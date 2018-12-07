Ugly Week for Stocks: Bad Sign that Even the WSJ’s Mega-Effort to Reflate them Fizzled

FANGMAN down 10.4% for the week, down $1.12 trillion from peak. Apple plunges.
This week was ugly for stocks in its own right, but it was particularly ugly because there was a major – and briefly very successful – effort by the Wall Street Journal to manipulate share prices higher. Tuesday was a bad day. Wednesday the stock market was closed. And Thursday just before noon, the Dow was already down over 700 points. It was time to pull out the big guns, namely the WSJ citing unnamed Fed “officials.”
“Federal Reserve officials are considering whether to signal a new wait-and-see approach after a likely interest-rate increase at their meeting in December, which could slow down the pace of rate increases next year,” it wrote.
The market – algos most of it – responded instantly, and stocks performed a miraculous recovery. At 11:25 AM, the Dow was down to 24,259. It closed the day at 24,947, having rallied nearly 700 points based on this story. WSJ even took credit for the rebound:
“The rebound accelerated late in the session after The Wall Street Journal reported on the Fed’s evolving thinking on rates,” it wrote. “The blue-chip index ended down 79.40 points, or 0.32%, to 24947.67, and the S&P 500 lost 4.11 points, or 0.15%, to 2695.95.”
That was on Thursday. But on Friday, the whole thing came unglued again – and for the FANGMAN stocks – Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Google’s parent Alphabet, Microsoft, Apple, and NVIDIA – in a particularly ugly way.
- The Dow fell 2.24% on Friday to 24,388, ending the week down 4.5%. It’s down 9.5% from its peak, but down only 1.3% so far this year, and flat year-over-year.
- The S&P 500 fell 2.3% on Friday to 2,633, ending the week down 4.6%. It’s down 10.5% from its peak, down 1.5% year-to-date, and down 0.7% from a year ago.
- The Nasdaq fell 3.05% on Friday to 6,969, ending the week down 4.9%. It’s down 14.3% from its peak, but remains up 1% year-to-date and is up 1.9% from a year ago.
- The Russell 2000 small caps index fell 1.98% on Friday, ending the week down 5.6%. It’s down 16.9% from the peak, down 5.7% year-to-date, and down 4.8% from a year ago.
So in the bigger scheme of things, this sell-off is just a minor ripple. Wall Street crybabies are acting like it’s the end of the world, and they want the Fed to back off, obviously, because stocks should only go up, and by a lot, every single year, for all times to come, and when they refuse to do that, it’s a cruel abnormality.
There have been a number of efforts to manipulate stocks up. They all worked briefly, then collapsed. This includes the “dovish” interpretation of what Fed chief Jerome Powell had said, which had caused a huge rally. And it includes efforts to boost individual stocks, such as when famed short-seller Citron Research changed sides, and tried to boost the shares of Nvidia on November 20, with a tweet. The shares rallied wildly, but this week, shares began to drop again and on Friday plunged 6.7% to $147.61. They are now up only 1.6% from the close of the day before Citron Research made that infamous tweet.
The FANGMAN stocks are now in a peculiar position. Their combined market cap had once upon a time – namely August 31 – been $4.63 trillion. It has since plunged by 22.4%, or by $1.037 trillion, an astounding loss for just seven stocks. Friday was outright bloody for Apple, Nvidia, and Netflix:
- Facebook [FB]: $137.42 (-1.6%)
- Google [GOOG]: $1,036.58 (-3.0%)
- Amazon [AMZN]: $1,629.13 (-4.1%)
- Apple [AAPL]: $168.49 (-6.3%)
- Microsoft [MSFT]: $104.82 (-4.0%)
- Nvidia [NVDA]: $147.61 (-6.7%)
- Netflix [NFLX]: $265.14 (-6.27%)
Their combined market cap dropped 3.7% today, giving up $137 billion. For the week, they plunged $419 billion, or 10.4%. And they’re down 22.4%, or a feather-ruffling $1.04 trillion, from their combined market cap peak on August 31:
Apple, once the $1.12-trillion company that was walking on water on October 2, has since plunged 32.5%. In terms of dollars, its market cap was slashed by $364 billion to $755.8 billion, now below Amazon and Microsoft.
The FANGMAN stocks as a whole dipped into the red year-to-date on Friday. So from that perspective, this $1.034 trillion that disappeared since August 31 isn’t anything to write home about – these stocks being down just a smidgen for the year, a harmless form of easy-come, easy-go. It’s not like it can’t get a whole lot worse.
It was ugly for those buying long term Treasuries, too. The shorter term bills did okay though. The 4 week auctioned twice this week and the latter one was great.
Hmm, the etf TLT has done really well lately…
-5.9 for a year is bad, right.
The 12 mo. Dividend at 2.7 is like the yield of the 52 week without the loss on principal.
That said I’m not an ishare fan or an etf either. I like to hold the underlying directly.
But wait, FB announced on a Friday evening that it was adding 9B to its stock buyback program.
Has to be rats exiting a sinking ship and grabbing the cash via private transactions.
I don’t think things are too bad. As I have predicted, it sounds from the news like the Fed is throwing in the towel on raising rates. That will get the stock prices back up. Nothing else will. It will also solve the inverted curve problem. After all, none of them will be around when it all blows up.
I think just rate hold will not help .. even lower interest rate will not stop disasterous collapse, only zero interest and direct QE will help.
According to my experience, it will be 1200 of NASDAQ :P.
FED is slow animal..
Sure, budyy, straight to the moon!
Wrong. Rates are not the main cause of the down turn. Rates went up all of last year and the market did nothing but climb. The market grew beyond what human production can support, lay offs or stopping rate hikes won’t stop this correction.
What’s the big deal? I don’t see anything worthy of flash news. Come on these stocks have been going Up, Up, Up since 2011 or so, facebook a few years after later when it IPO, but.
This 10% is nothing. Wake me up if 40-50% happens.
No gonna happen, Rates not gonna go up anymore. DAMAGE control now.
As I said, nothing real has happened yet. But inter terms of the FANGMAN, maybe it’s time to wake up:
NVDA down 49% from the peak; FB down 37%; NFLX down 37%; APPL down 28%; …
Ok, now that we have lost the equivalent of an Apple, things are becoming more interesting. But you know, the odd Hong is that TSLA isn’t a big loser these last few days. But if they were, I would be at a loss on how we can fit that T into FANGMAN. I suppose if we dropped N and G and somehow added an R, it would fit.
But nothing lasts forever, the valley companies will rise again, just wait.
About 360 is the conversion price for Mar 2019 Tesla convertible bond debt. Magically the price is now about 360, having gained 100 dollars a share to arrive at about the conversion price by the exact date of the beginning of the qualifying period. It may take some real magic to hold the 360 for the 3-month qualifying period.
Will bondholders wish to convert even if the shares stay above 360? Will Tesla change the conversion rate to induce more bondholders to convert? And will shareholders convert when they could just wait until March to cash out rather than take the chance that converting and having the share price fall, erasing any benefit they gained by converting?
Finally, if the bonds are held until March, Bloomberg reports that Tesla has approached bondholders with an offer to pay half cash and half shares should the price remain above 360. This is presented as a show of confidence by Tesla in its ability to pay from cash flow – but another interpretation may be that they’d rather give paper than cash and it would only represent less than 1 percent dilution.
If they don’t stay above 360 by March 1, Tesla is obligated to pay all cash.
Here is what I think. Could be wrong. I think Elon wants to pay shares, NOT cash. I also think the bond holders have already shorted Telsla. If Tesla stock is above 360$, they will ask Elonnfor shares and cover the short. If Telsla is below 360$, they will ask Elon for cash and buy shares in the market to cover the short and their buying would make shares price gets close to 360$. In the case if the bond holder have NOT hedge and shorted Tesla stock yet, their behavior is that if Telsla shares are above 360$, they will ask Elon for share and sell in the market, which will bring down the prices to 360$. Elon and his backers must ensure above the 360$, other wise Tesla will lose cash. The short sellers may attack and make Elon lose cash. It will be a fight.
TSLA isn’t big enough in terms of market cap to be in the FANGMAN.
What we need is a papa dip so we can pick up a
few names.
The S&P 500 has averaged a mid 20’s PE for 20 years. Prior to this, a mid 20 PE was a peak valuation. It’s now the average. The norm. Companies better start lying more in their quarterlys or buying back a lot more stock in order to keep up appearances. Otherwise, we’ll have to average 30 multiples in the future just to keep stocks moving up. And with every Federal, state, foreign budget, pension, 401k, ira, college endowment, 529 dependent on ever increasing stock prices. There really is no other choice. Why else do you think they created “bad is good”
I think it’s called the financialization of the economy.
SP PE is 18 according to Bloomberg as of today…low as we have seen since 2016…..
the economy is not slowing down, certain sectors are backing off for sure but this correction has been needed.
Turning Japanese…massive levels of greed, gambling and financial speculation followed by zombie economy permanently on state-assisted life support.
Expect the state to become buyer-of-last resort before too long, a la Japan.
Of course, this all inevitable because a system predicated on permanent growth is lunacy, particularly when that growth is largely driven by chronically seeking to pay people less to keep speculators happy, but of course at the same time expecting demand for your product to grow to create the growth you need.
Neoliberalism:
Ridiculous system geared to benefit only those working in the world of finance
Ridiculous problem
Ridiculous solution.
A rubber band can be stretched on so far before……B..O..I..N..G!!!!!
If these “leading” stocks are only down fractionally for the year then the FED may decide more tightening is needed. Just saying. As a retiree I would like to see much more “tightening”…….until it strangles all the algos!
Well, for one, gold had a good week, after a pretty awful year so far. With cryptos disintegrating, it seems to be the only thing left going higher.
It has amazed me the last few years to see the PE’s being given by the market. A 20 PE implies paying 20 times earnings (20 years worth of earnings if growth is flat). But in a time of massive tech change the chance of any tech company maintaining any dominance for even 10 years is darn low. In my thinking tech companies should get lower PEs (despite the growth rates) because the future is so uncertain. But what the heck do I know.
“It has amazed me the last few years to see the PE’s being given by the market.”
Stop thinking like a retail investor. Think like a passive investor who’s allocating x dollars per month to their 401k/IRA. The elasticity of stock demand by retirement accounts is near infinite. “Don’t worry about the price. Buy and hold for the long haul.”
And it’s human nature to always select the option with the biggest ROI. So of course, a positive feedback loop develops. Until that loop stops.
When ever I hear people say “Gold has done well or badly” I just shook my head. When someone say this, it implying “Dollar is what I want and gold has transferred more dollar in my hand”. Gold is NOT about transferring more dollar in your hands. Gold is about when you do NOT want dollar any more. Gold has ALWAYS done nothing. It has NOT changed in thousands of years. It is dollar that has changed.
I also shook my head when people compare bit coin to gold. It all comes down to trust. Human can ONLY trust something nobody else can do anything about it. Anything human can do something about it, human should NOT trust. Nobody can do anything about gold. For bit coin? They say human can NOT do anything to the math. Agree. But I can shut down the internet, virus, take out electricity, lock your phones, destroy cell towers.
Well, here is a quiz for you then. How many grams of gold is a Big Mac worth?
Without using currency as units of account, there is no way to assess the value of things using just gold. Moreover, gold is just as arbitrary as anything else. The overwhelming use of gold is for jewelry. It has value because humans assign arbitrary ornamental value to it.
Gold is also subject to the whims of humans. Governments can confiscate it. Governments can shut down mining companies. Governments can alter the market by selling their reserves of it.
True, but unlike tulip bulbs, coral, cryptos etc its arbitrary value has endured for many, many human lifetimes.
Governments clamping down by closing mines and calling it in too would be great – its value would skyrocket!
Interesting point about gold. Bitcoin was supposed to be a digital form of gold, but now that it has had a meltdown, there seems to be a resurgence in the barbarous relic of physical gold. Apparently the cost of mining Bitcoin is higher than the payout leading to a death spiral. As Bitcoin is dropping, gold is rising. What an expensive lesson Bitcoin has taught.
It will be interesting to see if gold can top $1300 as Bitcoin sinks below $3000.
If Bitcoin taught us nothing, at least it was a barometer for the bubble chasing effect from low interest rate easy money. FANG stocks going down, should have led to Bitcoin going up, but since Bitcoin was part of the bubble, it has declined as well. In the flight to safety it appears as though only cash and gold seem to be weathering the storm, and even this could change on a moments notice. So much for predicting the future, I will stick with predicting the past.
I am saying this as a gold owner: never trust what the newsletters and gold bug websites say. Never.
I used to read several gold-friendly newsletters and their main business has long been not pitching the yellow metal itself, but mining company stocks, especially those of highly dubious small caps.
Those who bought, invariably at inflated prices, are now holding penny stocks such as Kinross Gold and Eldorado Gold. Which is fine if you want to own volatile penny stocks in the mining sector (because that’s what they are) but not so fine if you believed the press release. The same applies to those poor souls who bought, at even more inflated prices, stocks of the China National Gold Group, reasoning the Chinese government would never allow stocks of the world’s largest gold mining company to crash. Those who unloaded this hot potato at the top have made a nice tidy profit. The others… I hope they didn’t plan to buy their children Christmas presents with the proceedings.
Lesson learned?
You wrote>>>>>>I used to read several gold-friendly newsletters and their main business has long been not pitching the yellow metal itself, but mining company stocks, especially those of highly dubious small caps.
Those who bought, invariably at inflated prices, are now holding penny stocks such as Kinross Gold and Eldorado Gold.
You must not read them anymore – because most of them tout timing and GDX/J instead of individual miners/technicals/fundamentals.
The fact that gold has seen a minor rebound yet Silver is lagging and the mining stocks are near Dec 2016 lows, says that Gold will remain rangebound in the short term.
By the way, I wont be suprised at all if Kinross sees a three-bag increase over the next 12 to 14 months. It’s a good miner.
In an environment like this, once the market starts to go down, it will continue going down.
Everybody is sitting on huge gains from the past 10 years. Nobody wants to be the last one out the door. Selling pressure starts with margin calls and de-leveraging, but soon spreads to the general institutional traders. If the trend is down, they will stop buying the dips and start selling the bouncebacks. Eventually, the general investing public will hear about what is going on and decide to sell while they still have a profit left.
Part of the FANGMAN problem, I believe, is the S&P 500 bubble bursting. The S&P index funds hold enormous amounts of these stocks, and if they have to sell too, then there are no buyers.
Eventually, smart money and value investors will step in, but we are a long way from that point.
Today, the Fed’s Bullard argued against a December rate hike. He’s worried that the 10 year yield will invert this month. That guy has a good track record when it comes to turning the market around.
December is when Wall Street pays annual bonuses. If Bullard cannot deliver a Santa rally, then nobody can.
Yup! Remember Bullard Low (Oct 2014). With one word “QE4EVER”, he turned the market around. If Powell goes he would be the man to keep the money spigot open FOREVER.
Bullard has argued against EVERY rate hike from day. Only 0% is good for him. But he doesn’t get to vote this year on the FOMC. So let him talk. That’s all he can do.
Skipping the rate hike could have the opposite effect and cause the market to fall more. People will start to think the Fed is panicking about the economy rolling over. Everyone knows that the sugar high of the corporate tax cut and resulting bottom line boom ends next month.
All of FANGMAN will fit inside of what they lost so far pretty nicely.
Trump repeatedly tweets trying to boost the markets.
But wait, even the Algo not buying it up.
Wolf, we’ve long known that the whole financial media establishment is simply an arm of Wall Street. Although anyone with a functioning cerebrum knows about “adjusted” earnings, setting earnings estimates to beat them, and the absolutely obsequious sell-side market analysts’ recommendations, no one in the media calls them on their BS. CNBC, et all, just report the “beats” at earnings time without even saying what the earnings are, the P/E, or any other info an investor would need to know. It’s disgusting. Once in a while we get some good insight from Bloomberg, but they long ago crossed over, encouraging “the trade”, which for the average investor is like just handing their money to Wall Street. We see some good reporting from Barron’s, and the WSJ does some great investigative reporting, ala Gretchen Morgenson, etc., but the paper still works for Wall Street much of the time.
I couldn’t agree more that the financial media is an arm of WS. I used to listen to the guys & girls on fast money, but when most of their calls started losing money I woke up. There are a few deep thinking people out there, like Wolf that dig deep into the REAL numbers and report facts, not fluff. Most people don’t want to believe that most of the bank underwriters only take companies public to earn the large fees. They don’t care that most of these companies could not obtain a conventional bank loan because they lose money. Lyft and Uber announcing IPO’s this week is a serious red flag. They realize that the window is closing on zombie companies going public.
Sounds like you are saying there won’t be a Santa Claus rally this year :)
\\\
Silicon valley is struggling to forcefully create new markets for it’s products. Good examples are 5G modems (of questionable health risks due to frequency used), self-driving cars (LIDAR has issues with rain and snow conditions), home portable biomed diagnostic devices (a series of unsolvable technical problems), drone delivery systems (limited range and carry capacity, as well as urban area unavailability)… I am not saying that one should not be creative, and pursue novel ideas (Electrical cars would be a great example). These ideas might even find a niche market where they will make a profit. My point is that the market is saturated with high-tech solutions, and the age of infinite growth is over…something Silicon valley needs to accept and deal with. Just like wallstreet.
\\\
And with asset prices sky-high, the income of the middle class stagnating, over indebtedness by student loans and high interest rate debt, there are fewer people that can afford such novel items (novelty items usually cost more until a significant consumer base is reached creating extra profit and incentivising the creation of a competitive market environment). A product needs a healthy consumer base that can afford the product. I am not sure they have one any more.
\\\
Read today a great quote:
“When the market is reaching new highs, it’s all the same to us. But once it drops, we all lose our jobs.”
\\\
Don’t sweat it. The debt slaves are coming to the rescue with their plastic. 10% annual rate increase in revolving credit in October https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/g19/current/
“Cassandra was cursed to utter prophecies that were true but that no one believed. The older and most common versions state that she was admired by the god Apollo, and he offered her the gift to see the future in order to win her heart. Cassandra agreed to be his lover in return for his gift, but after receiving the gift, she went back on her word and refused him. Apollo was angered that she lied and deceived him, but since he couldn’t take back a gift already given, he cursed her that though she would see the future accurately, nobody would ever believe her prophecies.”
It’s 1929 all over again.