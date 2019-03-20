Fed’s New Balance Sheet Plan: Get Rid of MBS

In relationship to GDP, the balance sheet will continue to shrink until some magic unknown point is reached.
The Fed has a new plan for what to do with its balance sheet and today announced several major components of it:
- Begin tapering the “runoff” of Treasury securities in May.
- End the runoff of Treasury securities on September 30.
- Continue shedding mortgage-backed securities (MBS) at the current maximum of $20 billion a month, essentially until their gone.
- After September, reinvest MBS principal payments into Treasury securities.
- Chair Jerome Powell said during the press conference that the balance sheet will by then be “a bit above $3.5 trillion.”
- The balance sheet will remain at this level even as the economy grows, thus slowly shrinking in relationship to GDP.
- The Fed may sell MBS outright to speed up the process of getting rid of them.
- No decision has been made on the delicate issue of the maturity composition of the balance sheet – which would require buying short-term bills for the first time in years to replace longer-term notes and bonds.
The stated balance-sheet doctrine now is that the Fed wants to have sufficient reserves (money that banks deposit at the Fed) to conduct monetary policy efficiently. The interest it pays the banks on those reserves is one of its major tools to manage short-term interest rates.
Treasury securities.
Currently the amount of Treasury securities allowed to roll off the balance sheet is capped at $30 billion a month. This cap will shrink to $15 billion a month in May.
Only Treasuries that mature in that month can roll off. The table below shows the bonds, notes, TIPS, and Floating Rate Notes (FRN) on the Fed’s balance sheet that are maturing through September. By reducing the cap from $30 billion to $15 billion, the Fed slows the runoff by a total of $48 billion. Instead of shedding $173 billion in Treasuries under the old plan, it will instead shed $125 billion:
Currently, the Fed holds $2.175 trillion in Treasury securities. By the end of September, this will be down to about $2.05 trillion.
But MBS will roll off or be sold until they’re gone.
The Fed will continue to allow MBS (and the small amount of Agency debt it still holds) to roll off at a rate of up to $20 billion a month.
Starting in October, it will still allow MBS to roll off at that rate. But it will reinvest up to $20 billion of principal payments it receives in Treasury securities. In other words, it will gradually replace its MBS with Treasuries, “consistent with the aim of holding primarily Treasury securities in the longer run.”
The maturities of these replacement Treasuries will go across the range, including bills (one year or less), of which it holds none currently.
And a kicker: It may sell some MBS outright: “Limited sales of agency MBS might be warranted in the longer run to reduce or eliminate residual holdings.”
In relationship to GDP, the balance sheet will continue to shrink.
Come end of September, the Fed will likely find that the level of reserves is still higher than “necessary to efficiently and effectively implement monetary policy.” So the plan is to reduce these reserves further, but gradually.
The reserves are liabilities. The other major liability on the balance sheet is currency in circulation (actual paper dollars stuffed into mattresses around the world). Currency in circulation is rising persistently, as a function of demand for dollars through the banking system.
Keeping total liabilities flat, even as one part of liabilities (currency in circulation) increases means that the other major part (reserves) will decrease further. That’s the intent of keeping the balance sheet flat: Slowly whittling down the amount of reserves.
Before the onset of QE, the Fed’s balance sheet rose as a function of currency in circulation and reserves. In relationship to GDP, the growing balance sheet stayed roughly in a range between 4.5% and 6% of GDP. During peak QE at the end of 2014, its assets reached around 25% of GDP, according to Powell at the press conference today; and he expects them to be down to 17% of GDP at the end of September.
As the size of the balance sheet remains flat after September, and as the economy grows, the balance sheet as percent of GDP will shrink further. That’s the plan. During the press conference Powell was asked when this slow shrinkage would go on. And he said, “The truth is, we don’t know.”
Once the reserves drop to this still unknown magic minimum “necessary for efficient and effective policy implementation” – so next year or in 10 years – the Fed will go back to growing its balance sheet in line with the economy, as it had done before the onset of QE.
During the Q&A at the press conference, Chair Powell’s clarified several hot-button issues concerning the balance sheet and monetary policy:
The balance sheet treatment is not related to monetary policy, he said. “We think of the interest-rate tool as the principle tool of monetary policy. And we think of ourselves as returning the balance sheet to a normal level over the course of the next six months. We’re not really thinking of those as two different tools of monetary policy.
He was asked about a “rate cut” by year end. And he said: “The data that we’re seeing are not currently sending a signal which suggests moving in either direction, which is really why we’re being patient. We feel our policy rate is in the range of neutral, the economy is growing at about trend, inflation is close to target, unemployment is under 4%…. It’s a great time for us to be patient, and watch, and wait and see how things evolve.”
Not yet “grappling” with a decision on the maturities: Switching some of its holdings from longer-term notes and bonds to short-term bills could put upward pressure on long-term yields, raise mortgage rates, and steepen the yield curve. In other words, a delicate decision. “We really haven’t begun to have a serious series of discussions over a series of meetings to grapple with that,” he said. “This is the next big decision we’ll face. I don’t think we’re going to be in a rush to resolve it.”
The albatross of $617 billion in bonds that mature in over 10 years hangs around the Fed’s neck. Read… Fed’s QE Unwind Reaches $501 Billion, Balance Sheet Falls Below $4 Trillion. “Autopilot” Engaged
Next move will be a cut. Said so back in December. 180 degrees in a few months. Not impressed.
On Bloomberg today, a guest claims that the Federal Reserve owns 50% of all Treasury debt with maturities of ten years and longer.
It does own a lot of them: The average maturity of its Treasury holdings is over 8 years. And $617 billion of its Treasuries have maturities of over 10 years.
But there is a little quirk: if you own a 10-year Treasury note that has three years left before it matures, it’s like owning a three-year note. And it trades like a three-year note too. During QE, the Fed bought 10-year notes in the market that had maybe 5 years or 6 years or 4 years left; and when they matured, it replaced them with fresh 10-year notes, and so the average maturity kept ticking up.
They should have dumped MBS years ago. Now we will all get to see what they are really worth. I hear that foreclosure rates are rising in a few states, with Florida being number one, interesting timing. They don’t want to be long and they don’t want to be in housing, umm…
I am quite concerned with the Agency residential MBS issuance which has recently slowed down a lot. If the Fed gets rid of its 1.6 trillion of Agency MBS, then it remains to be seen who will hold the rest of the about 7.3 trillion outstanding agency RMBS? It looks like foreigners will hold them if they care to still offer 30 year mortgages to Americans. Is this an unjustifiable privilege?
Mr. Richter, I was wondering if you had any particular thoughts regarding the ramifications and consequences long term of the fed moving from a corridor based system that manipulates fed funds to a floor based system using ioer? It doesn’t feel right to me that the fed member banks get risk free yield from excess reserves created out of thin air and hqla for the Liquidity coverage ratio.
I agree with you. The Fed can keep all the bank reserves it wants BUT why pay interest on them? That’s the root of the unfairness which makes AOC look like an angel.
Bank reserves are a liability to the fed but an asset to member banks. But member banks have a matching liability themselves — customer deposits. Therefore member banks need to earn a yield on those monies. If there was no ioer banks would lend that money out and we would have inflation of epic proportions. QE is terrible. Fed is incentivizing increases in budget deficit and essentially allocating credit which is the job of the private sector.
For LSAPs the Fed bought from the open market. These could be securities owned by the primary dealers themselves or the customers of the primary dealers (they acted like agents).
So are you saying that the banks paid for these securities by increasing the deposits of their customers ? And they need to pay them interest? Doubt that is true and definitely not 2.4%
IOER killed the fed funds overnight lending business. When they stop IOER, overnight lending will kick in to insure adequate bank reserves. Getting out of MBS, agency paper, and IOER, will normalize banking operations at the fed.
Wont happen until QE is fully reversed which maybe never again. Wolf is saying feds plan is to wait for economy to grow into the balance sheet. Sounds great in theory…until we have the next recession and next thing we know the balance sheet is more like $6 trillion. Smh in disgust.
What the IOER does for the banks is this: it gives banks a choice of buying Treasury bills or depositing their excess cash at the Fed. They make the decision based on which way they make more money. They’re either going to make this money lending to the USG or lending to the Fed. So in terms of income to the banks, it’s not a big difference.
Unfortunately this is not solely the banks choice. The primary dealers barely kept more than 250 billion of Treasuries. But since the Fed created reserves out of thin air, Treasuries top 2 trillion. So unless the banks can do similar magic, the amount they are able to hold ain’t that big.
The second reason is for LCR and RLAP, reserves are much better (more efficient) than treasuries as an HQLA.
I have been totally unimpressed with the FED’s blurbish nonsense for over 10 years, now. It matters not what they say today because it will always change in the months ahead. The only solution is to abolish the Fed completely. Central banks no longer serve any useful purpose for the economies of their respective countries, they only bailout failing banks plus stock and bond markets at the expense of the common working people.
Indeed. There is too much debt everywhere. The FED has not choice. It has to be dovish. Their signalling and jawboning is nauseating at this point.
The odds (Futures) of a 25bp rate cut within 12 months is now 50/50.
Iamafan I here you but if u look at the large banks who own the primary dealers balance sheets, their securities portfolios didn’t grow very much during QE. If dealer replenishes inventory of securities by also making a purchase in open market to replace security bought by fed, then a deposit was created. M2 would have cratered without QE in my opinion.
Of course, it was the Fed’s balance sheet that grew by just more than 4 trillion. At the same time, take a look at what the NY Fed held for foreigners. It’s off balance sheet and more than tripled to more than 3 trillion.
I don’t think we are debating what happened 10 years ago. We are discussing what is good to do today and in the near future.
To me it looks like the Fed wants trading with collateral it controls. So the huge bank Reserves are now house money. Libor has been replaced by SFOR and Treasuries are the collateral there.
Who knows where this will all end? Will the foreigners play nice?
It was very confusing that (*)monetary20190320a1.htm (Implementation Note, IN) contained no mention of tapering, but rather continuing the -30-20B (-UST-MBS) runoff regime. In contrast, (**)monetary20190320c1.pdf (Balance Sheet Normalization Principles and Plan, BSNPP), laid out that -30-20B would be tapered to -15-20B in May, followed by another step down to +20-20B from Sep 30 (the +20-20B is intended to mean that the 20B MBS runoff essentially will be reinvested in UST securities).
Given that the next FOMC meeting is on April/May 30-1, and that a new Implementation Note will then be issued, the apparent disagreement between (*) and (**) above perhaps are not technically incorrect, but it sure was confusing. I looked at (*) first and got the impression that QE-unwind was still on the same old -30B-20B autopilot setting.
What isn’t mentioned or talked about at all it the real news.
Lower highs and lower lows has been replaced by Higher Highs and Higher Lows. Dow 30K, 35K, here we come.
The bubble is in stocks, and Mr Market has commanded Uber Ultra Dove Jerome Powell boot licker Deluxe of Mr Market, to fund it’s forever bubble, and Uber Ultra Boot Licking Deluxe Jerome Powell has obediently Obeyed.
What the MBS machinations mean:
Right now the housing market is in a relatively slow-motion bust. FRB wants to unload as much MBS as possible before the bust accelerates to avalanche speed.
When the big bust happens in earnest, FRB will this time around have their hands full rescuing banks that are overexposed to the corporate debt bubble. They want MBS to be the problem of USG, which in many ways it already is, because USG essentially owns and therefore guarantees the dominant MBS-issuers FannieMae and FreddieMac since the ~2009 conservatorship takeover.
Exactly why FRB deems MBS to be less savory than UST is hard to say, given MBS are mostly guaranteed by USG, but I think this may rather be a way of signaling to the housing market that there is a bubble in housing and that FRB wants to put downward pressure on prices and upward pressure on mortgage interest rates, while maintaining low 10T UST rates.
Shorthand: FRB= Federal Reserve Bank, USG = US Goverment, UST = US Treasury Bonds, MBS = Mortage-Backed Securities.
Let’s be clear.
The policy implications f Powell’s performance today is…interest ratedcuts and more QE.
Low interest and big QE are proven failures at helping the economy these past 10 years, and proven winners at helping the rich get richer at everyone else’s expense.
Cutting interest rates and QE didn’t help in fact hurt the economy these past 10 years.
Cutting them again now will only do the same.
Andy yet, anyone with a brain can see that Powell today and elsewhere earlier, and the Fed, are setting it up to cut rates and expanded QE.
NO ONE at the Fed is talking about QE and rate cuts. But some dreamers on Wall Street are.
However, if the economy goes into a tail spin later this year with real job losses and the like — of which there are no signs yet that it will — a rate cut might be possible. The Fed always cuts rates when the economy goes into a tailspin.
The dot plot suggests one rate hike next year.
QE is off the table unless a crisis happens.