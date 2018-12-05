It’s Happening: San Francisco House & Condo Prices Fall

House prices down $265,000 from peak, down $60,000 from year ago. America’s most majestic housing bubble begins to deflate.
In San Francisco, the median price of single-family house sales that closed in November fell to $1.435 million. This is down a blistering $265,000 or 15.5% from the crazy peak in February of $1.7 million – a time when only the sky was the limit. And down by $60,000 from November 2017. This puts the median house price below where it had first been in May 2017. Note the steep slope from the peak in February:
Median price means half of the homes sold for more, half sold for less. So on the bottom end, people can try to push their luck with an occasional small shack in the $800,000 range. All data via Patrick Carlisle, Chief Market Analyst at Compass.
About 53% of total sales in San Francisco were condos; for years, all new housing construction has been condos and apartments, with practically no single-family houses being built, resulting in ever greater population density – and an increasing share of condos in the sales mix.
The median price of condos whose sales closed in November dropped to $1.2 million (also includes the few sales in TIC or Tenancy in Common buildings). While that still sounds like a ludicrously huge amount for a median condo – something like a small-ish two bedroom without anything spectacular – the price is down $50,000 from the peak in March, April, and May, and down $30,000 from November 2017:
Data for condo sales represent actual sales that closed and were reported to the MLS (Multiple Listing Services) where brokers list properties. However, these sales do not include the sales of new-built condos that developers sell through their own sales offices. A lot of condos have been built recently, and a lot more are in the pipeline. But developers don’t list them with the MLS and don’t report sales and prices to the MLS.
The median price of all types of dwellings combined dropped to $1.31 million, down about $95,000 or 7% from the peak of $1.41 million in March, and down $14,000 from November last year:
Clearly, the sky is not the limit for home prices in San Francisco, but the sky is not yet falling either. These are just relatively minor price declines in volatile data of one of the biggest real estate bubbles the US has ever seen.
Sales volume for all types of dwellings combined fell 14% in November, compared to a year ago, to 444 homes.
In San Francisco as well as the counties of San Mateo and Santa Clara, which make up Silicon Valley, the underlying dynamics of the housing market changed last summer and have since taken a more serious turn for the worse. These median selling prices show that the underlying dynamics have come to the surface.
A similar scenario played out in most other Bay Area counties, with only three still showing year-over-year increases in median prices, if modest ones; the other counties showing year-over-year declines (data via email from Patrick Carlisle at Compass):
- Santa Clara County (Silicon Valley): -1.6%
- San Mateo (Silicon Valley): +1.0%
- Marin County (north of the Golden Gate Bridge): -6.0%
- Sonoma County (north of Marin): -5.3%
- Alameda County (includes Berkley, Oakland, and a big part of the East Bay down to Santa Clara County): +2.3%
- Contra Costa Central (Lamorinda and Diablo Valley): -3.8%
- Napa County: +1.8%
But the Bay Area economy is still hopping, and companies are still hiring. The classic and inevitable tech bust that everyone who has been around here long enough is expecting hasn’t arrived yet. And this downturn in housing is taking off in a very strong local economy.
Homebuilder Toll Brothers just said it out loud. Read… Why California’s Housing Market is in for Serious Trouble
The cratering is just getting started. When Tech Bubble 2.0 implodes, it’s going to take down all these superheated housing bubble markets with it.
Futures are tumbling tonight following the arrest of the CFO of China’s biggest telecom in Canada on a US warrant. Anyone who thought Chinese investors were going to keep paying outlandish prices for West Coast real estate is in for a rude awakening as the trade war reignites.
And what does it say when the futures tank on the arrest of one corrupt executive, among hundreds if not thousands? One could get the impression that the “system” (narrative) doesn’t function unless those pulling the strings continue to turn a blind eye to the fraud, the bubbles, and the predatory nature of the financial system in general.
She is not arrested for corruption.
ps. I wonder how long it will take for a Canadian executive to be arrested in Cambodia for trading with Taiwan.
DANGER WILL ROBINSON!! DANGER!!! All other countries on planet EARTH, take heed. You are now under FOREIGN DICTATE of the United States of America, which means you are NOW unilaterally subject to the laws of the United States of America. We mean to rule the world. You are now our disloyal subjects. Violation of our laws will mean your extradition and incarceration in a foreign prison system. Yes! We mean to rule the world. Sovereignty of your country means absolutely nothing to us as we control the skies above your country with our unmanned military drones, and will soon with our new US Space Force will rule the space over your countries in their entirety as well. Welcome to the new PAX AMERICANA of the 21st Century. There is no escape! Resistance is FUTILE! Assimilation is INEVITABLE! Surrender to absolute US HEGEMONY or be ELIMINATED forthwith!!! (And make no mistake, we mean BUSINESS!) [;-)
Once the decline is obvious to the public, people will stand by and wait to see further drops before even thinking of buying. The decline will then accelerate and become even more pronounced. There’ll be a lot of condos for rent that people can rent while the situation plays out.
When my rural valley was in a big decline about 10 years ago, there were houses for sale for years. People just took them off the market. Now, there’s hardly anything to buy as city folks recently cashed out, retired, and relocated here. Few stay, though. They miss the conveniences (which is a euphemsim for mindless habitual shopping). Most move away to another urban center.
I suspect people will just leave California for a lower cost environment, as mentioned in the previous housing article. It is my observation that most folks seldom do anything outside anymore. Does it matter where their subdivision or condo is located? It could be in Iceland for all the difference it would make.
I don’t know about a “lower cost environment” but the ones I know are leaving because of the flat out insanity from California government to education and all points in between. Won’t even mention the social justice police.
Sure… can you give a specific example of this ‘insanity’?
Paulo, you are missing something here.
If the economy hits a recession, then prices and rents will tumble. That is a fact.
But, if what we have is a buyers strike without a recession, then rents will not tumble, and the high rents will support the high prices because people will just decide to park a property as a rental and wait it out.
In my opinion, we are not headed for a recession, and we will see slower and slower sales without much price movement because rents stay high. That is my base case. But, recessions do happen when least expected.
Some people will leave, but there is something to be said for an employed young family staying put when it has a 30 year fixed rate mortgage at an attractive rate with 28 years to go. My boon-doogle is my very low property tax bill with a basis that dates back to the late 1970’s and a house that is within walking distance of the BART rapid transit line. The mortgage was paid off long ago.
30 year fixed rate mortgages are practically extinct in Canada (unless Mom and Dad provide the loan). So the real estate problem may be a lot worse in Toronto and Vancouver if a lot of recent home buyers find that they no longer qualify for refinancing at the end of their first fixed rate period (typically five years?).
Well, in the north silicon valley area where I’m at we had significant upward movement in prices from January till just a few weeks ago. I noticed this morning on Zillow my house had lost 1% on the 30 day average from where it was yesterday. After reading this article I just checked again. Now it’s down another half a percent! Just from this morning!
So if my bad math skills are correct at this rate my house will be worth zero in about a hundred days. Gosh– I hope I can get my taxes reassessed!
Property tax reassessment is a two-decade lagging indicator. /
About 53% of total sales in San Francisco were condos; for years, all new housing construction has been condos and apartments. . . ,
Why don’t they just say it: Storage units for humans.
Some people, us included, don’t need 5,000 square feet for two people. 1,450 square feet and many miles of gorgeous ever-changing Bay views are enough space for us :-]
Exactly! My 99 year-old 1,400 sq ft Craftsman bungalow (with large detached garage for toys & a basement for workshop and tools) feels like a mansion to me. As an extra bonus, I have great neighbors too.
It comes down to being happy with what you have already. Wolf, you and your wife are obviously happy, as am I, and that’s what life should be about.
Wife and I had this exact conversation last evening. Our house, also in the 1500 foot range is in a great location, beautiful yard and relatively easy upkeep. We spend 95% of our time in 20% of the space. We also paid 25% of what neighbors are paying now and that was only 15 years ago. The house across the street has had 4 different owners during that same time
Great response, Mr. R. If I had my druthers, ever since it’s build the “Golden Gateway” hi rise (in the Marina) would have been my choice of living quarters……but, alas decades later and many children raised it is/was always out of my reach. Born and raised in SF (Outer Mission) moved away in the late 1950’s to points south…..sailed the Bay for many years….the views from top of Market St. on a cold, clear winter day; from the North side of the GG bridge…….the vistas are incredible. In my youth the fog was so wet in early morning hours the streets/sidewalks looked as it large silver dollars were raining down. When did “homes” becoming “assets”? That’s when we got into trouble.
When I get much older I think I would prefer a condo. The only downside for me is possibly noise and HOA fees. But noise can be mitigated by a good design and build.
But condos generally get close to the city, nice views, a manageable space and I don’t have mess with too much maintenance or yard work which I hate anyway.
Condos have perks for those who dont like some of the normal shit that comes with single family home ownership.
Our cost basis is a lot lower here on the Gulf coast, but at one point in ’10 my house was assessed at a lower value than my car. Once values began to climb again, the new homestead protection kicked in and increases are limited by law — I just paid my $950 tax bill for ’19…not even enough to deduct.
“And this downturn in housing is taking off in a very strong local economy.”
Fascinating could it be that external factors namely the shattering of the “false economy” eg massive cheap debt-fueled buying activity is beginning to give way to the real economy?
Real estate prices and sales are declining, the stock market is getting volatile with regular 500+ point drops, car makers are announcing mass layoffs and the 2-10 spread is close to inverting. Someone convince me we’re not entering a recession or something much worse.
We are sailing in unchartered waters here: what we have seen in Q3 wasn’t supposed to happen, for the simple reason monetary stimulus is still in full swing in both Europe and Japan and credit conditions remain extraordinarily loose in the US as well: for all the wailing and gnashing of teeth getting a mortgage in the US right now remains very cheap by historical standards and commercial real estate is still one of those asset bubbles the Fed is most concerned about.
When a real estate market overextends itself or simply reaches its limits it becomes completely dependent on stimulus, fiscal, legislative and monetary, just to avoid a correction. That’s what Italy and Spain have been doing for almost a decade now to avoid a massive correction of their obscenely bloated construction and real estate sectors.
But as we are seeing it works until it doesn’t: Spain has already reintroduced 100+% and no money down mortgages, yet mortgage approvals have been steadily slipping since July. Italy is in the same boat.
All the endless attempts to reinflate the bubble managed to do is generate epic distortions that will have to be corrected, like it or not: a lot of people will have to eat a whole lot of losses.
It doesn’t need to be a recession: the Fed has proven this can be done in orderly fashion. The free punch bowl is being taken away while party-goers are still inhebriated, meaning they aren’t feeling a thing. The problems will start once they’ll find drinks have increased four-fold in prices while they were lying blind drunk on the couch.
Spain’s population has plateaued for several years. Italy/Greece/Japan’s have been decreasing for several years.
Because the only way CB’s know how to stimulate aggregate demand is through credit, after a while, the system literally runs out of qualified buyers to match those selling. 100% mortgages just kicked the can down the road. Eventually, the system burns through those borrowers as well.
The FED (and central banks) have created a MONSTER, and it is coming for all of us. They knew exactly what they were doing, being gods, they can do no wrong. Don’t think for one second the “friends’ didn’t have advance notice of the next move.
After 10 years you get a significant price reduction through inflation so Spain has seen a correction. Spain had a bloated construction sector 10 years ago. Not now.
This is literally the funniest thing I’ve read or heard today… because I’ve been reading and hearing the same since I care to remember.
Real estate is always undervalued, the construction industry is always going through a “tight spot” and always needs “fiscal stimulus”, lending practices are always “too tight”, regulation and zoning laws “too oppressive” and real estate is always a good deal because “prices have come down a long way, if you factor inflation in”.
In a way real estate and construction have stolen a trick from agriculture, as farmers are always on the local newspaper lamenting their misfortune, no matter how large their bank account and the subsidies they already recieve. Trust me: my grandfather owned a large farm and I’ve seen these things up close before turning eight.
Almost forgot to mention: crude oil prices are collapsing.
In San Mateo, rents are still “too-damn-high”. Yet, three realtors told me last weekend that renters are toughing it out and staying put. Lots of open houses but the traffic of would-be-buyers has slowed down to a trickle. This observation is statistically worthless but it matches the general trend in the Bay Area.
Maybe buyers are either afraid of buying at the top or maybe they are unable to qualify for a mortgage. Or maybe they have no plans to stick around for the long term. Maybe those who really wanted to buy a house already did it when interest rates were lower. Either way, the slowing down points to a down market for 2019.
Well that and buying doesn’t look as good to people when they consider they may be trapped in that starter home for 10 years instead of 2… there were possibly a lot of people banking on trading up in as short as 2-5 years. But that wont be possible if price are flat/falling.
Priced for foreigners. The only explanation.
This week I saw a house in Ukiah drop in price $100k on Zillow. For a while there, even the most remote podunk in California had absurdly inflated prices.
No matter how hard I stare at those graphs, I still don’t see evidence of a massive decline. Maybe we are in the early innings. Certainly demographics will come into play as 10K baby boomers continue to retire daily, and vote with their feet as they migrate out of high tax states.
It would be nice if real estate could drop 30-40% to allow first time buyers a chance, but trying to predict an event like this with a reasonably strong economy, and a persistent headwind of 3% (real) inflation, is a fools errand–but fools errands can be fun to toss up for discussion, hence I will stand aside and let the comments section debate rage on, brimming with breathless anecdotal evidence, full of sound and fury.
Keep in mind recent posts have opined on the 10yr treasury rate, once past 3% would continue upward like a train leaving a station for good. Well, it looks like the train has now stopped and is backing up to the station– something all the experts did not contemplate, but have plenty of new narratives to describe why this has happened–all, mind you, after the fact.
Wolf, am I wrong or did we just have a partially inverted yield curve on Tuesday with a a convergence with the spread almost being non existing. Yes, the yield increased in general YtY, and we had a previous “splash” in Q2 (all yields dipped and recovered) but this is different.
Y1=2.71
Y2=2.80
Y3=2.81
Y5=2.79
Y7=2.84
It’s just a correction. Tesla construction bots assemble oriented hemp strand board (ohsb, a byproduct of the thc/cbd industry) into mini/micro homes at practically no cost. So it’s merely a transition to the ‘sharing economy’. SF is a loving city.