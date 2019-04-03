Market is Delusional: This is Not a Rate-Cut Economy

Growth in the service sector backs off from red-hot spurts last year but remains strong.
Based on 30-day federal funds futures prices at the moment, the market sees a 57% chance that the Fed will cut rates one notch or more by its December 11 meeting. The market sees no measurable chance of a rate hike. The Fed would generally cut rates because the economy gets in trouble. So let’s see.
The services sector, accounting for about 70% of the US economy, has been backing off from the red-hot spurts experienced for brief periods in 2018 that had been similar to the red-hot growth spurts in 2015. In both 2015 and 2018, “real” GDP (adjusted for inflation) grew 2.9%, the fastest growth since the Great Recession. And the latest data shows that the economy is now reverting from the top of the range to the middle of the range.
This was confirmed this morning by two reports about the services sector in March, the Non-Manufacturing ISM Report and the IHS Markit US Services PMI. Both are indices where a value above 50 indicates growth and a value below 50 indicates contraction in the services sector. The higher the value, the faster the growth.
The ISM Non-Manufacturing Index, at 56.1, shows solid growth but has been backing off from the red-hot growth spurts in September, October, and November 2018, when index levels had exceeded 60. The index also exceeded 60 in October 2017, and in July 2015. So these 60+ readings are not very common. Now the ISM Non-manufacturing Index is back in its post-Financial Crisis normal range.
The IHS Markit US Services PMI, at 55.3, “signaled a further strong expansion in business activity across the US service sector,” the report said. “The rise was slightly softer than that seen in February, but was nonetheless supported by a solid increase in new orders and a further upturn in new business from abroad.”
The chart below shows both indices: the ISM Non-Manufacturing Index (blue line, via Investing.com, back to 2009) and the IMS Markit Services PMI (green line, via YCharts, back to 2012). I marked the two top growth years in red, 2015 and 2018, when GDP grew 2.9%; and the slowest growth year in black, 2016, when GDP eked out a gain of just 1.6%, as goods-based sectors entered a downturn that was accentuated by the effects of the oil bust. In March 2016, the IHS Market PMI dipped below 50, and therefore into contraction mode. But it didn’t last, and the services sectors took off again:
Both the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI and the IHS Market Services PMI track the vast services economy in different ways and they don’t include all the same sectors.
The IHS Markit PMI is narrower: It includes consumer services (except retail), transportation, information, communication, finance, insurance, real estate, and business services.
The ISM PMI is broader: It includes retail; construction; professional, scientific & technical services; health care; educational services; accommodation & food services; public administration; mining; business services; agriculture, forestry, fishing & hunting; transportation & warehousing; real estate, rental & leasing; information; arts, entertainment & recreation; utilities; finance & insurance; and wholesale trade.
So I did something that I should have known better not to do, but I was home alone, so to speak: I averaged out both indices (adding the data points of both indices for each month going back to 2012 and dividing the results by two). This removes some of the noise and shows the trend more clearly, including the slowdown in growth of the services sectors in 2016, and the reversion toward the middle of the range of growth that set in after the 2016 slowdown:
Beyond the overall ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI are the sub-indices. Of the top three sub-indices, two showed slowing growth:
- Non-Manufacturing Business Activity Index (57.4% in March from 64.7% in February)
- New Orders Index (59% in March, from 65.2% in February).
And one showed accelerating growth.
- Employment Index (55.9% in March, from 55.2% in February).
Of the 18 individual sectors that the ISM index covers, 16 showed growth in March, and two contracted (educational services and retail trade).
The IHS Markit report notes that companies linked the upturn in business activity “to robust client demand”:
The rise in new orders was attributed to greater demand from new and existing clients. Although the pace of growth was slightly below the series trend, it was one of the strongest seen over the last five months. Meanwhile, new export business increased for the second month running, often linked to the acquisition of new clients.
Backlog of work grew for the third month in a row, and “the rate of backlog accumulation was the joint-fastest since November 2014 and solid overall.”
But the outlook for output over the next 12 months was clouded by “concerns surrounding uncertainty regarding global trade tensions, economic growth worries and more intense competition. The level of optimism dropped to the lowest since December 2017 and was muted overall.”
And job creation “slowed to the weakest since May 2017, linked in part to lower business confidence.”
So it’s this kind of scenario where not everything is hunky-dory, but overall activity is on track for solid growth, with real strengths in some areas and weak spots in a few others.
If service activities weaken, as they did in 2016, the Fed will get nervous about the economy. But if service activities stay in the range where they are currently, the Fed may feel emboldened. Even the doves on the FOMC have expressed their belief that with this economy, the time is not right for a rate cut. And others, given this economy, have put a rate hike on the table. And the services sector will be key as the plot develops.
In the manufacturing sector, there is weakness globally, but the US, the cleanest dirty shirt among the giants, is hanging in there, thought its shirt is getting dirtier. Read... US Still Cleanest Dirty Shirt Among Manufacturing Giants, Germany Drops to Debt Crisis Levels, Japan Contracts, China Counts on Government Bailout of Private Sector
March 3rd 2009, the S&P 500 closes at 696.33 : Obama sees stocks as a good investment.
Excerpt from The Politico.
“What you’re now seeing is profit and earning ratios are starting to get to the point where buying stocks is a potentially good deal, if you’ve got a long-term perspective on it.”
Barack Obama. Best investor of the 21st Century.
10 years later and he nailed it. All is well.
Thank you Wolf for a great report.
If you didn’t know the Fed was going to print $3T of money and embark on a massive wealth effect experiment, you simply got lucky by holding stocks. I’d put Obama’s remarks in that category.
@Bobber
You can say that again. That changed the playing field forever. And who would have known to what extremes they would take it?
Free markets and price discovery are gone…..
And they were finally able to rig the housing market with that experiment…they are happy….Pottersvilles are the new way…
life is a movie
Yes Obama, best investor of the 21 st Century – along with tens of millions of others.
People at the office I worked at the time were openly talking amongst ourselves which stocks they were buying near that bottom. I recall GE being a favorite at the time.
Perhaps this sounds a tad more in the ball park:
Obama, a giving common sensical investor advice like tens of millions of others.
Politicians are usually perma-bulls, I’ve never heard one downgrading the market to a sell rating.
Tongue and cheek it was often said at the time that pres. Bush was the best investor because he had the US DOE buy back all of it’s strategic oil reserves years before the 2008 spike. The swing in oil from 2008 to 2009 was quite a sight.
..or maybe one person bought one share at five times previous value so quintupling market cap, and when they goes to sell it they won’t get but a fifth of what they paid ?
How much is the market really worth, just what the last buyer put into it ? What people believe it is worth ?
I guess if the market is delusional then it is going to need lower rates, or is it deluded to think they will be supplied ?
Back of envelope calculation and every citizen of US has invested 50k in SP500 since 2009 for a 2% dividend ?
I’m not sure services are going to give much warning, mid 2007 they were at this level also.
Tons of debt, both public and private to get feeble GDP(realistically probably lower) growth around the globe, what could possibly go wrong. What’s next to push that string along.
Not a rate cut economy, but also not a healthy economy. Despite the good top line economic numbers, a rate increase from already extremely low levels would have a serious impact – not a good sign. AND add on that the feds are running about a $1 trillion deficit and one can see that everyone is flapping with all they have just to keep this puppy barely in the air. Nope … not healthy
Give me an unlimited credit card that allows me to pass the bulk of my debt to the next generations and I will impress you with my economic growth.
All jokes aside, how much of this growth is attributable to years of easy credit? Have we used that debt to increase our productivity? Or have we squandered it buying grossly overpriced assets?
US GDP grew by $1T in 2018. National debt grew by around $1.3T or more. Add in corporate and personal debt growth, plus growth in unfunded liabilities, and it’s clear debt is fueling everything.
How many future retirees would be buying those $50k trucks if they knew SS and Medicare cuts were straight ahead.
But there’s more. Take out consumer spending attributable to one time wealth effects and interest rate reductions, then how much “growth” do you have?
People forget that it’s the reduction in rates that provide the stimulus. You need continuous reductions, not just a consistent low rate. Each rate reduction sets off a new round of investment and speculation that eventually subsides.
Not looking good given the economy has sputtered with rates at only 2%, and zero structural remedies have been implemented. If they reduce rates back to zero it would buy a little time, but after that Daddy comes home.
Wolf this was a wonderful piece.
“If service activities weaken, as they did in 2016, the Fed will get nervous about the economy. But if service activities stay in the range where they are currently, the Fed may feel emboldened. Even the doves on the FOMC have expressed their belief that with this economy, the time is not right for a rate cut. And others, given this economy, have put a rate hike on the table. And the services sector will be key as the plot develops.”
The (equity) market is unfortunately calling the shots these days when it comes to the Fed. It seems like the Administration is asking for yet even more of the market than its mere 20% recovery over the last few months. The Administration also wants 4% real growth. The attacks on the Fed will unfortunately only intensify as we go into 2020 elections, as the president has (unfortunately) pinned his performance to the equity market.
This isn’t right, or good or moral…..it’s simply the unfortunate reality. In December we had another wake up call on who is really calling the shots. We simply don’t have enough checks and balances between the Fed and the Administration…….and the greed is horribly insatiable.
Strangely enough, Minnesota Fed President Neel Kashkari, the most permissive and promiscuous low-interest-rate advocate ever, agrees that the FFR should NOT be cut, or at least not right now.
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/not-the-time-to-cut-interest-rates-says-feds-kashkari-2019-04-01
Amazing. My head is about to explode from the incongruence of it all.
No surprise. The market is climbing 5% a month. Why would Neel or anyone else want a cut at this point in time ? You can ask any Fed official yourself. He/she will tell you everything is fine right now. It is not as if a major bank is about to collapse.
Neel can start jawboning rates down if the Dow comes in 5% or so..
Hmm, when I see my medical bill I can see why “services” that include so-called healthcare and insurance are booming…
You owe the bank $100, it’s your problem but owe them $100M it’s their problem!
The US household Debt/GDP ratio came down quite a bit over the last 10 years even as asset prices climbed substantially.
Canadian, Australian and Korean citizens would love to have low household debts to income like good old clean dirty shirt USA .
I am not sure if we should give Ben, Janet and Jay all the credit for the prudent management of our household finances over the last decade but these finances do look like they are now in better shape than they have been in a long while…relative to GDP of course.
akiddy
Well, this Canuck hasn’t had any debt, (personal, mortgage or consumer debt) from age 45, onwards. My friends do not have debt. I retired at 57 and my wife at 55 because we have lived prudently and live a modest lifestyle. My kids, ages 35 and 39 own their own homes and will have them paid for by age 45.
Don’t let the Vancouver and Toronto stats cloud your opinion about the rest of our country.
An above commentor just mentioned his medical bills. This past month I had to drive my tenant and friend to hospital emerg 3 times with heart problems. (He, age 79 and out of shape). He also had a nine day hospital stay, a transfer to a heart specialty ward in Victoria, several ct scans, an angio, and a re-admittance due to a reaction to blood thinners. He has since been released and is now under care/supervision of an internal specialist (local heart doc in nearby town). He will also be enrolled in a ‘heart health’ exercise program, and I encourage him to walk, daily. His cost? None.
Not having medical bills in late retirement and later on in life is a gift impossible to estimate. My 68 year old US sister has to buy supplemental insurance because medicare doesn’t cover enough if something serious were to occur.
Canada is a pretty clean shirt.
“The United States had a debt-to-GDP ratio of 104.17% in the year 2015 and 105.4% in 2017, according to the U.S. Bureau of Public Debt.”
Canada’s public debt to GDP is approx. 88% 2018
Yes, some people borrowed too much to buy housing bubble cribs and autos. However, overall, it is a great place to live.