Fed’s QE Unwind Reaches $535 Billion, Balance Sheet Drops to $3.94 Trillion, Old Autopilot Still Engaged

Then there’s the sinkhole of $1.5 trillion in MBS and $617 billion in Treasuries that mature in over 10 years.
In March, the Fed shed $34 billion in assets, according to the Fed’s balance sheet for the week ended April 3, released this afternoon. This reduced the assets on its balance sheet to $3,936 billion, the lowest since December 2013. Since the beginning of the “balance sheet normalization” process, the Fed has shed $535 billion. Since peak-balance sheet in January 2015, it has shed $581 billion:
Last month, the Fed outlined its new plan for its balance sheet. The autopilot of the balance sheet runoff will be tweaked starting in May. A totally new regime will start in October. There are all kinds of changes in this new plan, primarily, that the runoff of Treasury securities will stop at the end of the September, and that the Fed wants to entirely get rid of its mortgage-backed securities (MBS), including by selling them outright, to replace them with shorter-dated Treasury securities. This strategy will finally begin to address a massive maturity-sinkhole that the Fed has carved out for itself and slipped into ever deeper. More on that in a moment.
According to the Fed’s old plan, which is still in effect, the QE-unwind autopilot is set on shedding “up to” $30 billion in Treasuries and “up to” $20 billion in MBS a month for a total of “up to” $50 billion a month, depending on the amounts of bonds that mature that month.
Treasury Securities
The Fed doesn’t sell its Treasury securities outright but allows them to “roll off” without replacement when they mature. Treasuries mature at mid-month or at the end of the month.
On March 15, no Treasuries in the Fed’s portfolio matured. On March 31, three issues of Treasuries matured, totaling $22 billion. This was below the $30 billion “cap,” and the Fed allowed all $22 billion to roll off without replacement. This brought its Treasury holdings down to $2,153 billion, the lowest since November 2013:
Of those $2,153 billion in Treasury securities, $617 billion are bonds maturing in over 10 years! This amount has not moved at all since August last year, though over the same time period, the balance of total Treasury securities has dropped by $183 billion. In other words, the average maturity has risen further. And as we will see in a moment, this is a much bigger issue with MBS.
Mortgage-Backed Securities (MBS)
As part of QE, the Fed also acquired residential MBS that were issued and guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae. All holders of MBS receive pass-through principal payments as the underlying mortgages are paid down or are paid off, such as when mortgages are refinanced. The remaining principal is paid off at maturity.
These pass-through principal payments cause the balance of MBS in the Fed’s portfolio to decline in an unpredictable manner. To keep the balance steady after QE had ended, the New York Fed’s Open Market Operations continued purchasing MBS in the market.
In March, the balance of MBS fell by $15 billion to $1,593 billion, the lowest since March 2014. Since the beginning of the QE unwind, the Fed has shed $177 billion in MBS.
But of these $1,593 billion in MBS on the Fed’s balance sheet, $1,520 billion mature in over 10 years!
The chart below shows the total MBS balance (red line) and the balance of MBS maturing in over 10 years (blue line), which has been shrinking slowly in part because of the pass-through principal payments:
Under the new plan, the Fed will continue shedding MBS at the current maximum of $20 billion a month until they’re gone. But that might take a long time, given their long maturities and the slow pass-through principal payments. So the Fed said in its plan that it may sell MBS outright to speed up the process of getting rid of them.
After September, it will reinvest the principal payments from the MBS into Treasury securities, likely with much shorter maturities, such as Treasury bills, of which it has none currently. This should have the opposite effect on yields that its current procedure has, with some upward pressure on long-term yields and mortgage rates, and some downward pressure on short-term yields. This would steepen the yield curve a tad.
The Fed has not yet decided on what the maturity composition of its portfolio should be or how it will get there. This decision is yet to come, it said.
And there is another twist in its new plan: In relationship to GDP, the Fed’s balance sheet will continue to shrink until some magic unknown point is reached. Read… Fed’s New Balance Sheet Plan: Get Rid of MBS
Interesting to see the QE unwind still going despite the dovish fed talk.
In my view, as long as the Fed stays where it’s at it will push dollar strength and asset price vulnerability. Worldwide QE has dwarfed all other economic effects on the market. So my thoughts are to stay liquid and wait until the Fed eases a few times, perhaps to 1% yields with QT on hold … In other words, be patient and invest when the flood Gates of QE are open again. I have no doubts that the Fed will ease up in the next year or two, so that’s how I plan to play along.
That being said, I think we badly need an asset price correction … the dark downside of QE is much worse. I hope the Fed stays tight just like I hope to rent a decent apartment or maybe even own a condo some day. As the #1 market mover Powell said though, I gotta be patient.
Steepen the yield curve and sell off MBS is correct. More please.
Good job Wolf!!! I love your articles but just one comment on the amounts which are actually in the trillions. (ie $2.153 billion should be $2.153 trillion vs. $617 billion is correct) These amounts are so large it’s difficult to believe we printed this much money! What a bunch of fraudsters! Wind this nonsense down!
In my article, that little thing after the first digit is a comma not a dot. But when you wrote it here, you made dots out of my commas and thereby converted the number to trillions, and suddenly everything is off.
So if you read my version out loud, it sounds like two-thousand one-hundred and fifty-three billion. This equals two trillion one-hundred and fifty-three billion.
The reason I do this is to keep all numbers in billions, rather than having to switch from trillions to billions and back to trillions all the time. All my QE articles are that way.
Thirty year mortgage pools usually have an average life less than ten years, which is why they can be funded with shorter term money. If they are selling MBS with ten year maturities it is because the life of the pools is shrinking due to home sales, refinancing, or DEFAULT.
Silly question but if the Fed were to sell MBS who purchases them?
Investors around the world. These MBS are guaranteed directly or indirectly by the US government.
I Am not very sophisticated in my thinking of Qt , and perhaps have drawn wrong conclusions due to it. To me QT is the final destruction of the evidence of bailing out the financial fraud of a decade ago.It represents the loss of a basic elemental requirement of human economy which is the HONEST time value of money,often referred to as the natural interest rate.We get old our work output from the past needs to equal at least the present or we risk being wards of a state,without dignity.I see the hollowed out interior of the country every day and it reminds me of the description from the declaration,of independence of our substance being ate out.
The unwind can continue, because the massive balance sheet really has served no purpose for years, so shrink it until it actually matters again.
After all, it is utterly ridiculous to see EVERYONE equate that large balance sheet with instant flipping inflation.
The reality has been a big overshoot in asset prices that have almost nothing to do with inflation, and everything to do with demographics.
In short, without a real push for wage inflation, which could only happen if we shut down illegal immigration and only allowed skilled immigration for decades.
In short, all the old folks grew up in the boomer years, and think it is Nixon taking us off the gold standard.
Meh, just think about how it has been, and where is that massive inflation- you might ask your farmer friends, where costs keep marching up, and yet the product is stuck in the past for pricing.
And those sky high values are the grave of investors….
Unemployment claims at lowest level since 1969. Nixon was president the last time it was that low!
Weird how there is virtually no mention of this on any of the bear blogs out there. Wonder why…..
Just Some Random Guy,
“Wonder why…”?
Because it has been in the neighborhood between 200k and 240k since 2016, jumping up and down in that range, week after week after week after week after week… How long are you going to bore your readers with it? Reading the headline in the news is more than enough. No analysis required.
A recessionary environment approaches when these claims are above 350k. During the worst of the financial crisis, there were above 650k.
But since you’re into “bear blogs,” here is something you should read for your own edification:
https://wolfstreet.com/2019/04/03/this-is-not-a-rate-cut-economy/
US Presidents have next to nothing to do with employment levels.
But also very low job growth, so we’re at full employment just waiting for something to happen, good, bad, or otherwise.
I don’t think the Fed will even consider stopping until long-term interest rates go up. The bond market is signaling that there is plenty of liquidity, so the Fed is free to proceed.
If long-term interest rates rise sharply, and the stock market tanks again, then they will ease off.