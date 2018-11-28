New-Home Prices Drop Nearly 7%, Supply Spikes to Highest since Housing Bust 1

Homebuilders not amused.
Sales of new single-family houses plunged 12% in October, compared to a year ago, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 544,000 houses, according to estimates by the Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
With an inventory of new houses for sale at 336,000 (seasonally adjusted), the supply at the current rate of sales spiked to 7.4 months, from 6.5 months’ supply in September, and from 5.6 months’ supply a year ago. Suddenly gone is the previously hyped “shortage” of inventory:
In fact, 7.4 months of supply of new houses was the highest since February 2011, during Housing Bust 1, the first housing bust in this millennium.
The chart below, going back to 2004, shows how months’ supply clearly identifies the trajectory of Housing Bubble 1, with about 4 months’ supply or below during the upward price surge through 2005. But then, as prices were turning south, the hyped “shortage” of homes suddenly turned into a flood of homes, and contributed to the unglamorous bust in prices.
So the current spike in supply fits right into this scene and is not exactly propitious:
What gives? The price.
The median sale price of new single-family houses sold in October dropped 6.6% from a year ago to $309,700, the lowest since February 2017, and a price that was first reached in November 2015. Granted, this data is whiplash-volatile, but after a while the trend becomes clear:
Trouble in the land of new houses hasn’t been exactly a secret. Since January this year, the stocks of home builders have gotten beaten up, after a phenomenal post-election rally that had kicked off in November 2016.
Since January 22, the iShares US Home Construction ETF [ITB] — top holdings are the homebuilders Lennar, D.R. Horton, NVR, PulteGroup, and Toll Brothers — has plunged 29% despite the blistering 2.7% bounce today:
Homebuilders are the pros in the housing market. They have the data, they know what’s going on in the market. And the market is where the buyers are, and the buyers have lowered their aspirations as their home-purchasing power is being whittled down by rising mortgage rates.
To make sales happen, homebuilders’ first reaction is to throw incentives at potential buyers to get them to sign the deal, such as an upgrade to granite counter tops. But those incentives are hard to capture in overall pricing data. And that’s precisely why incentives are being lavished on buyers up front, rather than price cuts.
If incentives are not enough to move those houses, prices come down. And that has been happening. These lower prices of new houses are pressuring prices of existing homes further. That’s what happened last time. And now it’s starting to happen again.
Seattle home prices drop at fastest pace since Housing Bust 1. Feeble declines in San Francisco, Denver, Portland, etc. Flat prices in others. Condo prices in New York City suddenly jump. Read… The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America Deflate
Based on the inventory rise in the last bubble, it looks like we are headed for about 9 months of inventory this Spring, and back up to 12 months supply in 2020 or 2021. Of course, the early listers that are also motivated to sell will capture the highest prices. Many of the listers will follow the market down for years.
This time around, though, household debt is higher, so we could be looking at higher inventory levels than the last bubble, which never really ended and simply expanded.
I don’t think we will get much past nine months inventory simply
because a lot of people we be upside down on the mortgage, unable to sell but still employed. I’d look for a long stagnation in home sales as prices drift lower.
In the last bubble in my neighborhood where builders were offering new homes, I saw prices drop really fast. In a matter of months, the builders were asking 15% less. A couple months later they dropped another 15%. Then they started a slower decline for three years. It started in Fall 2007. Hard to say if inventory will beat last bubble, but prices are falling hard and fast, and inventory is exploding, just like last time, so far.
I’m asking myself, why would anything be different when the bubble is much bigger and has spread to many more asset classes.
So, are we now at the stage 1 of addressing the affordability crisis?
I think the implication here is that eventually prices will have to come down, because if new housing price drops, then logically it will start to pressure existing home prices. Right?
Because at the end of the day, you still have to sell when you have to sell.
This is ominous. A rollover in New Home sales, if not corrected quickly through price reductions, translates to reduced employment not just for builders and their suppliers, but for a large slice of the economy through knock-on effects. Between this, the auto industry cutbacks, and the slackening of demand in high tech (FANGMAN and semiconductors generally), we could be looking at the beginning of the next recession.
On the other hand, it’s only a blip so far, and the new home sales rate is only about half it was at the peak of Bubble 1 (2005-ish), so the economic impact of a building slowdown will be less of a disaster for the overall economy. Also, the ITB housing stocks haven’t dropped nearly as far as they would if their investors thought a recession was dead ahead. So far they’ve just worked off the bubble-spike which began late last year.
Of course, there’s the corollary problem of student debt dampening household formation amongst millenials. This is gonna break one way or another.
(Interestingly, both the debt from PRIMARY residence mortgages and student loans are notoriously difficult to write down in BK.)
that’s it! I’m selling all my pulte, lennar and direxion homebuilders bull3X shares!!
Don’t worry. Powell already started laying the ground work today to walk back the great Fed unwind and juice this bubble until we’re all out of interest rates to cut! Fire up the helicopters…
So much for the Fed’s independence, huh?
This is inline with my expectation from the Fed. The stage is set. Pause hikes, Pause QT, Cut rates, do QE.
Next up should be EU and BoJ.
Economy is not about products and services any more. It is all about clowns who can conjure up money at will.
The question is does it fire up the home prices? Looks like the stock market is front running the pause today.
Yep. Powell said the Fed does not see any bubbles! Therefore, stocks are fairly valued as are all assets and there is no housing bubble. So it is only logical the Fed and Powell will move to cut rates and more QE as needed.
You guys, read the Financial Stability report the Fed published today for an eye-opener. OK it’s 45 pages and kind of a chore to dig through, but it will tell you in very gentle terms that this Fed is worried big-time about inflated asset prices and corporate debt. Here it is:
GM is going into debt $4 billion to close plants and do massive layoffs of trump voters, but only after $14 BILLION in buybacks and massive executive compensation.
For 2017, GM CEO Mary Barra, got $22 Million dollars in compenstion, $14 Million of which was in stocks and stock options.
Barra got a bonus this week in her pay, after announcing she will be firing 15,000 people, GM stock jumped 8% and this fed is worried about asset prices and corporate debt.
Eveyone is a tech company now. GM and marry Barra want to be a tech company, not a car company.
For example, GM’s plans for new revenue streams includes in-car ads, because you are not exposed to enough ads.
– Rate hike in december ? Perhaps, but the 3 month T-bill rate told a different story today. It took a hit (although from a very high level).
Wolf it would be interesting in an upcoming post to see the if there is a relationship between the home builders and the stock market going back before the last recession.
The collapse in October sales explains why builders are offering double commissions, free trips and a host of other incentives. Anything to lure that “pent-up demand” would-be buyer into pulling the trigger and sign a contract. Builders were happy to ride the wave of artificial inflation on the way up. The mean reversion won’t be as much fun, but that’s the nature of a bubble.
Homebuilder stocks were tanking this morning prior to the Powell speech that ignited a market short squeeze. A temporary respite, I’m afraid, in this new echo bubble. Only thing that’s going to save the housing market is lower prices, lower rates, or a combination of both. I suspect we’ll see both in due time. A “recovery” built on debt is not sustainable, no matter how hard the Fed tries to pretend otherwise. The carnival show continues. The Fed has to raise rates because they are knee-deep in a credibility trap of their own making.
I read this paper the other day arguing housing IS the business cycle, and it seemed to make sense. If that’s the case, fasten seatbelts? https://www.nber.org/papers/w13428.pdf
Fed Chairman Powell apparently signaled today that he’s caving to Trump’s pressure and the QE unwind may not go far, now. The dtock market jumped 600 points, of course, and maybe the loose-money tycoons will buy more houses to rent out to the debt slaves. Housebuilders (not “home builders”. Families are home builders.) will go from not pleased to pleased, overnight.
That financial Stability report Nov 2018 seemed to be very on target, but their actions are not following their words. I realize Powell is in a difficult position politically, but he basically caved in. The Fed Put #2 via Powell will really bring the fixed income market to it’s knees,even though it’s already there. There’s not much play with the FFR this time around. QE4 or 5 (? I’ve lost count) would add to the 4 trillion already on the books.
The stock market is becoming more and more dependent on a monetary policy that’s losing potency over time. It’s become a game of chicken and speculation, and everyone kind of realizes this.