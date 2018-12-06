Fed’s QE Unwind Reaches $374 Billion

But how low might the Fed’s balance sheet go?
The Federal Reserve shed $54 billion in assets over the five weekly balance sheet periods that encompass the calendar month of November. This reduced the assets on its balance sheet to $4,086 billion, the lowest since January 15, 2014, according to the Fed’s balance sheet for the week ended December 5, released this afternoon. Since the beginning of the QE unwind — or “balance sheet normalization,” as the Fed calls it — in October 2017, the Fed has now shed $374 billion:
The Fed holds a variety of assets, including the Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) that it had acquired as part of QE. Between the end of QE in late 2014 and the beginning of the QE unwind in October 2017, the Fed replaced maturing securities with new securities to keep their levels roughly the same. Starting in October 2017, the Fed has been shedding Treasury securities and MBS.
How much lower will the balance sheet go?
The Fed held about $910 billion in assets in the summer of 2008, before the whole mess started. Over the prior decades, the amount of assets on its balance sheet had roughly grown in line with nominal GDP (not inflation adjusted); and this trend would have continued. In other words, there is zero chance the assets on the balance sheet will ever revert to $910 billion.
Since Q4 2008, nominal GDP has grown by 42%. Assuming that QE continues for five more years: At the average growth rate of the past few years, nominal GDP in 2023 will have grown by 72% since Q4 2008. If the Financial Crisis had never happened and if therefore the Fed had continued expanding its balance sheet in line with nominal GDP, the balance sheet would have reached about $1,570 billion by 2023.
This marks the absolute lowest point for the assets on the Fed’s balance sheet by the time the QE unwind is finished – but more likely, the balance sheet won’t drop quite that far.
Treasury Securities
Until October, the QE unwind had been in ramp-up mode. In October, it reached cruising speed, according to the Fed’s plan. In the cruising-speed phase, the Fed is scheduled to shed “up to” $30 billion in Treasuries and “up to” $20 billion in MBS a month, for a total of “up to” $50 billion a month. So how did it go in November?
From November 1 through December 5, the Fed’s holdings of Treasury Securities fell by $30 billion to $2,241 billion, the lowest since January 22, 2014. Since the beginning of the QE-Unwind, the Fed has shed $225 billion in Treasuries:
The Fed sheds Treasury securities by allowing them to “roll off” when they mature. When Treasury securities mature, the Treasury Department sends money to all holders of those maturing bonds to redeem them at face value. Treasuries mature mid-month or at the end of the month. Hence the step-pattern of the QE unwind in the chart above.
On November 15, three issues matured totaling $34 billion. On November 30, three more issues matured totaling $25 billion. So for the month in total, $59 billion in Treasury securities matured. This was an unusually large amount, the most since the QE unwind began.
Sticking to the plan, the Fed did two things:
- It collected $30 billion from the Treasury Department for part of the securities that matured. The Fed creates money, and it destroys money; but it doesn’t sit on trillions of dollars in cash. So when it received the $30 billion from the Treasury Department, it then destroyed this money just as it had created this money to purchase these securities. That was the QE unwind part.
- The Fed also reinvested (“rolled over”) directly with the Treasury Department the proceeds of the remaining $29 billion in Treasuries that had matured.
There won’t be many months with this many Treasury securities maturing, and it will become rarer that the Fed, if it sticks to its plan, can shed the full “up to” amount capped at $30 billion a month. For example, in December, only $18 billion in Treasuries will mature, which will be the maximum that the Fed can shed under its plan.
Mortgage-Backed Securities (MBS)
Under QE, the Fed also acquired residential MBS that were issued and guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae. Holders of residential MBS receive principal payments as the underlying mortgages are paid down or are paid off. At maturity, the remaining principal is paid off. To keep the balance of MBS from declining after QE ended, the New York Fed’s Open Market Operations kept buying MBS in the market.
The Fed books the trades at settlement, which lags the trade by two to three months. Due to this lag, the amount of MBS on today’s balance sheet reflects trades in August and September when the cap for shedding MBS was $16 billion a month.
And this is how it panned out. From November 1 through today’s balance sheet, the balance of MBS fell by $16 billion, to $1,653 billion, the lowest since May 7, 2014. Since the beginning of the QE unwind, the Fed has whittled down its holdings of MBS by $117 billion:
So in November, the Fed shed $30 billion in Treasury securities and $16 billion in MBS, for a total QE unwind of $46 billion, the largest monthly amount since the QE unwind began.
Instead of “bubble” or “collapse,” the Fed uses “valuation pressures” and “broad adjustment in prices.” Business debt, not consumer debt, is the bogeyman this time. Read... The Fed Explains the Rate Hikes: To Prevent Financial Crisis 2
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Dear Readers,
There have been rumors that I summarily cancelled the WOLF STREET REPORT for all times to come because there was none last Sunday.
This is not the case. The reason I didn’t do the WOLF STREET REPORT last Sunday was much more mundane: I got a really bad cold shortly after I arrived in Japan, and I lost my voice. That’s not a handicap for me in Japan, given my inability to speak Japanese beyond a few basics. But no voice, no WOLF STREET REPORT.
My voice is gradually recovering. At the moment, it’s a gravelly smokey voice about an octave lower than normal. It’s really just a deep whisper. My wife likes it. But…
As soon as my voice is operational, the WOLF STREET REPORT will return. This might be this coming Sunday, or the Sunday after.
Hope you fully recover soon and looking forward to you insights. And no worries about the one day absence – it’s not like the insanity you cover weekly is going anywhere by your next report. :)
I hope you feel better soon. I would hate it if your illness diminished the joy of your trip to Japan.
I was worried it was part of a joint Department of Justice / Federal Trade Commission / F.C.C. move to strip the podcast away from your empire to reduce the power of your media conglomerate – now that you are part of the Big 7.
Wolf, I’m continue to be confused about the impact of “QT”. As I understand it, the Fed is letting Treasuries and MBS that it holds mature, and cancels the money it receives from them.
That said, the Treasury has to get the money to repay the Treasuries that mature from somewhere, which I assume is the bond market, China or somewhere. So my question is, unless the Treasury debt is retired and not rolled over, isn’t the real impact just a bookkeeping entry, and a tighter borrowing conditions for those who compete with the US Gubmint?
Yes, it’s a bookkeeping entry since they don’t hold cash. They buy $20 billion in treasuries with money they create out of thin air but don’t literally print and then when they mature, they buy more with the money that matured or they just book a new entry and it disappears just as it appeared. Borrowing gets tighter because their support is removed from the market driving up yields. Rates stay low if the 500lb gorilla is buying up a huge chunk of bonds and almost all MBS.
HB Guy,
No, it’s not just a book-keeping entry. It’s a chain of cash events. In basic terms, the QE unwind drains money from the market like this, in steps, going backwards in time:
Step 1: When the Treasury securities that the Fed holds mature, the Treasury Department transfers the money to the Fed. If the Fed doesn’t buy other assets with the money, that money just disappears at the Fed.
Step 2: Since the Treasury Department doesn’t have the money to pay off maturing bonds – as the US government runs a big deficit – it raises this money in advance by selling new bonds at regular auctions.
Step 3: By buying the new debt that the Treasury Department issues, the bond market gives its money in advance to the Treasury Department that the Treasury Department then gives to the Fed to redeem the Fed’s maturing bonds.
Step 4: Because private bond buyers replace the Fed by the amount of the QE unwind, these bond buyers have to sell something else to raise the money to buy those bonds.
It’s by this mechanism via the bond market and the Treasury Department that the QE unwind drains “liquidity” – or whatever else you might want to call it – out of the broader markets.
I notice that currency requiring collateralization (i.e. in circulation), a balance sheet liability, stands at over $1.6 trillion which is larger than your estimate of what the balance sheet would be in 2023 (total liabilities plus equity) based on nominal gdp growth. Does this represent some sort of stealth monetization of debt?
HRH,
Note that “currency in circulation” (Federal Reserve Notes and coins) is a liability on the Fed’s balance sheet, not an asset. On any balance sheet, Assets = Liabilities + Capital. So don’t add up Treasury securities (assets) and currency (liabilities). They’re on opposite sides of the balance sheet.
Currency in circulation has grown more steeply since the Financial Crisis than it did before, if you look at the long-term chart.
This is actual dollar cash. The Fed’s job is to provide enough cash for the economy to function. The Treasury Department produces the bills and coins. But the Fed manages the amounts in circulation via the banking system. Currency in circulation grows when there is a lot of demand for dollar cash. And there must always be enough cash in the banking system to satisfy the demand by customers for the physical dollars.
There are several factors why demand for cash has risen sharply since the Financial Crisis, including ZIRP, or NIRP, that encouraged people to stuff their mattresses with cash, and the collapse of currencies in some countries, such as Venezuela and Argentina, where locals keep dollars on hand to do business and as a store of value. Demand for euros has also increased sharply over the same period.
But the growing amount of currency (liability) has to be balanced on the balance sheet with some assets to keep the balance sheet balanced. And that’s what we’re seeing.
This is one of the reasons why I said that “the balance sheet won’t drop quite that far.” There are other reasons too. Some people have said that in practical terms, it’s unlikely that the balance sheet will drop below $2 trillion. There are also a lot of variables over the next five years.
My main reason for pointing out the absolute low point of the assets was to explain why the balance sheet will never drop to $910 billion again. This is a figure people keep throwing out as to whether or not the QE unwind is rally taking place, but it’s really nonsense to use $910 billion as target. That target number should be much higher. That was my main point.
Thank you for the great reporting Wolf.
I think very soon you will have second thoughts about the whole Fed QE unwind. You were very confident that the 10 year was going to hit 4% and mortgage rates 6% but it looks like that things are going downhill.
The market is already discounting any rate hikes for 2019 and I bet if the dow went below 20k next week, we might not even get a rate hike in December. Despite what anyone says, Fed is stock market’s bitch, read the “courage to act”of Bernanke, they even had a Bloomberg terminal in their office for god’s sake and were glued daily to cnbc reporting.
Investors who buy the 10-year at the current yield are nuts. Investors have been nuts for a decade. The Fed, the ECB, the BOJ, and other CBs have successfully fried their brains with ZRIP, QE, and NIRP. So these brain-fried investors are going to do stupid things galore, going forward. Just count on it. It will take a long time to get their brains back to function normally.
“There won’t be many months with this many Treasury securities maturing, and it will become rarer that the Fed, if it sticks to its plan, can shed the full “up to” amount capped at $30 billion a month.”
All the more reason for Dow 50,000 in 2019!
The Fed’s plan to tap down asset prices has work magnificently! Give dat Fed a cookie!
Add to the Fed’s dismissing ability to roll off QE (well, the Fed could SELL it’s assets but that would be UN-possible in the Land of Fed “Gradualist Hawks”) the increasing rumors of a halt/cut in interest rates…and…well…let’s make it Dow 100,000 in 2019.
Boy, dat Fed sure has been hawkish on “gradualism-ness-ish.”
Other than IOER, what are these excess reserves used for by the banks? Since we keep on hearing that they aren’t being used for loans, then how and what is the game?