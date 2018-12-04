Why California’s Housing Market is in for Serious Trouble

Homebuilder Toll Brothers just said it out loud.
High-end homebuilder Toll Brothers, when it announced earnings this morning, made some peculiar comments.
Not so peculiar was the plunge in new orders in its fourth quarter, ended October 31: New orders dropped 13.3% from a year ago to 1,715 units. In California, Toll Brothers’ largest market by revenue, new orders plunged 39.4% to just 226 units. Toll Brothers also slashed its guidance for home sales in its fiscal year 2019. This is not so peculiar because I already reported on the drop in new home prices across the US, amid unsold inventory of new homes that has ballooned to 7.4 months supply, the highest since February 2011, toward the end of Housing Bust 1.
Here is the peculiar part in its announcement concerning new orders (emphasis added):
“California has seen the biggest decline. Significant price appreciation over the past few years, fewer foreign buyers in certain communities, and the impact of rising interest rates all contributed to this slowdown.”
High home prices and rising interest rates are a toxic mix. We have been discussing this for a while, and the first signs are visible in Silicon Valley and San Francisco. But Toll Brothers today threw in a new variable that is going to heck: fewer foreign buyers.
This is the greatest fear of the housing industry in the state. Once those foreign buyers dry up, who’s going to buy? Because there is a little bit of an issue here.
At the end of November, the US Census Bureau released its data on state-to-state migration for 2017. So this does not include the new developments in 2018. But it gives us an idea of the magnitude of the problem.
People move to California for jobs and education. People leave California because the cost of living is just too damn high. Many retirees cannot afford to live in the state. Income taxes are another reason – though property taxes are extraordinarily low for people who’ve owned their property for a long time (due to a homeowner revolt that ended in 1978 with Proposition 13).
The data released by the Census Bureau at the end of November confirm the trends in prior years. When it comes to in-migration and out-migration between states, California is losing it.
In-migration: In 2017, a total of 523,000 people moved from other states to California. These are the top states from where people moved to California (data provided by the Census Bureau and real state brokerage Compass) :
- Texas: 41,000
- New York: 34,300
- Washington: 33,100
- Illinois: 27,100
- Arizona: 26,900
- Colorado: 25,000
- Florida: 24,600
- Nevada: 23,800
Out-migration: In 2017, a total of 661,000 moved from California to other states. These are the top destination states for Californians:
- Texas: 63,200
- Arizona: 59,000
- Washington: 52,500
- Oregon: 50,100
- Nevada: 47,500
- Florida: 30,900
- Colorado: 27,000
- New York: 25,000
So, with 523,000 people moving from other states to California, and with 661,000 people moving from California to other states, the state experienced a net domestic out-migration of 138,000 people.
And this is repeated year after year. According to those migration numbers between US states, it would seem that California is gradually emptying out of people. But that’s not the case. In 2000, there were 34 million residents in California. In 2017, there were 39.5 million.
The chart below shows the population trends for California, Texas, New York, and Florida (via Google’s public data visualization; click to enlarge):
In 2017, net out-migration amounted to 138,000 people. But California’s population grew by about 241,000 people over the same period. The difference – around 379,000 people – has to come from somewhere. A small component of it is births minus deaths. And the remainder? Foreign migration.
In California’s case, foreign migration is largely from Asia. These people come for jobs, particularly tech jobs, education, and opportunity, or to get themselves and some of their assets away from the long arm of their government.
And now the greatest fear of the housing industry in California is that this inflow from Asia is going to slow down. Even a small slowdown, with domestic out-migration as large as it is, could create massive demand problems for the housing market.
And suddenly there’s Toll Brothers anecdotally confirming that fear.
The 2017 Census data does not yet include the impact of the Trump administration’s changes to the tax law and the discussions about curtailing H-1B and related tech visa programs, including spousal work visa programs. A crackdown on the tech visa programs would impact immigration from India the most. Revisions of the investor visa programs, such as EB-5 visas, would impact immigration from China the most. These are the people who enter the housing market in the largest urban centers in California. The agricultural workers from south America don’t impact the super-expensive coastal housing markets that much.
In addition, any slowdown in hiring in the tech and social media sectors – given that their stocks are now getting battered on a regular basis – would also impact recruits coming from overseas. And the housing market could already be feeling the first signs of this.
The underlying dynamics changed in August and have worsened since. And this is still the tech boom. Read… Bubble Trouble: Silicon Valley & San Francisco Housing Markets Head South
I’m speculating here, but I think the average foreign buyer is just plain happy to be living here, so they are more willing to take risks on housing than the average person. Like in Vegas, people gamble when they are feeling good. Plus recent immigrants likely don’t fully appreciate the price buildup and history to things, including the earlier bubble.
Some may be thinking their time in the US is limited, and they don’t care if a mortgage goes bad. They can run.
I think the departure of these buyers for whatever reason is a big deal.
“but I think the average foreign buyer is just plain happy to be living here,”
Could be true!
“so they are more willing to take risks on housing than the average person.”
This will be true as long as there is not a precipitous fall in home prices. Losses hurt in general but precipitous losses will see one’s risk appetite vanish faster than one can say loss unless of course the Fed comes up with its bag of tricks to reflate home prices once again!
Just wondering about all the homes destroyed by fires and now mudslides and whatever. Do these former homeowners give up and leave the state? Do they live in FEMA trailers like they did in New Orleans? We do see a lot of California plates here in Arizona.
https://www.sfgate.com/california-wildfires/article/Chico-home-sales-and-prices-soar-after-Camp-13441748.php
The town of Paradise was a relatively low-cost area of the state. There were a lot of retirees because of that. It’s terrible what happened there. Eventually, the plight of these people will disappear from the media, but it will go on because they cannot easily move into more expensive parts of California. They might have to leave the state or rebuild. But when you’re 80, it’s not that easy anymore to leave or to rebuild. And insurance payouts may not be enough to rebuild anyway. Surely, some will try to stick it out and live in FEMA trailers for a while, and others may pack up and leave. But either way, it’s going to be very tough.
Climate change causes more extreme weather conditions. One of the leading, if not the leading cause of climate change (not to mention deforestation, land use, water use, ocean dead zones and more) is animal agriculture. Why is no one talking about this ever or making the necessary changes?
A poorly maintained electrical grid caused the majority of the recent fires.
Some insurance payouts are in jeopardy:
https://www.latimes.com/sns-bc-us–northern-california-wildfire-insurance-20181201-story.html
Even if people are made whole, if the government is involved it’ll take a while!
For a lot of Asian buyers, mortgaging a house in California is
a good speculative risk. If prices go up, cashing out after
a couple of years leads to a good nest egg. If prices
drop, you head back home knowing you won’t be holding the
bag.
Which Asian buyers are you talking about. Tech drone with visa, then yes, you got a point there. If the economy goes south then they can mail the house keys to the bank, leave their Tesla at OAK/SFO/San Jose airports, in long term parking, and fly back home. If they are from China, well, chances are they bought their place, all cash, at the top of the market. If they walk away, they will be will have lost a lot of money (assuming it is their money). Chances are, they will sell; better too loose 100 or 200K rather than everything.
Working in tech in SV, I can tell first hand that sentiment is low with dropping stock prices and immigrants feeling unsafe in in investing in this country.
For many years, california has reaped the benefits of immigrants bringing money/producing goods (especially tech) and investing in this state. Not any more.
Think about it. Would you invest in a house/business in UK if the govt can eject you at any time? Would companies invest in a country where they can’t hire the best and can have their best ejected any time?
Obviously with less stability comes less business.
Somewhere along the line somebody thought it was good to eliminate all loyalty from the employer-employee relationship. Companies often hire easily because they can fire easily. The primary beneficiary of this is the corporation. The individual becomes another just-in-time resource with no job security.
I’m surprised anybody wants to buy a house given the current work environment and how specialized things have become. People may have to take a job across town or across the country on short notice, to find a decent job in their technical area.
re: “… Would companies invest in a country where they can’t hire the best and can have their best ejected any time?”
Retired SV tech worker here. The H1B program, as noted here and elsewhere, did not achieve the stated goal of bringing the ‘best and brightest’ to the US. Large labor brokers–Tata, etc.–gamed the system and made thousands of (alleged) tech workers available, largely by stuffing the lottery for visas. In my 35 years in the valley I can attest the ‘brightness’ of the imported workers followed a more-or-less normal distribution; i.e. there were a few geniuses, some really poor workers and the vast majority were somewhere in the middle. The imports would, however, work longer hours for less pay and not complain about anything (including the hateful glares of the locals they were displacing).
About 20 years ago, just prior to the 2000 dot.com crash, the valley was flush and the imports were feeling their oats. They started a movement to, well, for lack of a better term, unionize. Then the dot.com crash hit and they went back to their cubicles.
Some grain of truth but you can’t deny that the vast majority of SV companies are from first-second gen immigrants who probably were H-1B at some point in their lives. Did you know that international researchers and students from Stanford have to get an H-1B to work at Apple and design those IPhones? If they don’t do it here, they’ll do it in a Chinese and Indian company and there goes our chance at making a phone company.
Without the stability of living in a country, smart immigrants won’t get the grooming or confidence to take risks.
It’s a simple equation: Every “budding” Nobel Prize winner was a normal human being for the vast majority of their life. Some traits made them smart, take risks, innovate and then become a Nobel prize in the future.
I see these people as wealth. Are 100% of these people going to be amazing? No. But even 10% of the best around the world create the best technology and companies that give us our leg up. Stop this funnel and you will never get that 10% that creates vast majority of our fortune 500 companies and thus our 401ks.
No budding nobel prize winner would ever try to move to an unstable country.
On the flip side to your argument, competition with foreign students and imported labor has made the pursuit of a career in STEM a bad deal for many Americans. Things are bad when more young people choose a career in law or investment banking over engineering. You have major economic problems when the majority of your population is engaged in some form of rent-seeking, and not producing new wealth through technology.
Cut the H1-B program, and many American STEM graduates will move back to California to work those jobs. Despite the propaganda in the media, American universities produce far more STEM graduates than the number of available entry level jobs, due in no small part to H1-B. A STEM degree is not a meal ticket.
I’m afraid you are correct. Tech was a wild and fun ride for me, but I can’t recommend it to any young people unless they really love it. It’s not a guaranteed meal ticket/career path anymore.
Wolf, I’ve read several reports that suggest many of those leaving CA are lower income younger people with a high school education in lower skilled jobs or retirees on fixed incomes. Both groups are reported to find CA too expensive for their incomes.
Those moving to CA are reported to largely be college graduates with professional jobs that are well paid.
My point in mentioning this is that while it’s unfortunate that anyone should have to leave CA because of affordability, those migrating into CA would seems to offset much of the loss from an income perspective.
I guess this is apropos
https://www.wsj.com/articles/chinese-dumped-1-billion-of-u-s-real-estate-in-third-quarter-extending-recent-retreat-1543924802