I Just Hope the Fed Won’t See This: US Economy Has Blowout First Quarter

Bedraggled by bad weather, lower tax refunds, and the government shutdown, the US economy had caused a lot of handwringing in January and February, with lousy, conflicting, and noisy data in part due to the data blackout caused by the government shutdown. But the data released in March and April started catching up and clearing up, and many data points bounced back, including retail sales. And this morning, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the economy as measured by “real” (inflation-adjusted) GDP grew at an annualized rate of a blowout 3.2%.
This blew past the median estimate that the economists polled by Bloomberg had recently been ratcheting up to 2.3%.
Sure, weaknesses always lurk somewhere, and there are always plenty of things to pick on, and some of the items were volatile categories that move up and down from quarter to quarter and will likely reverse next quarter.
Plus, inventories rose, and rising inventories, which are considered an investment and add to GDP, are eventually followed by a decline in inventories when companies whittle them down again, and there is a price to pay for it. But these types of ups and downs always appear in the calculus. So here we go:
Some of the biggest drivers behind this growth in Q1 from Q4 2018:
- Federal government spending on defense: +4.0%
- State and local government spending: +3.9%
- Net Exports rose (exports minus imports): with exports +3.7% and imports -3.7%
- Residential investment fell less than in Q4 (-4.7%) than in Q1: -2.8%
These drivers were partially offset by:
- Federal government spending on nondefense: -5.9%
- Personal consumption expenditures, durable goods, such as cars and fridges: -5.3%
- Personal consumption expenditures, nondurable goods, such as food and clothing: +1.7% (down from +2.1%)
- Personal consumption expenditures, services, such as healthcare, rents, and finance charges: +2.0% (down from 2.4%).
- Nonresidential fixed investment: +2.7% (down from +5.4%)
Nominal GDP
Not adjusted for inflation, “nominal” GDP in Q1 grew by 5.1% from Q1 2018. It was the fourth quarter in a row of nominal year-over-year GDP growth of over 5%. In terms of “current” dollars, not adjusted for inflation, GDP amounted to an annualized $21.06 trillion – “annualized” meaning that if the economy continues on this track for the entire year, total GDP for the entire year would be $21.06 trillion.
This was the BEA’s “advance” estimate that is based on still very incomplete data. The BEA will release its “second” estimate for Q1 on May 30, which will be based on somewhat more complete data. It is likely that today’s surprise jump will be downwardly revised a tad, which is a fairly common feature with surprise data such as this. And this second estimate will be followed by a “third” estimate, by which time everyone will have moved on.
And the Fed, oh my...
The Fed has vowed in a veritable cacophony to be “patient” in January and February, given the turmoil in the markets in December and the soft patch in the economy in January and February. This cacophony has calmed down a lot since then, and was toned down substantially in the minutes of the March 19-20 FOMC meeting that already put the end-of-patient on the table (see my fancy-schmancy Fed Hawk-o-Meter). This GDP report blows away part of the concerns about the economy, at least for now.
One of the other things that the Fed keeps its eye on is inflation, the bane for consumers whose income is being devalued. This is still a wildcard, but all kinds of consumer-facing companies have been bragging about price increases in their current earnings reports, and that they’re sticking.
Inflation in March, as measured by CPI, already bounced off the February lows, and if the prayers of Corporate America are being answered, will continue to bounce higher, reducing the dip in CPI that started mid-2018 to just another “transitory” episode. And those trying to justify a rate cut in this scenario sound to some of us like their brains were rotted out by too many years of too cheap money.
And the dollar funding shortage, what about that?
The “shortage” never existed. That was a silly misnomer. Borrowing dollars just got a little more expensive last year for risky borrowers. That’s all. Now it’s cheap again.
In the US maybe, but for some other countries this adds up I think, e.g.
https://speculatorsanonymous.com/articles/china-banks-running-dry/
?
I guess some such countries will at some breaking point simply forbid domestic entities to pay foreign denominated debts at existing rates of exchange. Possibly in conjunction with an introduction of a New Currency X, set at 1-1 to the USD or something.
I certainly can’t see Xi or Erdogan or suchlike just knuckling under and accepting IMF loans with their attached conditions…
It’s rotted out, alright ;-) :-)
“Federal government spending on defense: +4.0%
State and local government spending: +3.9%”
So we are all socialists now. Good.
Not exactly. It’s like Nixon said: you’re all Keynesians now. Referring to federal spending, military Keynesians.
exactly what caught my eye also . And since much of the increase in governments contribution to GDP is borrowed money well what does that say about organic growth . Levered GDP growth the american way .
“One of the other things that the Fed keeps its eye on is inflation”
Wolf, as you have pointed out in this forum, the measurement of inflation is tricky. I would imagine that the economists at the Fed look at dozens of indicators and separate the ones that are cyclical from the ones that signal trends ahead.
Having said that, it seems to me that there’s a fair amount of voodoo calculus and fuzzy math in the equivalence process. Also, people in the 80s didn’t use as much credit as they use today; so the cost of financing that credit ought to be added to the cost of an item. As far as I know, it is not.
So the question is, how much faith do you have in the correctness of official inflation figures?
=>the cost of financing that credit ought to be added to the cost of an item. As far as I know, it is not.
Americans might not be spending their brains out if they knew how expensive all that cheap useless stuff really is. I could be wrong, depending on the condition of what remains of the little gray cells.
Debt is not a component of GDP calculations either. It’s like financial statements which include things like revenue and assets but not liabilities. One could argue with perfect honesty that an economy where debt in each sector is increasing faster than spending in each sector and where fixed assets are rotting away is actually shrinking, and not growing, contrary to the intentions of your official gaslighters. Its financial statements are dishonestly organized to hide the fact that the US economy is being liquidated like a Sears or a Toys ‘R’ Us, using similar techniques of debt overloading and financial extraction.
The bad stuff is always paraphrased the footnotes with maximum opacity, like any publicly-traded corporation.
Most people are unaware of it, but the biggest owner of golf courses in the world is the US military, costing no less than $600,000 per year each but priceless in terms of officer morale. Add up all the waste and it becomes easy to understand why your transportation infrastructure is reverting to gravel.
‘Death by a thousand cuts…’ The FED’s accepted 2 percent inflation rate (gag) and moderate (lol) interest rates might do a body good in the short term, but….. no matter what the math, the body counts (debt) will increase.
The “estimate” of the GDP number from the BEA, which is due for a revision on that “estimate”, with another revised version of the “estimated” revision, is like looking in the rear view mirror of a car.
When all the smoke and mirrors are removed and the BEA belatedly calls the start of an official recession, a full six months or more will have passed.
I predict that this “official” start date will be the mini-collapse suffered in December 2018. Therefore look for the official announcement sometime this mid-late Summer. Could be even later, as all the plates must be kept spinning until after the election season of 2020.
When there is not much debt or leverage it is like balancing a plank on a semi-circle, when there is a lot it is like balancing it on the tip of a pyramid where every small adjustment risks upsetting everything. Traditionally transactions were completed in real time to a fine point, with only a little debt to soften that reality. Now nearly all transactions are carried out in debt, but they are layered and together create a point that is very sharp relative to the combined size of the lever.
With every sphere of the world economy saturated with debt, the new rounds go to the borrower of the last resort: the governments.
All you frugal savers: don’t worry, the government will get into debt in your name.
Then they’ll come back with their new and improved taxes: “We (i.e. as a society) need to pay our debts”.
“We need to pay our debts”.
According to the latest estimate that would be:
$220,500,00 for every man, woman, and child in America.
I just sometimes look human.
The 99% are bankrupt. They just haven’t been notified yet by US corporations, operating overseas to avoid friendly fire.
The asymmetric class war was conducted in such a way that the adversary was totally unaware the war was completely lost while they were away on a perfectly lousy vacation paid for on credit. Mostly what you’re seeing now is just the mopping up operations.
A victory lap is called for, they backed off the rate hikes and GDP rebounded, and we avoided a recession. Not hard to see how to spin these numbers. Energy is the US largest export and DOD is the largest user. Is there a war going on somewhere we don’t know about?
=>Is there a war going on somewhere we don’t know about?
The US is presently conducting at least five undeclared forever wars, all very profitable, except for you, costing a quarter billion per day, not counting its ongoing war on middle-class Americans who were defeated in 1987. Your continuing financial support is very much appreciated.
The World Trade Organization (WTO) expects a slowdown in global economic growth.
To reduce from 3.2 percent in 2018 to 2.8 percent in 2020.
This year global trade to scale back to 3.7 percent from 3.9 percent in 2018.
Granted, these movements are small, however when considering these are global movements, the overall trend is undeniable.
Tougher times are coming.
Does the “old fashioned real” economy even matter any more? Brick and morter retail down, Boeing in trouble, auto sales and manufacturing down, Intel’s gloomy conference call yesterday, housing construction down, and Apples phone sales down. Or are we just like Wiley Coyote suspended in air over the edge of the cliff, waiting for reality (gravity) to catch up with us.
The global economy is growing; invest globally, spend locally.
