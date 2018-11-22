438 Stocks on the NYSE Have Already Plunged 40%-94% from 52-Week Highs

Bloodletting beneath the surface. Big names too. Here they are.
It’s barely a correction, technically speaking, with the S&P 500 down 9.9% from its all-time closing high, the Dow down 9.2%, the Nasdaq down 14%, and the Russell 2000 small-caps index down 15%. But beneath the surface, there has been some serious bloodletting for many stocks.
For example, 438 stocks among the 2,051 or so stocks traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) have plunged between 40% and 94% from their 52-week highs.
This does not include any stocks traded on the Nasdaq. They have their own blacklist.
Those 438 plungers on the NYSE include a bunch of foreign companies trading on the NYSE (some are trading as ADRs). They include lots of companies in the oil-and-gas sector, homebuilders, gold miners, retailers, aluminum and steel makers, a weed company (other NYSE-listed weed companies are only down 30% to 40% and didn’t make this blacklist), financial services firms and banks, including some of the biggest in the world.
Here is a brief rundown. Below is the complete list. Note that some of these stocks – such as GE, which is also on this blacklist – have plunged far more from their all-time highs established in prior years.
6 stocks have plunged 90% or more from their 52-week highs. This includes number 1, Parker Drilling down 93.6%.
11 stocks have plunged between 80% and 90% from their 52-week highs. This includes a bunch companies in the shale-oil space, retail-technology provider Diebold Nixdorf, and addiction rehab provider AAC.
26 stocks have plunged between 70% and 80% from their 52-week highs. This includes meal-kit highflier and former unicorn Blue Apron and 2-day-miracle super-duper unicorn Snapchat parent Snap that had soared to $30 billion in market cap on day two after its IPO (to $29.30 a share). It’s now at $6.35, down 78.3% from its all-time high and down 70.1% from its 52-week high. This category also sports former retail-icon now retail-zombie J.C. Penney.
54 stocks have plunged between 60% and 70% from their 52-week highs. This includes wannabe-blockchain-scam outfit Eastman Kodak, Och-Ziff Capital management, Tata Motors (ADR), Lumber Liquidators, homebuilders Hovnanian and William Lyon Homes, and Luby’s (Luby’s, Fuddruckers, Koo Koo Roo, Cheeseburger in Paradise).
122 stocks have plunged between 50% and 60% from their 52-week highs. This includes General Electric (at -59.7%, it barely missed the category above), crane maker Manitowoc, Winnebago Industries, Eldorado Gold, Rite Aid, teetering California utility PG&E (-56%, even after its regulator-induced 40% bounce over the past four trading days), Container Store, Deutsche Bank (-53.3%), homebuilder Beazer Homes, real estate focused Colony Capital, Dean Foods, Korean LCD manufacturer LG Display, Marriott’s former timeshare outfit Marriott Vacations Worldwide, and Aurora Cannabis.
219 stocks have plunged between 40% and 50% from their 52-week highs. This includes Owens Corning, Alcoa, US Steel, Grubhub, Lions Gate Entertainment, PittneyBowes, Abercrombie & Fitch, DuPont spin-off Chemours, Halliburton, Tenet Healthcare, chemicals maker Huntsman, Chesapeake Energy, formerly red-hot online-only furniture retailer Wayfair, Yelp, Del Monte, Manpower, Schlumberger, Michael Kors, GE’s partial acquisition Baker Hughes, homebuilders KB Home and Lennar, megadealer AutoNation, Credit Suisse, and Legg Mason.
Below is the complete list of the 438 stocks on the NYSE that have plunged between 40% and 94% from their 52-week highs to their closing price on November 21. You can search the list via the search box in your browser. If your smartphone (like mine) cuts off the table on the right side, hold your phone in landscape position (data via WSJ’s Market Data Center):
|Name
|Symbol
|Close
|52 Wk High
|off high
|Parker Drilling
|PKD
|1.39
|21.60
|-93.6%
|Roadrunner Transportation
|RRTS
|0.59
|8.77
|-93.3%
|Link Motion ADR
|LKM
|0.34
|4.68
|-92.7%
|Renren Cl A ADR
|RENN
|1.50
|18.70
|-92.0%
|Jones Energy Cl A
|JONE
|2.35
|29.00
|-91.9%
|Amira Nature Foods
|ANFI
|0.57
|6.14
|-90.7%
|Babcock&Wilcox Enterprises
|BW
|0.93
|7.66
|-87.9%
|Netshoes (Cayman)
|NETS
|1.30
|9.94
|-86.9%
|Sanchez Energy
|SN
|0.85
|6.19
|-86.3%
|Horizon Global
|HZN
|2.06
|14.80
|-86.1%
|Weatherford International
|WFT
|0.68
|4.41
|-84.6%
|AAC Holdings
|AAC
|2.00
|12.96
|-84.6%
|Puxin ADR
|NEW
|5.71
|35.00
|-83.7%
|Diebold Nixdorf
|DBD
|3.50
|20.40
|-82.8%
|Cloud Peak Energy
|CLD
|1.09
|5.70
|-80.9%
|Lannett
|LCI
|5.95
|30.35
|-80.4%
|China Rapid Finance ADR
|XRF
|1.96
|9.40
|-79.1%
|Covia Holdings
|CVIA
|6.42
|30.00
|-78.6%
|Flotek Industries
|FTK
|1.52
|6.77
|-77.5%
|Southcross Energy Partners
|SXE
|0.51
|2.20
|-76.8%
|Blue Apron Holdings Cl A
|APRN
|1.06
|4.56
|-76.8%
|Venator Materials
|VNTR
|5.70
|24.31
|-76.6%
|Navios Maritime Midstream
|NAP
|2.61
|10.40
|-74.9%
|Maxar Technologies
|MAXR
|16.94
|67.30
|-74.8%
|Roan Resources
|ROAN
|11.09
|43.95
|-74.8%
|Valhi
|VHI
|2.34
|9.24
|-74.7%
|Pier 1 Imports
|PIR
|1.51
|5.92
|-74.5%
|Emerge Energy Services
|EMES
|2.70
|10.45
|-74.2%
|Pyxus International
|PYX
|13.63
|52.43
|-74.0%
|Basic Energy Services
|BAS
|6.96
|26.75
|-74.0%
|Grupo Supervielle ADR
|SUPV
|9.12
|33.85
|-73.1%
|Navios Maritime Holdings
|NM
|0.40
|1.48
|-73.0%
|China Green Agriculture
|CGA
|0.58
|2.11
|-72.5%
|Ampco-Pittsburgh
|AP
|4.33
|15.65
|-72.3%
|J.C. Penney
|JCP
|1.32
|4.75
|-72.2%
|RYB Education ADR
|RYB
|7.95
|28.08
|-71.7%
|Sunlands Online Education ADR
|STG
|4.00
|14.08
|-71.6%
|Adient
|ADNT
|24.25
|84.59
|-71.3%
|Vipshop Holdings ADR
|VIPS
|5.55
|19.14
|-71.0%
|Delphi Technologies
|DLPH
|17.61
|60.39
|-70.8%
|Fang Holdings ADR
|SFUN
|1.69
|5.69
|-70.3%
|ION Geophysical
|IO
|9.67
|32.45
|-70.2%
|Snap
|SNAP
|6.35
|21.22
|-70.1%
|LightInTheBox Holding ADR
|LITB
|1.07
|3.52
|-69.6%
|Oi ADR
|OIBRC
|2.25
|7.37
|-69.5%
|Eastman Kodak
|KODK
|4.06
|13.28
|-69.4%
|Qudian ADR
|QD
|5.87
|19.11
|-69.3%
|Ferrellgas Partners
|FGP
|1.45
|4.70
|-69.1%
|Invacare
|IVC
|6.18
|20.00
|-69.1%
|McDermott International
|MDR
|8.42
|27.21
|-69.1%
|NL Industries
|NL
|5.01
|16.05
|-68.8%
|Biglari Holdings Cl B
|BH
|139.76
|443.80
|-68.5%
|EP Energy Cl A
|EPE
|1.12
|3.50
|-68.0%
|Enzo Biochem
|ENZ
|3.16
|9.87
|-68.0%
|Halcon Resources
|HK
|2.91
|9.07
|-67.9%
|Navios Maritime Acquisition
|NNA
|6.60
|20.55
|-67.9%
|Harte-Hanks
|HHS
|3.91
|12.16
|-67.8%
|Bristow Group
|BRS
|6.17
|18.91
|-67.4%
|Och-Ziff Capital Management
|OZM
|1.04
|3.18
|-67.3%
|Daqo New Energy ADR
|DQ
|23.96
|72.50
|-67.0%
|Evoqua Water Technologies
|AQUA
|8.39
|25.36
|-66.9%
|Christopher&Banks
|CBK
|0.49
|1.47
|-66.7%
|JinkoSolar Holding ADR
|JKS
|9.18
|27.26
|-66.3%
|Jupai Holdings ADR
|JP
|8.99
|26.66
|-66.3%
|Yirendai ADR
|YRD
|16.40
|47.93
|-65.8%
|REV Group
|REVG
|11.37
|33.15
|-65.7%
|Superior Industries International
|SUP
|7.97
|22.95
|-65.3%
|American Midstream Partners
|AMID
|5.30
|15.25
|-65.2%
|Quantum
|QTM
|2.28
|6.56
|-65.2%
|HUYA ADR
|HUYA
|17.69
|50.82
|-65.2%
|500.com ADR
|WBAI
|8.11
|23.22
|-65.1%
|Lithium Americas
|LAC
|3.86
|10.95
|-64.7%
|Denbury Resources
|DNR
|2.38
|6.75
|-64.7%
|X Financial ADR
|XYF
|7.19
|20.30
|-64.6%
|Camping World Holdings Cl A
|CWH
|17.43
|47.62
|-63.4%
|Owens&Minor
|OMI
|8.44
|22.91
|-63.2%
|Dynagas LNG Partners
|DLNG
|5.19
|13.97
|-62.8%
|William Lyon Homes
|WLH
|12.36
|32.95
|-62.5%
|Crescent Point Energy
|CPG
|3.48
|9.25
|-62.4%
|Tata Motors ADR
|TTM
|13.02
|34.40
|-62.2%
|Gabelli Global Utility&Income Trust Rt
|GLU$
|0.36
|0.95
|-62.1%
|Banco Macro ADR
|BMA
|46.34
|121.90
|-62.0%
|Hovnanian Enterprises Cl A
|HOV
|1.30
|3.41
|-61.9%
|Ra Medical Systems
|RMED
|8.40
|22.00
|-61.8%
|Lumber Liquidators Holdings
|LL
|12.46
|32.63
|-61.8%
|Baytex Energy
|BTE
|1.87
|4.85
|-61.4%
|Bloom Energy
|BE
|14.67
|38.00
|-61.4%
|U.S. Silica Holdings
|SLCA
|15.05
|38.70
|-61.1%
|Sequans Communications ADR
|SQNS
|1.02
|2.61
|-60.9%
|HC2 Holdings
|HCHC
|3.05
|7.79
|-60.8%
|Manning&Napier
|MN
|1.71
|4.35
|-60.7%
|Luby’s
|LUB
|1.26
|3.20
|-60.6%
|Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina ADR
|LOMA
|10.60
|26.89
|-60.6%
|Tronox Cl A
|TROX
|11.08
|28.07
|-60.5%
|Obsidian Energy
|OBE
|0.57
|1.44
|-60.4%
|Sogou ADR
|SOGO
|6.15
|15.50
|-60.3%
|Teekay
|TK
|4.34
|10.90
|-60.2%
|Quorum Health
|QHC
|4.01
|10.00
|-59.9%
|ReneSola ADR
|SOL
|1.52
|3.79
|-59.9%
|Elevate Credit
|ELVT
|4.52
|11.27
|-59.9%
|CARBO Ceramics
|CRR
|5.09
|12.69
|-59.9%
|Four Seasons Education (Cayman) ADR
|FEDU
|4.20
|10.45
|-59.8%
|General Electric
|GE
|7.81
|19.39
|-59.7%
|Triple-S Management Cl B
|GTS
|17.75
|44.01
|-59.7%
|Key Energy Services
|KEG
|7.43
|18.40
|-59.6%
|BEST ADR
|BSTI
|5.47
|13.54
|-59.6%
|Coty Cl A
|COTY
|8.77
|21.68
|-59.5%
|Koppers Holdings
|KOP
|20.98
|51.65
|-59.4%
|CSS Industries
|CSS
|11.96
|29.34
|-59.2%
|Lydall
|LDL
|23.10
|56.60
|-59.2%
|Hi-Crush Partners
|HCLP
|6.80
|16.65
|-59.2%
|Eclipse Resources
|ECR
|1.14
|2.79
|-59.1%
|Zymeworks
|ZYME
|11.85
|29.00
|-59.1%
|Dana
|DAN
|14.46
|35.27
|-59.0%
|Switch Cl A
|SWCH
|7.66
|18.57
|-58.8%
|Kingsway Financial Services
|KFS
|2.46
|5.95
|-58.7%
|Despegar.com
|DESP
|15.14
|36.56
|-58.6%
|Summit Materials Cl A
|SUM
|14.12
|34.06
|-58.5%
|IRSA-Inversiones y Representaciones GDR
|IRS
|12.99
|31.27
|-58.5%
|Thor Industries
|THO
|67.24
|161.48
|-58.4%
|Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte ADR
|EDN
|26.37
|63.29
|-58.3%
|Castlight Health Cl B
|CSLT
|2.49
|5.95
|-58.2%
|Nevro
|NVRO
|39.57
|94.34
|-58.1%
|Bellatrix Exploration
|BXE
|0.86
|2.05
|-58.0%
|Spectrum Brands Holdings
|SPB
|50.12
|119.00
|-57.9%
|Textainer Group Holdings
|TGH
|11.17
|26.50
|-57.8%
|Forum Energy Technologies
|FET
|7.57
|17.95
|-57.8%
|CURO Group Holdings
|CURO
|13.58
|32.20
|-57.8%
|BRF ADR
|BRFS
|5.45
|12.86
|-57.6%
|JELD-WEN Holding
|JELD
|18.01
|42.27
|-57.4%
|Manitowoc
|MTW
|18.76
|44.03
|-57.4%
|Entravision Communications
|EVC
|3.37
|7.90
|-57.3%
|Civeo
|CVEO
|1.98
|4.64
|-57.3%
|Telecom Argentina ADR
|TEO
|17.16
|40.19
|-57.3%
|Eldorado Gold
|EGO
|0.63
|1.47
|-57.1%
|Bright Scholar Education Holdings ADR
|BEDU
|10.29
|23.99
|-57.1%
|Rite Aid
|RAD
|1.10
|2.55
|-56.9%
|Winnebago Industries
|WGO
|25.34
|58.65
|-56.8%
|GMS
|GMS
|17.28
|39.98
|-56.8%
|Phoenix New Media Cl A ADR
|FENG
|3.38
|7.80
|-56.7%
|U.S. Xpress Enterprises Cl A
|USX
|7.35
|16.94
|-56.6%
|Genco Shipping&Trading
|GNK
|8.71
|20.07
|-56.6%
|SandRidge Mississippian Trust
|SDT
|1.00
|2.30
|-56.5%
|Bluegreen Vacations
|BXG
|11.40
|26.22
|-56.5%
|Laredo Petroleum
|LPI
|5.09
|11.68
|-56.4%
|Startek
|SRT
|6.22
|14.27
|-56.4%
|PG&E
|PCG
|24.30
|55.35
|-56.1%
|Pioneer Energy Services
|PES
|2.79
|6.35
|-56.1%
|Mohawk Industries
|MHK
|126.35
|286.85
|-56.0%
|Kronos Worldwide
|KRO
|13.03
|29.49
|-55.8%
|BBVA Banco Frances ADR
|BFR
|12.13
|27.45
|-55.8%
|Alexander&Baldwin
|ALEX
|20.15
|45.47
|-55.7%
|Aphria
|APHA
|8.83
|19.87
|-55.6%
|Corporacion America Airports
|CAAP
|8.01
|17.99
|-55.5%
|Kadmon Holdings
|KDMN
|2.61
|5.86
|-55.5%
|Orion Group Holdings
|ORN
|4.38
|9.83
|-55.4%
|Titan International
|TWI
|6.48
|14.53
|-55.4%
|Midstates Petroleum
|MPO
|8.51
|19.04
|-55.3%
|Danaos
|DAC
|1.12
|2.50
|-55.2%
|Ultrapar Participacoes ADR
|UGP
|11.87
|26.48
|-55.2%
|CBL&Associates Properties
|CBL
|2.82
|6.26
|-55.0%
|SandRidge Energy
|SD
|9.92
|21.90
|-54.7%
|ASE Technology Holding ADR
|ASX
|3.63
|8.00
|-54.6%
|Navios Maritime Partners
|NMM
|1.19
|2.62
|-54.6%
|Nabors Industries
|NBR
|4.05
|8.87
|-54.3%
|Pampa Energia ADR
|PAM
|33.68
|72.98
|-53.9%
|voxeljet ADR
|VJET
|2.60
|5.63
|-53.8%
|Installed Building Products
|IBP
|36.67
|79.40
|-53.8%
|Container Store Group
|TCS
|5.75
|12.42
|-53.7%
|LAIX ADR
|LAIX
|7.65
|16.50
|-53.6%
|OneSmart International Education Group ADR
|ONE
|7.42
|16.00
|-53.6%
|FTS International
|FTSI
|10.51
|22.60
|-53.5%
|L Brands
|LB
|29.37
|63.10
|-53.5%
|GNC Holdings Cl A
|GNC
|2.97
|6.38
|-53.4%
|Deutsche Bank
|DB
|9.44
|20.23
|-53.3%
|Zuora
|ZUO
|17.66
|37.78
|-53.3%
|Beazer Homes USA
|BZH
|10.44
|22.30
|-53.2%
|Emerald Expositions Events
|EEX
|11.49
|24.45
|-53.0%
|Vaalco Energy
|EGY
|1.59
|3.38
|-53.0%
|Kenon Holdings
|KEN
|15.69
|33.22
|-52.8%
|Kraton
|KRA
|25.50
|53.99
|-52.8%
|China Southern Airlines ADR
|ZNH
|33.31
|70.52
|-52.8%
|Stage Stores
|SSI
|1.54
|3.25
|-52.6%
|Colony Capital
|CLNY
|5.96
|12.54
|-52.5%
|Bitauto Holdings ADR
|BITA
|18.80
|39.54
|-52.5%
|Aluminum Corp. of China ADR
|ACH
|9.23
|19.41
|-52.4%
|Jianpu Technology ADR
|JT
|4.53
|9.49
|-52.3%
|Dean Foods
|DF
|5.79
|12.09
|-52.1%
|NCI Building Systems
|NCS
|11.19
|23.35
|-52.1%
|Ocwen Financial
|OCN
|2.32
|4.84
|-52.1%
|Hudbay Minerals
|HBM
|4.94
|10.25
|-51.8%
|Safe Bulkers
|SB
|1.93
|4.00
|-51.8%
|Herc Holdings
|HRI
|35.22
|72.99
|-51.7%
|British American Tobacco ADR
|BTI
|34.59
|71.44
|-51.6%
|C&J Energy Services
|CJ
|17.71
|36.57
|-51.6%
|MFC Bancorp
|MFCB
|4.41
|9.08
|-51.4%
|Select Energy Services Cl A
|WTTR
|10.68
|21.96
|-51.4%
|Coeur Mining
|CDE
|4.35
|8.94
|-51.3%
|Capital Senior Living
|CSU
|8.14
|16.72
|-51.3%
|Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri ADR
|TKC
|5.50
|11.29
|-51.3%
|LG Display ADR
|LPL
|7.74
|15.88
|-51.3%
|Talos Energy
|TALO
|19.62
|40.14
|-51.1%
|Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings
|BCRH
|6.50
|13.28
|-51.1%
|GTT Communications
|GTT
|30.69
|62.32
|-50.8%
|Scorpio Tankers
|STNG
|1.70
|3.45
|-50.7%
|Nordic American Offshore
|NAO
|0.70
|1.42
|-50.7%
|Genesis Healthcare
|GEN
|1.41
|2.86
|-50.7%
|Vince Holding
|VNCE
|11.95
|24.19
|-50.6%
|Tetra Technologies
|TTI
|2.53
|5.11
|-50.5%
|Quad/Graphics
|QUAD
|15.52
|31.29
|-50.4%
|Sibanye-Stillwater ADR
|SBGL
|2.70
|5.44
|-50.4%
|Marriott Vacations Worldwide
|VAC
|76.58
|154.14
|-50.3%
|Hill International
|HIL
|3.04
|6.11
|-50.2%
|Tenneco
|TEN
|32.67
|65.59
|-50.2%
|GP Strategies
|GPX
|13.35
|26.80
|-50.2%
|California Resources
|CRC
|25.10
|50.34
|-50.1%
|Aurora Cannabis
|ACB
|6.25
|12.53
|-50.1%
|Greentree Hospitality Group ADR
|GHG
|12.55
|25.10
|-50.0%
|Five Point Holdings
|FPH
|7.52
|15.04
|-50.0%
|CooTek (Cayman) ADR
|CTK
|5.80
|11.58
|-49.9%
|Triumph Group
|TGI
|15.98
|31.90
|-49.9%
|New Oriental Education&Technology Group ADR
|EDU
|54.54
|108.40
|-49.7%
|Affiliated Managers Group
|AMG
|109.37
|217.00
|-49.6%
|CorePoint Lodging
|CPLG
|14.27
|28.30
|-49.6%
|SandRidge Mississippian Trust II
|SDR
|1.01
|2.00
|-49.5%
|Atento
|ATTO
|5.28
|10.45
|-49.5%
|Cooper-Standard Holdings
|CPS
|74.23
|146.78
|-49.4%
|Central Puerto ADR
|CEPU
|9.71
|19.20
|-49.4%
|China Yuchai International
|CYD
|14.19
|27.98
|-49.3%
|Cloudera
|CLDR
|11.40
|22.43
|-49.2%
|Alamos Gold
|AGI
|3.58
|7.04
|-49.1%
|LSC Communications
|LKSD
|9.50
|18.64
|-49.0%
|Semiconductor Manufacturing International ADR
|SMI
|4.44
|8.70
|-49.0%
|IAMGOLD
|IAG
|3.34
|6.52
|-48.8%
|Dycom Industries
|DY
|63.55
|123.99
|-48.7%
|Guangshen Railway ADR
|GSH
|19.19
|37.43
|-48.7%
|Vedanta ADR
|VEDL
|11.29
|21.99
|-48.7%
|Cheetah Mobile ADR
|CMCM
|9.36
|18.18
|-48.5%
|Lions Gate Entertainment Cl B
|LGFB
|17.73
|34.41
|-48.5%
|WageWorks
|WAGE
|33.92
|65.75
|-48.4%
|Encana
|ECA
|7.39
|14.31
|-48.4%
|Superior Energy Services
|SPN
|6.57
|12.72
|-48.3%
|Griffon
|GFF
|12.41
|23.95
|-48.2%
|Modine Manufacturing
|MOD
|13.35
|25.75
|-48.2%
|BlueLinx Holdings
|BXC
|24.10
|46.42
|-48.1%
|Entercom Communications Cl A
|ETM
|6.46
|12.43
|-48.0%
|MagnaChip Semiconductor
|MX
|6.94
|13.35
|-48.0%
|Aquantia
|AQ
|9.62
|18.49
|-48.0%
|RPC
|RES
|14.09
|27.07
|-47.9%
|AK Steel Holding
|AKS
|3.54
|6.80
|-47.9%
|Diplomat Pharmacy
|DPLO
|14.97
|28.74
|-47.9%
|International Game Technology
|IGT
|16.15
|31.00
|-47.9%
|HighPoint Resources
|HPR
|3.96
|7.60
|-47.9%
|Mechel ADR
|MTL
|2.92
|5.60
|-47.9%
|Micro Focus International ADR
|MFGP
|18.79
|36.02
|-47.8%
|e.l.f. Beauty
|ELF
|12.45
|23.85
|-47.8%
|Avianca Holdings ADR
|AVH
|5.10
|9.76
|-47.7%
|Avalara
|AVLR
|31.06
|59.40
|-47.7%
|BrightView Holdings
|BV
|12.25
|23.42
|-47.7%
|Arlo Technologies
|ARLO
|12.45
|23.77
|-47.6%
|INVESCO
|IVZ
|20.13
|38.43
|-47.6%
|Overseas Shipholding Group Cl A
|OSG
|2.18
|4.16
|-47.6%
|Owens Corning
|OC
|50.64
|96.52
|-47.5%
|Whiting Petroleum
|WLL
|29.63
|56.47
|-47.5%
|KB Home
|KBH
|20.38
|38.80
|-47.5%
|Xinyuan Real Estate ADR
|XIN
|4.36
|8.29
|-47.4%
|Alcoa
|AA
|32.80
|62.35
|-47.4%
|DHI Group
|DHX
|1.71
|3.25
|-47.4%
|GrubHub
|GRUB
|78.59
|149.35
|-47.4%
|Lions Gate Entertainment Cl A
|LGFA
|19.21
|36.48
|-47.3%
|Arcus Biosciences
|RCUS
|11.66
|22.10
|-47.2%
|Newfield Exploration
|NFX
|18.58
|35.20
|-47.2%
|EQGP Holdings
|EQGP
|16.23
|30.73
|-47.2%
|SYNNEX
|SNX
|75.33
|141.94
|-46.9%
|Oasis Petroleum
|OAS
|7.74
|14.57
|-46.9%
|WPP ADR
|WPP
|55.06
|103.53
|-46.8%
|Glatfelter
|GLT
|12.70
|23.85
|-46.8%
|STMicroelectronics
|STM
|14.09
|26.43
|-46.7%
|Pitney Bowes
|PBI
|7.91
|14.80
|-46.6%
|Olin
|OLN
|20.81
|38.84
|-46.4%
|Trecora Resources
|TREC
|8.37
|15.60
|-46.3%
|Natuzzi ADR
|NTZ
|1.02
|1.90
|-46.3%
|Abercrombie&Fitch
|ANF
|15.96
|29.69
|-46.2%
|Global Cord Blood
|CO
|6.59
|12.25
|-46.2%
|Buckeye Partners
|BPL
|30.81
|57.19
|-46.1%
|LCI Industries
|LCII
|71.60
|132.72
|-46.1%
|Chemours
|CC
|29.48
|54.62
|-46.0%
|Veoneer
|VNE
|31.33
|57.93
|-45.9%
|Chaparral Energy
|CHAP
|13.99
|25.85
|-45.9%
|EQT
|EQT
|17.79
|32.85
|-45.8%
|RE/MAX Holdings Cl A
|RMAX
|33.24
|61.27
|-45.7%
|Meritor
|MTOR
|16.09
|29.54
|-45.5%
|NGL Energy Partners
|NGL
|9.63
|17.65
|-45.4%
|Turquoise Hill Resources
|TRQ
|1.96
|3.59
|-45.4%
|Semgroup Cl A
|SEMG
|16.90
|30.95
|-45.4%
|StoneMor Partners
|STON
|3.94
|7.20
|-45.3%
|Hornbeck Offshore Services
|HOS
|3.36
|6.14
|-45.3%
|San Juan Basin Royalty Trust
|SJT
|5.77
|10.54
|-45.3%
|Copa Holdings Cl A
|CPA
|77.41
|141.34
|-45.2%
|Teekay Offshore Partners
|TOO
|1.71
|3.12
|-45.2%
|PagSeguro Digital
|PAGS
|21.91
|39.97
|-45.2%
|Jumei International Holding ADR
|JMEI
|2.21
|4.03
|-45.2%
|Summit Midstream Partners
|SMLP
|12.59
|22.95
|-45.1%
|Cincinnati Bell
|CBB
|12.18
|22.20
|-45.1%
|Constellium Cl A
|CSTM
|7.74
|14.10
|-45.1%
|Telecom Italia ADR
|TIA
|5.27
|9.60
|-45.1%
|GAIN Capital Holdings
|GCAP
|7.28
|13.26
|-45.1%
|TC PipeLines
|TCP
|31.36
|57.08
|-45.1%
|Telecom Italia ADR
|TI
|6.20
|11.28
|-45.0%
|Cemex ADR
|CX
|4.68
|8.51
|-45.0%
|Dominion Energy Midstream Partners
|DM
|18.16
|32.95
|-44.9%
|Briggs&Stratton
|BGG
|15.08
|27.34
|-44.8%
|Halliburton
|HAL
|31.93
|57.86
|-44.8%
|Vitamin Shoppe
|VSI
|7.70
|13.95
|-44.8%
|United States Steel
|X
|26.30
|47.64
|-44.8%
|ACCO Brands
|ACCO
|8.09
|14.63
|-44.7%
|3D Systems
|DDD
|12.05
|21.78
|-44.7%
|Teekay Tankers
|TNK
|1.08
|1.95
|-44.6%
|China Online Education Group ADR
|COE
|7.97
|14.39
|-44.6%
|Westwood Holdings Group
|WHG
|39.18
|70.71
|-44.6%
|Garrett Motion
|GTX
|12.20
|22.00
|-44.5%
|Gafisa ADR
|GFA
|7.22
|12.99
|-44.4%
|ELLIE MAE
|ELLI
|65.07
|116.90
|-44.3%
|Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Cl A
|SOI
|13.36
|23.98
|-44.3%
|Luxoft Holding
|LXFT
|32.90
|59.05
|-44.3%
|Boise Cascade
|BCC
|27.48
|49.30
|-44.3%
|SeaDrill
|SDRL
|14.91
|26.72
|-44.2%
|Westlake Chemical
|WLK
|69.39
|124.30
|-44.2%
|Clearwater Paper
|CLW
|28.25
|50.60
|-44.2%
|NIO ADR
|NIO
|7.71
|13.80
|-44.1%
|Welbilt
|WBT
|13.34
|23.85
|-44.1%
|Hecla Mining
|HL
|2.59
|4.63
|-44.1%
|Studio City International Holdings ADR
|MSC
|16.00
|28.59
|-44.0%
|TimkenSteel
|TMST
|11.33
|20.24
|-44.0%
|Permianville Royalty Trust
|PVL
|2.47
|4.41
|-44.0%
|L.S. Starrett Cl A
|SCX
|5.12
|9.14
|-44.0%
|United Microelectronics ADR
|UMC
|1.76
|3.14
|-43.9%
|New Home
|NWHM
|7.60
|13.55
|-43.9%
|Floor&Decor Holdings Cl A
|FND
|32.73
|58.28
|-43.8%
|Pivotal Software
|PVTL
|17.58
|31.24
|-43.7%
|Kinross Gold
|KGC
|2.69
|4.78
|-43.7%
|Tupperware Brands
|TUP
|37.29
|66.26
|-43.7%
|Freeport-McMoRan
|FCX
|11.41
|20.25
|-43.7%
|Box Cl A
|BOX
|16.80
|29.79
|-43.6%
|LATAM Airlines Group ADR
|LTM
|9.81
|17.39
|-43.6%
|Telaria
|TLRA
|2.99
|5.30
|-43.6%
|Cedar Realty Trust
|CDR
|3.55
|6.29
|-43.6%
|Century Communities
|CCS
|20.33
|36.00
|-43.5%
|Trinseo
|TSE
|48.20
|85.35
|-43.5%
|Acorn International ADR
|ATV
|21.95
|38.86
|-43.5%
|Janus Henderson Group
|JHG
|23.57
|41.64
|-43.4%
|Carriage Services
|CSV
|16.41
|28.96
|-43.3%
|Tenet Healthcare
|THC
|22.55
|39.74
|-43.3%
|J.Jill
|JILL
|5.46
|9.62
|-43.2%
|YPF ADR
|YPF
|15.19
|26.70
|-43.1%
|Canopy Growth
|CGC
|33.74
|59.25
|-43.1%
|Huntsman
|HUN
|20.58
|36.09
|-43.0%
|Conduent
|CNDT
|13.35
|23.39
|-42.9%
|Enova International
|ENVA
|22.27
|39.00
|-42.9%
|Systemax
|SYX
|27.27
|47.75
|-42.9%
|Eagle Materials
|EXP
|69.97
|122.49
|-42.9%
|SunCoke Energy Partners
|SXCP
|12.56
|21.95
|-42.8%
|PPDAI Group ADR
|PPDF
|6.19
|10.81
|-42.7%
|Bridgepoint Education
|BPI
|7.81
|13.63
|-42.7%
|Ambev ADR
|ABEV
|4.26
|7.43
|-42.7%
|Yamana Gold
|AUY
|2.18
|3.80
|-42.6%
|Carvana Cl A
|CVNA
|41.68
|72.59
|-42.6%
|Rudolph Technologies
|RTEC
|19.84
|34.55
|-42.6%
|Medifast
|MED
|150.83
|260.98
|-42.2%
|Charah Solutions
|CHRA
|6.94
|12.00
|-42.2%
|Nexa Resources
|NEXA
|12.50
|21.61
|-42.2%
|Fortuna Silver Mines
|FSM
|3.52
|6.08
|-42.1%
|Macquarie Infrastructure
|MIC
|39.28
|67.84
|-42.1%
|Quintana Energy Services
|QES
|6.18
|10.67
|-42.1%
|CVR Refining
|CVRR
|15.06
|26.00
|-42.1%
|Keane Group
|FRAC
|11.49
|19.83
|-42.1%
|Ashford Hospitality Trust
|AHT
|5.02
|8.66
|-42.0%
|W&T Offshore
|WTI
|5.73
|9.88
|-42.0%
|Boyd Gaming
|BYD
|23.46
|40.44
|-42.0%
|Pure Storage Cl A
|PSTG
|16.91
|29.14
|-42.0%
|Teekay LNG Partners
|TGP
|12.57
|21.65
|-41.9%
|TopBuild
|BLD
|50.68
|87.21
|-41.9%
|James Hardie Industries ADR
|JHX
|10.92
|18.79
|-41.9%
|Veritiv
|VRTV
|29.66
|51.00
|-41.8%
|Community Health Systems
|CYH
|3.70
|6.36
|-41.8%
|Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ADR
|BBVA
|5.55
|9.54
|-41.8%
|Chesapeake Energy
|CHK
|3.26
|5.60
|-41.8%
|Aspen Aerogels
|ASPN
|3.25
|5.58
|-41.8%
|Wayfair Cl A
|W
|88.16
|151.20
|-41.7%
|Diamond Offshore Drilling
|DO
|12.79
|21.92
|-41.7%
|Oil States International
|OIS
|22.73
|38.95
|-41.6%
|Wabash National
|WNC
|15.49
|26.54
|-41.6%
|LINE ADR
|LN
|27.91
|47.81
|-41.6%
|Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior Cl E
|BLX
|17.81
|30.50
|-41.6%
|EnLink Midstream
|ENLC
|11.68
|20.00
|-41.6%
|Yelp
|YELP
|30.67
|52.50
|-41.6%
|ADT
|ADT
|7.61
|13.02
|-41.6%
|Ardagh Group Cl A
|ARD
|12.76
|21.82
|-41.5%
|Fresh Del Monte Produce
|FDP
|30.73
|52.43
|-41.4%
|Taylor Morrison Home
|TMHC
|16.66
|28.42
|-41.4%
|Colfax
|CFX
|24.68
|42.08
|-41.3%
|Vectrus
|VEC
|24.33
|41.48
|-41.3%
|ManpowerGroup
|MAN
|80.32
|136.93
|-41.3%
|Eros International
|EROS
|8.81
|15.00
|-41.3%
|Biglari Holdings Cl A
|BHA
|755.00
|1,285.00
|-41.2%
|Fortune Brands Home&Security
|FBHS
|43.29
|73.62
|-41.2%
|Azure Power Global
|AZRE
|10.65
|18.10
|-41.2%
|Red Lion Hotels
|RLH
|8.68
|14.75
|-41.2%
|Oi Rt Wi
|OIBR$@
|0.59
|1.00
|-41.0%
|IDT Cl B
|IDT
|8.22
|13.93
|-41.0%
|Aerohive Networks
|HIVE
|3.84
|6.50
|-40.9%
|Independence Contract Drilling
|ICD
|3.24
|5.48
|-40.9%
|Noble
|NE
|4.40
|7.44
|-40.9%
|Ryder System
|R
|53.43
|90.26
|-40.8%
|Moelis
|MC
|40.05
|67.65
|-40.8%
|United Rentals
|URI
|113.00
|190.74
|-40.8%
|Lennar Cl A
|LEN
|42.78
|72.17
|-40.7%
|ING Groep ADR
|ING
|12.20
|20.58
|-40.7%
|Safeguard Scientifics
|SFE
|8.27
|13.95
|-40.7%
|Schlumberger
|SLB
|47.64
|80.35
|-40.7%
|TAL Education Group ADR
|TAL
|28.26
|47.63
|-40.7%
|GrafTech International
|EAF
|14.46
|24.36
|-40.6%
|Foundation Building Materials
|FBM
|9.75
|16.40
|-40.5%
|American Axle&Manufacturing Holdings
|AXL
|11.68
|19.63
|-40.5%
|New Senior Investment Group
|SNR
|5.29
|8.89
|-40.5%
|Forestar Group
|FOR
|15.73
|26.39
|-40.4%
|Michael Kors Holdings
|KORS
|45.30
|75.96
|-40.4%
|Baker Hughes a GE
|BHGE
|22.52
|37.76
|-40.4%
|Lennar Cl B
|LENB
|34.98
|58.65
|-40.4%
|AutoNation
|AN
|37.09
|62.02
|-40.2%
|Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion ADR
|VLRS
|6.00
|10.03
|-40.2%
|MedEquities Realty Trust
|MRT
|7.18
|12.00
|-40.2%
|BWX Technologies
|BWXT
|43.19
|72.18
|-40.2%
|Credit Suisse Group ADR
|CS
|11.96
|19.98
|-40.1%
|China Life Insurance ADR
|LFC
|10.56
|17.64
|-40.1%
|Kosmos Energy
|KOS
|5.84
|9.75
|-40.1%
|Third Point Reinsurance
|TPRE
|10.23
|17.05
|-40.0%
|Legg Mason
|LM
|28.28
|47.13
|-40.0%
No one knows what the total leverage in the stock market is. But we know comes in many forms and has surged over the years. The only form of stock market leverage that is reported monthly is the amount individual and institutional investors borrow from their brokers against their portfolios. This “margin debt” is subject to well-rehearsed margin calls. And apparently, they have kicked off. Read… Stock-Market Margin Debt Plunges Most Since Lehman Moment
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Wolf
I’m not that current on what %age of listings are ADR (American Depository Receipts), but the list of 438 stocks contained 83 ADRs (19%). That strikes me as much higher proportion than what I would have guess the total ADR market share to be.
Any thoughts?
There are lot of foreign companies trading in the US, including a lot of Chinese companies. I don’t know what the overall percentage is, but I can imagine that among the plungers there might be a larger share of foreign companies, given that most foreign markets are down a lot more than US markets.
Question #2:
What does “CI A” and “CI B” after the name of a stock mean? In addition to ADR, a total of 35 stocks (8%) have one of these designations.
And I bet a lot of these companies reached their highs using repatriated earnings or debt to finance stock buy backs. Once they get hit with the double whammy of a global slowdown and higher interest rates…
Corporate bankruptcy attorneys will be busy in 2020, that’s for sure.