you as well as myself or anyone else don’t know fully how they interact. How much leverage outside of SP does that 300bn also hold for example, or in terms of market sentiment – we have to guess I think.
Wolf – I love your blog and have started reading it regularly. Sorry if you’ve covered this previously, but what sort of asset allocation do you take in this sort of market ?
I very recently (2 weeks ago) have gone about 75% into a basket of bond funds and only really keep hold of European and emerging market equities. I watch all of the important economic measures and hope over the next 1.5-2 years there is a moment of peak pessimism whereby I can buy back in. I don’t understand this market anymore and by pretty much most metrics it is highly overvalued . What do you think ?
Financial advisors charge an arm and a leg to give you answers on this type of question, and you want me to do it for free? Sheesh :-]
It’s the Fed’s job the make the stock market to always go up. Haven’t you heard?
So many “indicators” pointing to a severe stock market correction and recession to follow.
But these true blue indicators have been wrong for the last five years….
Cuz the Fed keeps this bubble going by continuing to inflate it. Already people forget the last time the Fed tried to undo QE in 2015 and we got a minor stock market blip which caused the Fed to reverse course.
Much the same is happening again, with the Fed in “patient” mode, except now inflationary pressures are looming.
The Fed is caught between a rock and a hard place. Keep rates low and the debt bomb bubble gets ever bigger, and inflation sooner or later rises, or raise rates and pop the bubble and watch things crash.
I predict the Fed will not raise rates any more, the bubble will keep growing, and something else will eventually trigger a huge debt bomb explosion. Something always does. The world geopolitical situation is more unstable than it’s ever been since a foreign policy amateur newbie American president almost set off a nuclear war with the Soviet Union in 1962
The only question left is whether the debt bomb goes off before or after the 2020 elections. This will have major ramifications as to what gets done afterwards.
The internals are strong, esp the A/D line, people are buying this market. The nature of the price action suggests not speculation but monetary underbidding. This is not a bull market, it lacks any of the characteristics. Money flows into this market, regardless. The sellers sometimes pushback, but the mentality of the seller is to get the best price, if you inclined to sell in this market you wait. The source of this money is heavy handed stimulus in China, in part in order to get a trade deal, and in part to step in and capture global market share for exports while the EU and Japan have a slowdown. China doesn’t care about excess inventory or even price. Re Money flows, Doug Noland wrote a nice piece on The Perils of Stop and Go, once China gets a trade deal, or not, they will pullback stimulus (probably) and the money flow will slow, and sellers will hit the bid. The Swiss figure in this they outsource manufacturing to China, print money to depreciate their own currency, and buy NYSE stocks for the SNB.
What doesn’t kill makes you stronger?
It’s good to shed off leveraged speculators and margin callees once in a while.