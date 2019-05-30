OK, I Get it, Markets Have Gone Nuts: Junk-Bonds Are in Party Mood, Treasuries Clamor for Doom & Rate Cuts

One of them is wrong. Watch out for it to snap in an ugly manner.
When the economy goes into a downturn, even a plain-vanilla recession or near-recession and not a crisis, junk bonds behave badly. This is because over-indebted companies with iffy cash flows – those are the ones that are junk rated – begin to buckle.
In a downturn, they have no wiggle room; some default on their debts and file for bankruptcy, stockholders get shafted, and bondholders take big losses. Everyone knows the drill. Fear of this happening spreads throughout the junk-bond market. Junk-bond prices fall and yields surge.
Borrowing costs for some riskier companies will shoot through the roof, which will cause them to be unable to borrow new money to pay off existing creditors, and they’ll default too. And these waves of defaults will scare the market further. Investors want to be paid ever larger premiums over Treasuries securities – which are considered free from credit risk. And the difference in yield between junk bonds and Treasuries – the yield “spread” – widens brutally.
Typically, in this scenario, Treasury yields fall, as Treasury securities become more sought-after as haven, thus driving up Treasury prices. These moves are typically backed by the expectations the Fed would cut rates, if it isn’t already cutting rates.
In this downturn scenario, junk bond yields are surging while Treasury yields are falling, and the spread between the two is blowing out.
For example, take the spread between the average yield at the riskiest end of the junk-bond market, CCC-rated and below (as tracked by the ICE BofAML US High Yield CCC or Below Effective Yield index), and the equivalent Treasury yield:
- Before and into the 2001 recession, this spread doubled from around 12 percentage points to 24 percentage points.
- During the Financial Crisis, this spread more than quintupled from 7 percentage points in mid-2007 to 37 percentage points at the end of 2008, as junk bonds essentially collapsed.
- During the oil bust, from July 2014 to February 2016 – the US economy got uncomfortably close to a recession in late 2015 and early 2016 – this spread tripled from 7 percentage points to over 20 percentage points.
And in today’s scenario?
Since December 24, the 10-year Treasury yield has dropped 50 basis points (half a percentage point) and the yield curved sagged in the middle and partially inverted. In many people’s minds, this is screaming “recession” in every direction. Inverted-yield-curve-and-recession talk is now everywhere.
Wall Street pundits have been clamoring vociferously for a series of rate cuts. And they have propagated the theory that the Fed has performed a “U-Turn,” in response to the US economy heading into a recession.
And junk bond yields? CCC-and-below-rated yields should have soared in this economic-slowdown scenario, they should have doubled, at a minimum, given how much of a beating investors could expect to take during the wave of defaults associated with a downturn, and how much in yield investors would demand in return for taking that beating.
But the opposite happened. The average yield of CCC-and-below-rated bonds fell from 13.7% on December 26 to 11.2% now.
And the spread between the average CCC-and-below-rated junk bond yield and Treasury yields narrowed by two percentage points, from 11.1 percentage points on December 24 to 9.1 percentage points now.
There is no fear of an impending recession in the junk bond market. The market is sanguine. It’s leisurely sorting through company-specific risks. But the overall market has calmed down a lot from December 24. This chart shows the spread between CCC-and-below-rated bonds and Treasuries:
So now, the Treasury market with its inverted yield curve and declining yields on the long end is clamoring for rate cuts, and it’s acting as if a recession were imminent or has already started. But the junk bond market is acting as if it were a big boom party, and risks are just minor company-specific issues, rather than overall economic issues.
But they cannot both be right. So what gives?
It could be that the junk bond market ignores the problems in the economy – that it is completely oblivious to the impending downturn and the corporate default wave that this would entail.
Or it could be that the Treasury market has gone nuts – that all this clamoring for rate cuts and these proclamations of the Fed’s mythical “U-Turn” (cutting rates and re-starting QE) has polluted investors’ minds.
Or it could be that international investors are spooked by developments in China or Europe or whatever, and that they’re massively seeking US Treasuries has haven from turbulence outside the US.
Or it could be whatever.
“Why” markets are doing what they’re doing – “Dow dropped 300 points because…” – is just speculation. We rarely know with certainty “why” markets move in certain ways. And that uncertainty – market participants disagreeing over the direction – is what makes a market with buyers and sellers.
But if bond markets are seen as a predictor of the next downturn, then either the junk bond market or the Treasury market is wrong.
If the junk bond market is wrong, it would be set up for a painful reckoning.
But if the Treasury market – and the Treasury yield curve – is wrong, there could be an ugly snap-back in longer-term Treasury yields, and related interest rates, such as mortgage rates.
This sort of snap-back in Treasury yields happened in July-December 2016: as recession fears faded, the 10-year yield jumped by over 1 percentage point, from 1.37% to 2.6% — nearly doubling in less than six months.
So we can take our pick. But they can’t both be right.
The USD stays uncannily strong – exorbitant privilege, despite the shenanigans in the White House. I think trade bans and tariffs are not good for most everyone. Anyway, I think we’ll just have to ride this wild show and see what happens. By the way, I went to Walmart yesterday and it still looked fine.
We live in an age of uncanny, buttressed by magical thinking. Republicans think we can magically return to the 1950s. Democrats think we can magically return to the 1990s. People of all political stripes who aught to know better are yearning for a “leader” to take them somewhere we are not. Facing the problems of today just overwhelms citizens from the smallest town to the biggest city. Which is why our popular culture is obsessed with apocalyptic visions and superheros. It’s a spooky irrational age. Our economies simply mirror that reality.
Like Doc Holliday’s infamous poker game, no matter how rigged, the USD is the only game in town. Who holds Chinese Yuan? No one that doesn’t have to. You can’t buy anything of lasting value with it. No buildings, land, businesses or assets of any kind in China can be bought with it. It’s basically worthless. Everyone in the Emerging Markets has borrowed in USD. Oil, gold and all the other commodities are in USD.
Now with the trade war, there’s a flight to safety and that lies all in USD. So EM’s will now have to put up much more of their own currencies to pay back their USD borrowings . China sold off their US Treasuries mostly so now they’ll run short. It’s creating a big sucking noise as a lack of USD liquidity spirals ever faster.
The Fed is reducing liquidity which is probably a big factor in the shortage of USD supply and I wonder if this isn’t also a helpful hand to putting the squeeze on China. They can put all the currency controls on they like but it won’t increase their USD reserves that they need an ongoing balance of for trade.
So we see low commodity prices also as a result because the dollar is strong. Nice for the USA. I’m not sure where it will end up but I doubt China will come out a winner in this.
Junk bonds are tied more closely to overall market risk premium and S&P is up 13.5% since 12/26. Many HY traders don’t even hedge out interest rate risk.
Is there risk in retail real estate debt? One of the causes of the S&L crisis of the late 80’s early 90’s was overbuilding commercial (office buildings) real estate. Small banks were bankrupted. The Federal government took over their assets. A mild recession occurred. Some office space in the outer DC suburbs was vacant for years.
Well I don’t F’ing get it………..it’s like a popularity contest in high school.
What we have are not markets.
Market are people. Don’t reify them. They are a group of actors, like an army or a comedy troop or a football team. The number of actors is determined by who is rich enough, or has access to enough credit, to participate. These people have hopes, fears, and agendas, biases and blind spots. A market can be no more perfect than any other human institution. Some function better than others, just as some governments or sports teams or medical staffs are better or worse at doing their jobs. Don’s expect any more from markets than you do from people.
Yes but like high school, popularity fades as aesthetics change. The aesthetics of the market will change as well. Beauty and youth are never permanent. Eventually the punch bowl gets taken away. A lot of people with a lot of paper wealth these days are going to be unpleasantly surprised.
Mr. J. Powell’s comments on the “BBB bond cliff”. The US Banks exposure to CLOs, not as bad as you might think. CLOs the new CDS? If Europe or Asia cracks we’ll see if and how much global markets are connected.
https://www.federalreserve.gov/newsevents/speech/powell20190520a.htm
“The market can be irrational longer than you can remain solvent.”
John M. Keynes
This is the story of the wolf, it has been said so many times that we are on the verge of a recession and somehow it has not happened yet. Now that it is imminent, markets (people) do not believe it.
Speaking of yield spreads, what if anything will make mortgage rates and the 10-year UST diverge from each other? The spread has been pretty much locked right around 1.75% for quite some time now.
But when you look at “agency” MBS with just a few months remaining, the spread from equivalent UST T-bills is pretty much non-existent, which means the market deems the majority USG shareholder position in Fannie and Freddie as a de-facto USG guarantee of the “agency” mortgage bonds.
Irrationality in markets can outlast the liquidity of the individual investor, and this is a prime example.
We all know that junk bonds should fall, and it is easy to prognosticate, but when it comes time to place that big short bet, it aint easy, since if irrationality gets even more irrational before pricing is correct, the individual investor gets their head handed to them.
I have long ago given up on applying rationality to markets, since if markets were truly rational, we would all be loaded.
Several months ago, when junk bonds were headed down, I had questioned Wolf and the gang here as to what should be done. I was told to sell, since people were saying “you aint seen nothing yet” as far as further declines, but rebalancing of my portfolio required me to buy. How can this be, I asked? I held my nose, and then my stomach, and hit the buy button, fully expecting to be the class dunce on the trade, and to my shock, the price rebounded. It made no sense, but I was reminded of that old Wall St. saying of “would you rather be right, or make money”.
So, I enjoy the intellect, and thoughtful analysis of the data on this site, but I don’t dare trade on this information since it is logical, but the market is not.
Happy trading.
I think that the junk bond holders are simply counting on the Fed central committee to bail them out again. They are counting on the Fed to lower interest rates to zero, do QE, buy up junk bonds, or whatever is necessary. Why wouldn’t the junk bond holders expect that? Does anyone really believe any large number of junk bond holders will be allowed to take a major hit? The only people taking any risk anymore are the bottom 70%.