Why I Think this Sell-Off is Just One Step in Methodical Unwind of Stock Prices

One after the other, individual stocks are getting crushed.
It was an ugly Monday and Tuesday followed by a Wednesday that at first look like a real bounce but ended with the indices giving up their gains. This was followed, mercifully, by Thursday when markets were closed, which was followed unmercifully by Friday, during which the whole schmear came unglued again.
The S&P 500 index dropped 0.7% on Friday to 2,632 and 3.8% for Thanksgiving week, though this week is usually – by calendar black-magic – a good week, according to the Wall Street Journal: During Thanksgiving weeks going back a decade, the S&P 500 rose on average 1.3%.
This leaves the S&P 500 index 1.5% in the hole year-to-date. It’s now back where it had first been on November 30, 2017:
Clearly, when seen over the longer term, the sell-off for now still belongs to the small-fry among sell-offs, with S&P 500 down just 10.5% from its peak:
The Dow dropped 0.7% on Friday and 4.4% during Thanksgiving week, to 24,286. It’s 1.75% in the hole for the year. Technically speaking, it’s not even in a correction, being down only 9.9% from its peak.
And the Nasdaq, dropped 0.5% on Friday and 4.3% during Thanksgiving week. According to the Wall Street Journal, during Thanksgiving week over the past 20 years, the Nasdaq rose on average 1.3%. So this is no good for calendar-black-magic aficionados. Where’s the free-wheeling holiday spirit?
The Nasdaq is now down 14.7% from its peak at the end of August but remains up 0.5% year-to-date.
The Russell 2000 small-caps index edged down today and is down 14.5% from its peak on August 31. It’s 3% in the hole year-to-date and right back where it had first been on September 27, 2017:
These indices are unwinding little-by-little. And the fact that they’re barely in the red for the year, or in Nasdaq’s case still up a tiny bit, is a gruesome sight in November the likes of which a whole generation of stock market jockeys has never seen before and finds utterly outrageous.
They and their TV-personality allies – along with the professional crybabies on Wall Street – are already wailing and gnashing their teeth, and are clamoring for the Fed to reverse the rate hikes and stop the QE unwind to end this shocking and appalling phenomenon.
But there is considerable destruction going on beneath the surface, and investors who were overweighed these stocks are finding themselves with stiff losses – and if they were leveraged, may have already faced margin calls. Yesterday I covered the 438 stocks on the NYSE that have already plunged 40%-94% from their 52-week highs, including some very big names. Today, I’ll take a look at the biggest names on the Nasdaq.
The seven FANGMAN stocks – Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Google’s parent Alphabet, Microsoft, Apple, and NVIDIA – fell 1.3% on Friday in combined market cap. Over Thanksgiving week, they have now plunged 6.7%, or by $259 billion. Those are real dollars gone in four trading days with just seven stocks.
Since their combined market-cap peak of $4.63 trillion at the end of August, nearly $1 trillion — $994 billion to be precise – has dissolved into ambient air, as their combined market cap has plunged 21.5% in ca. 12 weeks:
But if you look at them as individual stocks, it’s even worse. The saving grace for the group as a whole was Microsoft, the second largest stock by market cap, which is threatening to become the largest stock shortly if Apple continues to fall at this pace. Three of the seven have already plunged by 38% to nearly 50%. Two more have plunged by 26% to 27%. Only two have dropped by less than 20%.
These are the market cap and percentage losses for each of the FANGMAN stocks from their respective peaks:
- Facebook [FB]: -$250 billion (-39.8%)
- Amazon [AMZN]: -$255.3 billion (-25.7%)
- Netflix [NFLX]: -$69.5 billion (-38.2%)
- Google [GOOG]: -$170.2 billion (-19.3%)
- Microsoft [MSFT]: -$92.5 billion (-10.5%)
- Apple [AAPL]: -$304 billion (-27.1%)
- NVIDIA [NVDA]: -$87.4 billion (-49.7%).
Added together, these price drops of each FANGMAN stock from its individual peak balloon to $1.23 trillion.
But even at these prices, the FANGMAN stocks are still vastly over-inflated. This is what you get after a huge run-up that lasted for so many years: There is a lot of air beneath them before prices make sense on a fundamental basis.
The pain is in some of the details beneath the surface. Overall nothing serious has happened yet. The S&P 500 has not yet unwound several years of gains. It’s working on unwinding one year of gains, and that’s as far has it has gotten at this point.
There is a large amount of money waiting in special funds to jump into the fray when the sell-off of particular shares or the market overall reaches certain levels. Get in, make a buck, get out. Dip buying is a huge thing, and will continue to be. It’s driven by humans and algos – and by companies buying back their own shares at strategic moments to push their prices back up. These dynamics will continue, sell-offs followed by dip-buying, followed by sell-offs that will “gradually” – as the Fed would likely say – wring the excesses out of the market, possibly for years to come, even as individual stocks, one after the other, get destroyed.
It gets serious. Margin calls? Read… Stock-Market Margin Debt Plunges Most Since Lehman Moment
What’s the old saying about how you go bankrupt….it starts slowly but then goes really really quickly?
“Gradually, then suddenly.” It’s in ‘The Sun also Rises’ by Ernest Hemingway.
Prices on things go up when there are more buyers than sellers. They go down when there’s more sellers than buyers.
My investment thesis is that the runup during Q2-Q3 was fueled by stock buybacks using leveraged funds and repatriated earnings. That fuel is loooooog gone. QE is unwinding everywhere. Global slowdown.
Yeah, the Bank of America analyst who predicted SP 3000 this morning was smoking some quality stuff.
Finding a bank analyst to give a ridiculously bullish forecast is not exactly difficult.
The stock market is wholly overvalued as part of the “everything bubble” Wolfe has written about, the overvalued asset classes need to continue rotting away and correcting itself. The real issue is that of the savings of regular individuals which are dissolving into ambient air as Wolfe says.
“But even at these prices, the FANGMAN stocks are still vastly over-inflated. This is what you get after a huge run-up that lasted for so many years: There is a lot of air beneath them before prices make sense on a fundamental basis.”
The entire “Trump bump” in all of the equity indices (Dec 2016-Aug 2018) looks very artificial and odd from a statistical perspective. It’s an incredible real life example of a bubble within a bubble. Greed has no limits……
After 10 years of saving 401Ks in all kinds of funds, people walked into the stawks very orderly. Every year, they put their 17.5K 401K and 5K IRA, year after year like clock work. Then Wolf says “Fire! pleas exit orderly!” So John politely says to Dave, “so sell first, after you sell and price drop 5%, I will sell in an orderly matter, everybody is in a line and the lady guy sells when price drop by half. Pre determined, orderly.
Don’t get me started on what a swindle 401ks are. You’ll never hear the end of it.
Part of this unwind is that 2017 was Peak 401k, with outflows > inflows going forward. I think future projections of the delta will undershoot, given how fast uBerfication of employment is occurring.
Warren Buffett owns more than 250 million shares of Apple (as reported in Berkshire’s latest holdings filing at the SEC). Depending on Apple’s stock price, he lost between $4 billion and $3.7 billion on paper. Pocket change for him but a blow to his ego. Double blow as he had been saying for decades that he’d rather stay away from technology companies. Had he listened to his own advice he’d be better off today. First it was IBM. Now Apple.
Having said that, most of Berkshire’s traditional investments are still doing quite well. And considering that Berkshire’s cash pile is higher than Scrooge McDuck’s, it’s fair to predict that in 2019 he will be buying Berkshire shares by the truckload.
I remember a few years looking class A Berkshire shares just for fun when they were selling for about 250K per share, recently they’ve increased to 300K per share, talk about absurdity.
BRK is the highest percent of cash it has ever been. Buffett et all are the all time market timers of non-market timers. The media makes sure we only pay attention to the equity portion of BRK. Traditionally, when BRK spend that cash load, it takes them years, not just a few months out.
The financial advisor says”Nobody can time the market.” I say “Buffet has a lot of cash”. Advisor replies “nobody is Warren Buffet and nobody should invest like Buffet especially YOU!” I then was humbled and told myself probability I should just save everything in Stawks and pray and 40 years later I will be fine. Although this all in and hold and hold and hold makes sense, my speculator blood is still telling me that is NOT the right thing to do. There is still an instinct drive to taste the blood of the market, and I know this may very likely make me taste my own blood in the end. But hey, you only live once, got to taste some. And for that dose of emotions, I will likely be Buffet’s victim. I long for the world turning into a jungle where I can run and hunt better than Buffet. But today, the world is a market and a casino. Survival of the fittest.
The Oracle of Omaha likely invested in Apple as a favour to juice their backing due to low growth. He bought those shares recently too.
Everyone calls him when they can’t find a backer.
I now work at a savings bank (after retirement from the auto business) and we specialize in “high yield” CDs with a very conservative (lower risk-higher yield) loan portfolio. We have customers turning over portions of their equity portfolio to purchasde CDs. We have a 2.75% yield on a 12 month with minimum $500 to open. The majority of our clientele is 70+ years old. Quite a number of them have sizable assets. They like safety of principal Liquidity (fees may apply), and a decent yield. Stocks have fees, variable liquidity, and uncertain gain after the fees and taxes.
I must admit that, other than some shares earned or awarded years ago, I am out of the market completely since August. I know I lost some, but I am earning a safe return and I am 68+.
“I am more concerned with the return of my money than the return on my money.”— Will Rogers.
Stocks have dropped so much, but it has had zero impact on the real economy. This tells me the only ones getting hurt are on Wall Street or are savers with too much wealth. Why else would anyone own stocks now. They have money to gamble. I don’t feel sorry for any of them. They knew the risks.
Why waste time yammering about QE, Fed balance sheets & interest rates? What’s the point? The Plunge Protection Team just needs a new algo – Stocks can only go up never down. Problem solved.
The global economy is slowing and the fall of oil prices signals this fact. Sure maybe the Saudis’ cut production but this is the same as buying back stocks, as prices rise, but this is an illusion, built on what fundamental. But if the Saudis’ cut production they may find they will sell less oil.
Wolf is correct the stock market will slowly fall as QE is reversed.
And yes the die hard Wall Street boys will try to come up with some story to keep the suckers in stocks. Inflation did not follow QE to Main Street as much as it did to within the canyons of Wall Street.
When the products of trade are used to trade paper built on this trading by 4 fold, one can see Wall Street’s focus is no longer supporting capitalism but their own greedy trading of paper assets.
“They and their TV-personality allies – along with the professional crybabies on Wall Street – are already wailing and gnashing their teeth, and are clamoring for the Fed to reverse the rate hikes and stop the QE unwind to end this shocking and appalling phenomenon.”
Nothing much of substance has happened yet and the wailing is already reaching a crescendo. It would appear that for these scoundrels their friend and benefactor, the Fed, is their to ONLY ensure their profiteering.
And the Fed is not immune to these cry-babies’ wailing. Couple of them have come out of the woodwork. Clarida and Evans.
Let the selling really get going then we will see if the Fed has the BALLS to stand up to the cry-babies. IMO, the Fed will fold up as is their wont.
KPL said:
“And the Fed is not immune to these cry-babies’ wailing. Couple of them have come out of the woodwork. Clarida and Evans.”
I agree. The Fed will buckle and return to it’s long established policy of crushing working people and transferring working people’s income to provide super massive Welfare for the Ultra Rich.
The Fed will stop it’s interest rate hikes.
Wolf is wrong. The Fed will side with the Ultra Rich and against working people. Always.
Hello Wolf,
Good article! Though, your believe in a “Methodical Unwind of Stock Prices” begs the questions who is the mighty controller that can deflate this bubble in an orderly fashion, if you believe its the CBs, then why could they not do it last time and how many of the last 4 stock market crashes did you predict?
The last two. But I was early. More detail here…
https://wolfstreet.com/2018/11/21/stock-market-margin-debt-plunges-most-since-lehman-moment/#comment-161721
The 1987 crash hit me out of the blue. But I was just starting out. Those are the only three crashes I lived through as an adult.
The banking system isn’t going to collapse this time around. This time around, corporate debt will be in trouble. But much of it will mature in future years (2-7 years), which is when these companies may not be able to refinance this debt, and instead they’ll have to default. So this will drag out for a very long time. Everyone hopes that this will be a sharp, fast, and tradable crash. But I think they’ll be disappointed. It’s instead going to be a long-drawn-out downward zigzag and a miserable and frustrating time for investors.
And remember, 20% down over a few weeks or months is not a crash, but just a regular common ordinary sell-off. In the 2000-2002 crash, the Nasdaq lost 78%. That was a crash.
As long as the amount of money in circulation keeps shrinking (or not growing fast enough to keep up with the economy), assets will have to fall one by one, it’s like a game of musical chairs at this point.
It’s funny, it seems like Canada and the U.S. have switched places since 2007. Back then, the U.S. housing market was out of control while Canada’s was merely inflated, but the Canadian stock market was very high while the U.S. market was merely inflated.
Now it is Canada with the out of control housing market and milder stock market (tsx at same level now as May 2008) while the U.S. has the out of control stock market and a housing market that is merely inflated.
Of course last time around showed that a housing bust is far more painful than a stock market bust – I wonder who our Trump equivalent will be …
Goldy has just started referring to cash as an ‘asset’.
How about that? Instead of ‘putting cash to work’ (the stock broker’s mantra) you sell stocks and invest in cash.
After 10 years of ‘cash is trash’ it’s kind of ‘though the looking glass’.
