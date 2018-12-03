Bubble Trouble: Silicon Valley & San Francisco Housing Markets Head South

The underlying dynamics changed in August and have worsened since. And this is still the tech boom.
It’s high time to unload houses and condos in Silicon Valley and San Francisco, one of the most expensive housing markets in the US. Sellers are now flooding the market with properties. Inventory listed for sale in those three counties that make up the area – San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara – surged by 102% in November compared to November last year, to 3,931 listings.
In each of the past three months, the number of active listings (new listings plus old listings that have not sold yet but haven’t been pulled from the market) was the highest since August 2014. The chart below shows the year-over-year percentage change in active listings. The red bars in the chart mark the beginning of bubble trouble in this housing market (all data via the National Association of Realtors at realtor.com):
When inventories are piling up because sales are slowing, sellers have to figure out where the market is, and the market is where the buyers are, but buyers have become listless and refuse to participate in bidding wars. They see the prices and they do the math with higher mortgage rates, and they walk. So, motivated sellers have to do something to move the properties. And they started cutting prices.
In November, the number of properties on the market with price cuts, at 1,038, skyrocketed by over 400% year over year.
The chart of the year-over-year percentage changes in price cuts in Silicon Valley and San Francisco shows that the change of direction in the market occurred around August. By September, price cuts hit the highest level since Housing Bust 1:
The median asking price for the three counties had peaked in May at $1,369,200 and has since fallen by $132,100 or by nearly 10% from the peak, to 1,237,100. Median asking price means half are listed for more and half are listed for less. It differs from the median selling price at which homes are actually sold. Compared to November last year, the median asking price dropped by $71,200 or 5.4%:
The chart below shows the percentage change of median asking prices, which clarifies further the underlying dynamics in the market:
After years of blaming the surging home prices in the area on a shortage of inventory for sale, the industry is suddenly faced with all kinds of inventory coming out of the woodwork, just as sales are slowing and as mortgage rates are rising, while the affordability crisis bites the market.
Buyers have lost their blind enthusiasm. They’re still buying, but at lower prices, and they’re taking their time.
Yet the hiring slowdowns – or worse, layoffs – at area tech companies and the broad wind-down of countless and hopelessly cash-burning start-ups – both a prominent feature of every tech downturn here – haven’t even started yet. The area is still booming and companies are still hiring, and this housing downturn is starting during the tech boom, and not as a consequence of a tech meltdown. Though share prices of local companies such as Google, Apple, Facebook, and many others have taken a big hit since the summer, we’re still far from a classic tech meltdown. That is yet to come.
The Case-Shiller home price index lags by about three months, but it too is now picking up the changes in the market: Seattle home prices dropped at fastest pace since Housing Bust 1, while the first price declines cropped in San Francisco, Denver, Portland, and other markets. Read… The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America Deflate
Just celebrated a birthday in November, this is the gift I was hoping for.
According to reports, some former Facebook employees are seeing an uptick in colleagues who are asking them to assist them in quitting.
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/12/02/facebook-employees-calling-former-colleagues-to-look-for-jobs-outside.html
It’s funny what a significant drop in the value of your equity and the realization that you’re working for satan will do.
As more and more rats start to opt out of the rat race, the party could get pretty interesting.
Like I’ve always been saying, Facebook and Google, glorified ad companies.
No …. they’re SPY agency adjuncts .. masquerading as ad companies …
Clearly, this is a sign that the market’s appetite for assets fueled by cheap debt is beginning to die down, I think?
My mid peninsula house had been seeing breath taking rises of 3% monthly during most of 2018 — this according to Zillow. Suddenly, two weeks ago it slowed to a near stop — only went up .6%. I expect two weeks from now it will be at 0 or -minus something.
I live in a tiny 100 year old shack and if I told you’all what it’s valued at you would not believe me. The Fed talks about coming price inflation — What? Coming? Houses in my neighborhood have been priced about triple what they should be (relative to incomes) for the past year or so. Why does something as important as the price of a home not count in the Fed’s inflation equation?
Bought my house 24 years ago for one sixth what it’s appraised at now. My neighborhood has been the beneficiary of a lot of that Fed stimulus money, having gone from a middle class area to upper middle, coinciding with the tech bubble. Several houses around me were torn down and swishy mini mansions were built in their place. I did almost nothing to my house, instead just paid it off 16 years ago. All my neighbors are in debt, having either come in at bubble prices or paid for a renovation. Prestige conscious sheep! I am very much hoping to see RE prices collapse here, and see my neighbors crying about it!
I’d sell your house and wait 3 years then by it back at 1/3 the price…….and don’t be surprised if the new suckers……i mean homeowners….do a bunch of upgrades.
Wages are definitely not moving up. “Houston we have a problem.”
We live here. I’m glad to see this happen. Bubbles are a waste of capital and bring out the greed in the best of us.
Now this equity bubble is also very disconcerting…….
@Wolf, is it possible that the slowdown is correlated with the pessimism that is now rampant among H1Bs? Homeland dept. is also taking away work visa of a 100k (?) spouses in Bay Area.
Traditionally, a lot of H1Bs coupled with their spouse income would buy a newly built townhome in San Ramon instead of renting. I now hear stories about how they are not sure of a renewal or even their own prospects and holding off the buying. Throw in the loss of second income with the going away if H1B spouse work permit.
Essentially, the question boils down to who’s contributing to this slowdown now. Could it be Chinese like cash buyers? They don’t take mortgages and besides they have slowed purchasing for a year and a half. So they’re probably not the ones driving this stagnation. So I wonder if this slowdown is driven by the salaried employee and his mortgage calculations.
And H1Bs and their spouses are a huge part of the salaried tech worker in Bay Area.
It is probably a combination of multiple factors. Remember, housing started turning in May with visible went south since August. That was before the October massacre in stock market. When stocks were still shooting for the moon. But remember, back in January, we saw a major correction. Which I am sure made a lot of people nervous. Imagine, you are a Facebook employee. Even American citizen, so no visa issues. Half of your income is from stocks. Suddenly, the stock takes a 30% hit with a clear downward spiral, no betterment in sight. It means, your income is 15% less than last year. You saw Yahoo go bust withon a few years. You heard from older guys that there was a huge company called AOL. You are not sure if your company will be around in 3 years. Apply the same to AAPL, GOOG, AMZN qnd others with slightly varying percentages.
Would you buy or wait to see how things roll out?
Anybody that bought a house or condo in San Francisco the past few years took a huge financial risk. Many people that take this kind of risk are financially illiterate and like spending on $80,000 cars, private schools, etc., and getting divorces over money anxieties.
This is what drives a bubble up, but then drives it down when the time comes. We may be testing the resale value on those shine Tesla automobiles fairly soon.
Why can’t people live within their means and appreciate what they have? Reminds me of my kids that pick up a toy, putz with it, then drop it on the ground in give seconds.
Sisyphus is feeling nervous
Interesting times for sure. I’m not sure what is going on right now. The NASDAQ is only down 8% from all-time highs yet we have a bubble popping in home prices? Something is off. Also the ten year yield hit 3.22% and looked poised to go to 3.3% and beyond. Yet it’s been monkey hammered down below 3%. WTF? I work for the 15 largest privately owned company in the US. I recruit for sales reps. We pretty much have to find all our applicants now, people don’t apply; college kids in sales programs at universities are being recruited like football players. I don’t know, which way we heading? They have f’ing devalued our money like crazy to bail out everyone but mostly corporations. My gut says we can’t continue to borrow to fund the government but then the 10 year gets slammed lower. I guess time will tell. Sorry for rambling
Google has been in the process of re-locating many jobs to much cheaper Areas of the country, such as Illinois, and even Michigan. They have dramatically slowed hiring in Sillycon valley. once they start letting a lot of people go in sillycon, as will Apple, and many other firms, who have been disguising this move out of there, that market will drop like a rock, and real estate prices will plummet unlike anyone has ever seen. first it all seems gradual, but then it will happen suddenly, and without warning. If I was CEO of a smaller business in or anywhere near San Francisco, San Jose, etc, I would immediately relocate the business to the midwest, and sell my home, and take the profits, and instruct employees to do the same. Once this sort of exodus develops some real momentum, people won’t be able to exit CA fast enough, and many of the high paying jobs will literally evaporate over night, as all of these firms who have established ‘new bases’ elsewhere, could rapidly re-hire who they need from other states, for 1/3rd the salary, and the people they hire won’t need to be H1b’s. This will ripple down to smaller businesses very quickly, as those employees working there who have housing, will need to exit the state very fast, as they will become upside down on their massive mortgages. just wait and see. If you thought the 08 downturn was bad, you ain’t seen nothing yet. We are talking decades of disaster where many super high paid tech geeks working in a very expensive geography, will be turned into paupers, and wont know what hit them. Real estate and cost of living here in the midwest will seem dirt cheap by comparison. Amazon’s HQ move’s notwithstanding, the upsurge in multi-HQ’s in much lower cost geographies, should not go un-noticed, and even be suspicious of what you think are just ‘branches’ that could immediately become massive new HQ locations, to save on CRE costs as well.
So then what ?? The new ‘low-cost’ flyover becoming an overcrowded, over-extended, high-priced inflation Hell, losing all it’s regional character and charm .. starting the whole mindlessly wretched cycle all over again, sans Golden Gate ?!?
Well, that’s gonna work out swell, won’t it …
Silicon Valley has seen this several times over the last 30 years, and has bounced back.
But so if what you say comes true, yeah! One third less traffic around here.