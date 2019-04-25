China, Other Emerging Asia Sink World Trade

World trade volume falls most since Financial Crisis.
World trade volume, which had been growing at a strong pace last year, peaking at 5.6% year-over-year growth in October, started turning down in November, and by February — according to the Merchandise World Trade Monitor, released today by CPB Netherlands Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis — it was down 3.4% from the peak in October and down 1.1% from February a year earlier.
The less volatile three-month moving average sank for the fourth month in a row, and is down 2.4% from the October peak and down about 1% from a year earlier. This kind of decline in world trade just hasn’t happened since the Global Financial Crisis:
The biggest culprits: Imports and exports by China and the emerging Asian economies of Hong Kong, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, Pakistan, and Singapore. China is by far the largest economy in this “Emerging Asia” and by far the largest importer and exporter.
Exports by this economically vast and rapidly growing region fell 8.3% in February from a year earlier, after having zigzagged lower for months, according to the World Trade Monitor. This data is volatile with large month-to-month ups-and-downs. The three-month moving average, which smoothens out some of that volatility, dropped 5.6% from a year ago:
Imports by China and the rest of Emerging Asia fell 3.6% in February, compared to a year earlier, according to the World Trade Monitor. The three-month moving average dropped 2.8% from a year ago and was back at the level of November 2017:
“Emerging Asia” is dominated by the giant economy of China. And these falling imports add to the signs of suddenly and sharply weakening demand in China. But part of the imports are materials and components that go into goods to be exported, and the decline in exports from the region says a thing or two about demand from outside the region.
US trade growth is split. And there is nothing unusual in the charts. The index for imports by the US, after hitting a record in December, dropped in January and inched down further in February. In terms of the three-month moving average, the index for imports in February was just a tad off its all-time high in January, and up 2.3% year-over-year.
But the US index for exports had peaked in June 2018 in terms of its three-month moving average, and as of February was 2% below that peak. This decline was only about half the decline in 2015 and 2016.
Eurozone trade is stagnating. Imports have been stagnating since about November 2017, with the three-month moving average going up and down within a tight range. In February, it was up just a tad from a year ago.
Eurozone exports peaked in January 2018, then dropped and have been stagnating in a tight range, with the three-month moving average down a tad year-over-year and is 1% below its peak of January 2018.
Japan trade is in a down-trend. The index for imports by Japan has dropped four months in a row. The three-month moving average is now a tad below where it was a year ago.
The index for exports by Japan peaked in January 2018 and has trended down since then, with the three-month moving average in February down 2.6% from that peak.
Latin America imports strong, exports surge. The index for imports into the region, after setting a new record in January, dipped in February. The three-month moving average of the imports index also set a record in January and dipped in February.
Exports have been rising solidly since April 2017 but then in August 2018 started spiking. The three-month moving average, after a record January, dipped in February, still the second highest value of the index. This spike through January is extraordinary since the Financial Crisis:
So what is going on here, with Asia trade dropping steeply, as exports from Latin America are spiking? One of the possibilities is that Latin America, particularly Mexico, is starting to pick up some of the trade the US had with China.
But Latin America’s trade strength is only a smallish factor in the global scenario. And at the global level, trade is skidding, despite strength in some corners, and possible shifting of trade from one region to another.
So each country and each economic region has its own dynamics. But of the four largest economic areas, US trade is the cleanest dirty shirt, so to speak with a mixed performance, while Eurozone trade is stagnating, Japan’s trade is in a down trend, and Emerging Asia’s trade is declining at a worrisome pace.
As China’s middle class begins to grow with the increasing standard of living wages increase and the nation is not as competitive as a manufacturing exporting behemoth. Even though they are still the world’s factory.
In addition new factories are much more reliant on machine labor and ironically the engineers necessary to run them are expensive to hire.
This is part of the reason why China has been expanding into Africa to secure strategic resources, but that’s a discussion for another day.
If you were running a company in China, and you heard the bellicose rhetoric for the last two years from Washington, what would you do? Configure for manufacturing for a domestic market, and find domestic sources of what you need to build it. If a future of shipping to America looked doubtful and full of tariffs, and if you felt your supply chain was vulnerable, then any good businessperson would simply adjust.
For a bunch of commies they turned out to be pretty good capitalists, complete with the usual awesome lethal externalities and gross inequality. Must be the built-in political repression. They certainly lack the vast overhead inherent in massive military imperialism, leaving plenty of room for their modern infrastructure (largely absent in the US), so important in contemporary economic dominance.
Perhaps communism and capitalism have more in common than corporatists are prepared to admit. It would explain why so many US corporations set up shop there, particularly the labor policies.
If you’ve ever seen the Great Wall it becomes clear why they were hired to do your railroads, what’s left of them.
US Firms setup shop there cause of interest rates earned with guaranteed higher growth rates… China exports deflation and imports inflation, deglobalisation and higher wages then elsewhere, no longer the cheapest cost in South Asia, is gonna make a turn around not happening anytime soon, they will eventually reach a systemic collapse, a depression…
They are willing to operate at a loss for US Dollars, as long as they can maintain a surplus, it’s not game over for the system but inflation will be high… When they eventually run out of US dollars, start defaulting on US Issued debt, then it’s game over. Global recession regardless of what is going on elsewhere
Excellent Article btw
If you hadn’t notice consumer goods demand in china now, it isn’t that pretty…and it isn’t getting better…
Another possibility is Trump’s trade war is having positive impact on the US. Wow.
All those people building cash
may soon have something affordable
to spend it on.
re: China
If those are the reported numbers, imagine what the real ones must be.
The real information could be pretty ugly. Other needs to look at other data to corroborate or discredit it.
President Xi Jinping is bound to want his subordinates to put the best face on it and to gaslight the audience for these data besides. People aren’t going to be nearly so unhappy with fake news as they are with bad news, so he’s highly motivated to lie. However . . .
The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth becomes the greatest enemy of the State.
As we know, it can be deeply destructive for a country when national institutions are so deeply and deliberately corrupted to protect the financial and political interests of the president, and this also applies to China.
Unamused – “Truth is treason in an empire of lies”.
The only thing perceived as reality in America today, is a bunch of fantasies designed to hide the truth.
The American public has been brainwashed by the main stream media’s endless repetition of baseless lies.
Any attempt to awaken them from their dreamworld, is met with the most vicious of emotional blow-backs. No counter argument, no facts, just pure irrational blustering, accompanied by emotional temper tantrums.
Empires decay away.
Each rotted away from within. Morally, socially, culturally, economically, simultaneously. Internal decay, not external attack will spell the end of empire. Falling into the graveyard, like those other great nation states in history.
History promises only this for certain, we will get exactly what we deserve.