Q1 Carmageddon for GM, Fiat-Chrysler, Toyota, Nissan, Mercedes, Mazda…

Ford wisely kept its mouth shut. The problem with Mercedes and BMW is that they don’t yet sell luxury pickups, though they’re finally figuring it out.
The first quarter was not pretty for new-vehicle sales in the US. Deliveries fell 3.2% from Q1 last year, to 3.99 million vehicles. Unless a miracle happens – and miracles are rare in the auto industry – 2019 is going to be the third down-year in a row for the industry, and the fourth down year for GM, Ford, Fiat Chrysler, Toyota, and some others, whose peak sales volume occurred in 2015.
At this pace, 2019 deliveries will fall below the 17-million mark for the first time since 2014 (16.5 million). Industry soothsayers had expressed hopes late last year that 2019 volume would be flat. But so far, those hopes have been nixed by bad weather, lower or no tax refunds, general saturation of the market, massive price increases (we’ll get to those in a moment), and a Wall-Street-inspired push by the industry to veer away from affordable cars to expensive trucks. And car sales have collapsed. Hence my technical term, “Carmageddon.”
There are a handful of automakers with rising sales in Q1. But the five largest automakers booked (sharply) falling sales.
These sales are “deliveries” of new vehicles sold and delivered by dealers to their customers and by automakers directly to large fleet customers (mostly rental car companies but also commercial customers and government agencies). They also include units sold to employees and retirees.
GM sales fell 7.0% in Q1, to 665,840 units. All four brands experienced sales declines. GM said that over 80% of the vehicles it sold were “trucks” – meaning pickups, SUVs, crossovers, and vans. Fewer than 20% were cars. GM isn’t even pushing cars anymore. It’s focused on “trucks.”
The reason is that Americans are willing to pay a lot more for “trucks” than for “cars” even if the chassis and drivetrain are the same, as is the case with crossovers. And so GM has become a serial plant-shutdown-and-layoff announcer [After Wasting $14 billion on Share-Buybacks, GM Prepares for Carmageddon & Shift to EVs, Cuts Employees, Closes Eight Plants].
And GM is proud of these price increases, as it announced today:
“First-quarter 2019 average transaction prices for GM’s all-new, light-duty pickups were $8,040 higher compared to their outgoing models in the first quarter of 2018, with the GMC Sierra leading the segment, according to J.D. Power PIN estimates.”
When it comes to trucks, automakers have figured out how to wring out Americans so that they have a smile on their face. The truck segment is hot, and bigger is better, according to GM:
Combined sales of the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 crew cabs — the first of the company’s all-new full-size pickups to launch — were up 20 percent year over year.
Crew cabs are four-door pickup trucks:
GM added:
Crew-cab production mix is currently running above 70 percent to meet strong customer demand, up 10 percentage points on average from the previous-generation trucks.
More than 95 percent of the all-new GMC Sierra 1500 crew cab sales are high-end trims including SLT, AT4 and Denali.
Crew-cabs used to be work trucks that allowed you to take a bunch of workers with hardhats and muddy safety boots to your project site. Now they’re luxurious personal conveyances to go to Starbucks with. Americans love big luxurious trucks, and automakers love Americans for it.
Ford doesn’t cooperate. GM switched to quarterly reporting, instead of monthly reporting, of deliveries in April last year. Ford announced late last year that it too would switch to quarterly deliveries reporting. But Ford decided to make everyone wait two extra days and disclose its deliveries on April 4, two days after the other major automakers already reported. So I’m going to check on April 4 to see what Ford is trying to hide.
Meanwhile, Automotive News estimates that in the month of March, Ford’s deliveries dropped 5.5% in the Ford division and rose 1.9% in its Lincoln division. This would cause Q1 deliveries to drop an estimated 1.6% year over year to 586,956 vehicles.
But given how far sales have dropped among its biggest competitors – GM, Fiat Chrysler, Toyota, and Nissan – that estimated decline of 1.6% may well be wishful thinking. But we’ll find out on April 4.
Fiat Chrysler deliveries fell 3.1% in Q1. Among its brands, two had increasing sales: Ram sales in Q1 jumped 20% to 137,013 trucks. And its luxury Maserati brand booked a sales gain of 2.3% to 2,775 units.
But Jeep sales in Q1 fell 6.7% to 212,804 units. Dodge sales dropped 5.5% to 110,517; Chrysler sales plunged 32% to 31,591; Alpha Romeo sales plunged 26% to 4,286; and Fiat sales plunged 45% to just 2,214.
Toyota sales fell 5.0% in Q1, to 543,716 units, with Lexus sales rising 4% to 66,791 units and Toyota brand sales dropping 6.1% to 476,925. Of note, Toyota car sales in the month of March plunged 13%, while its truck sales rose 3.3%.
Nissan/Mitsubishi sales fell 9.7% in Q1 to 407,921 vehicles, with Nissan brand sales plunging 11.6% and Infiniti sales plunging 16.1%, but with Mitsubishi sales soaring 17.6%.
Honda sales rose 2.0% in Q1 to 369,787 vehicles, the sixth largest automaker in the US, and the first with sales gains. Acura sales rose 8.9% to 36,385 and Honda sales ticked up 1.3%.
Hyundai-Kia sales rose 4.6% in Q1, to 288,384 units, recovering after two years of getting clobbered. This includes the brands Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis.
Subaru sales rose 4.7% in Q1 to 156,754.
VW Group sales ticked up 0.9% in Q1, to 150,214 vehicles, with Porsche sales up 7.7% (15,024) and VW sales up 2.3% (85,952) but Audi sales down 3.9% (48,115). VW Group also sold an inconsequentially few Bentleys and Lamborghinis.
BMW sales fell 1.9% in Q1, to 83,123 units. This includes BMW sales that ticked up 0.1% to 73,888, Rolls-Royce sales that are so small they don’t matter (323), and Mini sales that plunged 15.5% to just 8,905. BMW sales peaked in 2015. By 2018, sales had dropped 12%. The problem with BMW is that it’s not selling luxury pickups though rumors are rampant that it will soon, any day now. Two weeks ago, BMW issued a bitter earnings warning with a Ford-like €12 billion cost-cutting program.
Mercedes-Benz sales plunged 9.3% in Q1 to 78,878 units. This includes the zombie brand Smart, of which it only sold 231 units. Like BMW, Mercedes missed the train on luxury pickups years ago. But belatedly, eventually, it will start selling its X-class pickups, including crew cabs. Dude, what took you so long? This is America! Meanwhile, people have been trading in their Beemers and Benzes for Sierra crew cabs.
Mazda sales plunged 15.7% in Q1 to 70,833 units.
Jaguar Land Rover sales rose 9.2% to 35,250, with Jaguar sales up 27% to 10,222 units and Land Rover sales up 3.2% to 24,246. The company is owned by Indian conglomerate Tata.
Tesla doesn’t provide data on US deliveries, but Automotive News estimated that Tesla delivered 27,000 vehicles in Q1, up 16.9% from a year ago. That puts it ahead of Volvo and behind everyone else.
Volvo sales rose 9.8% in Q1, to 22,058. The company is owned by Chinese automaker Geely, and China-made Volvos have been sitting in showrooms for two years.
These are unit sales. With unit sales declining 3.2% in Q1, how do you push up dollar sales? Raise prices. According to research firm J.D. Power, the industrywide average transaction price for new vehicles in Q1 rose 3% from a year ago to $33,319. GM bragged that in its new pickup line, the average transaction price jumped by $8,040 to about $48,000. Americans love to pay more for big equipment. So US revenues for the industry are likely to hang in there, based on price increases – however risky this game of raising prices on falling volume may be.
Does the World Need Mercedes and BMW to make “Endless Money Pit” Trucks? These will be the most expensive to maintain and the fastest depreciating trucks on the Planet.
Curious when Ford made the April 4th date selection decision. Was it recent and they knew their results were going to look “really” bad ?
I spraypainted the sun-baked hood of my 15 year old daily driver last weekend. I make well above the median income in my area of SoCal and I won’t even consider buying a new car. Who are the people buying this many expensive trucks?
Re: “Crew-cabs used to be work trucks…….”
Thought it funny last week on the local TV news (CTV-Toronto) that there was a guy complaining that he bought a truck as a pleasure vehicle and the licensing agency charged him the truck fee (over 3,000 kg) as opposed to a lower fee that smaller vehicles enjoy.
I hope everyone gets a $60,000 pick up and I also hope they get bigger. Also they are going to need 10yr financing for that land whale.The fed will absolutely accommodate that. This will help to put this economy out of its misery . Hey here is another script from the doc,they can wheel that behemoth into star bucks for a post purchase celebration and buy a $10 cup of up graded joe.I could really get spooled up on this post but I am getting up at 5am to go trout fishing in my 2003 1500 Silverado I bought used after gas hit $5 a gallon post hurricane Katrina. $3500 with 90000 miles on it. Every one was freaking out over gas prices and all lathered up for a +30 mi per gallon car. I have put another 250,000 miles on it . When it lays down I’ll snatch the mill out and for $4500 drop a Mexican GM replacement mill in it.
I’ve owned 2 pickups in my life, my first will always be the one I remember, a Chevy C10, 3 speed on column. Was used as a truck, and not so much fun to drive, but cost was minimal. If you needed to haul the kids they sat in the back. It’s good those days are gone.
Looking at today’s 60k Crew-cabs, amazing but also amazing prices. I know of younger Gen folks who would rather have the flexibility of renting and owning one of these $60k wonders, versus an expensive home.
Maybe vehicle prices have some impact on home purchases.
Please don’t tell me that you’ll put a new engine into a truck with 250,000 miles. Get a rebuilt engine. And don’t spurge on it :-]
Well well , looks like if the car industry is reliant on Wolf’s readership, they’re deluding themselves big big time! :)
Something off tangent here , could Wolf please do an article on oil and oil contracts , the amount of strategic reserves kept by the likes of China, Japan and the US?
The oil trade have a huge impact of the economic viability of each nation, that is off course until Mr “ walking on water “ comes up with a credible alternative! :)
Bought my first (and only to date) car 11 years ago. Still, with any luck, lots of miles and years left, but just for fun checked out what it would cost to replace it like for like.
In 2008, paid 24k, now would cost me 21k for as close as you could get, although the newer vehicle would have a number of upgrades vs. the old one, since they are all standard.
If people are complaining about the rising cost of living, it’s not coming from cars, or if it is, they need to look in the mirror.
Automotive News gives a Tesla delivery estimate that seems off. Bloomberg has them currently producing over 6,000 Model 3s alone a week and they just started to export them.
Tesla had a 37% Norway market share last month. Norway went 58% all electric last month, only 22% ICE. Quite the different trajectory to the USA, and Norway is NOT short of oil.
As an aside, the average passenger car in the Netherlands is now 11 years old, compared to 9 years in Q1 2009. https://www.cbs.nl/nl-nl/nieuws/2019/14/aantal-wegvoertuigen-blijft-stijgen
Nobody can say for certain why. The optimists claim this is because car quality has improved so they live longer. The pessimists state that cars have become less affordable so owners hang on them longer.
Whatever the cause, a trend like this is bad news for car manufacturers.
I just bought a new ford truck in January and got it delivered in late March. My old one was 22yrs old and repair costs would have been too high. Ford had blowout advertisments, as usual the first month of January for all 2018 models (only 2018 crew cabs though were left on the lot and rows and rows of them!). By March the lot didn’t appear much smaller and their year end blow-out ads were still going. Originally the ad was advertised as sale ends January, but come February and early March the same ad was playing frequently on my local radio station. So it will be interesting April 4th, I suspect it didn’t go well, with likely weather as an excuse. Unfortunately for me I had to wait 8 weeks for a new build, as I wanted a regular Supercab, not the 4 door Crew.
They may be “selling” large numbers of these monsters to “murkan” chumps at full price – but in South America there seems to be some dumping going on. There are increasing numbers of these dangerously huge ego strokers menacing the roadways – and lots of “promo” type pricing.
…”ego strokers”. Sounds about right and appropriate imagery. Good to have a woman’s perspective on this buffoonery.
I would hazard a guess that the demographic that drives huge trucks as passenger vehicles is the same as the people who have no money saved for retirement.
Yes. And simultaneously voting for the guys who want to cut Social Security to balance the budget. I’m guessing they’re planning on moving in with their kids, if they can ever get them out of the basement.
I work in a business ancillary to Bay Area auto dealers. For many years it was all peaches and cream, but as of Q4 last year things took on a sour taste.
One of our clients with seven dealerships closed in Fairfield. The stress and penny pinching in other groups has become palpable. Nissan dealerships seem to be particularly under stress. Two more went down this month. In the last five years, a lot of money from Mexican investors went into local Nissan dealers — guess it didn’t work out well for them.
Interestingly luxury dealers such as Maserati, Lamborghini, et al. are full of optimism — probably an effect of the sweet, sweet tech money that flows like a seductive gift from Pandora’s box.
Car sales and the willingness of consumers to do into debt to buy have always been a big part of aggregate demand.
And falling car sales have time after time been a reliable leading indicator of a coming recession.
And the we have Brexit, over- heated housing markets burning out around the world, etc., etc…..
Maybe time to hold on to our hats folks?
I’m thinking of buying a Honda Insight. Good looking car that gets 53 mpg around town. 2 gallons of gas will get me through a week of driving. Prices are low because, well, what kind of dirty hippy would want a car? Especially a well made one with low operating costs?
And I will pay cash and drive it for 20 years.
How long will the pickup truck craze last with oil, and subsequently gas prices, on the slow boil upwards. WTI is now $63 and Venezuela oil exports have all but collapsed